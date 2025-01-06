Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton & showed off her new pixie cut at the Globes

Last year, Emma Stone shaved her head for yet another film with Yorgos Lanthimos, this one shooting in Europe. It’s called Bugonia, aka The One Where Emma Stone Shaved Her Head. Emma appeared on some red carpets last year, post-shave, and she wore wigs to hide her new look. But at the Golden Globes last night, Emma debuted the grow-out: a choppy pixie. While I’ll defend Emma for shaving her head for a film, I will never defend a pixie! NEVER. Oh well – it will grow out. At least, I hope she’s in the process of growing it out. Her dress last night was Louis Vuitton. I actually like it?

Rachel Brosnahan in this green Vivienne Westwood dress was one of my favorite looks of the night. I love a redhead in a rich shade of green – Julianne Moore has done this too and it always looks fantastic. The green pendant is lovely too.

I could take or leave Alexandra Daddario’s Vivienne Westwood look, but I’d just like to point out that Alexandra just gave birth to her first child in November. She probably wanted to wear something more covered-up, thus the feathers.

