James Van Der Beek seems to be auditioning for a Fox News pundit gig

James Van Der Beek has been part of that weird movement in celebrity circles, where certain celebrities espouse some progressive political ideas, but then they throw in some bizarro-world anti-vaccine and MAGA-lite ideology. Like, Van Der Beek isn’t full MAGA, but he’s absolutely voted for Republicans for years. Maybe he’s convinced himself that he’s voting for Republicans “ironically,” but yeah. He and his wife also seem to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is an extremely vocal anti-vaxxer. In any case, Van Der Beek is now Fox News’ favorite celebrity because he said some sh-t about President Joe Biden.

It looks like conservatives have found their latest Hollywood spokesperson in the star of Dawson’s Creek. (Or so they think.) On Tuesday, actor James Van Der Beek took to Instagram to call out the Democratic National Committee for their unified backing of President Joe Biden, who’s preparing to announce his bid for re-election in 2024. Currently, the DNC has no primary debates scheduled for Biden and his handful of Democratic opponents, which has led to some outcry from the party members, like former Ohio Senator Nina Turner, and Biden’s presidential challengers, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy. “I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president,” the 46-year-old actor said, while pushing his child in a stroller. “Are you f–king kidding me? There’s no debate? There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?” It didn’t take long for right-wing pundits to lift Van Der Beek up as their new celebrity hero. This morning, conservative commentators like Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy applauded the Varsity Blues star for “ripping into” the DNC and interpreting his words as an alignment with the Republican Party. The host did not mention the fact that two-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump has also weighed skipping out on the Republican National Committee’s primary debates.

[From The Daily Beast]

Congrats to James Van Der Beek for becoming the new Scott Baio. What is with past-their-prime has-beens turning into Republican grifters? Anyway, as I said, I think JVDB is more likely aligned with RFK Jr. and I suspect all of this is about his family’s anti-vaxx ideology. Or maybe he’s just a f–king a–hole, who knows.

James Van der Beek is married to a vocal anti-vaxxer and has been photographed hanging out with prominent conspiracy theorist/transphobe JP Sears and his wife Amber. It is not at all surprising he’d platform conspiracy theories about Biden or accuse Dems of being anti-democratic. pic.twitter.com/ksdAiMk2u9 — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) May 31, 2023

I've seen people say JVDB supports RFK bc he shouts him out in the video — I haven't seen evidence of that specifically, but Kimberly did come out in support of Jessica Biel when she stumped with RFK against a bill limiting vax medical exemptions in 2019 https://t.co/RiJTfRxRK7 — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) May 31, 2023