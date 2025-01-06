Keira Knightley in Chanel at the 2025 Golden Globes: too fussy or fashionable?



Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw were so good in Black Doves, but I thought the series was lacking somehow. It needed more kick assery and less lovelorn pining. Plus it was so dark visuallly, like I could barely make out some of the scenes. It turns out that was a setting on Netflix I figured out after I squinted through the whole thing. Oh well. If you want to see an amazing spy/assassin show, watch Day of The Jackal with Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch! That’s worth subscribing to Peacock for.

Keira wore a Chanel empire waist sequin, velvet and feather gown that I would like better without the dippy bown at the top. She looks effortlessly luxurious though, there’s something so fashionable about her. It might be how tall and whispy she is. I also really like her blunt cut. As I mentioned earlier today, I’m so tempted to chop my hair into a bob, but I don’t know how versatile that would be. I’m thinking about it! Keira was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for Black Doves. That category went to Anna Sawai for Shogun.

Keri Russell seems like she’s nominated for something just about every year. I guess she just picks prestige projects. She was also nominated in this category, for The Diplomat. Keri wore a giant white Stephane Rolland zoot suit dress. She takes a lot of risks with her fashion and they don’t always pay off. To her credit, she does not seem to give a sh-t and I admire that about her.

Jessica Gunning won Best Female Supporting Actor, Television for Baby Reindeer. She’s also won an Emmy and is nominated for Critics Choice Award for that role. I didn’t realize that she’s English, not Scottish like her character! Jessica was in a velvet Christian Siriano gown with a ruffled neckline. I love how rich and colorful this gown is. I love a good jewel tone, but we didn’t see that many last night.

Allison Janney was nominated in Jessica Gunning’s category, for her role in The Diplomat. She was also in Siriano, in a lovely cold shoulder navy column gown. The necklace makes the look! Check out her glambot video.

