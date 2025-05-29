Hugh Jackman was ‘extremely disappointed’ with Deborra’s ‘betrayal’ statement

Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman this week. The reporting around the divorce filing indicated that they were close to finalizing everything, which means their lawyers have probably spent months working out the money, real estate and everything else. They were together for 27-plus years and they have two adult children. One of the reasons why we know Hugh and Deborra’s divorce is close to being finalized is because she gave an on-the-record statement about everything that’s happened. It’s clear now that Hugh was carrying on with Sutton Foster while they were both married to other people, and Hugh and Sutton have been doing a hard-launch of their relationship for months now. Deborra said, in her statement: “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep…” Well, apparently Hugh is mad that Deborra feels betrayed.

Hugh Jackman was reportedly caught off guard by ex Deborra-Lee Furness’ public comments about “betrayal” in their marriage. After filing for divorce on May 23, nearly two years after announcing a seemingly amicable separation, Furness, 69, spoke out in a statement, reflecting on the “breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage” and navigating the “traumatic journey of betrayal.” According to a report from The Daily Mail on Wednesday, May 28, an anonymous source told the outlet that Jackman, 56, was blindsided and “extremely disappointed” by Furness’ remarks. The source claimed that “there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press” and Jackman “knows that he cannot change anything.” Reps for Jackman and Furness did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Oh, HE was blindsided? HE was disappointed? HE expected Deborra to adhere to an “unwritten understanding” to maintain his wholesome image? Yeah, f–k that. I actually wonder if Deborra issued the statement when she did because of a possible NDA within the divorce settlement. The timing makes sense – once the divorce is finalized, she won’t be able to trash Hugh in interviews. Of course, Deborra could have been trashing him this whole time – I think she’s been very classy about how she’s handled everything.