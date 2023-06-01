Britney Spears signed off on Kevin Federline’s move to Hawaii with their sons

Last year, Kevin Federline publicly feuded with Britney Spears, who had only been free of her conservatorship for a matter of months. During Britney’s conservatorship, K-Fed navigated the tricky custodial arrangement reasonably well, as he had to deal with Jamie Spears, Britney, the family courts and various lawyers. Sean and Jayden are now 17 and 16 years old, and part of last year’s feud was that the boys were old enough to make their own decisions about spending time with Britney, and they opted out of seeing her. There was debate about what Kevin told his sons, but personally, I believe Sean and Jayden simply do not want to be involved right now with their mom, and they need space and time. Of course, I also think it was wrong for K-Fed to give paid interviews about their situation. So here we are – Britney has barely spent any time with her sons in more than a year, and Kevin is still the primary parent. Now Kevin is moving his family to Hawaii and he got Britney and the court to sign off on it.
Britney Spears has agreed to Kevin Federline’s request to move with their sons. The singer has “consented” to her children Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan tells PEOPLE.
“It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope,” he says.
A source confirms to PEOPLE that the former dancer, 45, first reached out to his ex-wife, 41, earlier this month for permission to move. “Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy,” says the source.
The boys, who reside with Federline, will move with their dad, wife Victoria Prince, and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. Federline cites additional professional opportunities for himself as a result of the move and a job offer for Prince from a Hawaiian university.
The move is set to occur during the summer, with Preston graduating before it transpires. Jayden is able to finish his final year of high school remotely.
[From People]
“Jayden is able to finish his final year of high school remotely”?? They have high schools in Hawaii! He could just transfer for his senior year. Maybe he just wants to finish school remotely. Anyway, TMZ had the first version of the story and they tried to make it sound like K-Fed forced Britney’s hand or that Britney was mad about it. The fact that Kevin’s lawyer is talking to People and trying to make it sound like the move is drama-free is interesting to me. I wonder if Britney is simply done with fighting with Kevin and she’s just waiting until her sons are both 18 years old?
He better line up some work unless he has saved some of that chid support money. The gravy train of living off Britney will soon be done.
His entire family including kids he doesn’t share with Britney have been paid for for all these years by her. She’s the only reason his wife has been able to stay at home and Kevin has barely earned a penny all these years.
Britney has paid a ridiculously high price to her family and this slimeball, just because she’s struggled with her mental health. It’s disgusting.
I guess that’s why they are moving somewhere that his current wife has a job offer. He is just getting off at the station to change to a new gravy train.
The rumor on Mama Joyce’s streets is that the ONLY reason he decided to move to Hawaii is to extend his child support payments another 5/6 years – in Hawaii child support ends at age 23.
@2tall4u… I’m speechless. Of course that totally tracks, and Britney’s kids probably don’t want their half siblings to grow up with the nothing that Kevin + wife can provide.
It ends at 18 but can be extended if the child is in school full-time. There was probably already an agreement to pay for college and it is far from clear that he’ll get an extension when the original agreement was in California. This seems like a stretch to me and a major risk if that’s his plan.
WOW. Is that true?
What Josephine said is correct. It is a conditional extension if the child is a full time student, not something automatic or a free for all.
“Mama Joyce’s streets….” !!! I❤️U
Britney 💕
I saw someone speculate that custody payments could be extended until the kids turn 23 if they go to college in hawaii. Hope a stipulation was put in place that prevents that if that is the reason for the move. Home schooling might be because they haven’t paid their school fees either even though Britney has supported the whole family for years.
Doubtful. Family lawyer here. Child support payments can extend beyond 18/when child graduates high school (whichever occurs later generally) in very specific circumstances, usually when one of the children has a disability. The children moving to Hawaii would have little effect on the length of Britney’s child support obligation unless it delays their high school graduation.
Not true …
My divorce decree has my son’s child support extended until he graduates college so long as he’s my dependent or graduates or turns 22. Has to be enrolled at least 12 credit hours.
Also we split college costs tuition etc..
And my lawyer is a little Midwestern firm in Missouri and I would imagine that family has a lot more advisors big lawyers etc
@Laura, that’s your divorce decree. I think his point is that there is nothing about moving to Hawaii that would automatically extend an agreement. Your custody agreement is specific to you and your ex.
I imagine the one son being able to finish up his high school remotely was simplified by the pandemic, when everyone (most everyone, I hope) went to school remotely. Maybe it’s his preferred method of learning. Although it might be easier for him to make new friends if he were to enroll in a local school for that final year.
Ugh i don’t like KFed. I would think he would miss LA and being able to use his status as ex husband to get DJ gigs. What do women see in him? I’ve never found him attractive
They’re in for a rude awakening. I hear that food prices there are ESPENSIVO because so much of it has to be imported. It’s not the “cheap” land grab he thinks it is. Plus, I don’t think the Hawaiians are all too happy about how many non-Hawaiians are parking there butts there and exploiting them.
Everything’s expensive there & there’s not a lot of land for new construction anyway. These are small volcanic islands & land ownership/land law is very complicated. A lot is military owned, a lot is Kamehameha Schools owned, and a lot is owned by the State & managed by the Department of Hawaiian Homelands for Native Hawaiians to homestead. Last I read, there were some 900+ people on the list waiting for their homestead land. It’s very hard to find a place to live for regular folks, and very very hard for Native Hawaiians. With Britney money, K-Fed should be OK, but no matter what his wife’s university salary is–and university pay tends to be peanuts–it won’t be enough for them to live in the lifestyle to which he’s become accustomed. They’ll need to dial down their expectations.
That said, didn’t they all vacation in Hawaii, Britney included, recently, or during the holidays? They may have been scouting a place to live & maybe his wife was interviewing, although both things can be done remotely.
What on earth is a Hawaiian university paying him for?
I think it’s probably best for Britney to sign off on the move if it’s what both the boys want, though. You could see it as her waiting until they’re 18 so she can have a relationship with them without Kevin’s decisions playing a part, but she might also be thinking about it as if they’re already 18.
In a year or two, they’ll be adults who can decide themselves where they live, and there’s a reasonable chance that will be somewhere other than Los Angeles. Honestly, it would probably be better for them to spend their earliest adult years somewhere outside the celebrity kid bubble. Fighting about it now would accomplish almost nothing, and it would further fracture a relationship that’s already complicated.
The University job is for his wife, I think she used to be a professional volleyball player.
Ah, that makes much more sense than a university hiring him!
Lol here’s me for a second thinking she was an academic!
@tealily: volleyball is a big deal in Hawaii! She’ll very much be a Big Woman on Campus!
I believe that the university is paying his wife, who is a former professional volleyball player and is currently a coach. She likely got some sort of coaching job.
And to the extent that the kids want to be back in Los Angeles, she can be there home-base there. I hope she is taking the time to really full heal from all that was done to her so she can have an awesome adult relationship with her sons. There is no getting back the time that was stolen from her but she hopefullyl she can be in a position to move forward in the coming years.
There have been reports he has not paid for him and his wife’s kids tuition for four years and he is owed. His wife was also alledged to have been unemployed all these years, his whole family including the kids he shares with Shar Jackson were living off Britney. Maybe that why she doesn’t even want to perform, waiting for the moment she doesn’t have to feed a whole family.
First off her name is Shar not Shark I hope that was a mistake and she work. Secondly Kevin current wife dose work according to the people above she’s a volleyball coach.
An obvious typo which was corrected, she may have a job now but her and Kevin were both unemployed for many years. If you think Britneys money was only supporting her two boys then ppffttt.
I don’t know, Britney may have been happy for Kfed’s wife to stay home to the extent that she was a stepmom to her boys. Britney wasn’t in a position to do the day-to-day mothering and perhaps was ok with Kevin and his wife having the resources to be around as much as possible. And it sounds like both Kevin and his wife worked some, just not regular jobs consistently. I get that people are super upset about how many people lived off of Britney — with very good reason — but these two were at least contributing to the most important job in the world, helping to raise her kids.
She may have been happy to have Kevin’s wife be a good stepmom to her kids, but I have a hard time believing she was thrilled about working her ass off day and night to support Kevin’s million other kids. She paid for the house they were living in, all the schooling, all the fees for the entire family, and he STILL took her to court a couple years ago to get even more money from her. It still blows my mind when I count up all the people who were lined up around the block with their hands out, depending on Britney to support them. She’s so mentally ill that she has to be under a strict conservatorship, but she can be worked around the clock to provide for the lifestyles of over a dozen people?? That situation was nothing short of disgraceful. And I get really tired of all the Kevin Federline apologists who act like he should get a Nobel Prize for actually raising his sons when Britney was sick. It’s called being a father, people! I swear, the bar is so freaking low for men that everyone practically throws them a ticker-tape parade when they actually do what they’re supposed to do, like help raise the children they brought into the world.
I think KFed is going for extra years of child support by moving the kids to Hawaii.
If he can keep pulling in Britneys money, he’ll have those boys in school until they turn 25 each.
The man is a grifter of the highest order.
Britney has been paying for Kevins kids + their boys for decades.
I certainly hope Britneys lawyers got something saying the child support ends at 21.
Each child. Period.
Could Federline really not have any money put away from all his decades of mooching off Britney?
And yes, the cost of living in Hawaii is very expensive.
Child support ends when the child turns 18/graduates high school, whichever occurs later, unless that child has a disability that would require ongoing support.
It can be more complicated than that. A lot of divorce settlements require the higher earning parent to support the child until ages 21 or 22, or until 18 but with a provision about providing for higher education if the child wishes to pursue it.
But that’s usually more about paying tuition, room and board. From what I’ve seen, the money for other living expenses generally goes directly to the child, rather than the parent. It’s covered in the agreement, so the court can enforce it, but the checks are going to the university and the child.
Lunchcoma it is not complicated but plain and simple. In cases of a divorce, a parent can be asked to pay college tuition. In this case, they were not married. and not divorcing. I am sure Britney will gladly pay for any of them that want to go to college. The money will not be going to Kfed.
That’s a good point, Concern Fae, the checks will not be sent to Kevin anymore.
But he and Britney were married, AD.
Regardless of who Kevin and his wife are – grifters, free-loaders, etc – I really hope they’ve provided a safe and grounded home for those boys. Being Britney Spears child can’t be easy. Apparently, there is a lot of $$ thrown around them but that doesn’t take away an abusive grandfather and a mom who is dealing with mental illness – and everyone knowing it. This is generational disfunction and I hope they can escape.
Don’t forget the example is he setting for his boys. Find yourself a vulnerable rich woman and make her pay for your life style for 2-3 decades. Grifting 101.
I agree. On the face of it, getting the boys out of LA is probably a good thing. Two things can be true here – that Britney was abused and manipulated and the conservatorship was terrible. Britney’s teenage sons probably are embarrassed and really don’t want to be part of the circus that is her life. That’s ok. They’re old enough to make their own decisions now and it may be better for their long-term relationship to have some distance and be out of the fishbowl of LA.
I’ll be honest. I’d move to Hawaii if I could.
I mean…he has primary custody of the kids so I think he’s entirely entitled to child support. And yeah the cynic in me sees the grift-y aspect of it but if he’s primarily responsible for raising her kids, then that’s something. He’s not just asking for money without (hopefully) doing the work.
“but personally, I believe Sean and Jayden simply do not want to be involved right now with their mom, and they need space and time. ”
Same. Whatever K-Fed’s true motivations are, I think this arrangement is best for all involved. The boys seem to want this.
Exactly this, Kitten.
