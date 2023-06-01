Britney Spears signed off on Kevin Federline’s move to Hawaii with their sons

Last year, Kevin Federline publicly feuded with Britney Spears, who had only been free of her conservatorship for a matter of months. During Britney’s conservatorship, K-Fed navigated the tricky custodial arrangement reasonably well, as he had to deal with Jamie Spears, Britney, the family courts and various lawyers. Sean and Jayden are now 17 and 16 years old, and part of last year’s feud was that the boys were old enough to make their own decisions about spending time with Britney, and they opted out of seeing her. There was debate about what Kevin told his sons, but personally, I believe Sean and Jayden simply do not want to be involved right now with their mom, and they need space and time. Of course, I also think it was wrong for K-Fed to give paid interviews about their situation. So here we are – Britney has barely spent any time with her sons in more than a year, and Kevin is still the primary parent. Now Kevin is moving his family to Hawaii and he got Britney and the court to sign off on it.

Britney Spears has agreed to Kevin Federline’s request to move with their sons. The singer has “consented” to her children Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells PEOPLE. “It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope,” he says. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the former dancer, 45, first reached out to his ex-wife, 41, earlier this month for permission to move. “Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy,” says the source. The boys, who reside with Federline, will move with their dad, wife Victoria Prince, and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. Federline cites additional professional opportunities for himself as a result of the move and a job offer for Prince from a Hawaiian university. The move is set to occur during the summer, with Preston graduating before it transpires. Jayden is able to finish his final year of high school remotely.

“Jayden is able to finish his final year of high school remotely”?? They have high schools in Hawaii! He could just transfer for his senior year. Maybe he just wants to finish school remotely. Anyway, TMZ had the first version of the story and they tried to make it sound like K-Fed forced Britney’s hand or that Britney was mad about it. The fact that Kevin’s lawyer is talking to People and trying to make it sound like the move is drama-free is interesting to me. I wonder if Britney is simply done with fighting with Kevin and she’s just waiting until her sons are both 18 years old?