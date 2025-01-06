Demi Moore wore Armani to pick up her first major award at the Golden Globes

Was anyone else surprised by Demi Moore’s Golden Globe win? She won the Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Substance. First of all, The Substance isn’t a comedy or a musical. Second of all, The Substance is awful. Once I saw it, I could not believe that it was getting so much awards-season attention. While Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley do the best they can with the material, the film takes an interesting concept and then drives it off a f–king cliff for the last hour.
All of which to say, I was surprised that Demi won a Globe. She really gave a barn-burner speech though, and it’s remarkable to think that in Demi’s long and well-documented career, this is the first time she’s ever picked up a major award. While she was prepared for the moment with a big speech, I was meh on her style. She wore a champagne-colored Armani. It wasn’t flattering?
Margaret Qualley, Demi’s “other half,” wore Chanel to the Globes. I like this, and she’s always in Chanel. This is actually one of the better Chanel looks in recent years, right?
Tilda Swinton also wore Chanel – very fancy.
I loved the concept of The Substance and the first half of the movie, but I thought the ending cheapened the depth of the concept. Even so, Demi’s and Margaret’s acting and especially Demi’s vulnerability were amazing so I am glad to see her pick up this award.
As for the dresses, I like the structure and diamond piece of Demi’s dress but agree that a different color would be nice on her.
Margaret’s Chanel dress is very twee.
Something about the way Margaret Qualley is standing – makes it look like she’s sticking her stomach out – maybe it’s the bow placement?
Demi Moore was also great as ann woodward in miniseries Capote versus the swans
I really wish that “gaunt” wasn’t 95% of some people’s outfits.
Demi needs to lose about a foot of hair (extensions?). It just looks scraggly. Don’t like any of the outfits.
Congratulations to Demi! I loved her speech. I love that she and Pamela Anderson are getting recognition for the acting this award season and I hope they continue to get roles in movies. I hope these successes give other +40, 50, 60, 70 actresses more opportunities.
I loved Demii’s dress. I thought she looked amazing. And, on the flip side, I thought Margaret’s Chanel dress was awful. It looks like a little girl’s dress. Far too twee.