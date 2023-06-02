Princess Rajwa wore Elie Saab to her Jordanian wedding: stunning?

On Thursday, Rajwa Al Seif became Princess Rajwa, wife of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein. They make a beautiful couple and a portrait of a modern Jordan, much like Hussein’s father and mother were seen when they married.
Princess Rajwa is a 29-year-old bride, and she chose a very modern silhouette for her wedding ceremony look – a stunning, figure-hugging Elie Saab. It was sleek and flattering. It’s honestly one of my favorite wedding gowns that I’ve seen in years. Princess Rajwa apparently got to borrow some royal jewels for the occasion – she wore a delicate diamond tiara and diamond earrings. If I have one qualm about her wedding look, it’s that the tiara and earrings don’t necessarily go together? That and I wish her veil was connected to the tiara.
Princess Rajwa also wore flats! I love that – she didn’t want to trip on heels on her wedding day. Plus, I don’t think her groom is that tall, and she probably didn’t want to tower over him.
As much as I loved her wedding gown, I really disliked her reception look. A ball gown with too much going on, too many appliques, too Scarlett O’Hara. Yikes. Oh well – people will remember her wedding gown and hopefully they’ll forget about her reception dress.
Completely agree all around. Stunning wedding look. The earrings and crown didn’t really go together and I read they were made for this occasion so they should have?
That reception dress is hideous. Bad Disney princess vibes.
My hat being said, she is gorgeous. Her henna party look is one of my favorite of all time. They make a very handsome couple. I wonder if this marriage was arranged since they have said so little about the courtship, just that they were introduced “by friends”
I dunno – he seems smitten for sure. Another poster on here said it was because of her fathers money and family connections to the Saudi royal family (mother is related to MBS).
William was very attentive towards Rajwa whenever you saw him speaking to her – much more attentive to the bride than his own wife. Rajwa is everything Catty isn’t – well educated, cultured, stylish and the daughter of a billionaire. She also worked as an architect for a few years in LA.
Really good point! In most monarchies, children of royalty are expected to excel academically and professionally, attending top universities, gaining global experience, and attaining credibility to bring back to their position. And then there’s the BRF… do the bare minimum, play military dress-up, and consistently fail to take leverage of the limitless opportunities afforded to improve themselves and contribute to society. The ultimate tools.
It’s quite a contrast @SquiddusMaximus, the Windsor mindset seems to have fossilised and just focuses on setting things more firmly in concrete while most of the other royal families still going view themselves very differently.
William seemed to be doing most of the talking, both at the wedding and the reception. The bride was smiling and nodding, and giving very brief responses, but he couldn’t take the hint and move the line along.
She sounds like an accomplished and independent woman, and I hope the transition in to her new role isn’t too rude.
Oh, Lolly, just reading that made me cringe.
I wonder if he ever had any European princess in his sights to marry? They probably all gave him a wide birth anyway, knowing what a tosser he is.
@Squiddus Jordan is ruled by the king, who is an autocrat with near absolute power. The British royal family cut ribbons. The level of preparation needed isn’t the same.
@Tacky — You’re not wrong. But even a cursory glance at the monarchies of Spain, Belgium, Norway, and other nonautocratic countries shows that most royalty spend their lives in careful preparation for their roles — education abroad, advanced degrees, foreign/civil service exams, and extensive, real military work.
The British public still seems to hold the BRF in ridiculously high regard and is willing to support their lifestyles. I don’t think it’s outlandish to expect they put some effort into being good at it.
EDIT – I will add that all other royals are multilingual. The Prince of Wales can’t even be bothered into learning Welsh. Fecking embarrassment. It’s like Ivanka trying to wiggle her way into conversation with actual world leaders.
Are we just pretending that the Saudis and MBS is a like a positive? And the whole thing about King Abduallah locking down his brother (Queen Noor’s son who had been promised the throne?)
@ tolly, I watched as Keen was holding up the receiving line. Baldimort kept trying to walk away and Keen wouldn’t shut her trap as she held up the line, which she looked to be completely out of her comfort zone. Though I did see as they were waiting, Baldimort had his back to KKHate as he chatted with other guests and she stood there looking miserable and not engaging with anyone. I also found her gown to be a garish color and the design was much too busy with the sleeves looking as if they were intended for a different dress. But that is just my opinion!
Dr. Biden looked simply stunning!! I loved her look!! She always looks very polished and chic at the same time.
I really loved the wedding dress. It fitted her beautifully, no unnecessary embellishments, just a beautiful silhouette and a beautiful detail in the neckline. Perfect! The reception dress was way too busy and when I watched the live stream and saw her pulling up her gloves I thought that maybe she didn’t feel quite comfortable in it. But her hairdo was beautiful and I love her delicate tiara.
ITA. I love the appliqué work on the back.
Ditto!! Her dress was perfection from the design, the fit and the exquisite details of the back of her dress! I was enchanted with her wedding dress as she was perfection from head to toe. The CP cut a handsome look whilst he beamed with utter happiness and joy of his wedding to her. He is quite handsome and looked like a carbon copy of his father too!!
Same. The wedding dress was exquisite. I wonder if the reception dress was a compromise with families who had input. Like, let me wear what I like to the wedding, and I’ll wear what everyone else likes to the reception.
The ceremony dress was gorgeous. I thought the pictures I was seeing of her reception dress were a joke at first, that dress was so bad.
I love that the column dress had such an enormous train — very Audrey Hepburn from Sabrina, an excellent look. For the evening ball, Princess Rajwa should have removed the train and just enjoyed the dress, a lot of guests wore long sleeves at night.
@acha indeed, the column dress would have worked even without the train and veil. This will be one of all-time favorite royal wedding dresses.
I really loved her wedding dress and I thought it was a great wedding – that was some car ride to the palace for the reception, it was a good 20mins. They are a beautiful couple and he is a dead ringer for his father as a young man. Rania is taller than Abdullah but she tends to wear heels a lot.
I watched the whole live feed – I wish I could have seen more of the reception with all the music and dancing but it kept cutting off. What a wonderful way to showcase Jordanian culture.
Her evening dress was ok – could have done with a few less embellishments but it kinda went with the surroundings.
One day I will visit Jordan and hopefully can visit those beautiful palace gardens where the wedding was held but I don’t think they are open to the public 🙁
Congrats to the newly weds!!!
Her wedding dress was stunning! It held a classic, sleek and chic cut but with a more modern look. It was simply stunning in all of the right places. They are a beautiful couple and they seemed to be very smitten. The ceremony was beautifully organized and held an intimate atmosphere all while allowing the bride and groom to be relaxed. I watched part of the ride through the streets and found the entire wedding as well as the procession quite spectacular and lovely all around.
Queen Raina looked stunning as well, and she with her husband still look very much in love.
I found the reception line extremely lovely as they greeted their guests with a conveyed message of gratitude and a feeling of closeness.
I had difficulty with the feed as it would lag but I loved every moment of it. From the entire wedding ceremony to the ride through the city, it was all perfectly executed and I was left wanting to visit Jordan even more with its stunning architecture, beauty and the loving nature of Jordanians too! Now I will have to add Jordan to my Morocco visit as well!!
The wedding gown was beautiful, what a classic, but modern, and gorgeous silhouette. The neckline and bodice is everythinggg. The tiara was so delicate too, love that it was just a nice touch rather than overpowering.
Hard pass on the reception dress, yikes.
All I could see on the reception dress was meringue, and lots of it. Reminded me of the Great British Baking Show where everyone had to make a Pavlova.
Very lovely wedding dress. Elegant. I’d’ve loved a slightly more dramatic angle to the neckline, but this was appropriate. The reception dress gave high school prom or ballet recital vibes. But she cut a fine figure in it. As far as fashion goes, she might be the one to watch!
Yeah – Rania and Lettie has some competition on their hands. LOL
It was just interesting see a different type of wedding. Loved how they sat on couches in front of a backdrop of beautiful trees. The bride’s walk through the garden was gorgeous. The amount of people at the ceremony was relatively small, giving it a more intimate feeling than you’d usually see at a big wedding like this.
I love that dress so much especially the bodice. Love the fabric, love the silhouette, love the simplicity, love the appliqués, love the shade of white.
I love simple wedding dresses like this more than lacy, frilly ones. Meghan’s (despite the fit issues), Princess Margaret, CPss Mary, CPss Victoria, etc.
I don’t mind the reception dress. I love the material. I’d probably go princessy for the ball too. Not every big skirt is Scarlett O’Hara. And then keep it elegant for the ceremony rather than vice versa. The official photos are gorgeous.
