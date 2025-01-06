Zendaya wore a custom, burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown to the Globes

Zendaya was, as always, one of the most-discussed women of any event. Zendaya attended the Golden Globes because she was nominated for Challengers, and the film ended up winning a Globe for Best Score (Trent Reznor, forever goated). Zendaya looked like a doll, an expensive doll with a custom designer doll dress. Zendaya is getting paid by Louis Vuitton to be their brand ambassador, a collaboration which many were worried about. But LV has made some really good pieces for her, and this might be one of the best. Zendaya’s look was inspired by Joyce Bryant, a Black singer/entertainer who broke through in the 1940s and 1950s. She was known as “the Black Marilyn Monroe.” What are we calling the color of Zendaya’s dress? Burnt orange?

There’s also a lot of speculation about Zendaya’s diamond ring, which she wore on her left hand ring finger. It looks a lot like an engagement ring, and she was seen showing the ring to people at the Globes. Is she engaged? Did Tom Holland propose? There’s been no confirmation, but I wouldn’t be surprised. They adore each other and they’ve been together for years already.

Cate Blanchett also wore custom Louis Vuitton. Ferrero Rocher vibes! I don’t like this at all, but it’s very Cate.

Hannah Einbinder in custom Louis Vuitton – this was lovely, actually.

