James Van Der Beek seems to be auditioning for a Fox News pundit gig

James Van Der Beek has been part of that weird movement in celebrity circles, where certain celebrities espouse some progressive political ideas, but then they throw in some bizarro-world anti-vaccine and MAGA-lite ideology. Like, Van Der Beek isn’t full MAGA, but he’s absolutely voted for Republicans for years. Maybe he’s convinced himself that he’s voting for Republicans “ironically,” but yeah. He and his wife also seem to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is an extremely vocal anti-vaxxer. In any case, Van Der Beek is now Fox News’ favorite celebrity because he said some sh-t about President Joe Biden.
It looks like conservatives have found their latest Hollywood spokesperson in the star of Dawson’s Creek. (Or so they think.) On Tuesday, actor James Van Der Beek took to Instagram to call out the Democratic National Committee for their unified backing of President Joe Biden, who’s preparing to announce his bid for re-election in 2024. Currently, the DNC has no primary debates scheduled for Biden and his handful of Democratic opponents, which has led to some outcry from the party members, like former Ohio Senator Nina Turner, and Biden’s presidential challengers, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy.
“I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president,” the 46-year-old actor said, while pushing his child in a stroller. “Are you f–king kidding me? There’s no debate? There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?”
It didn’t take long for right-wing pundits to lift Van Der Beek up as their new celebrity hero. This morning, conservative commentators like Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy applauded the Varsity Blues star for “ripping into” the DNC and interpreting his words as an alignment with the Republican Party. The host did not mention the fact that two-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump has also weighed skipping out on the Republican National Committee’s primary debates.
Congrats to James Van Der Beek for becoming the new Scott Baio. What is with past-their-prime has-beens turning into Republican grifters? Anyway, as I said, I think JVDB is more likely aligned with RFK Jr. and I suspect all of this is about his family’s anti-vaxx ideology. Or maybe he’s just a f–king a–hole, who knows.
James Van der Beek is married to a vocal anti-vaxxer and has been photographed hanging out with prominent conspiracy theorist/transphobe JP Sears and his wife Amber. It is not at all surprising he’d platform conspiracy theories about Biden or accuse Dems of being anti-democratic. pic.twitter.com/ksdAiMk2u9
— Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) May 31, 2023
I've seen people say JVDB supports RFK bc he shouts him out in the video — I haven't seen evidence of that specifically, but Kimberly did come out in support of Jessica Biel when she stumped with RFK against a bill limiting vax medical exemptions in 2019 https://t.co/RiJTfRxRK7
— Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) May 31, 2023
…Republicans do know how old Trump is right?
Also, they can’t find much more to say about Biden than “he’s old!”
Must be doing a pretty good job then.
Oh, there’s more. He’s also the leader of an elite shadowy cabal, so he’s simultaneously a doddering old fool and a criminal mastermind who keeps evading capture. Republican logic. If they didn’t take themselves so seriously and put their solutions to these inane theories into action, it would be funny.
Privileged [white*] Celebrities! They’re delusional, just like right wing news pundits!
*not exclusively but it really feels like extensively they’re the ones rocketing down the slope of crunchy granola liberal to vaccine skeptic and on towards the cesspool of Fox News.
Some of his family’s content gives me the vibe that they are pretty into being white.
The desperation of having lost all relevancy after a 1990s show
He will fit right in with Kevin Sorbo and Antonio Sabato Jr
He can be the new Chachi!
I don’t even know who the second one is, but that Sorbo dude was so pathetic.
Jealous of Xena’s popularity haha
Damn. If it was just the criticism of Biden’s age, I wouldn’t be that bothered, it’s a valid concern. But, I didn’t know about the anti vaxx stuff or the company he keeps. I really liked him on Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23. He seemed funny and self aware.
Yeah same. I don’t even entirely disagree with him but the anti-vaxx sh*t is a no for me.
Same here….the anti-vaxx nonsense is a no go. But the other issues are valid topics.
