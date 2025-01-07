Did Demi Moore ignore Kylie Jenner on purpose at the Golden Globes?

Demi Moore was the toast of this year’s Golden Globes after her surprise Best Actress win for The Substance. In her speech, she spoke about how this was the first major award she’d ever won after working in Hollywood for decades and being a full-on movie star for a large chunk of that time. After her win, she made the rounds, stopping by various tables to chat with some her friends and her daughters’ friends. Which is how she stopped by the A Complete Unknown table, where Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Melissa Barbaro and Elle Fanning were seated. Apparently, Demi knows the Fanning sisters really well. She chatted with Elle and Melissa for a moment and said hello to Timothee. She noticeably ignored Kylie Jenner though, even though Kylie was trying to congratulate her too.
From what I’ve seen of Kylie at these events – events where she’s Timothee’s plus-one – people are either genuinely pleased to meet her or they’re polite to her because she’s Timothee’s girlfriend. Last year, I remember Greta Gerwig coming over to say hello to Timothee and he introduced Greta to Kylie and everyone was polite. Now, it’s more than possible that Demi was still in a haze from her surprise win and she didn’t even realize how hard she blanked Kylie. Demi hasn’t said anything, but one of her daughters saw the clip and said something:
Demi Moore was not ignoring Kylie Jenner in a viral picked-apart moment from the 2025 Golden Globes. At the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5, Moore hugged Elle Fanning and spoke to Fanning’s A Complete Unknown costar Timothée Chalamet at their table.
Social media users ran wild with a brief video that appeared to show Moore skipping over greeting Chalamet’s date Kylie Jenner during the interaction, prompting Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis to speak out about the speculation.
“NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD — we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do,” wrote Tallulah, 30, on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6 of her mom, who won a major accolade for her performance in The Substance.
“This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers,” continued Tallulah. “There was [no] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”
I think Demi is perfectly capable of being snotty to certain people, but here’s the thing: I don’t believe that she would go out of her way to look down on the Kardashian-Jenners or snub them. I just don’t think she would feel any kind of way about them. Demi has also been “the tacky one” in the room, you know? So I sort of believe what Tallulah says here – Demi was just trying to chat with Elle and she didn’t mean to blank Kylie. If anything, Elle should have said “hey, do you know Kylie?” and introduced them.
I think the point is nobody in these circles really care about Kylie and it isn’t about her in the first place. The most she would have gotten was a polite “thank you“ anyways.
It didn’t seem like a snub to me.
I agree. Demi was probably in a post win haze and was working the room the best she could.
I agree. Nothing about that video says snub or dis to me. She was talking to the Fanning sisters. She started to leave and Timothy reached out to congratulate her. Didn’t appear she was going to stop to talk to him either.
Timothée should have been the one to introduce them
I’m sure they’ve already met at least in passing. Hwood is a small town.
It looked like she was moving along to other tables, he didn’t even stand up. I saw videos, photos where he was introducing Kylie to other people. There wasn’t an opportunity here.
It was definitely on Timothee to introduce them. I don’t why anyone would expect Elle to. Does she even know her?
From the video, she said something to her, it was just very short. It seemed rude, but I am not convinced, it was intentional.
Yep…you can hear Kylie chime in with a high-pitched “congrats!” and Demi turns to her and says “thank you” and then continues gushing with Elle. So not a snub per se…but not warm or personal at all.
I don’t see why it would be. If this wasn’t the Golden Globes but was the 15th annual San Francisco Nurses Association dinner and someone has just won an award and stopped to speak to someone they know, and someone at the table told them congratulations would we expect any more than that? Seems more like people online who don’t like Kylie are salivating for a snub than one existing.
@Dee(2), that is the thing. She knows all the people on the table except Kylie, so she is engaging warmly with them. That is why her interaction with Kylie looks cold. If there was no opportunity for comparison, it would look fine. She congratulated her, she said thanks and kept it moving.
