Elle Fanning vs. Dakota Fanning: which sister had the best Golden Globes look?

I know I’m making this a comparison post, but here’s a spoiler: I thought both Fanning sisters looked great at the Golden Globes! Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning went to the Globes separately to promote different projects – Elle was supporting A Complete Unknown, and Dakota was nominated for her supporting role in the Ripley miniseries. I usually think Elle has better style than her sister, but last night, they both killed it.
Elle wore a Balmain ballgown – I thought at first that this was genuinely vintage, but no, it’s a new Balmain based on a vintage look. I’m a tacky B so I love an animal print, and this animal print was so well done. It saved the gown from looking too precious and princessy.
As for Dakota, I’ve seen three different IDs on this beautiful red dress – it’s Versace, or Tony Ward or Dolce & Gabbana. You choose! It looks more like Versace to me, but I’ve been wrong before (and a lot of designers look like Versace these days). She did a perfect red lip with the dress too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Dakota was on my list of favorites last night! She looks amazing. I objectively don’t like Elle’s dress, but she pulls off anything. Dakota gets extra points for going outside the classic Fanning nudes/pastels. Btw, I loved Dakota in The Perfect Couple. She was perfect in that show.
Dakota was the best, by far!
Oh I love the Balmain gown! Count me in with those who love animal print—just a touch was perfect with this look.
I would wear Dakota’s dress in a heartbeat. That red is gorgeous on her.
I don’t love animal print but I like how it’s done with Elle’s dress. The small patch on top of a very traditional silhouette is unexpected and fun.
I can’t help it, but I was OBSESSED with Elle’s look. I thought the leopard was so fun and different! Loved the jewelry. I don’t think photos did it justice. I saw her red carpet interview and the pleats were so delicate and the fabric shimmered.
I always forget they are two separate actresses.
I only like animal print as accessories and would never consider it as formal wear — I didn’t like this on first glance and it takes away from the exquisite pleats on the bodice, then I got to the necklace and that one detail made it work.
I really hate when people wear washed out colors that match their skin tone. And the weird boobs don’t help Elle.
Elle, like Zendaya, would be a great model. I prefer Dakota’s dress, though. But they both look stunning.
I love the Fanning sisters
I learned about Elle from Phoebe in Wonderland where she was amazing !
It always just warms my cold dead heart when former child actors grow up to be successful not only professionally but personally. I love the Fanning sisters and they both look beautiful.