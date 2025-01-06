Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton & showed off her new pixie cut at the Globes

Last year, Emma Stone shaved her head for yet another film with Yorgos Lanthimos, this one shooting in Europe. It’s called Bugonia, aka The One Where Emma Stone Shaved Her Head. Emma appeared on some red carpets last year, post-shave, and she wore wigs to hide her new look. But at the Golden Globes last night, Emma debuted the grow-out: a choppy pixie. While I’ll defend Emma for shaving her head for a film, I will never defend a pixie! NEVER. Oh well – it will grow out. At least, I hope she’s in the process of growing it out. Her dress last night was Louis Vuitton. I actually like it?
Rachel Brosnahan in this green Vivienne Westwood dress was one of my favorite looks of the night. I love a redhead in a rich shade of green – Julianne Moore has done this too and it always looks fantastic. The green pendant is lovely too.
I could take or leave Alexandra Daddario’s Vivienne Westwood look, but I’d just like to point out that Alexandra just gave birth to her first child in November. She probably wanted to wear something more covered-up, thus the feathers.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Emma Stone attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards arrivals at The Beverly Hilton
Featuring: Emma Stone
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 05 Jan 2025
Emma’s look was my favorite! Clean and elegant. And the pixie highlights her beautiful features.
I agree. That red dress is perfect. I love the belt! And she looks adorable in the pixie.
She looks great in a pixie cut! It’s very freeing to have one but the growing out is brutal. Rachel’s dress is great but her hair doesn’t match – feels too casual?
Emma has the cheekbones for the pixie cut. She looks great. Rachel needs to hand over the emerald necklace to me. Alexandra looks gorgeous in everything.
Love this look for her
I think this pixie cut looks great on her! Not everyone has the bone structure or hairline to wear it this short, but Emily does! I hope she keeps it for a while!
Rachel’s look is so timeless, and the rich green really suits her. I don’t think that a pixie is Emma’s best look and I don’t think it works with this dress, either, but props to her for shaving her head for the role.
I love a pixie cut on women. Don’t grow out!
Love love love Emma’s hair. I had no idea she buzzed her hair or was wearing wigs. She’s been so low key, we don’t see her much. I love her dress all the way to the ankles, but the bottom looks heavy.
As a redhead who l9ves that deep forest green, I love Rachel’s dress. I love that it embraces voluptuous hips too.
And here I thought Emma was doing a Mia Farrow biopic. The only thing I like here is the color of Rachel’s dress.
I love Emma’s pixie cut! I had a pixie 8 years ago when I had breast cancer so not by choice, but I actually loved it because it was flattering on me and super easy and low maintenance. When my hair starts growing out now, I always return to some somewhat longer version of a pixie because they’re just so easy. I also have not returned to wearing any make up post-covid so I’m all about low, low maintenance. Ha!
I have gone bald twice due to chemo and, truly, the pixie portion of the grow-out was always the cutest. The raggedy ann curls that followed were awful. As I am looking at another round of balding-chemo, I may just keep it at the pixie stage permanently. The only thing that’s easier is being bald (so long as you wear hats or scarves and your scalp isn’t too sensitive). But I needed ALL the makeup and jewelry and fancy clothes to help me avoid the pitying stares when I was recovering.
The red hair and green dress is a stunning combo. Just beautiful and I agree that Julianne Moore also pulls this off.
Something about Emma Stone always rubbed me the wrong way. It’s probably partly the undeserved Oscar for LaLa Land, which I hated, and partly the fact that something about her face annoys me – can’t put my finger on what it is (teeth?). Her pixie looks like she’s copying Florence Pugh.
I wish emma’s dress didn’t puddle at the bottom because otherwise it’s gorgeous.
Rachel’s hair is too severe for the rest of her look
I really like Alexandra’s dress and that shade of red lipstick really works