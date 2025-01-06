Elle Fanning vs. Dakota Fanning: which sister had the best Golden Globes look?

I know I’m making this a comparison post, but here’s a spoiler: I thought both Fanning sisters looked great at the Golden Globes! Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning went to the Globes separately to promote different projects – Elle was supporting A Complete Unknown, and Dakota was nominated for her supporting role in the Ripley miniseries. I usually think Elle has better style than her sister, but last night, they both killed it.

Elle wore a Balmain ballgown – I thought at first that this was genuinely vintage, but no, it’s a new Balmain based on a vintage look. I’m a tacky B so I love an animal print, and this animal print was so well done. It saved the gown from looking too precious and princessy.

As for Dakota, I’ve seen three different IDs on this beautiful red dress – it’s Versace, or Tony Ward or Dolce & Gabbana. You choose! It looks more like Versace to me, but I’ve been wrong before (and a lot of designers look like Versace these days). She did a perfect red lip with the dress too.