Demi Moore wore Armani to pick up her first major award at the Golden Globes

Was anyone else surprised by Demi Moore’s Golden Globe win? She won the Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Substance. First of all, The Substance isn’t a comedy or a musical. Second of all, The Substance is awful. Once I saw it, I could not believe that it was getting so much awards-season attention. While Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley do the best they can with the material, the film takes an interesting concept and then drives it off a f–king cliff for the last hour.

All of which to say, I was surprised that Demi won a Globe. She really gave a barn-burner speech though, and it’s remarkable to think that in Demi’s long and well-documented career, this is the first time she’s ever picked up a major award. While she was prepared for the moment with a big speech, I was meh on her style. She wore a champagne-colored Armani. It wasn’t flattering?

Margaret Qualley, Demi’s “other half,” wore Chanel to the Globes. I like this, and she’s always in Chanel. This is actually one of the better Chanel looks in recent years, right?

Tilda Swinton also wore Chanel – very fancy.