Too much happening. Snubbing kylie seems like the opposite of her speech so no, kylie wasnt snubbed
People are always trying to cause drama. It’s not odd at all at any event to speak to people at a table that you know and to give a cursory head nod to everyone else. Just because she has a bunch of followers on Instagram who would want to talk her ear off if they met her does not mean that the average other person who doesn’t know her is just going to run up to her and gush over her. People are looking at this from a fan perspective and not the perspective of how they would behave if they were at a dinner. Also, a lot of award winners have talked about the haze that they’re in after winning and how people congratulate them and they don’t remember it at all. Peter Dinklage spoke about when he won at the Golden globes how Angelina Jolie and her ex tried to congratulate him as he was walking to the stage and he totally blanked them unintentionally.
also jenner isn’t in this industry, all four of the people around her are talented and accomplished in the same field while she is a reality TV personality who hocks products and doesn’t have the same type or level of talent…besides a hello what does she expect from these people at an event like this? lolz
Respect?
Im not even on the mind that Demi snubbed her here, but this line of argument is ridiculous
It’s not that serious. Kylie supposedly blanked her best friend for a few years because her sister’s “boyfriend” made a pass at her so I’m sure she understands shit happens.
Is this scandal fed by the Kardashians?
Kylie always seems to be on the lookout, scared, like a deer clinging to Chalamet. Which he definitely loves.
But why the fuss? People seemed polite. Always. Why would Elle introduce them? Elle was busy talking to her long time friend and Demi was not there for Kylie
Timothee has a deranged fan club where middle-age women are in love with him and hate Kylie because it ruins their fantasy of him being an intellectual who falls in love with someone like them. They were sending death threats to Timothee’s family when they saw Kylie with him at the awards. They are blowing up any negative story about Kylie since they got together. I don’t even like Kardashians, but his fans are the worst, very similar to the derangers obsessed with Meghan.
This is true. His fans are nutty. In fairness, she did just win an award for a film about how impossible and misogynistic beauty standards and plastic surgery ruin women’s lives and well being… I mean, the Kardashians have made an empire out of turning themselves into objects of the male gaze. Maybe unrelated, maybe not. To me here though, it doesn’t look like a snub so much as Kylie awkwardly anticipating more of a conversation with Demi while she’s merely trying to talk to the industry people and keep it moving. I think she simply said “Thank you” or something and Kylie wanted more of a moment.
“she did just win an award for a film about how impossible and misogynistic beauty standards and plastic surgery ruin women’s lives and well being”
Demi is doing PS since forever. I don’t buy that.
If they’re Timothée fans, why would they send him death threats? Not that it matters because this was Demi’s big moment and she’s the one we should be talking about.
Eh, I only saw one Demi person was really connecting with at the table, Elle. Even Timothee got a quick pat. People need to stop being quick to find fault about everything. Kylie’s is at her date’s work event. My husband and I have been to each other’s events many times and that’s just how it goes.
She spoke to the two girls, skipped over Kylie (who was turned and obviously wanted to congratulate her) and spoke to Timothee? It felt on purpose from that angle.
Being a plus-one at an industry event is like going to your partner’s high school reunion. Your job is to smile and engage when engaged with and otherwise just be supportive of your partner. If you have a good time, bonus! but no guarantees.
I’m on team “nothing to see here”. She’s directly behind Kylie so hard to speak to her from that angle. Also when you need to speak to 100 people in a room who all want to congratulate you, why would you stop and make conversation with someone who is a plus 1, not even in the industry, and someone she most likely doesn’t know at all? I HIGHLY doubt Demi was in the kind of mind frame to be nasty to anyone. She was delighted and wanting to connect with people she knows.
Didn’t Kylie do a “Striptease” photoshoot? I think she stans Demi and really wanted to congratulate her, but I think Demi was just caught up in the moment. I don’t think it was an intentional snub.
Oh poor Kylie, isn’t she a billionaire or close? If she feels snubbed she can go buy herself a custom Maybach or something.
She didn’t say anything?? It is social media amplifying one awkward moment.
Looks to me like She was in the middle of talking to Elle Fanning, heard Kylie congratulate her, turned her head to thank her, and went back to her exchange with Elle. Why the negative spin on such a positive milestone for Demi?
Let’s face it, the Kardashian-Jenners live off the energy of others. Their whole lives have been dedicated to attaching themselves to famous Black athletes, other entertainers, trending events, and using photo ops for marketing. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chalamet and Jenner dating is partly PR coupling as well. So what if Jenner’s unrelating self promotion was ignored when it was Demi’s moment to shine!