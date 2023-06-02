Al Pacino demanded pregnant Noor Alfallah take a DNA test

So, we’re still talking about Al Pacino and his “29-year-old girlfriend” Noor Alfallah. Noor is eight months pregnant and Al Pacino is 83 years old. Apparently, he got her pregnant after only about four months of dating. Not only that, but TMZ reports that Noor didn’t even tell him about her pregnancy until “two months ago.” When… she was six months pregnant? TMZ reports that Pacino insisted the kid wasn’t his, so he asked for a DNA test.
Al Pacino was so certain he could not get his girlfriend or anyone else pregnant, he did not believe the baby was his at first, and got a DNA test for proof … sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.
The 83-year-old actor, we’re told, had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman. We’re told Al had no idea until 2 months ago that 29-year-old Noor Alfallah was pregnant, and when he found out he was “shocked.” Our sources say Al doubted at first the baby was his and wanted a DNA test. We’re told Noor obliged and the test showed he was indeed the dad.
This TMZ story came out after Showbiz 411’s juicy exclusive, where their sources claimed that Noor actually only waited to tell Pacino until she was about eleven weeks along, as opposed to six months along. These sources also insist that Pacino and Alfallah are no longer in a relationship and that they’ve both lawyered up. From Showbiz 411:
My sources say that the 82 year beloved Oscar winner was hoodwinked by Noor Alfallah, who’s due next week and is described as a gold digger. “She knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess.” Alfallah is famous for dating a series of rich, older men like Mick Jagger.
Where to start? What’s the worst part of this story? Maybe that Pacino — one of my very favorite people ever in Hollywood — has no idea about Alfallah’s background. I can tell you exclusively that her father pleaded guilty in a 2017 $3 million tax fraud case brought by the Department of Justice. He just recently filed for bankruptcy. Fallah Alfallah has otherwise a trail of lawsuits that would make Michael Corleone blush.
“They have no relationship,” says an insider says of the about to be parents. “Lawyers have been working on this for months.” Indeed, I am told that Fallah didn’t even tell Pacino she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks. Pacino, I’m told, was so surprised at Fallah’s news that he demanded a pre-natal DNA test.
Worse? Sources say that Fallah, once introduced to Pacino before the pandemic, ingratiated herself into his life by becoming fast friends with Pacino’s 22 year old daughter, Olivia, whose mother is actress Beverly D’Angelo. “Suddenly Fallah was everywhere Olivia was, especially during the lockdown,” another source says.
Pacino has three children at present: his great filmmaker daughter, Julie, and twins with D’Angelo– Olivia and her brother, Anton James. I reached out to D’Angelo’s rep but so far it’s crickets from that end. “The kids are very upset,” says a source.
So the impending birth is not a happy situation. Unlike Robert De Niro, Pacino did not plan this at all. “He actually thought their relationship was over a long time ago,” says an observer. When Fallah did come back in his life after a more than year break, my insiders say she told Pacino she couldn’t have children anyway due to a thyroid problem.” Pacino is said to be shocked. He did not want children, which an ex girlfriend talked about in an interview.
“Sources say that Fallah, once introduced to Pacino before the pandemic, ingratiated herself into his life by becoming fast friends with Pacino’s 22 year old daughter, Olivia” and “Suddenly Fallah was everywhere Olivia was, especially during the lockdown.” That makes zero sense – even if Noor was trying to ingratiate herself to Al Pacino by going through his daughter, Al Pacino could have, you know, not dated her or slept with her. He could have used protection! Dear god. So, yes, I do think Noor was trying to land a rich older man and what have you, but I also just think this whole situation is a giant mess and Al Pacino needs to take responsibility for his part in the mess.
Stupid old horney man. 29 year old was looking for a nice nest egg for when he kicks.
His side is trying to make it sound like she got pregnancy trapped him just by being in his house too often. Like she somehow got contact pregnant by breathing the same air.
I know, right? Jesus H.C, what is this misogynist mess about a “beloved Oscar winner” who’s been “hoodwinked” by a “gold digger”? Since when does *knowing* that your rich older partner does not want to have more kids count as a contraception measure…? Wear a rubber, for goodness sake.
Well, according to the article, “insiders” say she told Al she couldn’t have children and he thought he was sterile – so, she lied and he was wrong. Neither side looks good here.
@Eurydice: See, there’s the problem Amy Too and Cherry are talking about. A double standard. Somehow, in your mind, the woman is a liar but the man is just wrong. It could very well be that both of them were wrong. Maybe she really did think she couldn’t conceive.
Also, plenty of men lie to women about their fertility so they don’t have to use a condom. So it could be that he’s a liar too. You don’t know. But under a misogynistic viewpoint, people ascribe malicious intentions only on the woman. And that Showbiz 411 article quoted about is written in a deeply misogynistic tone. Rethink it.
