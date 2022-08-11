Kevin Federline is uncomfortable allowing his sons to visit Britney unsupervised

I honestly wasn’t expecting Britney Spears and Kevin Federline to have some kind of feud this year. Last year, Britney’s conservatorship finally ended. She still has some safeguards in place, but she is free and she is enjoying her freedom. Her life is not hyper-managed by her father anymore. She does not have to adhere to the whims of whatever court-appointed guardian/conservator anymore. She married Sam Asghari, she bought a new home and she’s going on lots of vacations. One thing she’s not doing is spending time with her teenage sons, Sean and Jayden. According to Kevin Federline, that’s Sean and Jayden’s call and they needed some space from their mom. Kevin spoke about this in what appeared to be a paid interview with the Daily Mail and ITV.

On Wednesday, Britney posted a message on Instagram calling Sean and Jayden’s conduct “hateful” and that they never wanted to spend time with her when they visit anyway, and something about a monitor. In retaliation, K-Fed posted videos of Britney arguing with her sons when they were 11 and 12 years old. The videos…don’t show an abusive situation, just a messy, perhaps even contentious relationship between a mother and her two sons. Kevin and his lawyer followed that video release with this:

Britney Spears has not seen her 2 kids in 5 months, because they feel uncomfortable around her and have received some very upsetting texts from her … this according to Kevin Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. Kaplan spoke with Kevin after Britney posted her lengthy account of her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden James … and says his client has never trash-talked her to their kids … he says the boys have made their decision to stay away from her on their own. Kaplan says they have not had a single overnight with Britney in years. Kaplan says based on Kevin’s discussions with his children and other evidence, Kevin was not comfortable having the boys go to Britney’s house unsupervised. As Britney said in her post, a person acting as a monitor was present when the boys were there. Kaplan adds Kevin believes the boys love their mom, but they’re angry at her. Kevin doesn’t believe he has any power or influence over 15-year-old Jayden or 16-year-old Sean Preston. They ultimately make their own decisions, and they have elected not to see their mom, at least for now. Kaplan also says this … Kevin is annoyed Britney said, referring to Kevin’s house, “I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Puff Daddy combined!!!!” Kevin’s response, Kaplan says, was that neither Britney nor any outsider would have any basis in fact to make such ungrounded statements. And there’s this … we’re told Kevin believes Britney’s recent posts about their kids, especially Wednesday’s — where she called them hard to deal with and “there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL” — Kevin says the children are in fear they could be put in danger from overzealous Britney fans. We’re told Kevin believes Sam is a “stabilizing influence” on Britney and has no ill feelings toward him. A Britney source disputes the overnight visits and says the kids have stayed over. The source adds, “Britney loves her kids deeply and this very sad situation has now been made public due to the fact of Kevin doing a tell-all interview with a UK tabloid about their private lives.”

[From TMZ]

Y’all, I’m tired. Something I don’t get is why K-Fed is suddenly doing all of this? Even if the argument is that Sean and Jayden want space and they don’t want to see their mom right now, why is K-Fed making this so public? What was he thinking? And of course Britney is reacting publicly and it’s not great, which I guess K-Fed was counting on too?