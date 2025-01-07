Zara & Mike Tindall are back in Australia to collect their annual paychecks

It’s an annual thing for Mike and Zara Tindall. They’re always invited to the royal family’s Christmas at Sandringham, and they attend all of the royal holiday events, then they quickly fly to Australia in the new year. Zara and Mike are being paid to go to Gold Coast, Australia and attend certain events, like a polo game and several photocalls. I honestly don’t understand who is paying them and why, but they’ve done this for most of the past twelve years. We also don’t know how much they’re getting paid, but I suspect it’s probably low six-figures. That relatively paltry sum hasn’t stopped royalists from crowing that Mike and Zara are so much better, wealthier and wiser than Harry and Meghan. Like… the fact that Zara and Mike have to hustle down to Australia every year for a paycheck probably shows that they’re not rolling in cash?

Anyway, I’m including some photos of Zara and Mike in Gold Coast from recent days. Yesterday, Zara was almost kicked or hurt by a horse during a photoshoot but she’s fine. She also told Australian outlets that she’d love to compete in the Olympics again:

Zara Tindall has revealed that she would love to compete in another Olympic Games. The King’s niece, who won a silver medal at London 2012 in the team equestrian event, has not ruled out Brisbane 2032. However, she recognises that there are many variables, including having a good horse who is injury free and staying consistently at the top. “I’d love to run another Olympics,” she said. “But I’m very lucky even if I don’t – I got to ride at my home Olympics.” Zara, 43, and her husband, Mike Tindall, 46, arrived in Australia this week for the annual ten-day Magic Millions horse racing event on the Gold Coast. The couple were pictured warmly embracing the Duchess of Sussex’s friend, Delfina Blaquier, who is also an ambassador of the event, as well as her husband, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, a good friend of Prince Harry. Mrs Tindall has been patron of Magic Millions since 2012 and will next week show off her skills on the polo field while her husband provides his own brand of “insightful and humorous commentary” from the sidelines.

This has got me wondering about the ages of other Olympic equestrians, because I always assumed equestrians at that level were probably under 30 or under 35. Zara is 43, she’s given birth to three kids and she hasn’t even competed in the past three Olympic summer games?? I guess my point is that she’s not serious about competing in the Olympics again.