@Missmarierose – fair enough. I’ll amend it to they were both wrong. The whole story sounds weird and stupid. I can believe an 83-year old man with medical issues might think he’s sterile, but if he really doesn’t want kids, then wear a condom. And I can believe a 29- year old women might suffer from low thyroid, which can cause low fertility, but her doctors would have put her on thyroid medication and that would most likely reversed the fertility issue along with all the other symptoms, in which case, use protection.
I’m wondering if this was a one-time hook up that has turned into a big mess.
there are lots of reasons why a young woman would be sterile, have low fertility or think either of those things beyond a medically treated thyroid issue. this site has been just as misogynistic as the article in how it talks about this story. you don’t want to have a baby with a 29 year old woman? don’t have sex with a 29 year old woman. it really is that easy.
How rich is Al Pacino anyway, if he’s doing this straight to DVD movies for foreign markets? You do those to keep the lights on, ‘cause you haven’t invested well. I guess he, being an old coot and dirty old man is an easier mark than a younger, rich tech billionaire who might be able to smell a scam artist a mile away? But I believe I’m giving too much credit to tech bros, who all lead with their peens. So now I’m back to square one. Why him?
Internet estimates are $120 million net worth, but those are often overestimated. Even if it’s overestimated by half, that’s still a fair chunk. I would imagine he does those kinds of movies because it’s hard to turn down a seven figure payout in exchange for 3-4 days of work no matter how much you already have in the bank. As for the last thing, never underestimate the power of celebrity ego. Rather than being suspicious that an attractive 20-something was hanging all over him, I’m sure Al’s thoughts were more along the lines of “I’ve still got it”
Men: “I should not have to use protection. It interferes with my pleasure!”
Men when a woman gets pregnant: *surprised Pikachu face*
Right??? Grandpa needs to get snipped.
IF Pacino is declaring that he didn’t want more children he had two options: wear a condom or have a vasectomy. It’s that easy!
Pacino can’t play it from both sides of the fence. They had consensual sex, he didn’t wear a condom and surprise, she’s pregnant!
There’s no fool like an old fool. Now this old fool will have a child that grow up with his dad into adulthood as a guarantee.
Well if Drs told him he was sterile and his partner said she was infertile, I can understand not taking those precautions against pregnancy.
But I can’t understand not taking them against STDs.
Doctors never told him that he was sterile. He has three other kids. She supposedly told him that doctors told her that she was sterile. Which is a ridiculous thing to go on, both because people aren’t always truthful and because someone who’s never tried to have children who says they’re sterile is usually going off of a vague doctor’s statement.
Its in the first excerpt:
“The 83-year-old actor, we’re told, had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman.”
(maybe “sterile” was too strongly phrased on my part).
He may have an something like an enlarged prostate or similar issue that would prevent “his soldier being ready for battle” as it were.
Ah, thanks, I didn’t catch that part!
But if you truly do not want more children to the extent that you’re going to do *waves hands at all this* if a partner becomes pregnant, I think you need to do more than rely on a doctor’s statement that your medical issues may cause fertility problems. (And if the medical issue is something that might prevent you from having intercourse, then you presumably know if and when that becomes not entirely true.) Anyway, I think we all know some people who were told they would have fertility problems and, surprise, baby! Unless the medical issue was a vasectomy, he was being horribly irresponsible.
@ Draculaura, that is what struck me the most. Having lived as an adult during the aid’s epidemic, I made certain that I always had protected sex. Plus, you don’t know who your partner has been with, especially an 83yo man that has seen his way around the block many, many times.
IIRC, he had a fit when D’Angelo became pregnant as well. So this fits with his character.
Sorry but Al Pacino is a disgusting man.
They’re both gross. I feel sorry for this baby.
I’m going to point out that 100% of pregnancies are caused by men who aren’t sterile. If he didn’t want any more then a vasectomy would have been his best option instead of playing this victim narrative.
(Said by someone who had their tubes tied because this body was done being pregnant forever)
That’s what Keith Richards said about Mick Jagger 😆
Indeed. Sick of these men getting surprised when a woman gets pregnant after sex.
Wouldn’t surprise me if dolphins, elephants and apes are well aware of that, but human males somehow still think it’s a surprise.
Lol. Great comment.
@Flowerlake, EXACTLY. Pacino is a gross old man.
Beautiful analogy @ Flowerlake!!
Men are pigs. The End.
(Sorry, late night and early work today)
Maybe along with the DNA test, Pacino needs a cognitive test?
I thought this yesterday. Today I think he’s just an a**hole.
I think he’s both – and that his family is trying to do damage control.
