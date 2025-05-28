Deborra Lee Furness filed for divorce & made a statement about ‘betrayal’

In September 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness confirmed their separation. Going through our archives, I was surprised to see how quickly everyone figured out exactly what happened. There had been rumors about Hugh and Sutton Foster for so long, and a couple of months after Hugh and Deborra’s separation, the tabloids confirmed that Hugh was/is “besotted” with Sutton. Sutton ended up filing for divorce from her husband last fall, and then by January of this year, Hugh and Sutton were doing exclusive, coupled-up photoshoots for People Magazine. Well, now Deborra has filed for divorce and given an exclusive statement to the Daily Mail:

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’s divorce is one key step closer to being official. Furness, 69, has filed for divorce in New York almost two years after the former couple announced the amicable ending of their marriage in September 2023. The Daily Mail was first to report the news. Furness’ lawyer, Elena Karabatos, also submitted filings relating to the duo’s settlement, health care coverage and medical child support, PEOPLE has learned. Jackman, 56, and Furness, who wed in 1996 after meeting in 1995, share two children: son Oscar and daughter Ava. The filings indicate the terms of the Australian actors’ divorce are uncontested and will only need a sign-off from a judge. A rep for Furness did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In case you missed it, they’re basically indicating that Deborra and Hugh have likely worked through everything in mediation, and the “filing for divorce” is just the official paperwork ahead of the divorce decree. Their divorce will probably be finalized in a matter of days, I’m assuming. Deborra issued a statement to the Daily Mail, and she spoke of “betrayal.”

Deborra-Lee Furness took a swipe at her estranged husband, Hugh Jackman, amid the flurry of rumors that he cheated on her with his current girlfriend Sutton Foster. Following her decision to officially file for divorce from the Deadpool & Wolverine star, 56, two years after announcing their separation, the Australian actress, 69, addressed her heartbreak in an exclusive statement to DailyMail.com. ‘My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,’ she said. ‘It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.’ She continued, ‘This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.’ She concluded her statement with the ‘one thing’ that she has learned, which is ‘that none of this is personal,’ adding, ‘We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.’

It’s sort of slipped under the radar, but Deborra and her side have been consistently leaking versions of “Hugh betrayed Deborra, Hugh let her down, Deborra is very upset about his relationship with Sutton.” It absolutely felt like Hugh and Sutton left their spouses for one another, and Deborra was left reeling from it. I feel so sorry for her. I also wonder if all of their Aussie friends have taken her side? Like… I need to know how Nicole Kidman feels about this.