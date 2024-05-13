Equinox is launching a $40,000 a year membership option



I’m currently off the wagon on exercising, but historically my criteria for selecting a gym has been twofold: whichever one is closest and cheapest. I don’t need a sauna, I don’t need a massage chair, I just do my time on the elliptical and then stagger home to my own shower. (Why the elliptical? Because I’m so lazy that I like not having to pick up my own feet. Just so you get the full picture here.) All this to say, I’ve never set foot in a fancy schmancy Equinox. And I’m certainly not the target customer for their newest membership option, “Optimize by Equinox.” Launching later this month, Equinox will run a smattering of tests on you and deploy a team of trainers, therapists, nutritionists, coaches, and “concierges” to customize a fitness plan for you. And all it costs is $40,000 a year!

Equinox is launching a new program, “Optimize by Equinox,” to provide members with a personalized health program that covers everything from personal training and nutrition plans to sleep coaching and massage therapy, per CNBC.

Members will pay $40,000 a year for this program, $3,000 a month on top of their regular Equinox gym membership. The minimum length of membership is six months.

The program will run in partnership with lab-test startup Function Health. First, Function Health will conduct comprehensive biotesting of 100 biomarkers, including heart, liver, kidney, metabolic and immune systems, as well as cancer markers and nutrients.

Next, Equinox will run its own fitness tests, including VO2 max, strength, and movement range.

After both sets of tests, an Equinox “concierge” will gather the data to design a personalized plan for the member — who will then work with a fitness trainer, a nutrition coach, a sleep coach and a massage therapist for a total of 16 hours of coaching each month.

The trainer will work with the member three times a week for 60 minutes, while the nutrition and sleep coaches will host two half-hour sessions a month. The massage therapist will administer one session per month.

Members in New York City and Highland Park, Texas, will have the first opportunities to try out the Optimize program. It will be available starting at the end of May.

The program will roll out to other states, and those with the membership will be able to train at Equinox’s elite “E Clubs.”

“Equinox has always been known to anticipate consumer needs and to come up with programs to support them,” Julia Klim, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at Equinox, told Fortune. “Coaching by designing around movement, nutrition, and regeneration is something we have been doing for years and are now essentially upleveling it.”

“Living 100 healthy years doesn’t happen inside of a doctor’s office,” Jonathan Swerdlin, co-founder of Function Health said, per CNBC. “It happens in your daily decisions. And it also happens with the way in which you exercise, and Equinox really helps close the loop on that.”