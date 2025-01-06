Zendaya wore a custom, burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown to the Globes

Zendaya was, as always, one of the most-discussed women of any event. Zendaya attended the Golden Globes because she was nominated for Challengers, and the film ended up winning a Globe for Best Score (Trent Reznor, forever goated). Zendaya looked like a doll, an expensive doll with a custom designer doll dress. Zendaya is getting paid by Louis Vuitton to be their brand ambassador, a collaboration which many were worried about. But LV has made some really good pieces for her, and this might be one of the best. Zendaya’s look was inspired by Joyce Bryant, a Black singer/entertainer who broke through in the 1940s and 1950s. She was known as “the Black Marilyn Monroe.” What are we calling the color of Zendaya’s dress? Burnt orange?

There’s also a lot of speculation about Zendaya’s diamond ring, which she wore on her left hand ring finger. It looks a lot like an engagement ring, and she was seen showing the ring to people at the Globes. Is she engaged? Did Tom Holland propose? There’s been no confirmation, but I wouldn’t be surprised. They adore each other and they’ve been together for years already.

Cate Blanchett also wore custom Louis Vuitton. Ferrero Rocher vibes! I don’t like this at all, but it’s very Cate.

Hannah Einbinder in custom Louis Vuitton – this was lovely, actually.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

  1. Becks1 says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:31 am

    I don’t love all of Zendaya’s red carpet looks typically (I was not a fan of a lot of the Challengers fashion for example) which I know makes me an outlier here. This one, however, she knocked out of the park. I love the color, I love the jewelry, I love her hair, I love how the shoes don’t really distract from the dress etc.

    I also love Cate Blanchett’s look but I do think she’s getting kind of predictable on the red carpet, which bums me out because she is one that I look forward to seeing what they are wearing.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      January 6, 2025 at 9:16 am

      Law Roach did it again. Old Hollywood glamour and elegance. He’s putting her on a pedestal with the greats. Can’t wait to see what he does for her the rest of awards season.

      Reply
  2. Sasha says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:34 am

    Oh my goodness that colour is perfection on her. LOVE. And her face is literally flawless.

    Reply
  3. Josephine says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:34 am

    I love that this was an homage to Joyce Bryant. Zendaya always speaks through her fashion and I appreciate it. The dress fit her so well. It’s a gorgeous look.

    Reply
  4. Nlopez says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:36 am

    Zendaya looks fabulous! The burnt orange color of the gown really compliments her skin tone . Now , I’m off to research Joyce Bryant.

    Reply
  5. harpervalleypta says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:07 am

    Re Zendaya and The Ring

    Apparently Bvlgari released a statement saying that The Ring was NOT theirs, and considering she’s under an exclusive contract with them for jewelry, that’s very likely her own personal ring.

    Reply
  6. SarahLee says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Zendaya was the one who made me gasp when I first saw her on the arrivals. Wow. Simply stunning. And what has happened at LV? They turned it out last night for their ladies!

    Reply
  7. slippers4life says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:18 am

    This was my favourite look of the entire night. With the hair, the shoes, the pose, everything! She’s fantastic!

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:20 am

    The color! The necklace. Just wow.

    Reply
  9. BW says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:28 am

    My first thought on seeing Z’s dress was Sabrina (Audrey Hepburn’s iconic dress). I love that it’s a tribute to Joyce Bryant. I did not know that.

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:32 am

    Everything about Zendaya’s look is incredible. I adore it. The simplicity of Hannah’s dress is a breath of fresh air. Cate unfortunately is giving mother of the bride, or maybe grandmother of the bride. How can a designer make something that dowdy!

    Reply
  11. PunkyMomma says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:42 am

    Zendaya gets call the flowers in my book. Just stunning— the color, the cut of the gown and the hair. Spot on.

    Reply
  12. aang says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Zendaya looks the way every movie star should look on every red carpet. It really is timeless. Cate’s dress is amazing imo. The shoulder thing is a little weird but the fact that the fabric is 1000’s of tiny gold beads and drapes so perfectly is a marvel of craftsmanship.

    Reply
  13. Sue says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:02 am

    That shade orange is one of my favorite colors. Zendaya is so classic movie star glam. Love this look.

    Reply
  14. LBB says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:07 am

    That is University of Texas burnt orange for sure! She looks AMAZING, Hook ’em!

    Reply
  15. SIde Eye says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:08 am

    Zendaya was flawless! My goodness she is gorgeous. And I love her hair this length. My favorite look of the night – and there were some great ones – Salma, Angelina, Selena, Viola all stunning but Z was just next level – the cut and fit of the dress. The color. The hair. The jewelry. Just damn.

    Reply
  16. TurbanMa says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:19 am

    Ok I am not bump watching but I am saying she has a certain sparkle to her like she’s about to quickly get married and be a mom, like rhianna right when she settled down with asap rocky. Just a little twinkle that life is going to be pretty magical and special for her the next 2-3 years. I’m happy for her happiness.

    Reply
  17. maisie says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:34 am

    Ferrero Rocher–I’m screaming!

    seriously though that dress was fugly. the color, the fabric, the drape, it all looked cheap.

    Reply

