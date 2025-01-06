Ariana Grande wore a vintage Givenchy look to the 2025 Golden Globes

During the Wicked promotional tour, I often remarked on how nice it was that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had zero drama with each other. Ari and Cynthia have now worked together and promoted Wicked together for two full years, and they’ve still got to promote the second film. They both have reputations for having somewhat tricky personalities – no judgment – and I’m still flabbergasted that they’ve managed to maintain a seemingly genuine friendship and allyship throughout everything. Obviously, “two women get along really well despite everyone expecting them to beef” doesn’t sell. So that’s why a lot of people are focusing on “wait, are Ariana and Cynthia TOO close?” Cynthia Erivo is with Lena Waithe, and Waithe has been posting a lot of interesting stuff on her social media. I’m not going to get too into this, but I do think it’s funny because… none of these people are known for their fidelity. Cynthia & Lena’s relationship probably started when Cynthia broke up Lena’s marriage. And we all know what Ari is like.

Anyway, here are some photos of Ari, Cynthia and the Wicked people at last night’s Golden Globes. I brought up the Lena Waithe stuff because she did not attend the Globes with Cynthia, and Lena was posting a lot about Cynthia and Ariana on her socials last night. Ariana wore a vintage 1966 Givenchy which was supposed to give “Audrey Hepburn vibes.” Please don’t let Ariana anywhere near an Audrey Hepburn biopic. The dress itself was meh to me – there are so many better vintage looks – but I really love that Ariana wore vintage to the Globes. Cynthia wore Louis Vuitton – she’s developed a strong relationship with LV, they’ve been making a lot of custom looks for her.

Wicked didn’t even win Best Musical or Comedy – it lost to Emilia Perez. I find that… odd.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Ariana Grande wore a vintage Givenchy look to the 2025 Golden Globes”

  1. SarahLee says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:10 am

    I liked Ari’s look because it was “golden.” As for the rest, goodness. Women who get along and don’t fight must be lesbians and having sex is such a tired old thing. Maybe, just maybe, we can take the women at their word that they found this experience transformative – that they went through a lot together and by the nature of the film had to really trust and lean on each other and they formed a deep respect and friendship as a result.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:24 am

    I love Ariana’s hair in the high ponytail and it looks like she is going more red? I think it’s more flattering. her gown is lovely but doesn’t look tailored enough up top. Cynthia’s dress is beautiful – it must have been amazing in person.

    Reply
  3. Woah Nelly says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:24 am

    I saw a picture from inside the Globes, and I’m pretty sure I saw Lena at the Wicked table. Right next to Cynthia.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:35 am

    I think both Ari and Cynthia look great, but the idea of Ariana in an Audrey biopic….please no. She was fantastic in Wicked though so maybe she’ll surprise us. I love her ponytail.

    I’ve heard great things about Emilia Perez so I’m not completely surprised by this, especially since Wicked won for Box Office Achievement or whatever that is.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 6, 2025 at 8:52 am

      Does Ariana Grande think she looks like Audrey Hepburn? Because I have long thought that’s what she’s going for with her face, makeup, and styling. It’s not working if that’s her goal.

      Reply
  5. Tiffany:) says:
    January 6, 2025 at 7:50 am

    I don’t like the heavy pale eyeshadow that Ari’s been using. I thought the blonde washed her out, but now that’s changed, I realize the eyeshadow played a big role too.

    Reply
  6. slippers4life says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:15 am

    Cynthia looks so fricking pretty! Love that she went with the black and silver. So glamourous!

    Reply
  7. Val says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:43 am

    I hate the dress on Ari – it completely swallows her up. She looks like a little girl who tried on her mother’s dress.

    Reply
  8. Klara says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:47 am

    So let’s not talk about women being messy and unfaithful and incapable of female friendships while doing exactly that. 2025 will be no different it seems.

    Reply
  9. Thelma says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:07 am

    I like Cynthia’s dress but don’t think it’s flattering on her. Looks too bony on top. I’m sorry but her chest and arms do not look attractive. I found them distracting. I’d love for her to have an elegant outfit from top to bottom for once.

    Reply
  10. Sue says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:16 am

    I mean, kudos to whoever is responsible for preserving legitimately vintage dresses from classic fashion houses. 1966 Givenchy, wow.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment