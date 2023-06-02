Is Gwyneth Paltrow ‘courting’ the Sussexes to add to her royal-friend collection?

In mid-May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at Sushi Bar in Montecito. Sushi Bar is part of the Montecito Inn, and it’s apparently something of a lowkey hotspot for celebrities with second homes in Montecito or Santa Barbara. Celebrities like… Gwyneth Paltrow, who showed off her Montecito home to Architectural Digest last year. Gwyneth loves royalty and there were rumors, back in the day, that she was really trying to marry someone with a title. She’s also hung out with King Charles and Prince Philip and various other European royals. Well, reportedly, Gwyneth and her husband Brad Falchuk were at that dinner with the Sussexes.
Gwyneth Paltrow joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a surprise outing last week. The 50-year-old actress and her husband Brad Falchuk, 52, stepped out for a dinner date with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden in Montecito, California, according to reports.
“Meghan, Prince Harry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden all enjoyed dinner at Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Montecito on Friday, May 12,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
Page Six reported that Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd and her husband Michael Herd also attended the A-List gathering at the Michelin-starred restaurant.
The couples are all residents of the exclusive coastal enclave in Santa Barbara County. Paltrow and Falchuk moved to Montecito in 2016, while Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, relocated to the area in 2020 after officially stepping down from their roles as working members of the royal family. Diaz and Madden purchased a $12.67 Montecito mansion in May 2022.
[From Fox News]
So, Fox News’ headline was “Harry and Meghan courted by Gwyneth Paltrow” and then Fox News exhaustively listed all of Gwyneth’s royal connections, but offered no further proof of Gwyneth’s attempts to “court” the Sussexes. Don’t get me wrong, I actually think Meghan and Gwyneth would be natural allies, and they have similar interests. I do believe Gwyneth has probably cultivated this relationship, if there is one. We’ll probably find out soon enough – both women have podcasts, and I could absolutely see a pod crossover. The Archetypes episode would be “The Gravitas of Goop” or…oh, sh-t, “The It Girl Myth with Gwyneth.” I could absolutely see something “Meghan-approved” appearing for sale on Goop. Just remember, even though we find Gwyneth to be impossibly smug and annoying, she really does have a lot of famous friends who adore her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
But… how many bathrooms do they all have?
Well, given that it says Diaz and Madden purchased their mansion for $12.67, probably not many. /s
Lol. What a deal!
Ugh, I hope they stay far away from Goopy for their sake.
Remember when Goop called Billy Joel “William?” She’s going to call Harry “Henry.” And Megan “Meg-Ann.”
No, it will be Rachel.
Pronounced, “ra-SHELL.”
Wouldn’t surprise me. Not a fan of Gwyneth. Yes they seem to have some of the same interests.
I thought Harry and Meghan were being snubbed by Hollywood? The press have no idea what’s going on.
Wouldn’t shock me, but also I think when you get to a certain level of celebrity the circle just gets naturally smaller. Add that to being neighbors it doesn’t shock me that they would have lunch or dinner occasionally, anymore than me grabbing coffee with my neighbor while she walked her dog to the same coffee shop I was walking to. I don’t see it as becoming new besties or anything.
I thought the supposed Sussex/Paltrow/Diaz get-together happened last month or even earlier – this is a new one? And I thought the last one wasn’t a get-together at all, but people who happened to be in the same restaurant at the same time.
Yeah, that’s the way I recall it too. I think this is just ET and Page Six running with a rumour. They are not the most reliable and factual purveyors of celebrity gossip.
Well if she is courting the Sussexes at least she has taste and is courting the RIGHT Royals. LOL. And I do think she and Meghan would get along. I know people love to hate on GOOP, but most folks who know her actually love her. And I have a feeling she is probably a hoot to be around.
I always assumed Goop’s friends are just as smug as she is but are better at hiding it.
Goop managed to endear herself to me ever so slightly during that ridiculous ski trial. I recently rewatched Shakespeare in Love and, although I’m not sure it deserved to win Best Picture, she was delightful in that film.
True. My favorite GOOP movie is Emma, where the side-eye and shade is industrial grade 🙂
I think Meghan gets along with a spectrum of people and wouldn’t fall under any weird spell, much like her friend Serena. I remember being exasperated with Serena for her association with the Kardashians but you hardly ever see/hear of her being with them now. Hopefully M was being neighborly and we know she’s too smart to get caught up in GOOP’s cultish/broth swilling ways 😀 Maybe they were discussing some charity fundraising ideas. Who knows?
