Joey King did a skin prick allergy test and she’s allergic to so many things



Poor Joey King! She recently did an allergy test and posted a picture of her results on Instagram. Turns out she’s allergic to a lot of things. If you aren’t familiar with allergy testing, the way they work is this: Your doctor will label your back in marker and then give you a small puncture with common allergens to test for immediate reactions. If your skin gets irritated and turns red, gets a rash, or develops raised, round spots, it’s showing a reaction to the allergen. The skin prick allergy tests generally test for things like hay fever, dust mites, allergic asthma, dermatitis (eczema), pet dander, penicillin, bee venom, and different food allergies.

Joey King has allergies — and lots of them! On Friday, May 10, the Kissing Booth alum, 24, shared a social media photo of an allergy test that she had done. Her entire back was covered in markings made of orange ink. According to the Mayo Clinic, an allergy test is performed by doing “a skin prick test, also called a puncture or scratch test, [checking] for immediate allergic reactions to as many as 50 different substances at once. This test is usually done to identify allergies to pollen, mold, pet dander, dust mites and foods.” Parts of King’s skin were also red from being freshly poked. “Wanna hang out? I’ll bring the antihistamine,” she quipped in the caption of her Instagram carousel. The photo almost got more of a reaction than her skin, with her peers and fans alike weighing in on her results. “What aren’t you allergic to?” one person asked. Another wrote, “I’m not an expert but I think you’re allergic to some stuff…” Dax Shepard commented, “Great. So basically…everything?” Meanwhile, Channing Tatum added, “Bro….”

[From People]

Oh man, that looks rough, like she’s allergic to so many things. I’m not a doctor, so I’m not sure which mark indicates which allergy, so if there’s anyone out there who can read Joey’s results, feel free to educate the rest of us. I tried to Google it but it looked like Greek to me! I’m glad she was able to get some answers so she knows what to avoid. I looked it up, and it looks like most American insurance companies will cover allergy testing, too.

I feel very fortunate that despite there being a lot of cat allergies in my family, my only known allergies are to dust and yellow jacket stings, the latter which I found out a few years ago after disturbing two different nests three weeks apart. (Long story but the tl;dr is if you’re going to go geocaching in the woods with friends and need to step off trail to ‘see a man about a horse,’ poison ivy is not the only thing you need to look out for.) I had seasonal allergies while growing up on Long Island, but since moving to the South, I have not had an issue, go figure. Trust me, I know all too well how much of a pain it can be to go to a specialist’s office and do a lengthy test. But, experience has taught me that it’s always better to be in the camp of knowing so you can treat or prevent rather than finding out when it’s too late.