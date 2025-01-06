Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga & big hair to the Globes: campy & fun?

Nicole Kidman is so camp. Nicole was Golden Globe-nominated for Babygirl, so she turned up to the Globes in a sexy Balenciaga halter gown and Brigette Bardot hair. The hairpiece was so funny. It feels like Nicole is genuinely having a good time with this awards-season run, and that’s reflected in her style choices too.

Kerry Washington also wore Balenciaga. I know Kerry and her fashion choices are very popular, but I was not a fan of this look. The Barbie-core vibe feels dated, like she’s doing this a year too late. The actual dress – standing apart from the black hose and gloves – is not great, the taffeta looks stiff. Overall, far from her best look.

Ali Wong also wore Balenciaga – we’ve seen this dress before on red carpets in different colors. I don’t mind the red, but the black gloves kind of downgrade the look, in my opinion.

Embed from Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga – lord, I hate this!! The high neck, the mournful vibe, and those terrible bangs. Someone needs to stop the hair stylist going through a bangs-rampage in Hollywood.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Getty.

1 Response to “Nicole Kidman wore Balenciaga & big hair to the Globes: campy & fun?”

  1. Granger says:
    January 6, 2025 at 6:30 am

    It’s very early and I’m not finished my coffee … but I like Michelle’s bangs. 😉 I don’t like any of these dresses. Nicole’s styling is great, though.