Well last I heard when old men sleep with women who are still in the fertile age range- this is what happens.
Judging from his raggedy appearance it wouldn’t surprise me if he has entered his old man yells at clouds stage. I’m not saying he has dementia but his brain function probably isn’t as sharp as it used to be and it would be easier for a pretty young thing to con him into a pregnancy.
Granted, I’m not saying she did that. We only have what this article claims and that isn’t enough for me to form an opinion on this sitch. What I can do is form an opinion about Pacino not getting a vasectomy. If you know you don’t want any more children and you refuse to use the 100% protection of a vassie you don’t get to complain when a pregnancy happens.
Maybe don’t just leave your fluids in women if you really don’t want any more children?
I mean sure it’s his right to ask for a paternity test, but dude, gramps: face the consequences.
I’m thinking of this poor baby with parents like these.
The baby is the real victim in this fiasco.
@BrassyRebel Me too! Poor baby! 😔
That baby is going to read these stories one day and Al will probably be dead or demented by that point. What a shitty father.
So the real story is he screwed his daughter’s friend? Ew.
It’s all fun and games until someone gets pregnant!
Your daughter’s friend is now the mother of your daughter’s half-brother!
Exactly!!! Gross! If i’m the daughter I am so pissed right now. Zero boundaries! Makes you wonder how many times he’s done that. ugh
I vaguely recall reading that’s what Cindy Crawford’s dad did–had a relationship with one of her friends from school & had a kid with her. After high school, thank goodness, but still.
Nobody is looking fabulous in this story. And I already feel sorry for that kid.
Unpopular opinion but they are both gross and share the blame.
That baby deserves so much better than these two.
Not such an unpopular opinion. It’s the truth.
Totally agree. Poor kid.
Maybe if he stuck with age appropriate partners he wouldn’t have to worry about surprise babies. It’s going to be so wonderful for the baby to read all of this one day.
Talk about messy. Holy cow.
JMO, but I think the gf has a history of dating wealthy much older men.
Jagger, some 61 y/o billionaire, possibly Eastwood, now Pacino.
Sounds like she is only interested in very wealthy men 30-50 years older.
Pacino, smdh.
Why is he sleeping with a 28 y/o friend or any friend of his daughters?
That is nasty by itself.
Any way you look at this, no one comes out good.
8 months pg and they have both been lawyered up. Sympathy to the baby.
Someone get pepaw—he been bamboozled!
Seriously though, this situation already sounds exhausting to me, and I’m around his baby mama’s age. I can’t believe this 80-something year old dude is living through it now, absolutely sounds like this pregnancy was neither planned nor wanted (by him). But also: No fool like an old fool, and this is why you wrap it up with folks you don’t want to be tied to for the rest of your life. He’s old enough to know better, no sympathy.
Gross. The initial relationship was gross, being irresponsible about birth control was gross, and now it’s especially gross that his side is releasing this information because they apparently think it makes him look better? The pregnancy happened, the child is going to come into the world, and he’s going to end up paying her child support regardless of how they met or who thought who was sterile. And the kid is going to grow up and read about this. He could at least refrain from releasing this information publicly, for the sake of the child if nothing else.
And I have absolutely no patience for actual adults who go on vague statements from their doctors about possible future fertility troubles or their partner’s claims about what a doctor said to them. It’s one thing if you’re a naive teenager, but anyone who’s lived in the world knows plenty of people who expect to have trouble end up conceiving relatively easily and also that people’s accounts of their own fertility aren’t accurate. If you really don’t want any more kids ever, you have some responsibility for ensuring none are conceived, and shouldn’t leave it all to your partners – especially not if you’re not in a long term relationship and those partners change over time.
Well said and I agree.
I’m totally unsure what part of releasing this information he thinks makes him look better.
I think Fallah used Pacino daughter Olivia to get to him and he should get a DNA test on the baby. Now having said that he chose to sleep with his daughter’s 28 year old friend without protection. If he was done with having kids he should alway use protection, date women his age or get a vasectomy.
I can’t say I blame him. I think a majority of unmarried stars do that, especially if there is big money at risk. I do blame him for not wearing protection. Take responsibility, men!
I have a morbid curiosity about what enables a young and vibrant woman to have sex with a very old man. I’m sure occasionally it’s true love, but what about all those times it’s not? I just cannot fathom. I truly would like to understand.
The “she’s a gold digger” narrative bugs me because she was OBVIOUSLY with him for his status and wealth. And he was OBVIOUSLY with her for her beauty and sexuality. It’s not like either of them are claiming it was a deep, meaningful emotional connection. They’re equally superficial and equally responsible for the outcome. She didn’t get herself pregnant.
I thought the point of lockdowns was to stay at home?