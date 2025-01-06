Zoe Saldana wore Saint Laurent to the 2025 Golden Globes & was dripping in diamonds

Zoe Saldana was the first winner last night, she took home supporting actress for her work in Emilia Perez. It’s on Netflix now and if you haven’t seen it yet, watch it! You need to go into it with an open mind as it’s one of the trippiest movies I’ve ever seen. It’s audacious, it’s moving, it’s messy and Zoe’s win was well deserved. This was her first Golden Globe nomination. Her speech was so effusive, but I get it. This was a big moment for her. Update: I forgot to mention that Emilia Perez won best picture musical/comedy! (I was sleeping at that point, sorry.)
Zoe was in a black sequin sequin Saint Laurent with a chocolate satin wrap. As Kaiser wrote in her Anya Taylor-Joy coverage, I hope wraps are making a comeback! I loved this gown but think that Zoe needs bolder styling. Her jewelry is sending me though.
Zoe’s costar Karla Sofia Gascon was also in Saint Laurent. It’s a beautiful look but I would have liked to see her go a little more glam. Her look at the Palm Springs Film Festival would have been perfect. She was nominated for Best Actress, which went to Demi Moore. (I think Demi’s performance in The Substance was quite good, but I hated that movie.) Karla got choked up for Zoe, and for their showrunner, Jacques Audiard, when their film won Best Non-English Language. I hope it gets nominated for Best Picture and I want to see Karla nominated for Best Actress too! Also I really felt Laverne Cox’s absence on the red carpet last night when E!’s Zuri Hall was interviewing Karla. She wasn’t bad, but Laverne should have been there.
Presenter Zoe Kravitz was also in Saint Laurent, in this gown with a similar cut to Saldana’s and with a trailing white bow. This bow really makes this look. Nepo baby Kravitz bugs me a little but I really liked Don’t Blink and also she can give face.
Selena Gomez was watchable and believable in Emilia Perez. She was nominated in the Best Supporting category. I don’t think she should get an Oscar nom for that role though. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series for Only Murders. Selena wore baby blue off the shoulder satin Prada complete with a wrap. I love how sleek, rich and elegant she looks. My god.
The Brutalist’s Felicity Jones was also in Prada, in this really cool-looking “silver sequin gown with crystal embellished flowers, star and mirror detailing,” to borrow Prada’s wording. This gown is a showstopper. I would have liked to see her with different hair, but maybe any other look would have detracted from the look.
photos credit: Avalon.red, Cover Images, Getty and Prada received from promotional email
Maybe it needs to be seen close-up, but in pictures I can see Felicity’s dress triggering someone’s trypophobia. I don’t love how it photographs.
Selena looked lovely. I love this length of hair on her.
I am facepalming at Karla Sofia Gascon’s look: Saint Laurent should know that this specific drape, with this specific color of saffron, is _incredibly_ traditional in Asia for being monk clothing. It’s exactly like sending someone to the Golden Globes in a pope’s habit.
In case anyone needs a visual, I am not playing — the dress is a dead ringer: https://i.pinimg.com/736x/aa/e7/7d/aae77d71fc4589d8a1c137c6ed89c652.jpg
ITA, it seems both disrespectful and culturally appropriating at the same time.
THANK you for the comment, I am shocked anyone thought it was appropriate honestly!
She spoke later in the night and said that was exactly why she was wearing those colors – after opening with a Buddhist chant.
Love Selena Gomez’s dress. Elegant, understated and just the right color.
Zoe Saldaña usually looks a hot mess on the red carpet, but this time she got it right.
Aw okay I love that blue on Selena.
In these pictures Zoe’s dress looks black but watching it live it looked like a merlot…. I thought it was gorgeous and she looked stunning.
Her dress is actually brown. She explained it on the red carpet. She asked for chocolaty brown and she was thrilled with it. Zoe had quite a night.
The mirror address is so unique! Wish I could see it in person. I get why so many women default to black gowns – – it’s a classic color and that probably gives them confidence and perhaps, even is comforting to someone who is nervous about being in the spotlight at these events. That being said, both of these dresses are pretty boring and something about the color makes both of these ladies’ hair and make up seem too harsh.
Selena like Zendaya is giving classic movie star glam. Absolutely love it. And her joy when her costar won the acting award even though she was also nominated in the same category gave me joy.
selena’s hair and makeup are lovely.
seeing Zoe’s arms i realize I’ve never warmed up to or gotten used to tattoos