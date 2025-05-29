Hugh Jackman was ‘extremely disappointed’ with Deborra’s ‘betrayal’ statement

Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman this week. The reporting around the divorce filing indicated that they were close to finalizing everything, which means their lawyers have probably spent months working out the money, real estate and everything else. They were together for 27-plus years and they have two adult children. One of the reasons why we know Hugh and Deborra’s divorce is close to being finalized is because she gave an on-the-record statement about everything that’s happened. It’s clear now that Hugh was carrying on with Sutton Foster while they were both married to other people, and Hugh and Sutton have been doing a hard-launch of their relationship for months now. Deborra said, in her statement: “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep…” Well, apparently Hugh is mad that Deborra feels betrayed.

Hugh Jackman was reportedly caught off guard by ex Deborra-Lee Furness’ public comments about “betrayal” in their marriage. After filing for divorce on May 23, nearly two years after announcing a seemingly amicable separation, Furness, 69, spoke out in a statement, reflecting on the “breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage” and navigating the “traumatic journey of betrayal.”

According to a report from The Daily Mail on Wednesday, May 28, an anonymous source told the outlet that Jackman, 56, was blindsided and “extremely disappointed” by Furness’ remarks. The source claimed that “there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press” and Jackman “knows that he cannot change anything.”

Reps for Jackman and Furness did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

[From People]

Oh, HE was blindsided? HE was disappointed? HE expected Deborra to adhere to an “unwritten understanding” to maintain his wholesome image? Yeah, f–k that. I actually wonder if Deborra issued the statement when she did because of a possible NDA within the divorce settlement. The timing makes sense – once the divorce is finalized, she won’t be able to trash Hugh in interviews. Of course, Deborra could have been trashing him this whole time – I think she’s been very classy about how she’s handled everything.

17 Responses to “Hugh Jackman was ‘extremely disappointed’ with Deborra’s ‘betrayal’ statement”

  1. Jane says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Well, yeah. No-one likes being read for filth, especially not publicly.

    Reply
  2. seaflower says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:50 am

    Serves him right.

    Edited to add, interesting that he and his bff RR are going through image issues at the same time.

    Reply
  3. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:50 am

    So he betrays her and she needs to keep her mouth shut to protect him because she’s supposed to adhere to an unwritten understanding that exist to him, that keeps her silent and keep things mysterious so he can keep his image, and accept in an unwritten understanding that she has to erase herself from her own story.

    Ridiculous. The pain for that woman. So selfish. Be a man Hugh. Very shameful.

    Reply
  4. K8erade says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:52 am

    The AUDACITY.

    I mean if you don’t want your (soon-to-be ex) wife talking about how she feels betrayed maybe don’t betray her by stepping out of your marriage. Just because you about to pay her what’s she’s worth doesn’t mean she needs to protect your reputation.

    I’m so done with Hugh.

    Reply
  5. FYI says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:52 am

    Well, I’m sure Furness — and Sutton’s husband and daughter — were a little more than disappointed with his exit affair. MAYBE they were even a smidge disappointed with how he and Sutton called the paps (right after the wildfire!) to document their new love.

    Did he want to be the only one who gets to make unilateral decisions that affect others?

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Well isn’t that just too bad. His playing victim is appalling. Deborra is well rid of him

    Reply
  7. Heylee says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:56 am

    She talked about her feelings and her experience! I understand that she said this publicly and we know what she’s referring to, but come on! This is the type of “gaslighting” that society does that really bothers me. What obligation does she have to misrepresent her feelings? If she’s to say anything at all on the subject, and she wanted to, speaking her personal truth does more for her and anyone paying attention. Betrayal hurts. People still do it. But let her wear her wound while he wears his happiness.

    Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:58 am

    He should consider himself lucky that’s all she said. I would have unloaded on his ass.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 29, 2025 at 8:03 am

      I hope she does. Like Ewan McGregor’s ex. Rumours surrounded his infidelity for decades (like his long motorbike trips).

      I hope both of these women write their books one day on the decades they spent supporting these men in their careers.

      I’m actually liking Gisele Bundchen’s girl boss moves. She didn’t hang around for too long. She knew her worth. Moving on, moving along.

      Reply
  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:59 am

    All the “genuine good guy” currency he curried all these many years is EMPTY. What a ridiculous man.

    Reply
  10. Ariel says:
    May 29, 2025 at 7:59 am

    I like him, I like his movies.
    But really, is he taking umbrage at the woman he cheated on???

    I mean, life isn’t perfect, people fall in and out of love. Marriages end, S**t happens. We make mistakes, we screw up.

    But pretending you have a leg to stand on, in righteous anger, when you did in fact betray someone, broke your vows, ended your marriage, probably did some heavy gaslighting to that partner as it happened.

    Yeah, he should shut up.

    I thought her statement was incredibly restrained. She could have said so much more.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 29, 2025 at 8:04 am

      Yup, he could have taken a leaf from Kenneth Branagh’s book. Don’t say a word on cheating on Emma Thompson and enjoy Helena Bonham-Carter for the ride.

      He still has a career.

      Reply
    • K8erade says:
      May 29, 2025 at 8:11 am

      It just proves Hugh’s an impatient moron. All he had to do was wait and bide his time for a year. If he had finalized his divorce, let Sutton finalize her divorce, and wait until the end of the year or early next year to launch his new relationship, none of this would be happening, despite the affair. Hell, if he had waited, his divorce settlement might have gone more favorably in his direction.

      But this idiot couldn’t wait. He even decided to launch it during the wildfires. Like, how stupid are you, Hugh?

      Reply
  11. Jais says:
    May 29, 2025 at 8:05 am

    Boohoo. An unwritten understanding? Huh. Sounds like some gross Brad Pitt reasoning. Like when he swears there was unwritten agreement that AJ would never sell their winery. These d-bags. Seriously, crying to People over this. Get over yourself, my god.

    Reply
  12. Smart&Messy says:
    May 29, 2025 at 8:08 am

    The problem is that we don’t know anything about their relationship before the affair news broke.

    My husband’s aunt has been saying for 30 years that she was divorced BY her husband, who left her for another woman. She never had another relationship (that she admitted to), and their adult children have been brutally icing out their dad’s new wife for three decades. Well, the ex-husband just shared with my husband and his own kids that the wife cheated on him repeatedly for years, but they agreed to stay together. Of course, it was an awful relationship and he left for someone else. But because he had previously agreed to look past her cheating, he felt he had no right to blame her for it. Which is kind of true, but not completely fair to him.

    I am NOT saying it’s Deb’s fault. I’m just saying we don’t know that he really blindsided his wife or was dishonest with her. We only know that the new relationship started when they were still married on paper.

    Reply

