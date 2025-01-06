Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were actually super-cute at the Golden Globes

At the Golden Globes last night, Timothee Chalamet walked a red carpet solo, then he met up with Kylie Jenner inside the event. He does that all the time – they’ve never walked a carpet together, in the nearly two years they’ve been dating. Kylie gets all dolled up and then sneaks in the back. At last year’s Globes, the behind-the-scenes camera stayed on Timmy and Kylie as they flirted with one another and he introduced her to various Hollywood power players. They seemed to have more awareness that they were being watched this year, but they still had a nice time.
Kylie was seated at the A Complete Unknown table beside Timothee, with Melissa Barbaro and Elle Fanning on Kylie’s other side. Kylie seemed to get along well with the women. I found it fascinating that Kylie wasn’t taking photos on her phone – she brought a camera inside the event and she was taking pics of Timothee at the table. There have also been a lot of pregnancy rumors recently but Kylie didn’t look pregnant to me. She did look very sexy and va-va-voom in a slinky, sparkly dress which was very low-cut. Unfortunately, most of those photos are blocked, but I did find some on social media.
— 21 (@21metgala) January 6, 2025
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globe Awards pic.twitter.com/68WK7C3GJy
— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) January 6, 2025
The #GoldenGlobes have ended but there’s more Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet content to be had. ❤️ #AwardsSeason pic.twitter.com/Wqwqn3NXAv
— E! News (@enews) January 6, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
