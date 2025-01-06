Keira Knightley in Chanel at the 2025 Golden Globes: too fussy or fashionable?

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw were so good in Black Doves, but I thought the series was lacking somehow. It needed more kick assery and less lovelorn pining. Plus it was so dark visuallly, like I could barely make out some of the scenes. It turns out that was a setting on Netflix I figured out after I squinted through the whole thing. Oh well. If you want to see an amazing spy/assassin show, watch Day of The Jackal with Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch! That’s worth subscribing to Peacock for.
Keira wore a Chanel empire waist sequin, velvet and feather gown that I would like better without the dippy bown at the top. She looks effortlessly luxurious though, there’s something so fashionable about her. It might be how tall and whispy she is. I also really like her blunt cut. As I mentioned earlier today, I’m so tempted to chop my hair into a bob, but I don’t know how versatile that would be. I’m thinking about it! Keira was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for Black Doves. That category went to Anna Sawai for Shogun.
Keri Russell seems like she’s nominated for something just about every year. I guess she just picks prestige projects. She was also nominated in this category, for The Diplomat. Keri wore a giant white Stephane Rolland zoot suit dress. She takes a lot of risks with her fashion and they don’t always pay off. To her credit, she does not seem to give a sh-t and I admire that about her.
Jessica Gunning won Best Female Supporting Actor, Television for Baby Reindeer. She’s also won an Emmy and is nominated for Critics Choice Award for that role. I didn’t realize that she’s English, not Scottish like her character! Jessica was in a velvet Christian Siriano gown with a ruffled neckline. I love how rich and colorful this gown is. I love a good jewel tone, but we didn’t see that many last night.
Allison Janney was nominated in Jessica Gunning’s category, for her role in The Diplomat. She was also in Siriano, in a lovely cold shoulder navy column gown. The necklace makes the look! Check out her glambot video.
photos credit: Avalon.red, Cover Images and Getty
I can hear my mother saying, “Stop hunching your shoulders!” when I look at Keira.
Keira Knightley is a beautiful woman and needs to embrace the woman and leave behind the girly girly fashions; for me this was mutton dressed as lamb from the neck down. Neck up was FABULOUS, those more sleek, cutting edge, solid color or neutral unfussy looks suit her (she needs Emma Stone’s stylist).
Also not a fan of Keri Russell’s look, it was wearing her and she looked uncomfortable, not like she was rocking it like she has in the past. I get that she takes risks but not all of them pay off and this was one of those times IMO…
Alison Janney as always is more gorgeous than ever, what a perfect color for her! J’adore!
The color of Jessica’s dress is gorgeous and it looks really good. I actually love Keri’s look. One of my favorites. She just looks v cool in what she’s wearing.
Always liked Keri Russell and just loved her in the Diplomat. Can’t wait for season 3. And Alison Janney is, as always, stunning.
I like how Keira Knightley is taking on different roles – haven’t seen Black Doves yet, was going to binge watch over the holidays but the reviews seem mixed….
You wrote:
Kerry was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for Black Doves.
Did you mean Keira?
Also, Black Doves was blah. Slow Horses is so much better and was shamefully snubbed at the GGs.
Celebitchy, what is your hair texture? I have straight hair and have had a long bob for almost all of my adult life. Shoulder length, all one length (no layers), so that in six to 8 weeks, it’s just beyond my shoulders. Sometimes I’ll go a little shorter. But I have it slightly angled so that it is longer in the front. It’s called an Inverted Bob. That way, I can still pull it back. It is soooo easy.
My hair is thin and wavy. I think getting it cut to my shoulders would be a better way to go, that’s a great idea!