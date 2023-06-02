Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah is not a golddigger, she just ‘loves old people’

One of the big gossip stories of the week was the announcement about 83-year-old Al Pacino expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend. What made it even crazier was the fact that Noor Alfallah apparently got pregnant when she and Al had only been dating for about four months… and they both managed to keep quiet about it until now, as she’s eight months pregnant. There are also rumors that Pacino and Alfallah are no longer dating, and that she hid the pregnancy from him for a while. So, obviously, people have questions about Noor Alfallah’s whole deal and why she’s always in the company of rich geriatric men. Page Six had this piece, which made me laugh like five different times.

Al Pacino is 83. His newest baby mama, now eight months pregnant, is only 29. But Noor Alfallah, a film producer, is an “old soul” herself — and just gravitates toward elderly rich men, sources told Page Six.

“She is a good girl with an old soul, but she has a spirit that is very youthful. She is fun,” an Alfallah source said. “A guy in his 70s or 80s would feel young around her. She has a generosity of spirit.”

While Alfallah, a Kuwaiti-American, has a history of befriending older rich men like Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen, 61, powerful entertainment industry figures who know her say she has family money from her oil investor dad and “is no gold digger. She’s a very decent, good person,” said a source who knew Alfallah when she was dating Jagger.

But others say the pregnancy was not planned, and TMZ reported that Pacino was shocked by the news he’s going to be a dad again. A source told gossip site Showbiz411 that the two currently “have no relationship. Lawyers have been working on this for months.” Showbiz411’s Roger Friedman wrote Wednesday: “I am told that [Alfallah] didn’t even tell Pacino she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks. Pacino, I’m told, was so surprised at [Alfallah’s] news that he demanded a pre-natal DNA test.” Alfallah hung up on a Post reporter when asked about the DNA test. Pacino’s rep declined to comment.

Alfallah, who has worked most recently with mega-producers Lynda Obst and Brian Grazer, is due to give birth to the “Scarface” actor’s fourth child this month. The producer had a fling with Jagger when he was 74 and she was only 22, after meeting at a party at “Rush Hour” producer Brett Ratner’s Beverly Hills home in 2017.

“She is very positive and not an opportunist,” her friend told Page Six. “She loves old people and these guys are fascinating. She became best friends with Ratner’s grandmother. When his grandmother needed cataract surgery, Noor got up at 5 a.m. to go with his grandma and him.” The insider added that Alfallah had her 21st birthday at Ratner’s home and that Ratner, 54, is among her youngest friends. So was producer Eli Roth, 51; the two were romantically linked in 2018. Roth just flashed a sly grin at the paparazzi when they shouted questions to him at the time.