Anya Taylor Joy stunned in pink Dior, with Tiffany & Co jewels, at the 2025 Globes

People legitimately gasped when Anya Taylor Joy turned up on the Golden Globes red carpet. She just looked so other-worldly, and she also looked like a throwback to Old Hollywood. Dior made Anya a slinky, pale pink bias-cut slipdress. The real stars of the look were the Tiffany & Co necklace and the matching wrap. Bring back wraps on the red carpet! Bring back pashminas! Anya reps Dior and Tiffany & Co, and you can really see why those brands love her.

Speaking of pretty princesses, Anna Sawai also got to wear a special Dior look. Dior kept it simple for Anna with this white two-piece gown. With that immaculate face, designers don’t have to do too much, you know? They can keep everything so basic to let her shine. The choker was an interesting choice, but I like it. She was so happy with her win for Shogun.

Monica Barbaro’s dress was honestly my favorite Dior of the Globes. Again, I like the simplicity of Dior’s designs for the younger ladies, they’re not doing too much or putting younger women in fussy, overdone ballgowns. Monica is getting a lot of well-deserved attention for her turn as Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown.

