Miley Cyrus wore Celine & sunglasses to the Golden Globes: fine or annoying?

Miley Cyrus went to the Golden Globes as a nominee – she was nominated in Best Song, for “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl. Miley stayed true to herself, I guess, and wore this Celine dress which seemed slightly undercooked for the Globes. And yet, props to her for putting together a real look and not making an ass out of herself. Personally, I still haven’t gotten over her (alleged) buccal fat removal, which changed her face in a huge way. But other than that, she looks healthy and focused.
Ariana DeBose looked like the movie star she is at the Golden Globes – she wore a dramatic Oscar de la Renta which was perfect for her at this moment – classy, elegant, but not too “look at me” because she wasn’t a nominee this year.
Pamela Anderson also wore Oscar de la Renta – I saw her interview on E!, and she was just so honored to be nominated and invited to the show. She’s a really gentle soul, so I’m not going to say much about her dress. I will say that I love how her sons always have their mom’s back no matter what.
Amy Adams in Dolce & Gabbana – this was fine and the color was beautiful. I felt sorry for her because she was there for Nightbitch. She’s unfortunately going to be called “Nightbitch’s Amy Adams” for a while.
Let’s end with Isabella Rosselini, looking spectacular in Dolce & Gabbana. My guess is that the red is supposed to mimic something specific with the Catholic Church? Because she was nominated for Conclave (she didn’t win, boo).
Oh wow Pam’s son is a handsome one.
❤️ for Pam
I’m not sure if Miley had a buccal fat removal. When I watched the video, it seemed more likely that she had a lip lift, as her entire front teeth are now visible when her face is at rest.
Whatever she did, coupled with that hairstyle, makes her looks like a 40yo soccer mom going to a gala.
Ohhh that explains the change in her face. She got those massive veneers as a teen & I couldn’t figure out why her lip was doing that. I just Googled “lip flip.”
The dress seems very much like a Miley Cyrus type of dress and she looks fantastic in it.
That buccal far surgery looks awful on every body and just make them look old. Miley looks good, despite that, but she needs to hire someone that knows what to do with her hair cos that ain’t it.
Pamela Anderson is a truly lovely human being. She did good raising her boys and they have become solid men. I’ll never forget how she invited Lily Allen to her documentary premiere and, while she criticized the movie made about her life, she totally got why Lily Allen would do it and still had a woman’s back and stood up for her, while vehemently criticizing the movie. Let’s not forget when Borat stuffed her into a bag and carried her kicking and screaming pretending to kidnap her without her prior knowledge or consent and then put it in a hit movie while everyone laughed! I feel like Pamela has seen the worst the patriarchy has to offer and now she’s here to slow burn it all down in her own way, by loving her kids; by showing kindness to others; and lifting all women. Protect Pamela!