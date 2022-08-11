Kevin Federline is uncomfortable allowing his sons to visit Britney unsupervised

I honestly wasn’t expecting Britney Spears and Kevin Federline to have some kind of feud this year. Last year, Britney’s conservatorship finally ended. She still has some safeguards in place, but she is free and she is enjoying her freedom. Her life is not hyper-managed by her father anymore. She does not have to adhere to the whims of whatever court-appointed guardian/conservator anymore. She married Sam Asghari, she bought a new home and she’s going on lots of vacations. One thing she’s not doing is spending time with her teenage sons, Sean and Jayden. According to Kevin Federline, that’s Sean and Jayden’s call and they needed some space from their mom. Kevin spoke about this in what appeared to be a paid interview with the Daily Mail and ITV.
On Wednesday, Britney posted a message on Instagram calling Sean and Jayden’s conduct “hateful” and that they never wanted to spend time with her when they visit anyway, and something about a monitor. In retaliation, K-Fed posted videos of Britney arguing with her sons when they were 11 and 12 years old. The videos…don’t show an abusive situation, just a messy, perhaps even contentious relationship between a mother and her two sons. Kevin and his lawyer followed that video release with this:
Britney Spears has not seen her 2 kids in 5 months, because they feel uncomfortable around her and have received some very upsetting texts from her … this according to Kevin Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan.
Kaplan spoke with Kevin after Britney posted her lengthy account of her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden James … and says his client has never trash-talked her to their kids … he says the boys have made their decision to stay away from her on their own. Kaplan says they have not had a single overnight with Britney in years.
Kaplan says based on Kevin’s discussions with his children and other evidence, Kevin was not comfortable having the boys go to Britney’s house unsupervised. As Britney said in her post, a person acting as a monitor was present when the boys were there. Kaplan adds Kevin believes the boys love their mom, but they’re angry at her. Kevin doesn’t believe he has any power or influence over 15-year-old Jayden or 16-year-old Sean Preston. They ultimately make their own decisions, and they have elected not to see their mom, at least for now.
Kaplan also says this … Kevin is annoyed Britney said, referring to Kevin’s house, “I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Puff Daddy combined!!!!” Kevin’s response, Kaplan says, was that neither Britney nor any outsider would have any basis in fact to make such ungrounded statements.
And there’s this … we’re told Kevin believes Britney’s recent posts about their kids, especially Wednesday’s — where she called them hard to deal with and “there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL” — Kevin says the children are in fear they could be put in danger from overzealous Britney fans.
We’re told Kevin believes Sam is a “stabilizing influence” on Britney and has no ill feelings toward him.
A Britney source disputes the overnight visits and says the kids have stayed over. The source adds, “Britney loves her kids deeply and this very sad situation has now been made public due to the fact of Kevin doing a tell-all interview with a UK tabloid about their private lives.”
Y’all, I’m tired. Something I don’t get is why K-Fed is suddenly doing all of this? Even if the argument is that Sean and Jayden want space and they don’t want to see their mom right now, why is K-Fed making this so public? What was he thinking? And of course Britney is reacting publicly and it’s not great, which I guess K-Fed was counting on too?
I don’t get how anyone cand defend him. The kids have no respect for their mother and he encourage it.
OK, we don’t know that. These kids’ earliest memories have to be filled with trauma. Their mother was off the rails and spiraling right in front of them. There has never been any indication that Kevin Federline was anything other than a stable, positive influence on those boys. He stepped in and stepped up. He says a 15 and 16 year old are angry at their mother. Of course they are! Again, earliest memories are trauma. Lord knows how she really was for most of their lives.
I am no Federline fan at all. He shouldn’t have posted that video. The mature thing to do would be to try to deal with this privately. However, it may be as simple as Britney is free again, yet her boys don’t want to see her. At that point, I think most parents would be advocating on behalf of their kids – not their ex. I just don’t see him as the villain here. I don’t think there ARE any villains here other than Jamie Spears.
I also don’t see Britney as the villain. She was ill. Then she was in a conservatorship which ultimately turned into captivity. But let’s not pretend that initially, that conservatorship was very necessary. She can be a victim, but still have to deal with the repercussions of her actions. 15 and 16 year old boys aren’t rational. Britney likely just needs to take a step back and slow down with them. Unfortunately, I’m guessing that her emotional maturity is likely at the same level as her boys due to all the trauma she’s been through.
The thing is, kfed assisted in making Britney go off the rails and sold her out to the tabloids. He’s upset bc his gravy train is ending and her new husband and her new te are looking into the financials. He’s trying to make her look like a horrible parent and blackmail her into giving him more money. He didn’t count on her getting re-married to a man who will fight people for her. He also didn’t count on her getting out of the conservatorship. He’s kept “evidence ” against Britney for years and thought he could cash in. Now he’s actually cashing in bc he can no longer bargain with Jamie for Britneys money. He was always trash, and remains a lazy freeloading pos.
No, the conservatorship was never necessary. Britney was likely suffering from PPD and needed an intervention, not a total take over of her life. And for the record, her father claimed she had early dementia but never submitted any documents to the courts to support that outlandish claim. If Britney were a man, none of this would have happened to her.
Stop trying to martyr Kfed FFS, he left his pregnant girlfriend and other child to be with Britney, he’s not father of the year, he saw a chance at a shit ton of money and took it.
Please, stop this. The conservatorship was a fraud from day dot. The paperwork filed was fraudulent. They didn’t provide the appropriate medical documentation. They set her up to take control of her. No one deserves to be unpersoned when they are having a mental crisis!!!
She had been worked relentlessly, she was isolated and unsupported, she had two babies back-to-back and was suffering from post-natal depression, she was being hounded by the paps and the media and she was going through a very nasty divorce with a man who painted her as a bad mother for going out when he had the kids despite the fact that he was doing the exact same thing in his time off and that she left him because he was always partying and not supporting her in early motherhood. Who wouldn’t have some kind of mental breakdown under those circumstances?
But almost immediately after she was conserved she was back to work on HIMYM, and all her music work. There was never a legitimate basis for the conservatorship.
Conservatorships are meant to be reserved solely for people who are non-functional – eg: can’t feed themselves, can’t do anything.
There is a large amount of evidence that Britney was setting up LLPs and trusts, that she was putting together an album and tour, and parenting in a pretty normal way when she was conserved. Hardly unable to do anything for herself.
Unfortunately she was essentially kept prisoner for 13 years, almost completely isolated, staff spying on her, cameras in her house and bedroom, no friends allowed, not even allowed to make choices about what food and drinks she consumed, punished for not obeying orders and working by her children being withheld from her and being mis-medicated and sometimes hospitalised against her will. All of that would have a huge impact on her. Of course she struggles and will struggle.
