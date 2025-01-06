Elle Fanning vs. Dakota Fanning: which sister had the best Golden Globes look?

I know I’m making this a comparison post, but here’s a spoiler: I thought both Fanning sisters looked great at the Golden Globes! Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning went to the Globes separately to promote different projects – Elle was supporting A Complete Unknown, and Dakota was nominated for her supporting role in the Ripley miniseries. I usually think Elle has better style than her sister, but last night, they both killed it.

Elle wore a Balmain ballgown – I thought at first that this was genuinely vintage, but no, it’s a new Balmain based on a vintage look. I’m a tacky B so I love an animal print, and this animal print was so well done. It saved the gown from looking too precious and princessy.

As for Dakota, I’ve seen three different IDs on this beautiful red dress – it’s Versace, or Tony Ward or Dolce & Gabbana. You choose! It looks more like Versace to me, but I’ve been wrong before (and a lot of designers look like Versace these days). She did a perfect red lip with the dress too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Elle Fanning vs. Dakota Fanning: which sister had the best Golden Globes look?”

  1. Savu says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:21 am

    Dakota was on my list of favorites last night! She looks amazing. I objectively don’t like Elle’s dress, but she pulls off anything. Dakota gets extra points for going outside the classic Fanning nudes/pastels. Btw, I loved Dakota in The Perfect Couple. She was perfect in that show.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:21 am

    Dakota was the best, by far!

    Reply
  3. PunkyMomma says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:37 am

    Oh I love the Balmain gown! Count me in with those who love animal print—just a touch was perfect with this look.

    Reply
  4. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:46 am

    I would wear Dakota’s dress in a heartbeat. That red is gorgeous on her.

    I don’t love animal print but I like how it’s done with Elle’s dress. The small patch on top of a very traditional silhouette is unexpected and fun.

    Reply
  5. Kimmy says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:49 am

    I can’t help it, but I was OBSESSED with Elle’s look. I thought the leopard was so fun and different! Loved the jewelry. I don’t think photos did it justice. I saw her red carpet interview and the pleats were so delicate and the fabric shimmered.

    Reply
  6. wendy says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:55 am

    I always forget they are two separate actresses.

    I only like animal print as accessories and would never consider it as formal wear — I didn’t like this on first glance and it takes away from the exquisite pleats on the bodice, then I got to the necklace and that one detail made it work.

    Reply
  7. M says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:56 am

    I really hate when people wear washed out colors that match their skin tone. And the weird boobs don’t help Elle.

    Reply
  8. Keri says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:57 am

    Elle, like Zendaya, would be a great model. I prefer Dakota’s dress, though. But they both look stunning.

    Reply
  9. Serena says:
    January 6, 2025 at 8:58 am

    I love the Fanning sisters

    Reply
  10. Riah says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:04 am

    I learned about Elle from Phoebe in Wonderland where she was amazing !

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    January 6, 2025 at 9:24 am

    It always just warms my cold dead heart when former child actors grow up to be successful not only professionally but personally. I love the Fanning sisters and they both look beautiful.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment