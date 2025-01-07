New couple Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster were photographed holding hands

In September 2023, Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. While rumors swirled instantly, it also felt like a big mystery of why now and what has really changed. Then, just a few months later, we began hearing a lot about Hugh and Sutton Foster. Sutton and Hugh had worked together and they were good friends. But it looked like Hugh and Sutton’s relationship had become more than that, and they were possibly carrying on with each other while they were both married to other people. Last October, Sutton filed for divorce too. Things started to feel inevitable, and here we go – People Magazine has published exclusive photos of Hugh and Sutton looking very coupled-up.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are stepping out together. The former Music Man costars enjoyed a low-key, laughter-filled night out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 6. Arriving together and holding hands, Jackman, 56, kept it casual in a dark jacket over a grey shirt and white jeans, while Foster, 49, fresh off an acclaimed Broadway revival and L.A. run of Once Upon a Mattress, wore a tan trench coat over an olive dress. Jackman, who issued a joint statement with ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness in September 2023 announcing their split after 27 years of marriage, was relaxed and upbeat as he and Foster enjoyed their night out. The Tony Award-winning actress and singer filed for divorce in October from husband Ted Griffin following 10 years of marriage. Jackman and Foster’s reps did not have immediate comment on the outing. On Saturday, Jan. 4, Jackman attended one of the final performances of Foster’s Once Upon a Mattress at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre. He was joined in the audience by Carol Burnett — who played Foster’s role in the original 1959 production.

[From People]

Yeah, this was an affair. Maybe it started out as an emotional affair and maybe they fought their feelings for each other for a while, but they still blew up their marriages for each other. It’s interesting that Hugh hasn’t gotten more sh-t for it too, but that’s possibly down to his general popularity? It’s also a big choice to do this kind of relationship-confirmation via a People Magazine exclusive, with photos.