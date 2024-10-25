Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin

Embed from Getty Images

Broadway actress Sutton Foster has been married to screenwriter Ted Griffin since 2014. They have one child together, a seven-year-old daughter. If you aren’t familiar with Sutton’s work, she’s a big deal on Broadway. She got her big break in the early 2000s as the lead in the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. Most recently, Sutton has been starring as Princess Winnifred in the latest revival of Once Upon a Mattress. In 2022, Sutton co-starred in The Music Man with Hugh Jackman. As you know, Hugh and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furnace, announced their separation last September. At the time, there were rumors that Hugh had left Deborra-Lee for Sutton. Sutton filed for divorce this week.

“Younger” star Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from “Ocean’s Eleven” screenwriter Ted Griffin, Page Six has learned — amid buzz she is moving on with her former “The Music Man” co-star Hugh Jackman. The “Once Upon a Mattress” star filed for uncontested divorce in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday. Sutton and Griffin were wed in October 2014 in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. She picked out her wedding dress on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress.” The pair share one child via adoption. Rumors that the marriage was on the rocks began swirling in Broadway circles when Foster was starring in “The Music Man” with Jackman. Multiple sources have told Page Six that Foster, 49, and Jackman, 56, have fallen in love. “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source previously told Page Six. Several sources recently told us that the pair are going strong, but have been keeping the relationship a secret and staying out of the public eye. “They are still together,” says a source. “They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.” Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, to whom he had been married for 27 years, in September 2023. They share two children. Furness and Jackman released a joint statement saying, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” In December 2023, In Touch first reported that Jackman was “romancing” Foster.

[From Page Six]

My gut says that there was totally something to these “romancing” rumors. I wonder how long until we get official confirmation. I don’t know a lot about family law in New York, but according to the NY Courts website, to file for an uncontested divorce, your marriage has to be over for at least six months, and all of the disagreements about assets, custody, support, separation of property, etc. are agreed upon ahead of time. We don’t know a lot about either couples’ relationship, but it feels like all parties involved are trying to keep things from getting messy. It sounds like Sutton and Ted privately worked through all of the details before she filed. For their daughter’s sake, I hope they did.