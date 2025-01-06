Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Viola Davis wore Gucci to the 2025 Golden Globes

Viola Davis was the recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, which was presented at a different ceremony. While I would have liked to see Viola get her flowers last night, her speech was phenomenal and much longer than she would have been given at the main event. She talked about her childhood in poverty, and about her love of the craft and how she inhabited those characters that no one cared about. It was fascinating to watch and made me cry, like so many of her performances. Plus I came away feeling so inspired. Do yourself a favor and watch her speech, I’m embedding it below.
The lovely Salma Hayek was also in Gucci. She was a bombshell in this burgundy gown. I’m sorry for this goofy photo of her, but as I’m writing this it’s the only downloadable one. I’m also including a better image from Getty. Look at her emerald necklace damn! Kaiser wrote on Twitter that it’s likely Salma was there to support Angelina Jolie, as Salma wasn’t a presenter and she wasn’t nominated this year. Salma is so fun.
Kirsten Dunst was there with her husband, Jesse Plemmons, who was nominated for Best Actor for Kinds of Kindness. That category went to Sebastian Stan for A Better Man. Kirsten wore a black Gucci dress with an open back and sides. It’s a great gown for a plus one.
photos credit: Avalon.red, Cover Images and Getty