Yeah, I feel like wanting Dem candidates to debate if anything shows that he leans Dem? If he’s voting Republican, why does he care if there’s a better Dem candidate? But the anti-vaxxer stuff I don’t play with. It sucks. I, too, really liked him on Don’t Trust the B.
Yeah, this is why we can’t have nice things. I really liked following him on IG, but didn’t know about his anti-vaxx stance. UGH 🙁
It must be so nice to live on a giant estate with thousands of acres to keep you isolated from other people. So you don’t have to worry about vaccines. While the rest of us live in congested areas or stacked in apartment buildings. And a vaccine can literally mean the difference between life and death. The audacity to look down from your ivory tower and dictate whether I should have a vaccine or not. Get F’d.
Is this guy on drugs because he looks older than Biden. That is a serious junkie face. 46? 86? Why are republicans so idiotic all the time and like he should speak on Kamala who he clearly knows nothing of.
That’s why I was always Team Pacey!
Teenage me was Team Pacey from episode one.
Baby me crushed on Michael J Fox over Kirk Cameron.
I feel like I made good choices in the TV heartthrob wars of the 80s and 90s.
I am to the left of most fellow Democrats, I don’t see a problem with what he said on this topic. It’s undemocratic to essentially appoint a nominee, even the sitting president. All his other beliefs? Garbage
He’s not being appointed. There will be minor opposition to him in the primaries. That’s not an appointment but shows that most Democrats are focused on keeping fascists out of the WH.
I am only reading the recap, but those two points seem like valid criticisms to me too? But it would be exhausting for our elderly least worst option candidate to primary him. And his comment on VP Harris speaks more to the palpable fascist eagerness to unite against her than her popularity or not among supportive voters. Again, just off the cliff notes and only with respect to those two points.
Pretty sure there was no debate over Trump’s candidacy at the RNC during the last election. The whole argument is a red herring. His intentions are not to make a point that is politically neutral–he’s trying to undermind Biden’s candidacy.
Nope. It’s just the Democrats adjusting their candidate screening for the debates to acknowledge the fact that modern campaign finance rules have turned running for President into a grift. You can raise funds and basically keep them to live off of. You can create consulting companies to funnel money to friends and family. This is a large part of why the Republicans have sunk so low and have zero accountability to voters. Democrats have seen this and are not treating these people seriously. They don’t deserve it.
Also, it’s fascinating to see the anti-fatness diet culture people rebrand as “wellness,” then go anti-vaxx and eventually fascist. “Some people are just innately superior than others and thus deserve better lives” has been their attitude all along. Yes, racism and white supremacy, but these people would be playing the same stupid games in their all-white paradise.
Just came back to say that scrolling back up, I just noticed how his wife is wearing foundation a shade or two too light.
Because this is a non issue. Incumbent presidents running again do not debate primary challengers. Especially wack jobs fronted by Steve Bannon. These nitwits are acting like this is new and Biden is doing something not usually done. Really it is whining that these grifters are not getting attention. Christ even when Ted Kennedy primaried Carter in 1980 there were no debates.
Also the crack about Kamela Harris and Bidens supposed declining facilities which is not supported by any reputable evidence other than republicans lying on Fox News. Some older people are mentally fine until death others not so much. See DF.
These Anti-Vax loons are always pretending they have some medical knowledge when it is usually I saw a YT video or took a course in college somewhat related.
Also everyone picked Pacey for a reason.
This is how it’s always done.
Incumbents are rarely primaried and don’t do debates. The one time in living memory Democrats tried to primary an incumbent it ended with 8 years of Ronald Reagan.
The only people who should be rooting for a primary or debates are the GOP, because they are the only people who’d benefit from it.
It’s probably sunscreen in the makeup and she doesn’t know what to do for photos. The rest of his views and the wife’s views are crap though. No incumbent has debates. Trump is roughly the same age as Biden. DeSantis is about JVDB’s age and both are horribly out of touch.
It’s a straw man argument. Where was this criticism when Trump was refusing to debate Biden in 2020? And no sitting President has ever debated primary challengers. Debates do not occur until AFTER primaries. Why are people acting like they suddenly have amnesia about the election process??
“Party members” are not demanding debates. Nina Turner, Marianne Williamson, and RFK Jr. are not actual Democrats just chaos agents. The other day, Tara Reade who falsely accused Biden of raping her when she was his Senate aide, announced she was defecting to Russia. There will be more of this in the future since it’s obvious there are some Russia adjacents calling themselves Democrats. Keep an eye on Matt Taibbi as well.
And let’s not forget that Nina Turner (she who violently opposed Hillary Clinton for president) went on to become a corporate lobbyist whose company represented one of Paul Manafort’s Russian firms (Trump’s ex campaign chairman who was sentenced to prison for fraud for 7 years, yeah, that Paul Manafort). After losing that Ohio race, Nina Turner became an absolute cook, and no Democratic candidate was ever Democratic enough for her. She supported Jill Stein, Bernie Sanders and basically anyone who did not identify as Democratic. So, let’s all consider the source when some of these people whinge about the election process.
I saw Marianne Williamson on tv the other day and wanted to reach through and smack her. She was just so arrogant. And I have no words for RFK Jr. That come use must’ve fried his brain.
Every time a sitting dem is challenged it leads to a republican taking the WH. That’s the choice right now. Does it suck? Yeah. Of course. But that’s what it is and until the gop stops being what they are then it’s a binary choice with a clear answer. It could be Biden’s head in a jar and I’m still voting for it over anyone in the gop.
HA! I knew I disliked this guy since Dawson’s Creek. It’s nice to have a gut feeling confirmed.
He always bugged me too, but then was so good on The B in Apt 23 that I eased in my dislike. It’s back now!
Am I wrong or do we typically not have a debate, if the sitting president is running for a second term? I don’t remember Obama or Clinton doing debates for their second, but I may be wrong.
🎶 I don’t wanna wait
For your TikTok to be over…🎶
You’re right that this is more about his flaky wife (who fancies herself a wellness guru) supporting RFK Jr. I’ve seen him speak out against Texas’s anti abortion craze in the past and am willing to be bet he’s mortified by their anti-trans agenda, book censorship and voter suppression acts. But going straight for the jugular on Biden’s mental facilities – even though Republicans are bitching that he swindled them – while ignoring Texas’s recent insanity is odd. I read recently that he was considering moving back to California and returning to acting. Honestly, I find him funny and wouldn’t mind that. Plus that out of touch rant showing no insight to where it would end up tells me he’s been isolated on the ranch a little too long.
Good points. I’ve read the rolling stone article that was linked here and think that his wife is very much into the pseudo science/ spiritual wellness angle. The article does a really good job laying out how “wellness” has been co-opted by a starker movement and how fuzzy borders may have been at first.
If these are the circles you move in and are otherwise, as you so aptly put it, isolated on a ranch, then yeah, you might find yourself sliding a little too easily in that direction even though you may have been otherwise inclined before. He was involved in a pro vaccine thing for Astra Zeneca’s flu shot and is outspokenly pro choice, so the anti vaxx incline seems off to me and can perhaps best be explained by too much of that hot, hot sun and a lack of diversified discussion partners.
It seriously looks like his face is melting downward the older he gets. Joshua Jackson/Pacey on the other hand only gets hotter with age.
One hit wonder from a 30 y/o show I never watched, could not care less. Hope the DNC survives his deep and cutting analytical prose. As for his ignorant and offensive remark about ‘if Biden lives’ perhaps he might like to know the last US president to die in office was 43. My only surprise was he didn’t include something something Brandon.
There is something super creepy about JVDB. I got major controlling narc vibes from him when he was on dancing with the stars. His social media is extremely cringe. If I were his wife I’d be into wellness too. She’s had like a million babies and one after two late-term pregnancy losses. I sense he’s taken control of her body. Super sad.
