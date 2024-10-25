Bill Maher, 68 years old, acknowledges: ‘My dating is not age-appropriate’

I gave up on Bill Maher decades ago. The thing that shocks me the most about Maher is that he still has multiple platforms, including a somewhat popular HBO talk show, Real Time, where he provides some selective political analysis and round-table discussions. Maher is also famously unmarried and he’s also famous for dating much-younger women. Back in the day, he was a regular at the Playboy Mansion and all of his dates and girlfriends were in their early 20s. He’s now 68 years old and… most of his dates and girlfriends are in their 20s, maybe early 30s. Maher talked about his love life and skeevy dating habits on the Him & Her podcast:

Bill Maher knows his suitors aren’t exactly age-appropriate — and he doesn’t care. On the Oct. 20 episode of The Skinny Confidential’s Him & Her podcast, the Real Time with Bill Maher host, 68, revealed that he wasn’t interested in dating, but admitted that he typically doesn’t pursue women who are around his age.

“I’m not looking. I’m good,” he told podcast hosts Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, noting how his unavailability made him more “attractive” to women.

“Nothing that I could have predicted when I was your age came to pass. Like I would never have imagined that at this age, anyone — and again, like I’ll say this just generally — my dating is not age-appropriate,” he said.

When Michael asked if his love interests were “perceived in an unorthodox context, younger than what you should be dating,” Maher replied, “Not just perceived, they literally are.” The political commentator acknowledged that he could face backlash for the confession and told listeners, “The people who are pissed off at that, f— you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Maher opened up about his staunch views on marriage and why he’s chosen to not to make that commitment.

“I don’t believe in it. It’s not hinduism, there’s no belief in it,” he said of marriage. “It would ruin everything. I mean, I’m not going to. I love to talk about this subject, but it’s tough because I also don’t really ever want to divulge the details of my own personal life.” While some may not “understand it,” the comedian said his choice to remain unmarried “sure works for me” and encouraged listeners to make their own decisions instead of following societal expectations of getting married and having children.

“It certainly was in my head for way too long, that you [have to] find the one, like it’s an Easter egg hunt and you find the egg, and then everything’s perfect,” he explained. “That’s certainly not the way I’ve ever seen life work, and didn’t work for me….It’s not that I don’t believe in marriage or acknowledge that some people do have good marriages. I know people who would be lost without this.”