Zendaya & Tom Holland are engaged, he proposed over the holidays

Zendaya turned up to the Golden Globes solo, meaning without her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland. Tom rarely comes with her to those kinds of events, but the Globes this year were different. Zendaya wore a large diamond ring on her left hand ring finger, and she was seen showing the ring to various people. The vibe was definitely “Zendaya was telling people about an engagement.” Well, happy news: that’s exactly what it was. Tom Holland proposed to Zendaya over the holidays.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking the next step in their relationship … because they’re engaged!!!
Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … the “Spider Man” star popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s … dropping to one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States.
We’re told Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement — it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal — instead, it was very romantic and intimate. Our sources say the family wasn’t there … it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya.
[From TMZ]
TMZ also says that the diamond is huge, and I agree, it looks really big. That was the one thing which made me wonder if Zendaya had simply borrowed a big ring, because I didn’t know if Tom was the kind of guy to actually buy a gigantic rock. Then again, Tom has been all-in with Zendaya for years. He wants to lock this down. Speaking of, People Mag’s sources said that Tom has wanted to propose for “a while.” Man’s been ready to propose since their first date, let’s be real.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking their relationship to the next level! The Spider-Man costars, both 28, are engaged, a family source confirmed to PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news. According to the outlet, Holland proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays.
A separate source told PEOPLE that “everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening” — just not when. The source said Holland had been keen to propose to Zendaya “for a while.”
“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source said, noting that Holland shared the happy news with friends around New Year’s.
As for tying the knot, the couple plans to take their time. “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding,” the source added. “They are both busy with work projects.”
In the meantime, the pair are soaking up the special moment. “Tom’s always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it’s official — she really is!” the source told PEOPLE.
[From People]
I wonder if they will rush a wedding, actually. Or maybe just elope. I have no particular vibe on what their wedding will look like, but I’m sure Zendaya’s wedding gown will be stunning, no matter what. And in case you’re wondering about Zendaya’s family, they’re reportedly super-supportive of her relationship with Tom and everyone gets along really well. TMZ reports that Tom even spoke to Z’s dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, “months ago” to ask for his blessing to propose.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Zendaya, Tom Holland attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on December 13, 2021 At Regency Village and Bruin Theatres in Westwood, California,Image: 647855026, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 952020021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE /MediaPunch/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 952020037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE /MediaPunch/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 952020037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE /MediaPunch/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya wearing custom Louis Vuitton with Bvlgari jewelry arrives at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 952087936, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zendaya, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya wearing custom Louis Vuitton with Bvlgari jewelry arrives at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 952088121, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zendaya, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon attend a photocall in London for Spider-Man No Way Home.
Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 5 DECEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: TIMMSY / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted leaving Corner Bar after the Bero event in New York City.
Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted leaving Corner Bar after the Bero event in New York City.
Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – After leaving the Corner Bar post-Bero event, Tom Holland and Zendaya were greeted by a crowd of eager fans as they made their way into their hotel.
Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards arrivals at The Beverly Hilton
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States
When: 05 Jan 2025
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
Lovely Lovely news! I wish them all the best ❤️
They are a cute couple. Congrats to them both.
I love them as a couple, they seem very happy and I like that he’s a bit shorter than her and doesnt care. She is so beautiful! I also think 28 is a good age to get engaged. Old enough to have a bit of life experience, whatever that might be for people with lives and jobs like theirs
Totally right with what you said, but I also think that while the fact that they are 28 years old (instead of 18 matters), the fact that they were sober and thoughtful enough to spend some time getting to know each other for a few years matters too. You need time (at whatever age) to know the other person, to see them angry, through Covid and vaccines, and feel reasonably sure that they can cope when things are not going their way, see them on their bad days, etc. There are still no guaranties, but you know…
These two make a lovely couple, no red flags, I wish them every happiness in their marriage. I won’t be surprised if they form a massive production company.
He might not be the type to pick out a big rock, but to me he seems like the kind of guy who would consult with the future fiancee about what kind of ring she wants. Whatever the case may be, and whoever picked the ring, they’re an adorable couple, and I wish them the best.
Yes, he seems considerate and seriously, that is a stunning ring.
These two are my favourite celeb couple and I wish them happiness.
Cushion cut or asscher cut?
I read that it was a cushion cut east-west ring. I love it and I love them.
Yay! I bet it will be a very quiet family affair and we’ll only know about it afterwards with some pics of the dress. Because you know Law Roach is going to go to town styling that!
After Selena & Benny, now Tom and Z, I predict there will be a lot of big young celebrity engagements this year. Who’s next? Travis?
SM is already talking about how happy Law Roach would be to design her wedding gown.
OMG it will be epic
And true he won’t be just styling some dress. It’s gonna be custom made all the way.
I’m happy for them.
Congratulations to them!! They’ve been together forever it seems like. My 12 year old says “yay for the Spidey-couple!” lol.
I love that ring. It’s gorgeous but also somehow understated considering its size. I wonder if he proposed without a ring and then they went ring shopping together, or if they talked about the ring before the “official” proposal? (My parents discussed marriage and considered themselves “engaged” months before my dad officially proposed with a ring that my mom had a say in picking out.)
Zendaya apparently liked a pic of a very similar ring from the jeweler (Jessica McCormack) in 2022. The Jessica McCormack account started following Tom on IG last January. (Tomdaya Tumblr FBI is scary observant.)
Call me crazy but I think this is one relationship that just might make it. Tight circle of friends and as far as I can tell, Tom seems content to step back and just support her (unlike what happened with Reese and Ryan).
I think they might too. I think it helps that their careers are both independently successful, they both seem very supportive of each other, and they’ve been together so long now that I think some of the paparazzi/tabloid attention has worn off. Like they still get photographed a ton but I feel like as a couple they can also go under the radar for months at a time. So they have figured out how to walk the line between public and private lives.
Cutees 🥰. Still love that maroon leather dress she is wearing in that pics with Tom.
aaww yellow gold! I actually love that. Love taht shape too, very old style.
Apparently Z had the Jessica McCormack ring already picked out. https://x.com/PearlKadupul/status/1876120709518483580
Oooh great tea!!!
According to the IG sleuths, Tom followed a jewelry designer named Jessica McCormack several months ago and the ring Z is wearing looks like on her site. A 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring. It’s gorgeous and I’m so excited for them. They seem so sweet and selfishly I need good news to get me through these next four years…at least.
I’m with you, I needed this good news. I did a double-take at myself when I realized I was GIDDY when I read they were getting married, but I really am just so happy for them.
So so happy for them! They seem very solid, I wish them a long and happy marriage!
This makes me unreasonably happy 😊
I know, right? I love this news so much and I’m so incredibly happy for them! I can’t explain why but I just love them together and wish them a lifetime of happiness.
This is amazing!!! Of course they’d end up like this.
Oh my gosh I LOVE THIS.
This news makes me happy. Congrats to them!
What is a “button back” ring?! I’ve tried searching, and all I get is links to Zendaya’s ring! 😤 Either that, or links to the “anatomy” of a ring that don’t mention anything about buttons when I open the actual page. Frustration mounting (no pun intended)!!!
I’m just guessin’ here – Aren’t most gemstone rings open-backed? Maybe this means it’s a particular type of closed back?
I’m not a big rock fancier, but that ring is gorgeous. I like its simplicity. Sweet.
They are unfortunately a Hollywood couple I emotionally invest in, so I hope it winds up being a forever for them because I’ll be sad if they ever break up or divorce lol.
Aw, congrats! They are super cute together and seem well matched.
I’ve never been into celebrity couples that much, but I absolutely love these two. Congratulations to them and he did a great job picking out a ring. I think one of two things will happen, one day we’ll see stunning photos of their wedding, or she’ll just be pregnant, and it’ll be “oh, we’ve been married for a while”. I love their commitment to keeping their business, THEIR business.
They really are SO good at keeping their relationship mostly private. It’s admirable.
The only think which could have made this post any better would have been to include the episode where Zendaya was watching Tom dancing on stage to Singin’ In The Rain/Rihanna’s Umbrella song. Her reaction was as if she was seeing new sides of him. Utterly charming.
Love (love) this couple. How they handled their relationship to the world was also perfect and they were able to keep it for the most part humble and private. Congratulations! And Tom asking Zendaya’s dad first before proposing to his daughter.
Congrats to them! That ring is gorgeous
Very similar ring to Jennifer Aniston’s!