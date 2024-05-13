Deborra-Lee Furness on what she’s learned about herself: ‘I’m strong and resilient’



Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman announced their separation back in mid-September after 27 years together. Their split basically closed out the Summer of Celebrity Divorces. A source said that it had not been an easy decision for either of them and they separated because they are on “different journeys.” There were also some rumors about Hugh hooking up with Broadway actress Sutton Foster. Whatever the reason behind their split was, they appeared to be keeping things amicable, even having a family dinner together on Hugh’s 55th birthday in October.

We know that Hugh’s spent much of last year filming Deadpool & Wolverine with pal Ryan Reynolds. Deborra was also busy with a film project of her own. Force of Nature: The Dry 2 hit theaters in the US on Friday, May 10. The Australian film is a sequel to a 2020 mystery thriller based on a book series by Jane Harper. Deborra co-stars in it with Anna Torv and Eric Bana. During a recent screening in NYC, Deborra spoke with People about her tough 2023, sharing that in the wake of her separation, she’s learned that she’s “strong and resilient.”

Deborra-lee Furness has been doing a little introspection over the past year. The Australian actress, 68, opened up about what she’s learned about herself following recent changes in her life — including her high-profile split from Hugh Jackman in September 2023 after almost three decades of marriage. “[I learned] that I’m strong and resilient,” Furness told PEOPLE at the New York special screening of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. “And that I — we are all a constant evolution.” Despite this, there are still some things that Furness can count on to stay the same — including her support from kids Oscar Maximilian, 23, and Ava Eliot, 18, whom she shares with Jackman. She said that the two are “thrilled” for her new film and have already watched it “several times already.” “They’re very supportive of any pursuits,” she said. “We’re all supportive of each other in any artistic pursuit that we do.” One of the artistic pursuits she enjoys doing is portraying a “strong” female lead in her projects. She said that she was particularly “drawn” to starring in Force of Nature: The Dry 2 because of its “female driven ensemble of actors.” “I love playing women that are great role models for younger girls,” Furness said. “Women are great leaders or women can do this. So, I like to play women who’ve got something to say.”

”I’m strong and resilient…we are all a constant evolution.” I love that sentiment and that she’s so positive about learning and growing from her personal struggles. It can be so hard to have such insight when you’re hurting or going through something difficult. If her divorce with Hugh really is as amicable as it appears to be, it’s probably made the healing process a little bit easier. I do hope that she’s doing well. It sounds like she has a good support system in place.

Also, I had no idea about The Dry or its sequel! I love mystery thriller films, so I’m interested in streaming the first one. Hearing that it’s a “female-driven ensemble” is a plus, too. Is it any good? The Internet tells me that it’s not streaming for free on any of the platforms I subscribe to, but it is available for rent on Prime Video. I have a little life-hack for Prime Video rentals. If I don’t need something from Amazon right away, I’ll choose the option for the delivery day that gives you digital credits. Then, I use those credits for an eBook or video rental. That’s probably how I’ll end up watching The Dry.

