Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton & showed off her new pixie cut at the Globes

Last year, Emma Stone shaved her head for yet another film with Yorgos Lanthimos, this one shooting in Europe. It’s called Bugonia, aka The One Where Emma Stone Shaved Her Head. Emma appeared on some red carpets last year, post-shave, and she wore wigs to hide her new look. But at the Golden Globes last night, Emma debuted the grow-out: a choppy pixie. While I’ll defend Emma for shaving her head for a film, I will never defend a pixie! NEVER. Oh well – it will grow out. At least, I hope she’s in the process of growing it out. Her dress last night was Louis Vuitton. I actually like it?

Rachel Brosnahan in this green Vivienne Westwood dress was one of my favorite looks of the night. I love a redhead in a rich shade of green – Julianne Moore has done this too and it always looks fantastic. The green pendant is lovely too.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I could take or leave Alexandra Daddario’s Vivienne Westwood look, but I’d just like to point out that Alexandra just gave birth to her first child in November. She probably wanted to wear something more covered-up, thus the feathers.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton & showed off her new pixie cut at the Globes”

  1. Beana says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:55 am

    Emma’s look was my favorite! Clean and elegant. And the pixie highlights her beautiful features.

    Reply
  2. Soapboxpudding says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:59 am

    She looks great in a pixie cut! It’s very freeing to have one but the growing out is brutal. Rachel’s dress is great but her hair doesn’t match – feels too casual?

    Reply
  3. Roo says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:05 am

    Emma has the cheekbones for the pixie cut. She looks great. Rachel needs to hand over the emerald necklace to me. Alexandra looks gorgeous in everything.

    Reply
  4. slippers4life says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:19 am

    Love this look for her

    Reply
  5. Sandra says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:23 am

    I think this pixie cut looks great on her! Not everyone has the bone structure or hairline to wear it this short, but Emily does! I hope she keeps it for a while!

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Rachel’s look is so timeless, and the rich green really suits her. I don’t think that a pixie is Emma’s best look and I don’t think it works with this dress, either, but props to her for shaving her head for the role.

    Reply
  7. BW says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:31 am

    I love a pixie cut on women. Don’t grow out!

    Reply
    • Kimmy says:
      January 6, 2025 at 8:56 am

      Love love love Emma’s hair. I had no idea she buzzed her hair or was wearing wigs. She’s been so low key, we don’t see her much. I love her dress all the way to the ankles, but the bottom looks heavy.

      Reply
  8. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:39 am

    As a redhead who l9ves that deep forest green, I love Rachel’s dress. I love that it embraces voluptuous hips too.

    Reply
  9. M says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:51 am

    And here I thought Emma was doing a Mia Farrow biopic. The only thing I like here is the color of Rachel’s dress.

    Reply
  10. Newt says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:59 am

    I love Emma’s pixie cut! I had a pixie 8 years ago when I had breast cancer so not by choice, but I actually loved it because it was flattering on me and super easy and low maintenance. When my hair starts growing out now, I always return to some somewhat longer version of a pixie because they’re just so easy. I also have not returned to wearing any make up post-covid so I’m all about low, low maintenance. Ha!

    Reply
    • RMS says:
      January 6, 2025 at 9:17 am

      I have gone bald twice due to chemo and, truly, the pixie portion of the grow-out was always the cutest. The raggedy ann curls that followed were awful. As I am looking at another round of balding-chemo, I may just keep it at the pixie stage permanently. The only thing that’s easier is being bald (so long as you wear hats or scarves and your scalp isn’t too sensitive). But I needed ALL the makeup and jewelry and fancy clothes to help me avoid the pitying stares when I was recovering.

      Reply
  11. Mtl.Ex.Pat says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:30 am

    The red hair and green dress is a stunning combo. Just beautiful and I agree that Julianne Moore also pulls this off.
    Something about Emma Stone always rubbed me the wrong way. It’s probably partly the undeserved Oscar for LaLa Land, which I hated, and partly the fact that something about her face annoys me – can’t put my finger on what it is (teeth?). Her pixie looks like she’s copying Florence Pugh.

    Reply
  12. one of the marys says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:53 am

    I wish emma’s dress didn’t puddle at the bottom because otherwise it’s gorgeous.

    Rachel’s hair is too severe for the rest of her look

    I really like Alexandra’s dress and that shade of red lipstick really works

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment