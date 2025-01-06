Ariana Grande wore a vintage Givenchy look to the 2025 Golden Globes

During the Wicked promotional tour, I often remarked on how nice it was that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had zero drama with each other. Ari and Cynthia have now worked together and promoted Wicked together for two full years, and they’ve still got to promote the second film. They both have reputations for having somewhat tricky personalities – no judgment – and I’m still flabbergasted that they’ve managed to maintain a seemingly genuine friendship and allyship throughout everything. Obviously, “two women get along really well despite everyone expecting them to beef” doesn’t sell. So that’s why a lot of people are focusing on “wait, are Ariana and Cynthia TOO close?” Cynthia Erivo is with Lena Waithe, and Waithe has been posting a lot of interesting stuff on her social media. I’m not going to get too into this, but I do think it’s funny because… none of these people are known for their fidelity. Cynthia & Lena’s relationship probably started when Cynthia broke up Lena’s marriage. And we all know what Ari is like.

Anyway, here are some photos of Ari, Cynthia and the Wicked people at last night’s Golden Globes. I brought up the Lena Waithe stuff because she did not attend the Globes with Cynthia, and Lena was posting a lot about Cynthia and Ariana on her socials last night. Ariana wore a vintage 1966 Givenchy which was supposed to give “Audrey Hepburn vibes.” Please don’t let Ariana anywhere near an Audrey Hepburn biopic. The dress itself was meh to me – there are so many better vintage looks – but I really love that Ariana wore vintage to the Globes. Cynthia wore Louis Vuitton – she’s developed a strong relationship with LV, they’ve been making a lot of custom looks for her.

Wicked didn’t even win Best Musical or Comedy – it lost to Emilia Perez. I find that… odd.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images