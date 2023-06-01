Al Pacino ‘wasn’t looking’ to have a baby with Noor Alfallah so soon

Were you surprised by Robert DeNiro’s recent baby news? Compare and contrast your reaction to DeNiro’s news to Al Pacino’s news. Like, at a fundamental level, DeNiro-at-79 at least seems like he’s aging well, he’s still got a lot of artistic and personal passions and he (at least) seems like he has good relationships with his other children. I wouldn’t have a kid with a 79-year-old, but at least it made some kind of “sense” to me. I’ve also heard that DeNiro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen is in her 40s and that they planned out the pregnancy, probably using fertility treatments. In any case, this Al Pacino news has thrown me for a loop. A kind way to put it is that Al Pacino seems to have grown more eccentric in his 80s and he wanders around looking like a hobo clad in expensive designer cast-offs. He does not seem “with it” most of the time. His pregnant girlfriend is also a 29-year-old who makes it a habit of dating septuagenarians and octogenarians. To me, the Pacino thing is a bigger mess. And now it looks like this pregnancy was a “surprise” too.
Al Pacino wasn’t looking to become a new daddy at the ripe old age of 83 … we’ve learned his girlfriend’s pregnancy came as a total surprise to the actor. Sources close to Pacino and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah tell us … he was not gunning to have baby #4 in their fairly-new relationship. They’ve only been dating for a year.
Although it seems like a “no duh,” there are a bunch of seniors who are intentional about producing offspring, like 73-year-old Richard Gere, who has a 2 1/2-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old. And famously, there’s Tony Randall, who was 77 when he and his 26-year-old wife had the first of 2 kids. Larry King was 65 when he had his son Chance, followed by son Cannon the next year. And, Billy Joel was 71 when he had his last kid.
TMZ broke the story … Alfallah is 8 months pregnant, something she’s been able to keep a secret, despite being spotted out with Al several times in the last month.
We don’t yet know the sex of the baby … but it’ll be Al’s 4th kid. Al’s got twins with actress Beverly D’Angelo — 22-year-old Olivia and Anton — and 33-year-old Julia with Jan Tarrant.
“He was not gunning to have baby #4 in their fairly-new relationship. They’ve only been dating for a year” – LMAO. Well, okay – “they’ve only been dating for a year” and she’s already eight months pregnant, which means she got knocked up in the first four-to-six months of their relationship. Well, accidents happen! And like… not to get graphic, but were they using protection? Do we have to explain to Al Pacino how babies are made? He’s trying to act like she baby-trapped him. Maybe she did, but he’s old enough to know that his octogenarian ass shouldn’t date hot-to-trot 20-somethings looking to land wealthy senior citizens.
My only comment is that there are ways to prevent that happening, and Al has had plenty of time to figure out what those are. So has the gf honestly. It feels to me like I didn’t set the parking brake and my car “accidentally” rolls into the lake. oops!
And, what? He didn’t expect to have a child with his girlfriendSO SOON??! 😦 Good grief.
Dementia might explain all of this, at least on Al’s part.
Spot on. Dementia sadly explains all of this.
This is just so disturbing, I don’t care if she is an adult, He could literally be her great grandpa.
Pacino fell for whatever grift that the girlfriend that shilling out. People on Reddit were saying she came from oil money and is already financially secure but as we all know money attracts more money so I wouldn’t be surprised if this woman was hedging the bets and getting pregnant was part of that process.
Considering her resume, I wouldn’t be surprised.
As the saying goes…. fool and his money are fun to play with. If these old men truly believe these beautiful young women are interested in anything other than their wallet they deserve what comes their way. As for the child, it will be well cared for (financially at least) bio-dad wont be around for long, either mentally or physically so Mommy will have to go find another “old man that she likes so much”. I think some of her favorites were listed as Jagger, Eastwood and the like… hmmm I wonder what they all have in common?
Her father pleaded guilty to a DOJ $3 million fraud case, so who knows how much money there actually is (available).
Some of the most desperate people I’ve known are people who “come from money,” but aren’t actually in line to inherit. Their cousins are included in the trust fund, but they aren’t. They have to marry well. There isn’t really a job that will get them rich enough to stay in the social circles they grew up adjacent to.
At 82, he had ample time to get snipped and not get into these types of situations. And I’m not surprised that the aging 29 year old realized that she “wasted” her youth on old dudes and now needed to pivot to securing the bag if she wasn’t serious about building a career.
I’m not going to lie…but getting pregnant with someone who is so elderly feels like abuse. Like…why add that to their life? They are really just trying to enjoy what’s left of it and here comes a baby. 😩
This is so incredibly irresponsible. He won’t be around to watch the child grow up. And for all the talk about women’s “clocks” there is just as much science saying men of a certain age carry higher risks of having children with genetic disorders.
You don’t want children? Get a vasectomy. It’s not that hard.
@ Emily, it is completely irresponsible and simply disgusting on all levels! AP should have known what was going to happen if he wasn’t snipped or wearing a condom. She certainly wasn’t going to take any precautions, as it seems, since she became pregnant so early into the relationship, if her goal was to get pregnant.
These man having children at this age are incredibly selfish as well as irresponsible.
The MEN? It takes two…
Too soon? He’s 83, how long was he going to wait to make up his mind about having another child? Lol. He looks like he barely knows where he is most of the time, yet the article tried to make us believe he had legit family planning intentions with this twenty-something.
This is messy on both sides. Shady on her part and completely stupid on his part.
She has a history of old men not just guys older than her, guys 30-50 years older than her, all multi-millionaires.
Pacino should have had a vasectomy decades ago after his twins were born.
I mean, he didn’t have his first kid until he was 50 — he knows how to not have children if he doesn’t want them.
His kids must be mortified.
I sort get the DeNiro news too. He’s still very active professionally and does a lot of charity work, so he probably still has a bit of energy to devote to loving a child. Since his GF is in her 40s, this might be her last chance to have a child, and I’m guessing he wanted to give her that.
I don’t see it as being that much different. Pacino and De Niro are only four years apart. Neither of them will be around to watch their youngest grow up, and even if they do manage to stick around long enough to see them through the first few years, their kids aren’t going to have any solid memories of them. They’re going to leave them with single mothers, albeit well-heeled ones. Money isn’t everything, and who’s to say that the kid will benefit from or see a cent of it when they grow up?
Tbh, Al strikes me as having more energy, lol. De Niro just sits there and exudes negative energy. Pacino seems to be more youthful, mentally, if not physically. I’m guessing that was part of his initial appeal. He seems like a sweet, friendly guy in interviews. De Niro always looks miserable.
I do wish Al would step away from the tanning bed. De Niro looks better for that reason.
This woman is a mystery. She dated Mick Jagger before this guy and some old Billionaire before him. She’s got a Master’s degree and comes from a pretty wealthy family. Why would she do this? These old dudes really believe they’d be pulling young beautiful women if they weren’t rich? Dude that is the ONLY reason they are with you. In this case, this girl has money so I don’t know what’s going on in her head. Maybe she wanted some fame?
Yes! I looked her up when I saw this picture a while back and I was wondering the same thing. She’s not a gold digger but she’s a clout chaser for real!
I cannot get over the fact that this lady’s penchant for very old men is so well known and apparently legitimately her “thing” that 90+ year old Clint Eastwood was the (serious!!) subject of gossip as her latest beau last year… even had to be formally denied…just WTF!!!
De Niro I understood. They’ve been together for quite a while. She’s in her 40s and wanted a child. So he did that for her. He won’t be around down the road for the kid because of his age, but the mother will.
Al only began dating this Noor, who has a famous, rich, old-man fetish, since April 2022. So that pregnancy was definitely not planned by him. She did it because she had been unsuccessful to date to lock down any of the other famous, rich men who were in their 70s and 80s. In fact, the fling with Mick she outed herself. She was the source for all of those stories with Mick. He was with the ballet dancer Melanie at the time and definitely wasn’t going to advertise any side-pieces since Melanie was his main partner.
There is no way Al ever planned to have another kid. No fool like an old fool. I hope he requires a paternity test.
They’ve done one, from what I’ve read! He didn’t believe the kid was his, so he demanded a test.
