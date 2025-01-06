Angelina Jolie & Zahara Jolie wore McQueen to the 2025 Golden Globes

By the end of the Golden Globes red carpet, Angelina Jolie’s social battery was empty and she looked a bit burned out by all of the interviews. Still, I’m proud of her for doing the red carpet like the movie star she is, and doing all of those red carpet interviews. She brought Zahara Jolie as her date to the Globes, just as Zahara was with her in Palm Springs on Friday night. Zahara spent the whole weekend, wearing couture with mom.

Angelina and Zahara both wore McQueen and I’m really happy that they did. This has the feel of Angelina simply going to an atelier she trusts and asking them to make two gowns for her and Zahara, no muss no fuss. The McQueen people did right by her – no sack dresses, no goth-girl looks. This silver dress looks so elegant and classy. Whoever did her hair swept back those fakakta bangs too. Zahara’s dress was lovely as well, and she looked like a princess. I think that out of all six kids, Zahara enjoys this the most – getting dressed up and going to Hollywood events or premieres.

Unfortunately, Jolie lost Best Actress to Fernanda Torres in I’m Still Here, the Brazilian film which I have not seen (it’s been shortlisted on a lot of “best films of 2024” lists though). Honestly, I kind of think Jolie’s Oscar campaign surged too early, and it will be a miracle if she actually gets an Oscar nomination. Notably, she was not nominated for a BAFTA and a lot of critics’ associations have blanked her. The win, at this point, will be an Oscar nomination.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

1 Response to “Angelina Jolie & Zahara Jolie wore McQueen to the 2025 Golden Globes”

  1. TikiChica says:
    January 6, 2025 at 6:35 am

    Explain to me, please, how does she manage to get more beautiful with every passing year!

    Reply

