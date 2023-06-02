Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah is not a golddigger, she just ‘loves old people’

One of the big gossip stories of the week was the announcement about 83-year-old Al Pacino expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend. What made it even crazier was the fact that Noor Alfallah apparently got pregnant when she and Al had only been dating for about four months… and they both managed to keep quiet about it until now, as she’s eight months pregnant. There are also rumors that Pacino and Alfallah are no longer dating, and that she hid the pregnancy from him for a while. So, obviously, people have questions about Noor Alfallah’s whole deal and why she’s always in the company of rich geriatric men. Page Six had this piece, which made me laugh like five different times.
Al Pacino is 83. His newest baby mama, now eight months pregnant, is only 29. But Noor Alfallah, a film producer, is an “old soul” herself — and just gravitates toward elderly rich men, sources told Page Six.
“She is a good girl with an old soul, but she has a spirit that is very youthful. She is fun,” an Alfallah source said. “A guy in his 70s or 80s would feel young around her. She has a generosity of spirit.”
While Alfallah, a Kuwaiti-American, has a history of befriending older rich men like Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen, 61, powerful entertainment industry figures who know her say she has family money from her oil investor dad and “is no gold digger. She’s a very decent, good person,” said a source who knew Alfallah when she was dating Jagger.
But others say the pregnancy was not planned, and TMZ reported that Pacino was shocked by the news he’s going to be a dad again. A source told gossip site Showbiz411 that the two currently “have no relationship. Lawyers have been working on this for months.” Showbiz411’s Roger Friedman wrote Wednesday: “I am told that [Alfallah] didn’t even tell Pacino she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks. Pacino, I’m told, was so surprised at [Alfallah’s] news that he demanded a pre-natal DNA test.” Alfallah hung up on a Post reporter when asked about the DNA test. Pacino’s rep declined to comment.
Alfallah, who has worked most recently with mega-producers Lynda Obst and Brian Grazer, is due to give birth to the “Scarface” actor’s fourth child this month. The producer had a fling with Jagger when he was 74 and she was only 22, after meeting at a party at “Rush Hour” producer Brett Ratner’s Beverly Hills home in 2017.
“She is very positive and not an opportunist,” her friend told Page Six. “She loves old people and these guys are fascinating. She became best friends with Ratner’s grandmother. When his grandmother needed cataract surgery, Noor got up at 5 a.m. to go with his grandma and him.” The insider added that Alfallah had her 21st birthday at Ratner’s home and that Ratner, 54, is among her youngest friends. So was producer Eli Roth, 51; the two were romantically linked in 2018. Roth just flashed a sly grin at the paparazzi when they shouted questions to him at the time.
“She loves old people and these guys are fascinating.” So… talk to them? Flirt with them, sure. Enjoy their company, have a friendship. But she’s a serial dater of wealthy men in their 70s and 80s!! Now, I do get the impression that Alfallah comes from money too. She’s a hustler, for sure, but there’s something about her approach and lifestyle which just reads, to me, like she’s used to being around wealth and excess. Page Six also names some of her other senior buddies, including Clint Eastwood (93), Edward Ruscha (85), Ian LaFrenais (68) and Ronnie Wood (75). It’s interesting… maybe she genuinely just loves old people. As for the stuff about hiring lawyers and getting DNA tests…. Sure. I believe that. It’s fascinating to watch too.
EW
The headline for this item is everything……..
She might have a fetish. An old man fetish. I mean if DiCaprio can have a 19 year old model fetish then Noor can have an old geezer fetish! And the fact that she has money and famous friends would explain why they are all rich. But this idea that she “trapped” or tricked Pacino is so laughable to me. Like, old man you were happy to bed a woman nearly 60 years your junior. Miss me with the victim act.
Did he claim to be a victim or did he do what anyone with good sense would do and verify?
Have you read any of the last few articles about this on CB?? Or the other one that was posted today? He asked for a paternity test and clearly SOMEONE in his camp is leaking his displeasure at her pregnancy.
No, this was the first article that popped up.
FFS if she loves old people then volunteer at a nursing home or senior center. I believe she is a gold digger. Get the money and only have to boink him a few times till he kicks.
The fact that none of these old guys have been regular/poor people says a lot and part of what it’s saying to me is that it is clearly not just about liking to be around old people!
Seniors without a lot of money don’t have lavish homes and a lot of staff to do the dirty work.
Exactly 💯
No words.
Sounds like Leo’s chicks!
Her dad is president of Q8 Capital Inc. in Beverly Hills. He might be wealthy. But that doesn’t translate to her being wealthy. She loves old people, but the ones she sees are all wealthy and famous. She supposedly first got noticed for who she dated so maybe an attention thing and looking to be famous?
This was my first thought as well. Just because her FAMILY is wealthy, doesn’t mean SHE is. Maybe none of that wealth is coming to her, and she needs to find it someplace else. I mean, dating a old person is one thing, but these old guys are ALSO very wealthy, and then she gets pregnant within a couple months of hooking up with Pacino, knowing he’s not going to be around long enough to see the kid grow up? All I can think of, is $$$$$
This reminds me of the movie Dirty Grandpa – which stars DeNiro. I found the movie EWWWW and I find this real life scenario EWWW as well.
If I did not know that Al Pacino and Mike Jagger are both very young 80+ year olds, I’d say that it reeks of elder abuse…
She has no morals whatsoever. Claiming to not be an opportunist was very funny.
Yeah, like no, not buying it. Old guy fetish, but only with money, lol. As for her wealth, if she(her dad) has is, it doesn’t mean she’s not a gold digger, she can always want more. Pacino is so dumb.
Pacino looks complete out of it. Maybe she got pregant when he was asleep. These old dudes need to get themselves clipped.