KFed used her from the minute he met her. Sold her out constantly until the conservatorship where Jamie appears to have paid him to shut up. His gravy train is soon ending. It seems he’s gearing up to be her Thomas Markle to make money.
Do we really think there was ever a way she could parent her kids well and have them respect her when she was treated the way she was by her father? I highly doubt KFed has helped in how the boys view their mother.
It’s just really really sad. For Britney and her boys.
You mean the money her father could take from her as be proven was completely necessary – like let’s say hurrah for state sanctioned theft
If Britney’s fans are targeting her sons (which I doubt is happening), then that’s Kevin’s fault for making his son’s issues with their mom so public in the first place. He is being irresponsible.
I find it hard to believe that Kevin has not somewhat poisoned Sean and James against their mother over the years. I hope Kevin is not planning on living off the two boys’ trust funds.
I can easily believe he did no such thing. She could have easily destroyed her relationship with her kids on her own. And as Sarahlee says above, it’s really hard to overstate the impact her illness had on them.
Why would you believe he did no such thing? He’s literally on record saying Jamie “did his best” and “saved her” despite her own testimony. Not to mention this guy assaulted one of his kids and he’s still siding with him. Three guesses why.
If Kevin was a good father they would be in family therapy dealing with these issue and feelings. Instead he is publicly trashing Britney and that will most certainly further damage her relationship with her children.
@ Colby: I tacitly assume that Brittney is a decent person and a mother who loves her boys. She was coping with mental health issues, dealing with a controlling father and working her ass off at the same time while Kevin was sitting at home smoking weed, making babies he can’t support and waiting for the child support payments from Brittney. He had all the time in the world to “talk” to the young boys in a way that would be beneficial for him. Now that his gravy train will end soon he is making a stink about Brittney’s relationship with the boys.
@MeganC Yes. He might also like to set the example of working to support himself instead of relying on Brit’s money.
@Colby – u know kfed personally that you’re so sure he didn’t poison his kids against mom? Wow I want your powers for lottery numbers
LOLO86LF – No argument from me with KFeds general lay-about nature. However, those of us with bipolar family members can tell you it can inflict *huge* trauma on those around them. The kids could very well have a terrible relationship with their mom with no input from Kevin.
Tan- ……? never said I knew Kevin? Just offering perspective from someone with a family member with bipolar disorder that the rift may not be squarely on his shoulders.
Poor Britney is just surrounded by toxic men. Her father, brother,exes. Nor her parasite ex is grooming her sons to be the next generation of toxic men abusing her. It’s disgusting
Colby – You don’t know that she is bipolar.
Kevin proved himself to be a piece of shit posting that video. All it showed was that Britney is an exasperated mom whose kids have been deliberately alienated from and weaponized against her. Whose kids secretly film them? Kevin ABSOLUTELY has control over his kids and if he was a real parent would demand they treat their mom with respect, visit her, and show her kindness, whether there is a monitor there or not. Worthless POS. He and Jamie Spears can f all the way off the edges of this earth.
I have no doubt that Kevin told them to record her.
K Fed is panicking, its truly not long to go before the money stops. He lives in LA and has four other kids, and two are minors so thats a long road to support them without anymore of Britneys money.But i feel this will backfire,he is looking petty and malicious.
^This. The gravy train stops very soon and he doesn’t have enough saved for retirement.
If that much weed is there, I’d be staying home, in my room, on my headphones and eating hot brownies with ice cream.
He has no career that the public knows of to earn a living. All he knows is to make babies he can’t afford and smoke weed. He probably has brainwashed Sean And James into giving him money from their trust funds once those kick in of course.
I also agree. Britney Bank is preparing to shut its doors forever. He’s been living the life of Riley on Britney’s coin, just like her father was. I wonder what the Daily Mail paid him for his interview, because I bet my two puppies he did not do the interview gratis. (Don’t worry about my puppies – I only ever bet on sure things.)
What’s more, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he’s got a book in the works, and that DM will get exclusive rights to the excerpts.
Sure, give KF the thumbs-up for raising his boys, but i’ve always wondered if he’d been so keen to take them on if their mother was Brittany Jones who works at the local car wash. . .
Just a guess, but he probably needs money. Jamie could even be paying him, especially if Britney is getting ready to sue Jamie.
My thinking too! Who’s promised him more money if he tanks Britney now she’s out of this conservatorship? Especially after the bit about not having an issue Jamie seeing the boys after the DV incident.
Or does he plan to badmouth her until she has to pay him off? Maybe he’s tried to get more funds out of her now the ship is all done, thinking there are no caps in place and just 3 years to go before both boys are 18, and her lawyer and new partner are backing her not doing it. And he’s annoyed because at least Jamie used to pay him off in the end.
Certainly would explain those glowing reviews of Jamie in light that there was a restraining order against Jamie for the benefit of his kid. Looks like a paid alliance to me. Comfortable trashing the mother of his kids in public, but not the abusive grandfather? Oh ok.
I would even go so far as to say that with Jamie being sued, KFed could be worried financially impropriety between the two will be uncovered. He got a LOT of money when he requested an increase in child support. It’s a bit odd he received more than he asked….
If the JP kids can decide and be applauded for staying away from their dad, I’m Team Sean & Jayden if they don’t want to see their mom right now. Neither parent should be discussing their kids, but they are and it is what it is. Bottom line: Sean & Jayden can make a decision to not see their mom and that must be respected.
The situations aren’t comparable. Angelina has never publicly trash talked her ex and has never given an interview about how bad a parent he was. Britney has been kept a virtual prisoner with no self autonomy for years. I have no doubt that there has been parental alienation going on. Kevin’s latest wife has said many cruel things on social media about Britney. The boys absolutely have the right to not visit Britney but let’s no compare the two situations.
I agree that they can’t be compared, but it’s irrelevant because the boys are an age to make the decision for themselves, and that is the end of the conversation, for me.
I hope they have really good therapists, I have no doubt every adult in their life has scarred them in one way or another. It’s going to take heaps of work from both of them, and 15 and 16 year old kids are not the best at recognizing they actually need significant help.
K.Fed is trash. Sharing private videos of a mom trying to discipline her children is despicable. He is airing their family business publicly and probably knows how to push Britney’s buttons and knows how she will react. Is this his attempt at getting more custody money since the kids haven’t been visiting their mother? Probably.
This is all such a bummer. KFed kept quiet and the kids out of it for 13 years – it’s so weird that now it’s suddenly public.
I get the kids not wanting to be around her and not wanting to go to the wedding, but I don’t see a reason to do that interview and everything that has stemmed from that.
I can’t imagine the money be got from the interview was life changing for him, or that he hadn’t been offered it in the past. I wonder why he has made this really drastic change now.
It cause the money train for KFed via Britney’s family is going buh bye
Gah I really hope you’re wrong, but I dont see another reason at this point. Unless the kids wanted him to speak out, but if that’s the case, he should have told them no and that they can speak out when theyre 18. He made a bad situation worse for sure.
He is gross. If Sam can persuade Britney to NOT post everything that’s going on it will be immensely helpful. I am happy for Britney but she’s got to pull back just a little.
After being controlled and silenced for years, I imagine it’s quite difficult for her right now. I feel like Britney needs to calibrate and learn how to exist with her new freedom. She’s probably just bursting to finally speak her truth.
She was forced to be silent for a decade. Why shouldn’t she talk now, since everyone else is allowed to and has been for years?
Because she’s the mother of two boys and she needs to take them into account.
It may seem unfair that after all this time, she’d need to continue to reel herself in, but she should.
It’s the responsibility of others not to start a public discourse where she is being targeted in the first place. Remember, she did NOT start this.
Um, Kfed should reel himself in. He did not need to do a paid interview with the DM and give them video.
She’s “allowed” to do and post whatever she wants… but there are consequences.
Including, apparently: Her children not wanting to spend time with her because she’s unstable and embarrassing.
Britney herself said this isn’t about her Instagram.
Unstable and embarrassing? Nice.
@C- omg they are acting like little brats fighting in the schoolyard and anyone who supports this form of entertainment is simply feeding into the drama. They are both adults and parents and BOTH need to put their kids first. We all know that Kfed is a dbag and yes he started it. Sadly britney stooped down to his level to publicly respond. As a society we need to stop encouraging anyone who thinks that posting private outbursts online is ok, acceptable, mature and responsible.
There’s someone’s side of the story and an outburst. Those are different things.
Only one of these people is monetizing their words. And it’s against someone who was thoroughly victimized.
Remember that Britney never said anything about Kevin until now.
We’ve seen first hand in the Depp-Heard trial how the court of public opinion can be swayed. She has a right to defend herself.
@Bunny – and yes yes good old innocent KFed has nothing to do with any of this – let’s say it together – all Britney’s fault never anyone else’s just Britney’s
@C- And Kevin said himself that it WAS (at least partially) about her instagram.
He also said that their sons find her both unstable and embarrassing, so it depends on who’s account you choose to believe.
If my children witnessed me:
a.) posting naked pictures of myself
b.) talking in any way similar to how she types
or c.) oversharing my ramblings/trauma with the world,
yes, they would consider me unstable AND embarrassing.
I’m with Kevin on this one.
Again, Kevin is also defending the man who assaulted one of his children. In addition to praising the man who basically imprisoned the mother of his sons. And went to a trash tabloid to trash her.
If you want to be team Kevin it’s your prerogative but no, his words are not trustworthy and he has a huge agenda.
We’re really going to say the way she types indicates how she is as a mother? I think we’re done here.
He’s an abuser lashing out because he is losing his grip over her – the boys will soon be adults and the Jamie Spears money train has come to a halt, meaning Kevin’s lifestyle is under threat. Sh!t is going to come out when Jamie Spears is properly investigated about Kevin’s complicity – he’s getting ahead of himself trying to make it look like he did everything for Britney’s own good. Those poor boys. Federline strikes me as a misogynist and a narcissist. Bet he’s a D*pp supporter as well.
Actually, he follows D*pp on social media and used the same hashtag as him! So yes, K Fed is a fan and appears to be trying to take a page out of his book.
He used one of the Depp hashtags.
He may be a Depp supporter but the Depp stans don’t seem to care for him very much.
I’m in the mood to procrastinate and watching Black Twitter, Free Britney twitter, and Depp stans converge for a Federline hatefest has been highly amusing.
What’s happening is that he wants more money, can’t get it from his ex’s abusive father anymore, and needs to go after Britney directly now.
I was willing to give the guy some credit for being a quiet, stable father to the kids, but I’m starting to think that was contingent on being paid to be quiet and stable and promised that wouldn’t stop when the boys turned 18.
He’s doing this because he has a tax lien against his property, he doesn’t have a job nor does his wife, the boy’s child support payments are probably going to be slashed soon because they’re aging out and he has no nest egg, Britney’s new legal team are doing an audit of her finances and who got what and it will most likely come out that K-Fed wasn’t doing things completely above board, either. He can do interviews now that the conservatorship is dissolved and get paid for them. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if the usual suspects (Jamie/Lynn/Lou Taylor) are paying K-Fed to malign her and rile her up so that they can argue that the conservatorship was valid.
Ding ding ding! Agreed it is all super fishy.
Agreed – he’s seen how successful Depp was in his public abuse of Amber, KFed wants to try on Britney
That man shared video recorded without Britney’s knowledge of Brit discipling her boys. She demanded that they respect their her and not talk back. She also had them put lotion on and wear shoes outside during the winter months. I know that she has her mental health to contend with (and she acknowledges this too) but I do think that he is undermining her with their boys as well. Who knows what he says about her to them.
The lotion video was disturbing to me.
Her sons are in bed with the lights out. They ask why she’s coming in with her boobs out. She says if she wants to put lotion on their faces because it’s course, she can (and says this in a very ugly tone).
Preventing people from sleeping is a form of abuse. You can’t see her, but it also sounds they were hiding from her nudity. The way she yells and cusses at them in the videos is pretty awful.
I have a lot of sympathy towards her, but I also think the kids have been through a lot. I don’t think Kevin is the reason.
Where did you get from that video her ‘boobs’ were out and they were hiding from her nudity? I must have missed that. They were probably laying in bed on their phones not sleeping. I thought that video was edited also because there is a point it seems chopped and not fluid.
One of the boys says it at the start of the video. I was hoping I misheard, so i rewatched it twice. He definitely says it.
Ugh, was trying to edit, got timed out. He says “your boobs are poking out.” Still odd, but not as bad as hanging out, I guess?
So basically she has boobs that point. Okaaaay.
Sooooooo……. It’s still Britney’s fault though right????!
A mother has breasts — news at 11. (insert eye roll here).
She came into a room to put lotion on their faces and THAT’S abuse? God help the rest of us who come into our boys’ to tell them to go brush their teeth or put their smelly socks in the hamper.
This was such a stretch I’m surprised you haven’t dislocated your shoulder.
Britney is one of the rare cases where one can genuinely say, ‘she has never gotten the chance to be a good mum to her two sons in the first place’. Ugh. Bet, the dude never made an effort for the boys to have a good relationship with the mum either. Ugh, dude is really counting on that Britney Spear money gravy train for the rest of his life, huh?
Agreed. Those videos made me sad for her more than anything. What I saw was someone who lacks authority with her own kids so she has to yell at them.
However, I think her combo of stunted growth from being super famous at a young age and the conservatorship could have done this with no ill will or input from KF. I’m hesitant to lay all this on his feet when there are so many other factors at play here.
The videos are sad. He waited until it was to his advantage to share them. That is straight up scum-of-the-earth behavior. He didn’t address them with her and her conservators at the time–just posted on social media to back up an interview on her mothering skills.
He’s freaking out bc the gravy train is drying up and the best thing he could of done is kept his mouth shut. Posting those videos is not a good look. I just feel bad for those boys. Their mother is very unstable is their father is a straight up loser leech
I might get slammed for this but….
If it’s what Sean and Jayden are asking for, then I agree that limited time with Britney at this point might be best for the kids. She has been through A LOT. And while all we have to go off of is what she puts out there publicly (+ these videos by the sons, I guess), I think most reasonable people can assume that Britney probably isn’t the most stable parent out of the two. I’m not saying she should be cut off… definitely not. But I think we should give a little credit to the kids who are voicing that they don’t like spending time with her. I’m general I think we discount kids opinions/feelings too much, and 15/16 years old is absolutely old enough to voice concerns and say “I want to live with dad”.
All of the above doesn’t take away from how sorry I am for Britney. She has been taken advantage of, abused, coddled, and isolated. She has not had a normal 15 years…. Or really 25 years when you think of it. Obviously we don’t know what’s really going on with her mental health, but I know all of us wish the best for her x1000. It sucks and this situation sucks.
The issue is WHY the kids are choosing this because it’s absolutely reeking of alienation on the part of Kevin and others. Why would he side with the man who not only abused Britney but also assaulted one of the children if not for anything but money?
I think alienation can be part of it, but I can also see how Britney can maybe not be the best parent at times. I know mental illness is hard, and she would never intentionally hurt them (i dont mean physically, but she did just publicly call them hateful) but that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t or that her illness has not affected them. They are old enough to have gone through a lot with her.
I think people are letting classic assumptions cloud their judgement. It seems people are basing their opinions on her current parenting now on…her Instagram? Meanwhile, her ex can go expose his children to the media and publicly side with a man who assaulted one of them after years of living off of Britney’s money and raising children from another woman on her dime and he is the more stable one?
Any issues Britney had as a parent were also shared with Kevin, who has had his own fair share of not-stellar parenting moments. But one of them is trying to escape a narrative that it’s in the best interests of many people for them to continue, so she will get flamed the most.
I disagree that this is just parental alienation by KFed. Between B’s illness, her own stunted mental growth from being famous and under conservatorship….those things can ruin her relationship with her kids with absolutely no help from KF.
As others have stated, Britney was suffering from PPD and other issues, not “stunted mental growth”. The comments in this post are sounding like Victorian propaganda against “hysterical” women at this point.
Again, Kevin is on record basically calling her a liar with his statements that her father was her “savior” etc. You don’t call that alienation? I don’t know what to tell you.
@C – to be clear what I meant by “stunted mental growth” is the way in which many people who are super famous at a young age get stuck at that age. This is well documented in a lot of celeb behavior. In no way was that meant to be an insult to her intelligence or anything else. Just the reality of fame on an teen’s psyche.
I think some of us who have dealt with severe mental illnesses in our families just have a different perspective here. It’s really easy for us to see how B’s behavior could drive her kids away. To be clear, I’m not calling KFed an angel here. But those of us who have been on the other side of a family member with poorly managed bipolar disorder or schizophrenia have had a lot of damage inflicted on us by the person.
@colby – yes I get it – Britney has mental issues that were made public therefore completely unfit mother – KFed – known for poor spending habits, took from Britney’s family during her conservatorship and now is trying to abuse her via their children for his o/s loans. He’s clearly father of the year here
Tan – Please stop putting words in my mouth. I never once said Brit was unfit or Kevin is an angel. Im just saying that it’s unfair to lay all of Sean and Jayden’s issues with Britney at Kevin’s feet when Britney has very real issues that impact her relationship with her kids. Many (if not all) of those things are not Britney’s fault, but Sean and Jayden are still impacted.
I agree with you. KFed is a POS for posting all this publicly but that does not invalidate the kids feelings and how they are processing their feelings for their mother and how much time they want to spend with her.
I hope they both scrap talking about this publicly and work it out on their own.
He doesn’t have control anymore and is lashing out. Isolating her from her children and holding them up as evidence, “See even her kids don’t want to see her!” He’s also using the same hashtag that J-Derp was using. Men and abusers are feeling emboldened after that defamation trial.
KFed has always been tight with Jamie Spears. Wouldn’t surprise me if they were teamed up to hurt her and/or extort her for more money.
Sam as a “stabilizing influence….”
Does she have a hysterical uterus as well?
It’s weird how many people have commented on this and the other post about the boys being disrespectful. Brittney is free to post whatever she likes including risqué pictures but that does have impacts on her boys. I’m sure they are teased by friends and are uncomfortable hearing about the pictures. I know I would feel similarly if my mom started posting shots like the all fours one on her Facebook.
I think a lot of people are lucky that they didn’t have to worry about this kind of stuff when they were growing up. Imagine having to try to avoid seeing all the coverage of your mom’s selfies as a teen using social media.
Many things can be true at once: Brit can post those pics, they can make her boys feel uncomfortable, and KFed needs to keep his mouth shut.
Britney herself said she objected to Kevin painting Instagram as the reason for the children wanting to distance themselves from her and that it started long before that. And the video evidence points to exactly why: what Kevin has been telling them of her abuse, pretending she is overreacting and trying to paint her as irresponsible.
Her behaviour toward the boys is irresponsible. If she chooses posting on Instagram over a relationship with her children, fine, but she needs to own it.
It’s easy to understand why her boys don’t want to see sexy posts of their mom in the media. They’re teenagers, and her posts have to be embarrassing for them. That’s part of being a teenager.
She can make choices and the kids can make choices, but to blame KFed for her choices is wrong. He can be a jerk, but that doesn’t make her behaviour right.
What behavior towards the boys? Posting suggestive pictures? As others have said, plenty of entertainment figures with children do the same. I hope you keep this energy for them as well.
It’s not about her Instagram and that much is clear, from her own words. This started way before her Instagram and Kevin is trying to pull the “respectability” argument to get people to shame her and defend him.
I’m really at a loss as to why Britney’s instagram posts are under more scrutiny than the parent who sided with a person who hit his child.
I’m waiting for the ‘she was posting suggestive nudity on Instagram and is therefore a bad parent!!’ Brigade to explain why they don’t say the same things about the likes of Beyoncé and her kids.
There are commenters above who have shamed her relentlessly already
Sorry, but her behavior towards the boys is unacceptable. If they were my children she would only have supervised access rights. Which mother says to her son that she is afraid of him or comes to his room in her house at night and wants to put lotion on him and laments around that it is her house and he owes her respect, …? Yes, she has been through bad times and no one can even begin to imagine what she has been through. That does not give her the right to harm her children! My aunt also has mental problems and said such sentences to my cousin and emotionally abused him. That destroys a child.
That man had sex with a woman who admits to being a recovering alcoholic at the time in his children’s play room. She says that the boys had mouth rot from drinking soda and applejuice and not brushing their teeth. This is not a responsible person. Putting lotion on your children and requiring that they wear footwear outside in the winter is not abuse.
This is not about him. In the video it was at night, the son was sleeping and then she wanted to put cream on him. Couldn’t be done in the morning? He doesn’t want that and then she gets aggressive and tells him that he has to put up with it and respect her since it’s her house etc. A child’s room is a safe place and even as a parent you have to accept privacy. I would have kicked her out of the room. It’s not about him wearing shoes. It’s about her saying to her own child that she is afraid of him.
You are REACHING with this. And yes, this is about Kevin as well as Britney. She is their mother and she is trying to take care of her children. The disrespect was uncalled for and she disciplined him for it. Period.
“Which mother says to her son that she is afraid of him or comes to his room”: One with children who have been brought up to disrespect her in her own home by her immediate family and ex-husband who have put her in an abusive conservatorship.
“laments around that it is her house and he owes her respect”: So you invite people into your home and expect them to disrespect you — especially your own children?
“That does not give her the right to harm her children”: Since when is telling your kids to respect you in your home, telling your kids to put shoes on in a store, and putting lotion on a kid’s face abuse???
What kind of hippy-dippy household did you grow up in that you think kids can go around speaking any which way , not wearing shoes, and not practicing basic hygiene?
Amen to ALL this.
The women who conducted the interview has been on UK TV saying he wasn’t paid for the interview and no money was asked for – however I do think he’s getting paid by the Fail for the stories.
Its clear that there has been a breakdown in the relationship with Britney and her sons – not sure what he is hoping to achieve with releasing those videos (which were clearly edited). I don’t think Britney really knows how to be a parent – lets face it she never had good parents herself and there was no one to support/guide her. The videos show her trying but as she said maybe she was trying to hard.
While I have no doubt that they love their mother, it does concern me that they actively participated in the interview – it could be that they’ve done so at the behest of their money grubbing father or its an attention seeking ploy (as in they want their mothers attention). Sadly I don’t think there is much of a bond between the 3 of them – they were never given that opportunity. If the boys are being disrespectful to their mother its because they’ve been taught to – they are copying the behavior of the male role models around them (their father and grand father). Everyone in both families only see Britney in one way – a cash machine.
As for Kevin – his agenda is clear, he’s setting things up to try and milk as much money out of her as he can while he can. I hope her lawyer goes after him and shuts it all down.
There was no need for this to be played out in public and KFed started it – if the boys are being bullied about their mothers Instagram its about to get much much worse for them now.
This will damage the relationship even more now and I suspect that this estrangement will last a while – I hope her sons don’t turn out to be like everyone else in that family, freeloaders who just want access to her fortune.
This. I feel sorry for Britney as she never had any healthy, stable parenting in her own life, so I’m sure she struggled as a parent. And the boys have every right to process their own trauma.
That being said, there is a lot of misogyny and abuse still happening here. K Fed is playing a key role, and the boys unfortunately are not immune to that. I hope she and the boys can take some time apart and eventually come back together.
I wonder if maybe Britney had spoken to her sons and they’d made excuses, like maybe they told her they weren’t ready to spend time with a new stepdad or something like that (whether whatever excuse they made was true, or they just wanted to spare her feelings), and even if she wasn’t happy about it, she was willing to accept it. Then Kevin comes out and publicly said “no, they don’t want to see HER”.
I don’t think lashing out at your kids on social media is ever OK (seriously, famous or not, don’t do it), but it would at least explain her being angry enough to do so.
None of this should be playing out online. I feel very sorry for the boys, but they must be signing off on it at some level. They’re not exactly young kids any more and Jayden seemed very involved in that interview. I can get that they must be frustrated with Britney and maybe want to get their side across, but Kevin should have shut that down. Britney is obviously still dealing with stuff, but she’s still the parent at the end of the day. She should vent to her husband instead of online. She’s only going to alienate the boys further.
Kevin is a POS for starting this doing the interview and then posting those clips. I don’t get how he doesn’t have an NDA as part of their settlement to stop him from doing this? There’s definitely a money aspect to his motivations and I don’t understand why. He’s gotten millions for the boys over the years and probably his house on top of that as the boys main carer. He always knew the money was going to stop some day, so why wasn’t he putting some of that insane monthly child support away? The way some of these people live is honestly insane. No money management skills at all!!
They all need to take this offline and go to family therapy.
I bet he wasn’t counting on the Cship ending, though. He always “threatened” to speak in order to get more $ and Jamie Spears always gave him more. Once the Cship ended he realised he wpuld never have access to her money once the youngest son turned 18.
That is a very good point!
KFed has always been bad with money – he famously blew throu his $2mill divorce settlement cash in under 2 years. I suspect that until the conservatorship ended he’d been blackmailing Jamie into funding him in exchange for keeping quiet about what was going on with the conservatorship. Now that’s gone so has the free access to Britney’s money.
I haven’t seen the interview or the clips released but from what I’ve read online KFed does not come across well.
I hate that this is all part of the plan to make Britney appear unstable. He’s in on it and WAS in on it from the beginning. Unemployed dirtbag, like his wife. Raising all his kids on Britney’s dime.
I am betting Kevin wants a big payday to shut up. I hope Britney and her lawyers do not concede.
I hate this story. I hate it because Britney continues to be abused by the media and her family. Her father is about to deposed by her lawyer. Her former business management team TriStar, Robin Greenhill and Lou Taylor, are both fighting Rosengart’s subpoenas to access Britney’s financial records and his request to depose them on video. This is all happening NOW. So the timing of this interview is suspect. It all smacks of Jamie and his team continuing to gaslight Britney and obfuscate the legal process. Kevin defends his former father-in-law in this interview…even after he attacked the kids and had a restraining order set up against him?
Spears team, including a forensics accountant, are looking into conservatorship abuse and WHERE her $600 million money went. She had that money held in a trust to protect herself and her assets — and everyone from her father to her sister tried to access it…and turn it over to Taylor. Rosengart and his team are in the discovery process…how much do you think they will uncover when it comes the kids custody arrangement with Federline?
