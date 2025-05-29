“Scarlett Johansson wore orange to ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ NYC premiere” links

Photos from the NYC premiere of Wes Anderson’s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme. It just occurred to me that Scarlett Johansson & Benicio del Toro are starring together in this movie, decades after those elevator rumors. [Just Jared]
Luke Evans is ageing like a fine wine. [Socialite Life]
I wonder if Natalie Portman will stick with her Dior contract. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Bring Her Back, another horror film I’m opting out of. [Pajiba]
Meghann Fahy goes asymmetrical. [Go Fug Yourself]
Britney Spears + The Substance. [OMG Blog]
Photos from the Gucci Resort event. [RCFA]
American Dad is already up to 400 episodes! [Seriously OMG]
Match Me Abroad – dating across borders, I guess. [Starcasm]
Getting to know Sutton Foster. [Hollywood Life]
Olympian Tom Daley struggles with body image.[Buzzfeed]
I always get a bit defensive about your orange-hatred, Kaiser, but this dress is…not good. Bad cut, bad fabric, wrong shade…
Also, I think orange is far more forgiving on darker skin tones. Remember Lupita in that fab Givenchy at the NAACP awards and Zendaya rocking that amazing Carolina Herrera 4-5 years ago? Orange can be very flattering but it has to be the right shade for your skin tone and coloring….
Also Regina King in a strapless orange dress
I remember those rumors!! So hot
Scarlett said a few years ago that those elevator rumors weren’t true, so I’m going with that. Especially after hearing how rumors spread about other women because of Harvey Weinstein and his nastiness.