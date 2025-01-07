Did Demi Moore ignore Kylie Jenner on purpose at the Golden Globes?

Demi Moore was the toast of this year’s Golden Globes after her surprise Best Actress win for The Substance. In her speech, she spoke about how this was the first major award she’d ever won after working in Hollywood for decades and being a full-on movie star for a large chunk of that time. After her win, she made the rounds, stopping by various tables to chat with some her friends and her daughters’ friends. Which is how she stopped by the A Complete Unknown table, where Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Melissa Barbaro and Elle Fanning were seated. Apparently, Demi knows the Fanning sisters really well. She chatted with Elle and Melissa for a moment and said hello to Timothee. She noticeably ignored Kylie Jenner though, even though Kylie was trying to congratulate her too.

Imagine sitting at a table with two other women and Demi Moore comes and tells only them that they look beautiful (while pointing and saying "you two") I almost feel bad for Kylie 😭 (just almost, not all the way) pic.twitter.com/9ghqBRU1TA — caliphornia QING (@caliphorniaqing) January 6, 2025

From what I’ve seen of Kylie at these events – events where she’s Timothee’s plus-one – people are either genuinely pleased to meet her or they’re polite to her because she’s Timothee’s girlfriend. Last year, I remember Greta Gerwig coming over to say hello to Timothee and he introduced Greta to Kylie and everyone was polite. Now, it’s more than possible that Demi was still in a haze from her surprise win and she didn’t even realize how hard she blanked Kylie. Demi hasn’t said anything, but one of her daughters saw the clip and said something:

Demi Moore was not ignoring Kylie Jenner in a viral picked-apart moment from the 2025 Golden Globes. At the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 5, Moore hugged Elle Fanning and spoke to Fanning’s A Complete Unknown costar Timothée Chalamet at their table. Social media users ran wild with a brief video that appeared to show Moore skipping over greeting Chalamet’s date Kylie Jenner during the interaction, prompting Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis to speak out about the speculation. “NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD — we spent new years with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do,” wrote Tallulah, 30, on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6 of her mom, who won a major accolade for her performance in The Substance. “This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers,” continued Tallulah. “There was [no] snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”

I think Demi is perfectly capable of being snotty to certain people, but here’s the thing: I don’t believe that she would go out of her way to look down on the Kardashian-Jenners or snub them. I just don’t think she would feel any kind of way about them. Demi has also been “the tacky one” in the room, you know? So I sort of believe what Tallulah says here – Demi was just trying to chat with Elle and she didn’t mean to blank Kylie. If anything, Elle should have said “hey, do you know Kylie?” and introduced them.