Also, please stop with the slut-shaming, baby-shaming, and poor white trashing of Britney Spears. She endured 13 years of that under the conservatorship. As for her nude pics on Instagram…tell me…she’s been singing and dancing in barely there outfits throughout her tours and music videos, why is her nude Intagram pics an embarrassment now? Oh right, she’s doing those because she CAN. She’s not being forced to for entertainment and millions — millions that flowed to her family throughout the years, while she got forced fed pills or held in psychiatric wards when not being forced to perform.
So, f*uck off Federline. I hope Rosengart uncovers all the shady dealings you and your scum lawyer Kaplan developed in cahoots with Jamie to get more money out of Britney, blackmailing her into doing what THEY want, using access to her kids, for over 13 years.
Kevin may have raised those kids, but Britney still provided for them. She fought to see them. She made out a will and trust to ensure their future if anything happens to her. Everything she did under the conservatorship was so that she can be with her kids. So, f*ck off to anyone who questions her motives as a mother.
Third paragraph is spot on. So hypocritical.
THIS! This! This! This! So very well said.
Thank you! Yes to all of this!!
Very well said. So much of Britney’s abuse by the press is misogyny. She has been an abuse target her entire life. She has every right to speak out against very public attacks on her. Why is she the only one who should be silenced.
So what do you call her post naming all black rappers as weed smokers. Notice she did not name one white celebrity? Sorry but I find that racist on her part since she has not idea what those people do. And her mental illness is no excuse. I see kids who are teenagers who want their privacy which they all do and a parent who takes it as some type of personal insult instead of backing off. They probably do the same things at their father’s house. Now both she and KFed need to shut up and resolve any issues through a lawyer. Taking away a phone for misbehaving is fine but cursing at a kid is never acceptable. When I see pictures of her with the kids, it looks more as if she is a peer not a parent.
There are racialized references to marijuana and then there is an entire genre of “stoner rap” in which these artists centralize weed to their music and public image like Snoop, and some of them prominently own several businesses in the cannabis industry like 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa and Jay-Z (google Monogram), so it kinda seems like a tongue-in-cheek reference. She didn’t say “there’s more weed in here than a projects house”, after all, or anything like that.
I’m not going to say Britney is somehow the most enlightened person ever because I don’t know about that but this statement doesn’t seem like evidence of that.
Shut up Kevin!
Zero reason for him to be giving interviews or posting anything about BS ever.
He has lived the damn high life on Britneys money and raised his 6 kids with 3 different Moms on her money.
Stop giving him attention. He is cashing in on Britney AGAIN.
He has done the bare minimum in his life. All this “Kevin is the stable one” hey, stop it. He is no Hero. He has had the majority of custody time with their boys, because their Mom was ill.
All he did was the same as any parent SHOULD do,
KFed is still a money grubbing dirtbag, IMO. Gold digger!
And now, instead of privately co-parenting with Britney to help their boys to build a relationship
he is selling these stories, videos, interviews that continue to trash her.
He is garbage in his treatment of her.
I bet he keeps this nasty stuff going too, every single penny he can get before the child support stops.
IRL, supervised visits with a non-custodial parent happen by going thru the social services agencies, for a great many people. My Ex-H refused treatment for his alcohol addiction. Supervised visitation for a short period was in place.
I wish Britney peace and kindness in her life, going forward. She lost so many years.
If the kids feel some type of way about being around their mother, then I’m #teamkids. No one bats an eye that Angie and Brads kids would rather hang out with Angie because they believe the kids feel more comfortable around her due to things they have witnessed. And that’s fine. Britney’s boys are teenagers which is tough to begin with. But being Britney’s kids adds another complicated layer. None of us are in that household. We don’t know what really goes on. While those videos Kevin posted imo don’t show anything any mom hasn’t had to go through with some knuckleheaded teenagers (I raised one myself. It was probably the worst parenting years of my life). He claims these are nothing compared to other situations they’ve endured.
I’ve also had to live with a relative with a mood disorder and that was pure hell as well. Walking on eggshells, being afraid of when they’ll lash out and spiral, etc. It’s scary for me as an adult to see it. I can’t imagine what the boys may have felt and perhaps have some trauma because of it.
What I really don’t understand is why Kevin woke up and chose violence so to speak after over a decade of keeping the kids out of the public eye. I don’t think child support is a motive. If the kids go to college, he’ll still get money for at least 6 more years. This is all so odd. And frankly, this is making everything worse. I know what it’s like to be traumatized and defamed by a mentally unstable family member. Eventually you want to defend yourself against the slander, and yet, you still need to be cognizant enough to do it in a way that doesn’t send the fragile person off the deep end. I’m afraid with the way this is being handled, Britney may hurt herself. This is a whole mess y’all.
First Britney is the adult! And the way she talk about her own sons yesterday in her Instagram post was hurtful, childish, her kids did not ask to be born she decided that.
As adult you never argue with a child, Britney should’ve walk away instead engaging with her sons back and forth is what they wanted her to do and She felt for it. I couldn’t tell who was the adult and child in that video because Britney decided to come Down to their level and communicate like she a child, Kids need discipline in a healthy way that allows them to have structure, guidance, love…Britney and her sons need therapy. I can imagine all the times they had arguments like this probably even more aggressive ones. This is not healthy environment for her nor the boys, how can her sons grow up respecting others people in life when Britney can’t set the example at home, children pickup habits this is how Dysfunctional behavior becomes normalize is different household’s. anyone saying that she being a mom disciplining her boys is wrong, adults don’t communicate Like that
If the people around them are not encouraging her children to look at her as an authority figure what exactly do you expect?
Britney has to choose to be the authority figure. Kids treat you the way that you interact with them. I am an educator and I see young teachers all the time make the mistake of being a peer instead of the authority figure. You cannot be both. And you cannot choose to switch it up. It is all how you start in the beginning. I can tell a student how to interact with the teacher but in the end the teacher determines how that student will interact with her/him by their own behavior.
Please stop treating this situation as if it is a normal everyday circumstance. If you are coming into contact with a situation like Britney’s every day in your line of work then by all means enlighten me, but this is not it. And teachers are not parents.
Britney has never been able to choose to be the authority figure because she was never respected or given authority, full stop. She has been basically imprisoned. Absolutely nobody in her orbit respected her enough to even treat her as a human being. Why would they encourage her children to respect her?
We’ve all seen situations where the mother isn’t respected because the father refuses to back her up. This is that situation multiplied by a million.
Ok Kevin is now concerned for his boys because of over zealous Britney fans. But he was the one who fired the first shot doing this interview. Making it public that the boys have chosen not to see Britney, he is essentially causing a public divide between the boys and Britney. If Kevin cared so much, why make it public?
If britneys boys want to stay with Kevin then that’s fine. Kevin didn’t need to do an interview about it, this was just entirely for his own PR.
This this this! Britney said before her kids were private people so she didn’t really post or discuss them publicly. She respected that, but her comes Kevin doing interviews saying the boys didn’t want to be around her & preferred Jamie (the man whom they had a restraining order against). Did he not expect her to respond? She did when Jamie Lynn was promoting that book she wrote. Her family’s biggest weapon they had was controlling the narrative and they don’t have that anymore.
I think if Britney was going to publicly go for Kevin she would have done so by now. She didn’t because I think she didn’t want to upset her boys. Also I find it strange that her boys were filming her without her knowledge when they were quite young. The were obviously encouraged to do so by their father given the fact these videos were in his hands.
Looks like Federline has boarded the Thomas Markle gravy train.
K Fed is to blame for the escalation of this situation.
He is a lowlife. Has been cashing in for a long time. I hope everything he tries backfires. If only the kids were a little more mature and had someone to remind them that spending time with mom is important sigh
Yep. He’s the reason, Britney never uttered his name until she got wind of that interview. He didn’t like her defending herself so now he’s out to make her look like a terrible mother.
I hate that Kevin is talking and using their children but I also hate Britney defense: why does she name only black rappers to talk about Kevin’s weed use?What about Miley Cyrus family ? Last time,she defended also herself by saying that Will Smith or Jlo didn’t have it as hard as her🙄Seriously ? Either it’s racism or prejudice
I agree.
I feel like sometimes Britney’s defenders want to have it both ways – she is both a competent adult who never needed a conservator and also she is a poor traumatized lost lamb that bears no responsibility for the state of her relationships.
All of Britney’s rants are completely self-involved. She’s clearly opposed to any type of therapy or medication because of the way it was forced on her by her dad – which I sympathize with, he sounds awful – but at the same time, she can choose her own therapists and approve her own med regimen now. She can seek out trauma-informed care and choose to do things to rebuild her relationships besides twirling on IG.
I’m sure KFed and her family did use her. I’m sure some of the issues with her sons are typical teen conflicts about rules and authority. But Britney doesn’t seem to have the capacity to care about anyone but herself and her own needs right now. She’s entitled to that, but she can’t be surprised when her sons don’t want to be around it.
I feel for the boys. I hope they get some perspective with time and are able to heal the connection with Britney eventually.
Do you know anything about how she is managing her mental health right now besides random skits on IG? Her statements don’t show she’s opposed to these resources unconditionally. Competent adults sometimes need help, that doesn’t mean they need to be imprisoned and forced to have IUDs and everything else. She bears responsibility for her relationships, but a few salacious Instagram posts are not why her family – her family! – is attacking her. It’s about her money.
As I’ve said before, I see nothing erratic in her behavior. Some Instagram posts may be a little off-the-wall, but I follow lots of weird accounts that are run by perfectly normal people so that is absolutely not evidence. If you have anything other than her social media presence, please let me know.
One of these parents is embarking on a smear campaign against their former partner whose money he’s been living off of for years and praising her tormentor even though his own children aren’t safe with said man, and the other is living how she wants and defending herself (“twirling on IG”, so it was okay when she was forced to do that for the masses to make money for these people but when it’s her choice, that means she’s somehow completely incompetent as an adult?) and the narrative is that that’s the reason her children don’t want to see her?
The relationship between her and her children must be tense for many reasons and I’d bet most of it is alienation from Kevin and her family abetting him, and other reasons that might not be connected. But she is absolutely not the trainwreck of a mother people are trying to paint her as.
She is quite self aware – in one post she says she has trauma and understands that’s something she will always have. I would not be surprised if she is still going to therapy but under her terms and with something she likes and trusts. She seemed to trust the woman who was her advocate when she was still under the conservatorship (can’t remember her name) – she wanted that person to help her adjust to life after it ended.
I agree that part of the reason that there are problems with the relationship are to do with her family’s (and Lou Taylors) interference. I think the eldest son has expressed an interest in music, so I expect KFed and/or her family/former business partners to help launch him into a career as a musician. Managing his son’s career could KFed next grift move. Those boys are surrounded by sharks and grifters.
Britney is now a free woman and that scares Kevin because he knows he can’t dangle her children in front of her to get her to comply so now he’s using Jamie’s age old tactics in using a narrative to control how people see her. He’s a manipulative asshle who has been living off of Britney’s money for 15 years, him nor his wife have jobs. Kevin started all of this with these interviews and when he saw no one was on his side especially after Sam and Britney’s statements then he wants to post illegal videos of her as some sort of gotcha moment. In less than 2 years those payments dry up and he’ll have to actually get a job to support those other kids. I just can’t see how anyone can even defend him, he’s exhibited the same behavior for years.
Even that’s not working either as there is now more understanding around mental health and its impact it has on people. Using someone’s mental health against them is no longer accepted or tolerated as KFed is finding out the hard way. He is being dragged for that and so are his sons – the ones who will/are suffering the most. If they were being bullied before its only going to get worse now – esp when the full interview eventually airs.
KFed has served his sons up for public ridicule and if the backlash grows/continues I can see them trying to walk back from the interview. Too late the damage is done.
Oh I wouldn’t say that – there’s been a bunch of commenters on the article that have been saying Britney is an unstable force and the conservator ship was necessary and why won’t ppl think of the Depp supporting dirtbag KFed. It’s still all ableism for the eye can see.
Don’t know how anyone can take this POS seriously.
He’s claiming Brit is being a bad mom for posing nude while he accepts sponsorships from gentleman’s clubs?
So it’s okay for him to promote young women getting naked for cash, but way to far to be okay w Brit being naked of her own volition?
Also, never forget that he sided w Jamie despite the courts ruling the conservatorship was abusive.
Apparently he does drugs in front of his kids?? And this is what he’s putting out? He’s garbage.
Why is he doing this? Because the gravy train is about to end. He kept quiet all these years because it was in the best interest of his pockets. He has been well compensated for that, it wasn’t out of the goodness of his heart. A lot of us have known this. The minute the money stops he will sell Britney out like the sleaze douche he has always been.
FedEx needs to shut his yap. and call off his law dog.
what is his goal here? just to make her look bad? none of this is newsworthy and none of it is appropriate for public airing.
absolutely none of this should be going on publicly.
also the burn about the weed isn’t even that bad. she didn’t compare him to Snoop or Willie! ffs, everyone in Cali can be assumed to be holding. lol.
go home FedEx. no one needs to hear any of this.
Remember when Jayden made a Snapchat account a few years back? People were asking Him questions about his mom and and one of the questions was whether she would ever perform again. Jayden was like “I asked her if she would perform again but she isn’t sure, but she should because of all the money she’d make!” Her own kids treat her as nothing more than a cash cow. So sad. Sean and Jayden have been around Kevin too long and it’s starting to show.
Those kids are going to be in for a rude awakening when they turn 18 and life isn’t a free ride anymore. They have no idea how good they have it now.
