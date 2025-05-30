Hugh Jackman’s friend: Hugh’s moving on & ‘I hope that Deb does as well’

The thing about Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness is that they were Australia’s golden couple for decades. Deborra was a famous actress within Australia when she met Hugh, who was at the time an up-and-coming talent but nowhere near as famous as Deb. When they got married, she pretty much retired from acting and she became a full-time mom and supportive wife to Hugh. Hugh and Deborra were friends with pretty much everyone in the Australian film/television/theater community. All of which means that Hugh and Deb’s divorce is huge news in Australia, a country with its own peculiar tabloid system. The Aussie tabloids are doing their own reporting on everything that’s gone down. Deborra issuing a statement about Hugh’s “betrayal” started all of this – the media can now freely report that Hugh left Deb for Sutton Foster, and they can position Deborra as a sainted and beloved figure who got dumped by Jackman (which is actually the truth, imo).
So, what’s the gossip in Australian media? There’s a lot of talk about money, and Aussie sources suggest that money was the biggest issue as Deb and Hugh negotiated their divorce. Reportedly, Deborra is happy that she is getting what she thinks she deserves, and she should have more than enough to support herself from here. Apparently, Hugh is keeping their New York penthouse, which has become a matter of contention because Hugh is apparently moving Sutton Foster into the penthouse. Reportedly, “Deb is shattered knowing Sutton is making the penthouse her own – the place she poured her soul into.” Meanwhile, never underestimate Jackman’s damage control. One of his friends conveniently gave an interview to an Australian radio show on Thursday:
Hugh Jackman’s childhood friend is opening up about the actor’s divorce following his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ recent comments about “betrayal” in their marriage. While speaking on the Thursday, May 29 episode of Australia’s Ben Fordham Live breakfast radio show, Gus Worland — who said he’d known Jackman, 56, since kindergarten in 1973 — was asked about Furness’ statement, in which she reflected on the “breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage” and navigating the “traumatic journey of betrayal.”
The comments came after Furness filed for divorce on May 23, nearly two years after she and Jackman announced a seemingly amicable separation. TV and radio personality Worland said, “It’s not just that statement, but just the last couple of years have been difficult.”
“No one wants anyone to go through what they’ve been through, and, of course, they go through everything publicly because of the type of people and the fame that they have,” he added.
Worland continued, “One thing that I’ve been really strict on, or disciplined on … is to let them do what they’ve had to do. I was over in New York with [Jackman] just last month and he’s fine. He is going along well. He’s moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well.”
He added that he and Jackman were godparents to each other’s first children. The Greatest Showman actor and Furness, 69, share two kids together: Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19. Worland, who said it was “a long, long time” that the couple were together, continued on the radio show, “I just go to the kids and go, ‘What can we do to make sure that they’re going to get through this as well as possible?’”
“He’s moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well.” Yeah, we’ve all seen Jackman moving on with his life in the exclusive People Magazine photos with Sutton Foster. Jackman’s team is positioning Deb, his wife of 27 years, as someone who refuses to “move on.” All because Deb spoke about how difficult it’s been to navigate a divorce from someone who betrayed her. Anyway, the more damage control Jackman does, the sleazier I find him.
He’s such a dick. What a pos. He needs to stfu and let deb be classy. He’s awful. I worked with him years ago and always thought he was amazing. Yeah, no. He’s clearly not
He can be amazing to normal people and not to his partners. I mean, look at Tom Cruise – not a bad word from colleagues or anyone else really but that doesn’t change he’s at the top of a religious cult.
People LOVE Tom.
Other actors, the set people, fans, all have nice things to say.
Boggles my mind how people can compartmentalize. I cannot.
I won’t separate the actor from the work. That’s just saying your entertainment is more important than the people who are hurt.
Anyway! At least they leave Katie alone now I guess. Small thanks.
It wasn’t that. I understand him today. And I worked with him but I don’t like him any more. There are other reasons.
Hugh needs to fire his PR people. I do think he’s done a lot of amazing things and been an amazing actor but this whole situation has been handled so poorly that it diminishes any and all goodwill he had with the public.
Hugh needed to keep his head down, he needed to not flaunt his relationship with Sutton until both divorces were finalized. The rumors and Broadway gossip were enough to give a side eye but not destroy him if the situation was handled correctly. I think the overall public would’ve been pretty forgiving if this whole situation had been handled with more tact and grace.
The second Hugh did that pap shot of him and Sutton during the wildfires in Los Angeles is the second the public turned on him. It’s only gotten worse from there.
This! I mean, how is his PR this bad? I have to believe that he is ignoring their advice because none of this is a good look for him.
He should release a statement apologising for the hurt he caused his former wife and children when he fell in love with someone else and decided to pursue that relationship without ending his marriage first. Own up to it, apologise and wish Deb nothing but happiness and greatness. They have children together, they will always be in each other’s lives, especially if they ever have grandchildren.
The fact he did not do any of this, or even think about when leaving his wife, boggles the mind. Imagine being his children and having to see your dad cheat and leave your mom, and suddenly be like “well now I have a stepmom moving into my parents’ house!”
@Cee
There’s still time and if he wants to recover any shred of a positive reputation, then that’s the statement he releases once the divorce is signed off on.
Hmm, I wonder if his wife was originally handling his PR—or connected him with people who did.
@deering I think Deborra might have been tight with Rupert Murdoch. Because what I’ve noticed is that anything owned by Murdoch is doing this weird thing where the tone is neutral but Hugh is being called to task for his affair. I can’t feel sorry for Hugh. He walked himself straight into this one with his poor handling of everything. So I think divorcing Deb put Hugh on Rupert’s bad side.
Was always pretty neutral about Hugh Jackman. So its easy enough to avoid any of his films now. Douchbag.
Hugh didn’t “move on”. He just swapped his now ex-wife for a younger woman. That’s not my idea of moving on.
Oh, good grief. Does this guy or Hugh think this is helpful? Of course, he’s moving on with his life; he was moving on while he was still married. How stupid.
*Deb is shattered knowing Sutton is making the penthouse her own – the place she poured her soul into.”*
* I was over in New York with [Jackman] just last month and he’s fine. He is going along well. He’s moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well.”*
These two pieces of information circulating at the same time is not a good look for the greatest showman.
Hugh’s friend would have been more helpful with a no comment. #rereadtheroom
I’m of two minds about this. This is a friend who went on record with his real identity (not some ‘source), possibly he’s genuinely telling his own views about her? If he’s one of Hugh childhood’s friends I suppose he has known her for close to 30 years now.
This isn’t excusing Hugh’s behaviour or his failed PR attempts to steer the narrative towards his version of facts, of course.
If you are of two minds I’d gently suggest reading it again, because this man who has known Deb for 30 years has thrown her under the bus to salvage his old school friend’s career and image.
The friend who cheated and flaunted it with no regard for his kids or his wife.
It’s disgusting.
Huh? What does “two minds” mean? You think Hugh sending his friends out to make comments is appropriate? (Why would this dude even be on a podcast otherwise? Who is he?) Jackman betrayed his wife. If you aren’t happy in a marriage, you can leave it ethically. That’s not hard to do when you have the resources that Jackman does. You sure as hell don’t do a pap walk (or car make-out — WTF?!?) about it. Gross entitlement.
Because he’s a cheater—I’m glad that he’s messed up his PR image. All he had to do was salary quiet and lay low but he wanted to strut around and show off his relationship with Sutton. But instead he insisted on flaunting it in Deborra’s face.
A comment from a friend from grade K? Really Hugh?
Can i just say; i think that i have been enlightened recently towards two people: Hugh jackman and Ryan reynolds, i use to love them both and the fact that they became genuinely close friends in the last 5 years was amazing to see!But now i feel like their images are so deeply tainted!Ryan looks an asshole all the time now and Hugh just seems fake and full of himself!