If a 29yo had his way with my mother, who is in her mid 70´s, I’d seriously consider filing charges with the police…
Listen, I love old people too. I think that they are so cute and love the wealth of stories and knowledge that many share…but I’m not tryna f!ck a senior citizen.
I’ve been volunteering in senior homes for almost 30 years. Not once, entering a residence did I think about sex. Still don’t.
I love them as well but I’m not sleeping with all of them.
I love old people too! I mean, I am one. But even I am more choosy about sleeping with one. Pacino would be a hard pass for me and I’m a lot nearer his age than she is. And he wouldn’t have to worry about unpleasant surprises with me. Just sayin’.
Pacino back in the day of Godfather 1? Michael Corleone. 👍
28y/o gf IMO, gold digger or fame digger or both.
Pacino an old fool.
Lawyers be lawyering like crazy on both sides.
The kid is the one I feel sorry for, these two chuckle heads as parents.
An army Nannies and staff will raise the baby.
Wonder what his 33 y/o daughter is thinking?
She is rightfully staying quiet. Not her mess.
The younger daughter was friends w/the new baby Mama, if I was her I’d be furious at both of them.
I wonder if the lawyers could get a gag order on this? The poor kid is going to learn all about this as they grow up.
My gosh he was so beautiful when he played Michael Corleone. Sigh. Now he looks like a disheveled garden gnome who forgot which yard he came from.
What does she do for a living? No articles mention anything about her having a job. It reads to me like she was used to having family money and now that she’s grown she is trying to keep up the lifestyle of being taken care of by the older wealthy people around her. Hence the bedding old wealthy guys. And it’s a lot easier to talk the baby daddy into keeping the baby (mealticket) if you wait until the 2nd trimester to tell him. Just saying.
I love old people too. Their wealth of knowledge and experiences are wonderful to hear. At 42 and never married though, my first husband will be 60 and under. Lol
Old rich men trying to stay relevant with your women VS young gold digger. I dont think that the girl’s top dream in life was to get impregnated by a 150 year old Al Pacino no matter how rich he is and not matter her financial situation. She was there for a good time get and so was he. He also shouldnt be playing the gold digger card on her because we all know that he was trying to stay relevant by dating young women, he knew exactly what he was doing. If he didnt want any chance of her getting preggers, he shouldve wrapped it up duh. And now he should stop trying to shame her for going out with an old pruny dry sacks just like him. Anyway, it’s not like like he’s gonna be taking care of his kid for another 18 years. The gold digging part are his legitimate kids seeing part of their heritage gone.
I don’t see why you are calling his children (who have not commented on the situation) golddiggers. Also don’t know where you are going with “legitimate”. If you mean being married to the mother then none of his children are. He hasn’t been married. And, if it wasn’t her “dream” she and Al both are old enough to know how to prevent pregnancy. Maybe you should stop trying to shame his children.
She picks up dudes at parties hosted by Brett Ratner. That’s all that needs to be said about her character.
I literally laughed out loud when I read that. That is huge red flag.
Yeah, being friends with him is definitely a huge red flag. And friends for at least 6 years? Hmmm.
She is not dating the average old man she only dating super-rich mega stars so she can go somewhere with this BS. She was better off not saying anything and proving her case in court.
Cackling at “she just loves old people”. At least she seems fairly upfront about what she’s looking for and she’s not, like, a teenager. Even if her family has wealth, she might still be looking for someone with more money or status that can take care of her in the manner she’s accustomed.
And if she has broken up with Pacino, well, Rupert Murdoch is reportedly single again…
Like obviously she is spending time with these people for their money and fame; anyone can see that — including the rich older men. Zero of them get to make surprised faces.
Stories like this make me scratch my head over the entertainment industry’s lack of due diligence. Like, do any of them google random people who try to make friends/date with them? Literally, one google search on this woman would have shown a serious pattern of her hunting rich, famous, very old men.
Even if they don’t want to do it themself they could have an assistant or their manager do the research.
We live in an age of unprecedented access to information so I have zero sympathy for any of these people who get conned/scammed/used.
Also, of course she is a gold digger. She worked her way through a list of very rich men (who she thought had one foot in the grave) until she found one who didn’t have the cognitive function to see through her manipulations. Now she’s going to finally get paid.
I don’t have anything to add to the conversation but I just had to say the “just loves old people” bit has me cracking up! ORLY?
Such an odd comment from her. It sounds like it comes from a health care worker or a volunteer at a seniors’ home. Off.
Wow. I have always loved old people. But the thought of having sex with them never once occurred to me!
My great grandparent used to take me to nursing homes to visit her elderly friends. I was an only child and also spent a lot of time being cared for by various elderly Community members, not my immediate family . When I was 19 my best friend was 53. And people always commented that I was a little old person, “old soul” and “7 going on 35.”
So I honestly really like old people, although I’ve warmed up to people closer to my own age since then.
Early on I dated men 10 to 15 years older than me, But I fairly quickly realized I did not even want to be 35 dating a 50-year-old, so I quit that.
Part of my younger self worry about aging was that everybody old will be my same age and maybe I wouldn’t have any friends. But that thought never extended to me worrying I wouldn’t have sex partners… This just seems so weird
Now I ain’t sayin’ she a gold digger, but she ain’t messin’ with no broke.
“Loving old people” so much that you get up early for you partner’s grandmother’s surgery is a very different kind of love from having sex with an octogenarian.
So she has major daddy issues, got it. Either her dad is totally absent from her life or she doesn’t have her own money and she wants to make sure she continues to maintain her wealthy lifestyle previously funded by her dad so she attaches herself to rich, old men.
I knew someone with major daddy issues in grad school, she exclusively dated older men due to the instability of her childhood.
She’s an old soul, with a young spirit. Got that?