And the CP earned his uniform. 👏
The wedding dress is perfection. Modern and classic. The reception dress was also lovely and quite a contrast from the first one. The back view is also perfect
We are so used to British form of royalty where the royals family occupied the front seats at ceremony and their guests are seated farther away. It is interesting to note British royals vs Jordan royals protocol.
1. The bride’s mother sat beside Queen Rania at the wedding ceremony
2. The bride’s mother at Prince Harry wedding to Meghan sat alone with several empty seats beside her without being accompanied by any other British royals.
3. Foreign royal guests were seated in the front row together with Queen Rania. Her children were not seated with her.
I like the dress, but I think I would love it as a one shoulder (lose the right shoulder). These two people are so good-looking, they make a very handsome couple.
No bare shoulders allowed in a muslim ceremony. I like the dress very much. The tiara was very delicate and the earrings were a gift from Bones Saws so a hard pass.
I saw parts of the wedding, loved the impeccable manners of the hosts, the bride and groom seemed so besotted with each other.
Despite the wealth and authority, there is a quality of old money, the speciousness is not so in-your-face.
It is mordern but old worldly at the same time, from the parents greeting the guests onwards.
I chose to watch it on Jordanian TV to observe their particular priority.
It was lovely all around, and showed what was lacking in the last three major events of the BRF.
As it embrace celebrityhood the old world charm has gone missing; replaced by envy and bitterness.
The lesson is that it pays to marry for love.
Everything you said 💯!!! There was such a loving vibe All around. Class and manners on display. Family &love was on show. The windsors are so far behind in everything.
That was a damn good dress. It adhered to modesty but it was also very modern.
Right?!? It was stunning. I actually let out a breath when I saw how beautiful the dress was. They make a lovely couple.
What a beautiful wedding dress. The fit. The fabric. The cut. Her ceremony dress was impeccable. Definitely one of my favorite royal wedding dresses.
The reception dress not so much. I guess she wanted a traditional princess dress. Way too many appliqués. It didn’t look so bad from the back. But they overwhelmed the front of the dress.
Everything looked so beautiful and the couple looked happy.
Very pretty. Conservative but also modern and not stuffy or dowdy.
I’m sorry but I think the dress is hideous. The white dress with embroidered gold she wore to the pre wedding dinner hosted by Rania was stunning. THIS…was just plain ugly.
LOL, @scout, I will join you in the dog house! As I commented in another post yesterday, while I usually love all things Elie Saab, this wedding dress was a hard pass.
The bunching on the bodice (in an entirely too heavy fabric) was not at all flattering to her proportions and, in some angles made her look broad shouldered and top heavy. This was emphasized by the little ease in the skirt. Little or negative ease does not mean good tailoring when the bottom portion of a dress does not move well with the body or hang well when standing. The bottom, narrower, portion did not flow from the top, in that it appeared as though she was wearing two different dresses cobbled together. I likened it to some of Kate’s looks, where she emphasizes both her broad shoulders and narrow hips (when she doesn’t wear her padding) and ends up looking like a gangly high school football player.
I emphathise with the bride because she clearly wanted something modern and sleek for her wedding but had to conform to modest standards. However, I have two words for Muslim Royal, or soon-to-be Royal, brides: SHEIKA MOZA. She of the diamond and emerald belt at the reception! Moza is tall and has similar proportions to Rajwa and always manages to put together a very cohesive, sleek and incredibly chic, modest look. If I could, I would have that woman on speed dial (and ask to borrow some of her fabulous jewelry!).
As for Rajwa’s reception dress? I am going to pretend that I did not see it.
Scarlett O’Hara dress=hoop skirt. No trains. This isn’t an antebellum dress. I think it’s fine.
Her wedding gown was perfection and she looked *chefs kiss* perfect. Though the reception gown was quite fussy, it was probably a girly, frufru dream dress for her. She’s lovely and so is he actually. They’re a lovely couple.
Watching their ceremony reminded of how much I love traditional Muslim ceremonies. No fuss, no muss. You get to sit. It was quick and simple. As an American Muslim I don’t get to see many traditional Muslim ceremonies. In the US lot of Muslims just opt for a civil ceremony.
Rajwa’s dress was stunning. And I loved seeing how nervous she was during that long walk – I would have been nervous too! So many stairs! And I love that she wore flats.
Loved both of her dresses, the wedding dress was stunning and very Meghan modern perfection. But I also loved the reception dress. Love a ballgown for the right occasions.
Mostly enjoyed the manners and it was a great surprise to see former Speaker Pelosi there! She looked fantastic, as did Dr Jill. Not sure which video that was now, as I had to watch the AFP on YouTube. Jill Biden knows how to dress with such understated class.
Some dresses look better in person than in pictures. I’m guessing that’s the case with the reception dress.
Do anyone know why her family was not shown at all. The two women who walked her through the garden are her husband’s sisters and the young man who accompanied her, was her husband’s brother. Her parents were not in the receiving line at the reception.
I think it was the King and Queen who were the hosts of the reception and not her family. And maybe her family members want to remain private. I respect that particularly when I think about the family of a certain other princess!
Umm yeah her parents were in the receiving line at the reception and the state reception – her father was also part of the ceremony, he was sat to her right next to the iman. Her mother was in lilac and was sat next to Rania at the ceremony.
The only time her parents were not part of the receiving line was when everyone was arriving at the palace, it was only the King and Queen as they were hosting it.
As for the CP’s siblings to walk with her down the aisle is a cultural tradition – maybe a Jordanian can explain more.
Hard to believe this dress and Kate’s dress were done by the same designer.
or even in the same century 🙂
I thought the wedding dress was perfection- so modern, and the bride wore it beautifully. I can’t believe that it is Elie Saab. I’ve seen wedding dresses by him and they are usually embellished within an inch although always beautifully constructed. The reception dress was quite a change of style. I didn’t care for all the rosettes or appliques, or the hoope, but the back was lovely. It was a very youthful looking dress. I thought the bride and groom looked for cozy together and he looked so happy to see his bride he reminded me of Harry’s response when he saw Meghan. I got the impression that the bride was a bit late for the ceremony.
I got quite a kick out of watching Abdullah- he looked very happy and emotional- he gave off mother of the bride vibes whereas Rania looked quite impassive. I imagine that quite aside from the bride and groom’s actual feelings for each other, it is quite a good alliance politically too. Anyway, he looked the most excited of everyone. The garden that was the wedding venue was just gorgeous. I thought there was a nice sense of the royals welcoming the bride into the family. And it was lovely that Rania sat with the mother of the bride. Since this was a royal wedding, I guess it was not surprising that the groom’s family was prominent and we didn’t get to see the bride’s family beyond her parents. It was charming to see the bride escorted by her young brother-in-law. I believe the groom escorted his own sister to her wedding prior to this.
Loved the wedding dress, so chic and modern. And the reception dress looked best from the back. Just fyi there are tons of tiara and jewelry and wedding pix at thecourtjeweler.com.
I didn’t like her wedding dress or reception dress, but I don’t have to it’s not mine. I don’t find it simple either. This dress is getting a lot of love. This is one of my least favorite dresses ever. It shows we all have different tastes. I really liked Princess Iman’s dress so I was excited. I love the gardens.
I’m not a big fan of either dress, either. The ceremony dress is objectively beautiful, but it reminds me of a folded napkin.
I thought her wedding dress and Princess Rawja were absolutely stunning.
I really like the wedding dress, but dislike the reception dress.
Like the majority, I really loved the wedding dress for the ceremony and was confused by the applique nightmare of the reception dress lol. The wedding dress is probably one of my favorite royal dresses ever, the bride looked so beautiful with her crown and veil. I didn’t like her earrings at all but that was it. Also smart to wear flats as she walked in that voluminous dress.
As for the reception dress, the less said the better haha. I saw people on Twitter comparing it to meringue. I will say it looked stunning from the back but ONLY from the back. That shot of her dress with the applique details and the v-neck of the back looked so pretty. Not sure why it looked so terrible from the front.
I don’t know much about Prince Hussein but I hope he’s a good guy and these two look very much in love. I hope it stays that way. Don’t know much about their history together and I’ve seen people claiming it’s an arranged marriage, but if it is these two look pretty thrilled about it.
She is just stunning!
Unpopular take: “modern” Jordan is being dragged back into greater autocracy, by its current king, who is keeping his half-brother under house arrest. The dresses are all small potatoes, compared to that.