On that note i don’t think That Blake is going to stay married to ryan for very long!i can see a divorce in the next 3 years!
Man, the entire marvel universe seems so dark to me now!i hate everybody in there!
I’ve always loathed RR and never fell for his schtick.
I glad others are seeing through his “ah shucks” persona.
Same – never liked RR since the pizza days. Was surprised he became so big with that awful snark of his.
A lot of people are saying stuff about RR in these Hugh Jackman posts. I never liked him AT ALL — that kind of CONSTANT sarcasm would drive me insane. But I must’ve missed some recent news about his behavior? Why is everyone calling him a douche now?
Constant sarcasm is a disguise for anger. I know someone like that. You never know if they’re serious or not.
I thought Deb’s statement was pretty classy tbh. He should let her have her say without the damage control. It’s not going to hurt him- he’s a white man.
Having gone through a similar situation without the fame or resources, the act of carrying on an affair in your home (or one of your homes) is deeply hurtful to the betrayed party. He and his side piece have convinced themselves he deserved better, rewritten history and erased any happy times or great qualities of his long-term partner. All for the sake of absolving guilt and feeding their own egos. Don’t step out and play victim – be emotionally mature enough to accept guilt and acknowledge the hurt your intentional actions have caused. Not enough cheaters are held accountable, I’m glad she spoke her mind, subdued as it was.
If the friend really wanted to support the kids, he’d have kept his mouth shut and allowed their mother to admit to being betrayed.
I do not understand the insistence that people “move on.” From grief. From betrayal. From loss. Who gets to set the timetable for “moving on?” Grief of any kind is often a long road. And “moving on” quickly is not always a sign of healing. Of course the cheater “moves on” quickly. And of course the one who was cheated on does not. It lacks all compassion to insist that someone else should “move on” when you do not know the weight of what they are carrying. Some people, in the case of some losses, will never “move on,” at least not as who they were. Hearts do actually break.
AMEN !!! 🎯
Exactly. Three decades of her life! You don’t “move on” from betrayal easily. It stays with you forever. Time helps and the money she has will help heal, but “move on” is an incredibly cold thing to say.
Well, I surely don’t know about the ups and downs of Hugh and Deborah’s married life (none of us know) or about the real circumstances of their separation.
What I do know is people are allowed to divorce each other if they are not interested in living together. Especially if the kids are grown-ups. I, for one, don’t think that her statement is a good move, even if she is full of resentment and jealousy, even if the separation/divorce was solely his initiative. She was his wife for almost 30 years, and they have kids. He doesn’t trash her in the press, so why entertain tabloids?
He doesn’t trash her in the press?!? Are you kidding!? He did a pap walk with Sutton loooong before they were even divorced! — seconds after announcing separation! He made out with her in a car like a horny teenager, also with paps around. As you said, they have kids, for chrissakes. (And Sutton’s child is NOT a grown-up.)
Honestly, it baffles me when people defend cheaters. Cheaters stab their spouses right in the back — emotionally and financially — and always someone out there will say, “what did the betrayed person do to cause this?” or “love is love, it’s all good.”
Yeah, end your marriage first and then move on!
“He doesn’t trash her in the press,”…but he flaunt his new sidepiece everywhere! That’s Jackman’s version of trashing his ex. He couldn’t just be low key for awhile???
Hugh still friends with Ivanka and Jared?
And Rupert Murdoch. This tells me all I need to know about Hugh.
Goodness, this is a bad look. He needs to stfu and tell friends to do so too.
Cheaters suck.
Was she supposed to find a boyfriend while she was still married? Of course, a cheater would say that. I doubt she is pining after him. It is actually healthier to take some time for yourself instead of jumping into another relationship.
Don’t they say the loss of a relationship is like a death. You have to take grieving time, especially for a long relationship.
It’s totally is. Anytime who’s been blindsided knows that.
I always thought Sutton had a pick me face. She really looks the kind who will destroy someone’s long marriage.