Once again proving to the world what a douchebag he really is. He’s a disgusting and slimy person. I look at him and think sleazebag. Shame on him!!!!!!
I look at him and literally want to shower. This is all more BS designed to make Britney look unstable. Because they’re not in control anymore and can’t stand it.
I feel sorry for Britney, to have a third party present all the time that she’s with her children sounds awful. A wrong was done to both Britney and the children.
I get as a parent it’s your responsibility to provide for your children but it must hurt that these kids are perfectly willing to be financially taken care of by her but won’t spend time with her. If it were me, when each of them turn 18 I would cut off the gravy train. She doesn’t owe them financial support for the rest of their lives, she doesn’t have to leave them an inheritance, she doesn’t have to provide a trust fund. Let them go and work their a$$ off the way she had.
I hope these kids have a good therapist.
I find it absolutely disgusting that an 11 and 12 year old were made to secretly record their mother. Goes to show that that they probably have more and saved them for such occasions. Money is clearly not flowing as freely as before.
Ramona
That stood out to me too. The names she mentioned of black people/ rappers.
I wonder what Kevin is going to do when the youngest turns 18 and the money dries up. He doesn’t work. He has been living fully off of Britney’s money. Her money also is used to support the kids he has with other women. I bet he’s going to write a tell-all book the minute the last child support check is cashed !
If this is the worst Kevin can do, it’s pathetic, those videos just show typical mom getting frustrated and raising her voice, while obnoxious teen boys talk back and belittle her. I guarantee you virtually every mom in America has had a few moments like that with their kids, and even more so if they have split custody with another parent who obviously foments the kids’ disrespect.
Britney has been half naked her entire career. It seems pretty crappy for the kids to live off her work and persona – yet be mad about how she makes her living.
It definitely sounds like KFed is angling for more money. I hope Britney’s lawyers expose him for blackmailing Jaimie and his part in getting her imprisoned for over a decade.
I have a mentally ill parent, and people have no idea what those sons might have witnessed and endured.
“Mentally ill” is a pretty broad range.
And clearly, what they might have witnessed and endured from her wasn’t worse than their own grandfather hitting them which Kevin is brushing off, because Kevin would be letting us know in no uncertain terms if it was.
All of this is just heartbreaking. I knew when Britney’s conservatorship ended that her struggles weren’t over, though it was a moment of great celebration. Her relationship with her sons has been thwarted and interfered with since they were babies since they grew up with their mom only knowing her within the confines of a conservatorship. That’s not normal and they’ve never interacted with her without it before. Everything around them was controlled, it is unsurprising the boys grew up resenting their mom even if it wasn’t her fault. Nothing about their current relationship is their fault, we can blame Jamie Spears and Britney’s family for ruining that, probably forever.
We don’t know Britney’s mental health diagnoses, we just knew they exist but I can believe she’s exhibited concerning behavior due to being trapped in a conservatorship for 13 years. I think any of us would. It couldn’t have been fun for the boys to visit their mom and have everything constantly monitored. We have no idea what kind of measures Jamie Spears put in place in order for Britney to even be allowed access to her kids.
The kids and Britney have to essentially rebuild a relationship from scratch. She has to learn to be a mother, she never really got to be one. The sons don’t have to learn to be sons but they also shouldn’t be forced to spend time with their mom either. I still don’t understand why Kevin Federline chose to reveal all this though. He’d been doing a fairly good job of keeping things private so either it’s money related or something bad involving Britney and the kids happened, I don’t know which. It’s just sad all around and I hope as the boys get older, they’ll learn to have compassion for their mom as she wasn’t able to be there for them in the way they probably wanted as kids.
My problem with all of this is that NOTHING (except Federline’s bank balance) is improved by airing their family dynamic in public. If KFed thinks the kids need supervision, then GET A SUPERVISOR. They exist, exactly for situations like this! Or, if Britney isn’t comfortable with that, encourage the boys to go for a daytime hike with their mother, or go to Disneyland, or hit up some fancy restaurant–daytime, public activities. Not everything needs to be all-or-nothing. And, as I’ve said elsewhere, EVERYBODY in that family needs to stop talking about Britney’s body, except for Britney (and, hopefully, her kind and supportive therapist). Britney has been sexualized since her teenage years. The many, many people who have profited from that are NOT allowed to then turn around and get all huffy about it. If it’s okay for her “caretakers” to sign off on her writhing around in simulated nudity on video sets watched by millions, it’s pretty astounding to hear KFed suddenly be ~super~ concerned about nakedness now. But that said, if her boys are uncomfortable, again: there are options for supported visitation that might be helpful for them.
This man is a slug willing to attack his kids’ mother for $$ from Jamie it just reeks of the same messiness b/c Jamie is scared he will have to pay back the mo he he stole from his daughter. Get a job K-fed. You can get on LinkedIn with the rest of us dude
While I think Jamie has several mill stashed away – I think most of her fortune went to Lou Taylor. The entire Spears family are under her control – why? Because SHE’s the one with Brit’s missing millions.
Given that Brit is doing that colab with Elton John – will Taylor and Jamie still get a cut of it as they are her former managers etc..? I always thought that was one of the main reasons she said she wouldn’t work again when the conservatorship ended – is she worked they got a share of it.
He has used and abused her ever since he met her. He was complicit during the Cship because it gave him more access to her money to fund his lifestyle and that of his 6 children. If he had cared about her, he would have prevented his children being used to blackmail, torture and threaten Britney’s life and livelihood.
He is attacking her publicly because he is desperate, and there’s nothing more dangerous than a desperate abuser. I hope Britney legally ends him. And if their children don’t want to be around her and only see her as a cashcow (per Snapchat) then I hope she downsizes their lifestyle. I’m sure they’ll be able to get a job while in college.
Shut up, Kevin.
My ex husband was terrible to my daughter. When she was 16 she told him she didn’t want to see him anymore. She told me that she was going to publish it things about him on social media and also change her name. I told her to give it time and wait…as much as I hated him for being emotionally abusive I didn’t want her to regret it later. She is 24 now and has told me numerous times that she is grateful that I stopped her because she would be embarrassed now as an adult. I say this because Kevin has a responsibility to his sons to shield them. He released those videos to social media last night supposedly with their permission. What’s the end game there? Two things can be true Kevin has been a good day but now he is trying to get more money. Britney has been abused by a conservator ship but also has mental problems. All of this playing out in the public doesn’t do anyone any good
Honestly, is anybody surprised that KFed is doing this stuff? And is anybody surprised that teenagers can be real arseholes toward either parent? I wish Sam would help Britney realize that she should just “no comment” over this BS from her ex. Don’t dignify his crud with any response at all. (As hard as it would be.)