I 100% agree with all this. The boys still seem well cared for. I don’t know Kevin’s motivations, but he does seem to love and care for his kids. I don’t know his relationship with Jamie, and he likely had to play along with Jamie to make sure the boys (and probably the whole family) were taken care of, but ultimately he and his family have the stability kids need. I think even if he got to stay unemployed, oh well, their kids had a parent at home at all times.
I am team Britney 100% but she may not have the ability to on her own provide the stability and structure young kids need. I trust her new hubby even less.
Regardless, the payments will eventually stop and the boys can make up their mind what they want their relationship with their mother to be. For now, I am just glad they are getting to be kids and out of the spot light. Which I may add, Kevin has done a great job keeping the kids out of the press for the most part. He definitely could have been exploiting those kids for more money if he wanted to. I think the interview he gave was because he wanted people to understand the motivation for the boys’ decision. Still surprised he didn’t go with a bigger media outlet.
Exactly. And there’s an absolute crisis of absentee dads in our country–having a father that’s actually present at all much less a SAHD is a rarity. Also agree that he’s largely shielded them from the public and looked out for their best interests. They seem content with their father and stepmom so that’s where they belong— good on Britney for seeing that and not fighting it.
Wow, I do hope he has saved a lot of money. Hawaii is freaking expensive, as someone who lived there for years, I couldn’t afford to move back. Groceries are about three times the price than in the mainland. I hope they bought a house cause renting one is ridiculous expensive too.
Based on a Google search, it sounds like the move makes sense given K-Fed’s wife’s background. Maybe she’s going to coach at her alma mater!
Prince, who was born on December 2, 1982, in Richland, Washington, is known for her volleyball career.
After high school, she played collegially at Washington State University but ultimately transferred to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she obtained a bachelor of arts degree in speech, according to PEOPLE.
Over the years, her skills have been well documented, and she even competed against Olympians Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh. Outside of volleyball, she is known for her career as a special education teacher.
Why is K Fed less deserving of child support than anyone else? He raised her kids because she couldn’t. I don’t see anyone complaining about how much Charlie Sheen, for example, has paid in support to Denise, when she didn’t work consistently, while he was off banging p**n stars and talking about “tiger blood”. Nobody calls Denise or her kids “grifters”, they sympathize because Charlie, like Britney, was a big mess.
Yeah, I’m not looking at this through rose-colored KFed lens. His shady ass lawyer Kaplan leaked info to TMZ about how they would have taken Britney to court if she didn’t sign off on their move. He then got publicly bitch slapped by Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer. She never opposed the move. Why leak it to misogynistic TMZ if only to make Britney look bad? Their move to Hawaii? How convenient considering he and his wife are being sued for not paying their kids school’s tuition. But I’m pretty sure they’ll make that Britney’s fault. And then there’s that whole child custodial payments that can be extended to age 23 in the state of Hawaii. I’m sure Kaplan and Kfed will find a loophole in their current arrangement to take advantage of that law.
Yeah, he’s a great dad — I love fathers who tell their children to secretly film their mother so they can release it to the press while doing “family” interviews with the Daily Fail, badmouthing Britney. Now he’s complaining that they want to leave L.A. as to protect their privacy? When did this happen? Before or after his Daily Fail interviews? Throughout Britney’s lockdown-in-a-conservatorship period, she never spoke ill of him, his wife, or their kids. Her children are old enough now to regard her only as their family bank account. I wonder whose fault that is? Who raised them? No hold punches here. I feel for Britney more than anyone else and how she will desperately do anything for the children. KFed and Kaplan can go f*ck themselves.
100% agree with all of this. Britney sacrificed over a decade of her life because they threatened taking away her boys if she didn’t comply to everything the conservatorship wanted. Britney has mentioned multiple times that the boys lived primarily with her when they were younger, then they were taken away to live primarily with Kevin and she was never told why. She said she lost her purpose in life when that happened. Kevin owed tens of thousands of dollars in damages and back rent on the previous house he rented and played into the conservatorship from day one (there are documents out there that show he was involved and complicit in the beginning). And he did NOTHING to help the mother of his children escape what was basically slavery when his own children were being used as pawns to keep her compliant. Kevin is trash and my heart breaks for Britney to have so little contact with her boys. She just mentioned last week that she misses them desperately and thinks about them every day.