@Marie: how many kids they have is up to them. And it’s not uncommon to want to try again after such devastating losses. He was also outspoken about how Imperative having a choice about your body is.
POTUS Joe Biden has surrounded himself with the type of Democratic leaders I’ve been DREAMING of & VOTING for all of my political life💙! I don’t vote Democrat for a person…I vote Democrat for a political manifesto backed by DECADES of policies/laws…and regarding non-mofo factors like RFK Jr. (I WILL NEVA GET OVA THE FACT HE IS BOBBY KENNEDY’S SON😡)…& JVDB…Folks like them have ALWAYS existed…I’m glad that The Democrats are FINALLY getting better at messaging against them.
“I don’t vote Democrat for a person…I vote Democrat for a political manifesto backed by DECADES of policies/laws…”
That says all that needs to be said! I couldn’t agree more but couldn’t express myself as well or as succinctly.
1. Joey made the right choice picking Pacey
2. All of you going “he has some good points though” please consider learning some modern history. The last time a sitting President faced a legitimate primary challenge was when Ted Kennedy challenged Carter in ‘80. The lasting effect there was it helped usher in the Regan era. This isn’t new or special or done because Biden is older (a legitimate concern but also he’s not much older than Trump, so?). Maybe try not getting your opinions from former WB stars and also picking up a book.
Exactly. A primary fight would weaken the Dem candidate going into the 2024 election. We cannot risk having Trump in the WH again. I don’t want any Republican in there, but particularly him.
People can still vote in the primaries for whichever candidate they choose, provided they can get on the ballot. No one is stopping anyone from exercising their right to vote. But there is no need for debates.
He’s friends with Marla Maples. I believe they were at the same Election Day watch party in 2020. So he has some pretty close connections to the trump world.
Does it seem like no one ever accepts their glory days being over in HW?
Do something behind the scenes if you can’t get acting work.
I’ve never watched Fox News and I never will.
#TeamPacey
If Dawson Leery were an actual person, I could totally picture him going down this same path and also, becoming an incel or an Andrew Tate type of figure.
So now I have to stop wearing my Dawson crying meme shirt.
European here. The two party system in the US is so difficult to me because it turns everything into such a divided issue and if you say thing A, then you automatically belong to that team, even though that team might do a lot of other things you don’t necessarily agree with. With more parties in the running, voters can be more specific.
(Aside: would I vote Dem if I were American? I’m a bleeding heart liberal, so yes, just for context.)
But even though I learned from the comments here that sitting presidents apparently don’t do primary debates, I can understand van der Beek questioning that and wanting that to be different. How does that make him MAGA? Questioning things, wanting to learn more about candidates, wanting to see whether a president is the best among passable candidates doesn’t strike me as a crime worthy of the ire he has drawn here, which brings me back to my original point with the two party system.
It’s because the person he’s wanting to debate Biden, RFK jr, is mainly known for being anti vaxx and very into conspiracy theories (5G causes autism! Which is worse than death!). He’s not a serious candidate, he’s essentially Kanye West from 2020. That’s why people are linking JVB to MAGA, because the conspiracy/anti vaccine vote is their wheelhouse. That’s why Fox, a Republican propaganda channel is boosting this.
It’s not bad to hold debates in a general, but incumbent candidates who are running generally have the support of the party. Rising stars get their chance during the party’s convention to speak (that’s how Obama started his rise) and the candidate gets a boost by not having to spend time, energy and $$ trying to win primaries, they can focus on wooing independent voters while the other group of candidates fight it out to win their primaries, taking each other out.
No one is stopping other folks from inside the part from sharing their ideas. There’s formal and informal ways to do it. There’s no right to public attention.
@Lucy: thank you for elaborating, I really appreciate the insight and find the information you provided really helpful.
The new Scott Baio took me out, 😂😂😂
