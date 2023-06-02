Al Pacino demanded pregnant Noor Alfallah take a DNA test

So, we’re still talking about Al Pacino and his “29-year-old girlfriend” Noor Alfallah. Noor is eight months pregnant and Al Pacino is 83 years old. Apparently, he got her pregnant after only about four months of dating. Not only that, but TMZ reports that Noor didn’t even tell him about her pregnancy until “two months ago.” When… she was six months pregnant? TMZ reports that Pacino insisted the kid wasn’t his, so he asked for a DNA test.

Al Pacino was so certain he could not get his girlfriend or anyone else pregnant, he did not believe the baby was his at first, and got a DNA test for proof … sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. The 83-year-old actor, we’re told, had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman. We’re told Al had no idea until 2 months ago that 29-year-old Noor Alfallah was pregnant, and when he found out he was “shocked.” Our sources say Al doubted at first the baby was his and wanted a DNA test. We’re told Noor obliged and the test showed he was indeed the dad.

[From TMZ]

This TMZ story came out after Showbiz 411’s juicy exclusive, where their sources claimed that Noor actually only waited to tell Pacino until she was about eleven weeks along, as opposed to six months along. These sources also insist that Pacino and Alfallah are no longer in a relationship and that they’ve both lawyered up. From Showbiz 411:

My sources say that the 82 year beloved Oscar winner was hoodwinked by Noor Alfallah, who’s due next week and is described as a gold digger. “She knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess.” Alfallah is famous for dating a series of rich, older men like Mick Jagger. Where to start? What’s the worst part of this story? Maybe that Pacino — one of my very favorite people ever in Hollywood — has no idea about Alfallah’s background. I can tell you exclusively that her father pleaded guilty in a 2017 $3 million tax fraud case brought by the Department of Justice. He just recently filed for bankruptcy. Fallah Alfallah has otherwise a trail of lawsuits that would make Michael Corleone blush. “They have no relationship,” says an insider says of the about to be parents. “Lawyers have been working on this for months.” Indeed, I am told that Fallah didn’t even tell Pacino she was pregnant for the first 11 weeks. Pacino, I’m told, was so surprised at Fallah’s news that he demanded a pre-natal DNA test. Worse? Sources say that Fallah, once introduced to Pacino before the pandemic, ingratiated herself into his life by becoming fast friends with Pacino’s 22 year old daughter, Olivia, whose mother is actress Beverly D’Angelo. “Suddenly Fallah was everywhere Olivia was, especially during the lockdown,” another source says. Pacino has three children at present: his great filmmaker daughter, Julie, and twins with D’Angelo– Olivia and her brother, Anton James. I reached out to D’Angelo’s rep but so far it’s crickets from that end. “The kids are very upset,” says a source. So the impending birth is not a happy situation. Unlike Robert De Niro, Pacino did not plan this at all. “He actually thought their relationship was over a long time ago,” says an observer. When Fallah did come back in his life after a more than year break, my insiders say she told Pacino she couldn’t have children anyway due to a thyroid problem.” Pacino is said to be shocked. He did not want children, which an ex girlfriend talked about in an interview.

[From Showbiz 411]

“Sources say that Fallah, once introduced to Pacino before the pandemic, ingratiated herself into his life by becoming fast friends with Pacino’s 22 year old daughter, Olivia” and “Suddenly Fallah was everywhere Olivia was, especially during the lockdown.” That makes zero sense – even if Noor was trying to ingratiate herself to Al Pacino by going through his daughter, Al Pacino could have, you know, not dated her or slept with her. He could have used protection! Dear god. So, yes, I do think Noor was trying to land a rich older man and what have you, but I also just think this whole situation is a giant mess and Al Pacino needs to take responsibility for his part in the mess.