But are you looking throught this through rose colored Britney lens?
We don’t know everything that has been going on between Britney and her children during their lives.
FACTS are, Britney lost the custody thanks to reasons that would, in all other instances, make all of us say: this is a bad, negligent parent. Multiple witnesses accounts, in court, on keeping them soiled, without food, without care for hours; driving with them in the lap on the drivers side, locking yourself in the bathroom with a toddler and refusing to come out for hours…and this is what we do know.someone else took the responsibility of raising them-their dad-the fact that it was his responsibiltiy also does not erase the fact that Britney never did that.
The public, the fans and Britney herself can number a list of excuses, but the fact remains that those 2 boys are the biggest victims of her actions, no matter if you believe she was indeed mentally ill or in throes of addiction, or something else.
Britney was never a typical mother for them and we don’t know how much and of what they went through the years, but just ehat we do know is enough formme to understand if they don’t see her as a mother figure and or someone they should ultimately respect or want to be around.
Yes, she pays her CS-those are her children, she should be paying the absolute most she can considering she brought the in this world; that doesn’t mean they have to love her, like her or want to be around her. And if anyone should not be judged bc of it, it’s those children.
From Jayden’s standpoint, I could see him wanting to walk with his friends at graduation next year since he’s grown up with them. I couldn’t imagine moving my senior year of high school to a brand new school.
Wish nothing but the best for Jayden and Preston. Congrats on the new job, Victoria.
When we get straight down to the good clay, what’s important is not what we think of Kevin, OR Kevin working or not working, or his moral or immoral he was in his marriage and divorce from Britney. What’s important is the safety, well-being and care of the children. You can think he is an absolute piece of shit, but the fact is that he raised the two children of one of the most famous women on earth, and from all accounts, they are thoughtful, intelligent kids who have not been involved in any public scandal and we can’t even say they are on the nepotism train. To me, that kinda trumps all other things.
Also, Kevin can be an absolute POS and still be entitled to child support. It’s support, for the children. Maybe he got too much money, but child support isn’t about how worthy the parent is or what we think of them. He helped raise the kids. She made a bigger income than him. He absolutely should be getting child support.
This. Thank you, it’s refreshing to read there are some looking thrpugh objective, not eyes of a Britney fan, concernig this subject.
Come on, if Britney was Nick Canonn, we’d all be on Kevin’s side. At least, at least the children’s side. They were the biggest vicitm in her comservatorship (they never got her to be a mom in full sense of the word) and times that caused it (they were actively negleczed when in her care), I’d give them ALL the money, as least that can be done.
The child support is meant to support their children.
Not Kevin, his older kids, his new wife, their kids.
Britney has been paying support money for THEIR 2 children.
Kevin has 6 kids total and has never been employed long term.
Britneys money has supported 6 kids and Kevin and his current wife for 17+ years.
Plus she had very limited visitation time with their kids.
I stand firm, KFed is a grifter!
Team Britney.
Why is no one team children?
I mean, imagine if you were a child, through no fault of your own, living with his dad and new wife, while your kom is emotionally unavailable and out of your life: you have everything you need, but your brothers and sisters can’t eat the same things, go to same places, buy the same clothes, drive in the same car?
Would your parents ostracize your siblings or lower the quality of what you have, so you all habe the same?
If you were that child’s mother, the one paying the CS, would you want your son to have less just because you don’t 2/want to pay for his siblins, a yearly amount which is less than your monthly salary? Of to have completely unhinged family relations and atmoosphere, due to being kept on a separate standard than his siblings? To never feel like he jas and lives in a happy, safe, secuee family unit?
I mean, come on. I find the fact she ever complained about any amount of CS incredibly selfish and short-sighted.