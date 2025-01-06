Miley Cyrus wore Celine & sunglasses to the Golden Globes: fine or annoying?

Miley Cyrus went to the Golden Globes as a nominee – she was nominated in Best Song, for “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl. Miley stayed true to herself, I guess, and wore this Celine dress which seemed slightly undercooked for the Globes. And yet, props to her for putting together a real look and not making an ass out of herself. Personally, I still haven’t gotten over her (alleged) buccal fat removal, which changed her face in a huge way. But other than that, she looks healthy and focused.

Ariana DeBose looked like the movie star she is at the Golden Globes – she wore a dramatic Oscar de la Renta which was perfect for her at this moment – classy, elegant, but not too “look at me” because she wasn’t a nominee this year.

Pamela Anderson also wore Oscar de la Renta – I saw her interview on E!, and she was just so honored to be nominated and invited to the show. She’s a really gentle soul, so I’m not going to say much about her dress. I will say that I love how her sons always have their mom’s back no matter what.

Amy Adams in Dolce & Gabbana – this was fine and the color was beautiful. I felt sorry for her because she was there for Nightbitch. She’s unfortunately going to be called “Nightbitch’s Amy Adams” for a while.

Let’s end with Isabella Rosselini, looking spectacular in Dolce & Gabbana. My guess is that the red is supposed to mimic something specific with the Catholic Church? Because she was nominated for Conclave (she didn’t win, boo).

