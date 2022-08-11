“The Golden Globes are probably coming back to NBC in 2023” links
  • August 11, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Golden Globes will likely return to NBC next year. [Dlisted]
Here’s the trailer for House of Hammer. Ugh. [OMG Blog]
Brad Pitt has a sh-t list. Most people do? [LaineyGossip]
Nathalie Emmanuel is just so pretty. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hulu will lose its NBC content next month. [Pajiba]
Lachlan Murdoch doesn’t want Donald Trump to run again. [Towleroad]
Will there be any more Breaking Bad spinoffs? [JustJared]
Do you carry a backpack as an adult? [GFY]
Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton, with a center part. [RCFA]
Famous mistakes which were kept in the films. [Buzzfeed]
Republicans are shocked to learn that treating half the population like state-owned broodmares is very unpopular with voters. [Jezebel]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to ““The Golden Globes are probably coming back to NBC in 2023” links”

  1. Dippity Do says:
    August 11, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    I read this headline as “Golden Girls” and nearly burned down the world. Carry on with Golden Globes. I care not. Golden Girls on the other hand…

    Reply
  2. Nicegirl says:
    August 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    Yes to backpacks

    Reply
    • Sopaboxpudding says:
      August 11, 2022 at 2:43 pm

      Same. A Backpack is just more practical for me and better ergonomically.

      Reply
    • Fran says:
      August 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm

      Hell yes. I just bought a roll-top backpack for the commute by bike on the rare occasions I switch from home office to real office and have to juggle the kids run in between and I love it.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 11, 2022 at 11:57 pm

      Oh, yes, now that I’m a bit older I’m finding distributing the weight across both shoulders works out a lot better for me. Plus they’re great for travel. I’ve got one with a suitcase handle-sleeve that I use with my rolling carry-on & it works out quite well for me (medium size Dagne Dover, as can be seen in the GFY link). If I’m on a small plane & have to check my rolling bag, I can slip this on & still have everything I need.

      Reply
  3. Michael says:
    August 11, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    Wow NBC canceled them for a whole 1-year stint. I guess the GG will be back with their All White nomination process again with no consequences. I won’t know because I won’t be watching

    Reply
  4. Dhavynia says:
    August 11, 2022 at 3:25 pm

    So, Brad Pitt has a sh*t list and yet he obviously didn’t have big honchos like Harvey Weinstein on that list and decided to work with him despite AJ asking him not to, not once but twice. I guess if it hurts his pocket he will not include the devil on that list.
    I can honestly say, BP is definitely on my shit list

    Reply
  5. JanetDR says:
    August 11, 2022 at 4:20 pm

    I just bought myself a new backpack and can’t wait to switch things over! I used one for years after grad school, but stopped at some point. It’s a sakroots one with a really pretty print.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment