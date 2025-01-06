Kristen Bell wore Ashi to the 2025 Golden Globes: liquid elegance?



Kristen Bell bugs me a lot. I think it’s her tendency to overshare coupled with her terrible “I don’t see color” children’s book. I have to give her props though for her excellent Ashi metallic gown last night, if not for her severe styling. Kristen was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, for her work in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. A lot of people watched that, but I avoided it because I can’t stand her. Maybe I’ll get over that.

Jean Smart won in that category for Hacks. Hacks also took home Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. This is Jean’s second Globe. She was in Rhea Costa. Queen.

I’m including presenter Mindy Kaling as she’s in Ashi too. Mindy’s gold strapless column gown was just as much of a knockout look as Kristen’s but Mindy’s hair and makeup was way better. Mindy is featured in Duchess Meghan’s upcoming cooking and lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan. She said on the red carpet that she was invited to be a guest on Meghan’s show when she was postpartum from her last baby and that “When you hang out with Meghan you know the food is going to be good.”

I would have made Ayo Edebiri the headliner for this post but there are hardly any photos of her (from our agencies) in this cool-looking Loewe suit. Ayo won a Globe in this category last year and she was nominated. A lot of people were saying she was channeling Julia Robert’s 1990 suit at the Globes. I see it!

Kathryn Hahn absolutely nailed the lead in Agatha All Along. I would have liked to have seen more recognition for that transcendent show, like this was the only nomination! Where were the nominations for Joe Locke and Patti LuPone? The writing was among the best I’ve ever watched in a series. I bought a damn t-shirt I loved this show so much. Kathryn was in Altuzzura. Somehow she makes this work. Look at this fierce bitch. She’s wearing a 90s belt!

I’m including Anora’s Mikey Madison here as she was also in a fabulous gold gown. Mikey is in Bottega Veneta. She was captivating in Anora. I really enjoyed that movie but I could tell a man wrote it. There were decisions that I did not think Mikey’s character would have made. That’s all I’ll say about it as I know a lot of you haven’t seen it yet. Mikey was nominated in the Best Actress category, which went to Demi Moore. I hope Mikey gets an Oscar nomination, she deserves it.