She was great in Emma! Partly because she *is* Emma: entitled, smug, managing/controlling, yet often charming. I remember a lot of shade from Kate Beckinsale for Paltrow’s performance being too safe (too likeable). Kate Beckinsale’s Emma is also a good one, but I slightly prefer Paltrow’s smarminess over Beckinsale’s mean-girl simpering. Man, the 90s were great for Jane Austen adaptations.
I love that movie with my whole heart. I used to be a Gwyneth fan pre-GOOP era. And that was one of my favorites of her films
Best “Emma” ever! I like Anya Taylor-Joy but could not stand her Emma. No joy, no amusement, no charisma, just a flat, snappy person who barely cracked a smile. That Miss Woodhouse would hardly be a society belle. Haven’t seen the Beckinsale version but would give it a chance.
Fave Gwyneth-Emma scene: Mr. Elton bugging her nonstop at the party about being too cold or warm that she ends up missing the contents of Frank Churchill’s letter. Alan Cummings was such an inspired choice!
Yes! The entire cast of GOOP’s EMMA is inspired! Alan Cummings, Toni Collette, Jeremy Northam, Ewen McGregor, Juliet Stevenson, Phyllida Law (Emma Thompson’s mom), Sophie Thompson, POLLY WALKER, Greta Scacchi to name a few of the stellar cast <3
My favorite guffaw is Emma's first meeting with Frank Churchill where he asks her if she's stuck or is her horse just washing its feet, lol.
I didn't mind the Anya Taylor-Joy version but still prefer GOOP's to all others 🙂
I really need to re-watch this, I haven’t seen it in years.
The Kate Beckinsale one is news to me so I’ll look out for it too. Never enough Austen in my life.
This has been said before but I fully agree.
I have no opinion of her…all I know is that she’s been successful and has famous friends and connections.
Considering the hate campaign being waged against Meghan specifically (& the amount of celebrities that have been comfortable publicly harassing her) then whatever connections and support Meghan can get is fine by me. The more the merrier as long as they aren’t evil people of course.
That’s an interesting point, as you say unless they’re evil (and to some extent the jury is out on Goop there given the active harm she promotes with some of her nonsense) then yes please to public figures being connected to her/them.
Rich people gravitate toward rich people. And while I think Meghan has more substance than Gwen they do share some common interests…or rather did before Gwen only had broth for her dinners. Remember when she used to roast chicken and show it off?
My only glimpse of Paltrow as a person was during the traveling foodie show she did that went through Spain. I really enjoyed it and she came across as fun, interesting and interested in things (traits I think Meghan would appreciate). She certainly ate a heck of a variety of food in that show! I really enjoyed it and would recommend it for anyone that is interested in Spanish food. Or, am I misremembering? That was Paltrow, right?
As for chasing royal men, that rumor probably came about because she was dating now King Felipe of Spain for a while. It was before and up until her father died.
I think Meghan is very guarded now, difference between friend or acquaintance. Her core group of her friends from College, Suits, fashion, makeup industry, Jessica and Markus Anderson are people that she can trust.
I agree. And I think having a dinner with an acquaintance isn’t the same as calling them your friend.
She has to be guarded with Petronella Wyatt’s British friends in Montecito bad-mouthing her! At this point, Meghan should just be wary of anyone with a British accent!
What interests do they have Yoga? Lol i always laugh at the rumours Gwyneth thinks she invented the yoga industry.
Unpopular opinion, but the Sussexes keep company with some shady folks. Paltrow hawks garbage and promotes disordered eating. Ellen is Ellen, and she seems to be a lot like Corden. We love us some Oprah, but she’s platformed some of the biggest con artists. Perry won’t use union labor. But it just goes to show you that, much like royal circles, if you’re gonna rub elbows with the power brokers then you’ll be keeping company with these kinds of folks. Yes, they’re nice to the Sussexes, but what’s their broader impact. (Yes, I know Oprah’s philanthropy, but donating $ doesn’t erase or neutralize the damage
You said it yourself, these people are rich, powerful and connected.
Not a big Oprah fan but people who hold her responsible for the people who turn out to be con artists is some bullshit. They are con artists. Don’t you think that they probably conned Oprah too?
I used to side eye who the Sussexes were seen with, until I realized it’s just that: a few pictures every once in a while.
Truth is, no one knows who they hang with, who they are close to, & what they do in their time.
I would more tend to think those people want this idea there’s a friendship, but it’s really just acquaintances.
Agree with @girl ninja. Oprah is not forever responsible for how people who were guests on her show behave. Oprah and H&M are in a business. Like any other type of business, you often have to network with people. That doesn’t make any of them close friends or necessarily mean you endorse everything that other person does.
I get what you’re saying. I don’t think Ellen, Oprah or even James is in their inner circle like that though. I could obviously be wrong but I think they have their famous friends and then they have their “ride or die” circle who they’ve been with since Day1 and I don’t think any of these people cross into the second group.
Yeah, I agree that we can’t assume that every famous people with whom they are friendly means they are real close friends. In fact, considering what they’ve gone through with the press, it’s more likely that the people they’re really close to avoid talking publicly about them. For example, Serena very rarely mentions Meghan and we know she is close with her and Harry.
Both Sussexes have enduring friendships that go back years, some from childhood. Some friendships have lasted, some haven’t, and they’ve made new friends as well. They’ve met thousands of people, people in non-profits, world leaders, diplomats and business leaders and we don’t know who they surround themselves with. I find this nonsensical and cherry picking.
I dunno, I kind of find Gwyneth’s smugness and Goop-iness amusing. If people want to buy into her bullshit and can afford it, that’s their prerogative. And I kind of admire the pivot she took after effectively backing off of her acting career (save for her small role as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man and Avengers franchise. Which I also think was a brilliant move).
I could totally see Meghan vibing with Gwyneth because she did what Meghan wants to do. Build a business empire after having an acting career. Plus her husband Brad is a top television producer. Definitely a great connection to have. And Meghan was probably a huge fan of her work. Gwyneth actually did put out a lot of good stuff in her It Girl Era. And she’s very fashionable.
So, while I don’t see them becoming besties are Gwyneth becoming part of her inner circle, I could totally see them being show biz friends and doing crossovers on each other’s projects. So, if Meghan show up on some Goop content, I won’t be mad.
💯
This has to be for an upcoming project, right? Meghan has floated the idea of a romcom. Would love to see Cameron as the star of a Sussex feature film with Gwen producing. At the very least maybe we’ll get them on Archetypes!
I’m kinda obsessed with Gwyneth and her unapologetic smugness. The Goop site is visually actually really good. Got into it for the recipe, and some of the lifestyle articles. She should be rightfully criticized for her crazy vagina eggs and whatever weird diet culture wellness schtick she’s on, but it’s a successful niche media empire she’s built. As for being friends with the Sussexes, maybe, maybe just business or casual acquaintances.
“She should be rightfully criticized for her crazy vagina eggs and whatever weird diet culture wellness schtick…”
People really buy vagina eggs? 😆OTOH I bought bone broth at Costco after seeing she had it for lunch – seems harmless.
The bone broth thing is here to stay. Did one of those “ cleanses” where you have bone broth for lunch. Lost water weight and was cranky, but the broth is a good in-between meal snack that I still use.
^^ AFAIK, Cameron Diaz has purposely put a halt on her acting career, for personal reasons.
I like Gwyneth. I always have. She has done some silly things with Goop but she is who she is. I don’t think she has malice. I also have loved her in all of her films.
This is one of those odd stories, i’m not sure how to respond to, i’m sure they have a cross over fan base. So i dont want to think cynically about people in Meghan’s orbit.
Paltrow is a famous friends collector for clout. Remember Madonna and Beyonce, far bigger stars than she?
I’m surprised at all the people saying Meghan and Gwyneth have things in common. Like what? Genuinely curious since Goop is an eating-disordered, self-involved snob always trying to make a buck off the worried well with questionable bs, and Meghan is someone of substance who believes everyone has value and spends her time trying to elevate and address injustices. Did I miss something about Goop?
Meg = good. Goop = bad. Run, Meg, Run!
It sounds like three female entrepreneurs went to dinner and brought their husbands!
How does anyone know these six people dined together. I thought this restaurant was extremely discrete. What we know for sure (I think) is that all of them were at the restaurant. That’s it. If someone actually talked, I think they’ll be looking for work.
If they all dined together, and that’s a big if, I would assume it was a business dinner.