I learned yesterday that this is Sutton’s 2nd divorce too. I don’t know much about her, admittedly. I know she’s very popular on Broadway. However, I get the feeling she’s got a messy background and personal life. If it’s worth it in the end for both of them and they turn into a Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, then who am I to judge? But this situation has been handled so poorly from a PR standpoint. Paul at least was somewhat sensitive of his ex-wife’s feelings and gave as much grace as he could, including 4 years between leaving and divorce and he supported her for the rest of her life. Something Hugh should extend to Deborra a similar grace.
I almost ended a 5 year relationship and took my time with my decision and they were the worst 5-6 months of my life… I barealy have any recollection of my life during those months.
Imagine your marriage ending because you were cheated on and your spouse wants to leave and be with the mistress?
Given how quickly the Australian media has turned on Hugh, I think Deborra might have been better friends with Rupert Murdoch. Hugh’s handled this situation poorly but Murdoch has zero qualms about calling him out for cheating since this whole situation went down while building Deborra up.
While I am no fan of the Trumps or the Murdochs. I feel no need to get into the habit of criticizing who someone keeps as friends in their personal life based on politics. It’s bad form, IMO. But in this case, I do sense there’s some Murdoch-style media manipulation going on with Hugh walking himself straight into it with his idiocy.
Yeesh. Keep on digging a PR hole deeper than the Marinas Trench, guy…🙄🙄🙄
Hugh should just not have commented at all. Her statement was honestly pretty mild considering and the classy thing would be to just let her say what she’s going to say and not respond.
“One thing that I’ve been really strict on, or disciplined on … is to let them do what they’ve had to do“
Anyone else find this part of his friends comment strange? I mean, he had to be strict or disciplined about letting them do what they’ve had to do? Not sure how he thinks he could control anything but also wondering if he’s talking about keeping his mouth shut when his friend left his wife for another woman. Just strange wording, maybe I’m reading it wrong.
Yes, that was very strange…like he wants somebody to congratulate him
It’s very strange. I don’t require a massive amount of self-discipline to let my friends live their lives. Then again, my friends don’t betray the people closest to them.
Hugh’s side needs to stop talking. Full stop. Just stop talking. His “friend” is only making things worse. Nothing anyone says on Hugh’s side is going to make this better for him and only makes it worse. All he ever had to do was STFU and ride this out but Hugh’s stupid ego got in the way.
Hugh needs to disappear for a few years. He should enjoy his time with Sutton since he blew up his marriage to be with her. Maybe quietly do a few Broadway runs. Definitely stay away from Ryan and Blake and for the love of God, fire his PR people.
Hugh has clearly been whining to
Gus, “Why can’t she just be happy for me?!!” Dude ought to be grateful Deborah is so classy and only made ONE public statement. He could be faced with human Japanese knotweed in the form of Alice Evans who has lived and breathed vengeance since her husband, beaten down by years of abuse, left her to save himself in 2021.
Not a good look for him. Yea this changed my long time crush on him to zero. Half of his good “looks” was how devoted he seemed to Deb. Oh well. She will or has already found peace because she is being authentic about her journey which a lot of people can relate but but he should shush and show Deb the respect she deserves or he will end up with some real karma coming his way.
agreed. I love HJ and I find this is extremely disappointing. Why can’t he just remain silent – you Fkd up Hugh and being humbled is part of it. Just let your wife say her piece, she’s not lying. It reminds me of the whole Harry & Meghan situation- they get judged and criticized just for telling the truth.
If the last few years have been “difficult” it was because HJ was having an affair and destroying his marriage. Please friend, don’t try to make it sound like they were growing apart or living separate lives or whatever. It sounds like DF was blindsided which makes HJ’s “good-guy” image completely fake. Best HJ can do now is go away and STFU.
She should move on like Hugh has done.?? Hugh has a landing pad, she is still shell shocked. Big difference.
Oh, bollocks. Hugh is an ass and how cruel to tell Deb to “move on” when Hugh deliberately betrayed her.