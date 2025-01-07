Zendaya & Tom Holland are engaged, he proposed over the holidays

Zendaya turned up to the Golden Globes solo, meaning without her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland. Tom rarely comes with her to those kinds of events, but the Globes this year were different. Zendaya wore a large diamond ring on her left hand ring finger, and she was seen showing the ring to various people. The vibe was definitely “Zendaya was telling people about an engagement.” Well, happy news: that’s exactly what it was. Tom Holland proposed to Zendaya over the holidays.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking the next step in their relationship … because they’re engaged!!! Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … the “Spider Man” star popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s … dropping to one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States. We’re told Tom didn’t make a huge show of the engagement — it wasn’t a big, over-the-top proposal — instead, it was very romantic and intimate. Our sources say the family wasn’t there … it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya.

[From TMZ]

TMZ also says that the diamond is huge, and I agree, it looks really big. That was the one thing which made me wonder if Zendaya had simply borrowed a big ring, because I didn’t know if Tom was the kind of guy to actually buy a gigantic rock. Then again, Tom has been all-in with Zendaya for years. He wants to lock this down. Speaking of, People Mag’s sources said that Tom has wanted to propose for “a while.” Man’s been ready to propose since their first date, let’s be real.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are taking their relationship to the next level! The Spider-Man costars, both 28, are engaged, a family source confirmed to PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news. According to the outlet, Holland proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays. A separate source told PEOPLE that “everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening” — just not when. The source said Holland had been keen to propose to Zendaya “for a while.” “He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source said, noting that Holland shared the happy news with friends around New Year’s. As for tying the knot, the couple plans to take their time. “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding,” the source added. “They are both busy with work projects.” In the meantime, the pair are soaking up the special moment. “Tom’s always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it’s official — she really is!” the source told PEOPLE.

[From People]

I wonder if they will rush a wedding, actually. Or maybe just elope. I have no particular vibe on what their wedding will look like, but I’m sure Zendaya’s wedding gown will be stunning, no matter what. And in case you’re wondering about Zendaya’s family, they’re reportedly super-supportive of her relationship with Tom and everyone gets along really well. TMZ reports that Tom even spoke to Z’s dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, “months ago” to ask for his blessing to propose.