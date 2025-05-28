Deborra Lee Furness filed for divorce & made a statement about ‘betrayal’

In September 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness confirmed their separation. Going through our archives, I was surprised to see how quickly everyone figured out exactly what happened. There had been rumors about Hugh and Sutton Foster for so long, and a couple of months after Hugh and Deborra’s separation, the tabloids confirmed that Hugh was/is “besotted” with Sutton. Sutton ended up filing for divorce from her husband last fall, and then by January of this year, Hugh and Sutton were doing exclusive, coupled-up photoshoots for People Magazine. Well, now Deborra has filed for divorce and given an exclusive statement to the Daily Mail:
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’s divorce is one key step closer to being official. Furness, 69, has filed for divorce in New York almost two years after the former couple announced the amicable ending of their marriage in September 2023. The Daily Mail was first to report the news.
Furness’ lawyer, Elena Karabatos, also submitted filings relating to the duo’s settlement, health care coverage and medical child support, PEOPLE has learned. Jackman, 56, and Furness, who wed in 1996 after meeting in 1995, share two children: son Oscar and daughter Ava.
The filings indicate the terms of the Australian actors’ divorce are uncontested and will only need a sign-off from a judge. A rep for Furness did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In case you missed it, they’re basically indicating that Deborra and Hugh have likely worked through everything in mediation, and the “filing for divorce” is just the official paperwork ahead of the divorce decree. Their divorce will probably be finalized in a matter of days, I’m assuming. Deborra issued a statement to the Daily Mail, and she spoke of “betrayal.”
Deborra-Lee Furness took a swipe at her estranged husband, Hugh Jackman, amid the flurry of rumors that he cheated on her with his current girlfriend Sutton Foster. Following her decision to officially file for divorce from the Deadpool & Wolverine star, 56, two years after announcing their separation, the Australian actress, 69, addressed her heartbreak in an exclusive statement to DailyMail.com.
‘My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,’ she said. ‘It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.’
She continued, ‘This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.’
She concluded her statement with the ‘one thing’ that she has learned, which is ‘that none of this is personal,’ adding, ‘We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.’
It’s sort of slipped under the radar, but Deborra and her side have been consistently leaking versions of “Hugh betrayed Deborra, Hugh let her down, Deborra is very upset about his relationship with Sutton.” It absolutely felt like Hugh and Sutton left their spouses for one another, and Deborra was left reeling from it. I feel so sorry for her. I also wonder if all of their Aussie friends have taken her side? Like… I need to know how Nicole Kidman feels about this.
I feel for Deborra and hope that she will take her time to heal. What a shitty thing to do to someone you’ve spent most of your life with—Hugh and Sutton should be ashamed. I feel for both of their former spouses and their children.
The Hugh age gap could have been a factor in Jackman’s decision. Never right to cheat, announce your intention then separate is always the honorable thing to do. 13 years do not seem like much when you are younger but as you go through the aging process it becomes huge.
Yeesh. And the media and society wonders why women are staying single…
I don’t feel sorry for her at all. She sounds great, like she’s gotten herself back after this experience. She seems like she’s in a much better place than he is.
Women don’t need men to be successful or fulfilled.
God bless.
what a beautiful statement and a really great way to frame what must have been devastating for her.
I agree with you on the age difference thing. He was 26 when they met and she was 39. That’s a pretty big gap I think. I’m 41 and I could never get serious with a 28 year old, especially not start a family. It seems like her biological clock might have started ticking pretty loud and he was there. I’m sure they cared about each other to stay married and faithful for so long, but maybe he didn’t really know what he was missing until he had a real connection with someone from his own generation.
Gross. He was a grown-ass man. If he didn’t want someone older, he shouldn’t have married her and been married to her for almost 30 years.
The way people will justify their fave’s cheating, bullshit behavior. smdh
Exactly! He could have not married her. Or parted ways earlier if he was unhappy in the marriage.
Instead he bailed after 30 years to hook up with a married younger woman (and the 2 of them parading around publicly like they were teens, flirty and gropey was incredibly gross, immature and disrespectful to their spouses, kids.)
Yuk! I no longer want to see any of their work, interviews, appearances after that jackassery.
They are now in the same rancid celebrity bucket as those 2 GMA twits. Go be self-involved cheaters in your own homes, you’re not the first humans to have crushes, to have sex, you’re not super gloriously special so you don’t need to be on display with love struck pap walks or podcasts.
I hope Deborah lives a rich, full happy life and a hope all the kids are okay.
Where did I say he was my fave? Life is messy and unpredictable. It’s definitely not cool to cheat but it doesn’t make him undeserving of love. If he and Sutton are a better match who is anyone to say they can’t pursue it? Plenty of people have stuck by spouses they aren’t truly happy with because it’s the “right” thing to do, for the kids and the vows. And then missed out on true love. Life is short, no one is perfect.
I’ve always thought of her as a very kind, grounded, and genuinely nice person. While serving as an usher at church, I’ve had a few interactions with the family, and she’s always been friendly and gracious.
I still remember that several weeks after first meeting them, I was walking near the church when she spotted me. She greeted me so warmly—it wasn’t something she had to do. She could have easily walked by without acknowledging me, but she didn’t. That simple act of kindness really stayed with me.
I sincerely wish her joy, peace, and an abundance of love.
I hope Deborra takes that Wolverine money, surrounds herself with her kids and her best girlfriends, and builds herself a life fit for a queen.