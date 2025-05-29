“Scarlett Johansson wore orange to ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ NYC premiere” links
  • May 29, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Photos from the NYC premiere of Wes Anderson’s latest film, The Phoenician Scheme. It just occurred to me that Scarlett Johansson & Benicio del Toro are starring together in this movie, decades after those elevator rumors. [Just Jared]
Luke Evans is ageing like a fine wine. [Socialite Life]
I wonder if Natalie Portman will stick with her Dior contract. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Bring Her Back, another horror film I’m opting out of. [Pajiba]
Meghann Fahy goes asymmetrical. [Go Fug Yourself]
Britney Spears + The Substance. [OMG Blog]
Photos from the Gucci Resort event. [RCFA]
American Dad is already up to 400 episodes! [Seriously OMG]
Match Me Abroad – dating across borders, I guess. [Starcasm]
Getting to know Sutton Foster. [Hollywood Life]
Olympian Tom Daley struggles with body image.[Buzzfeed]

  1. Kitten says:
    May 29, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    I always get a bit defensive about your orange-hatred, Kaiser, but this dress is…not good. Bad cut, bad fabric, wrong shade…
    Also, I think orange is far more forgiving on darker skin tones. Remember Lupita in that fab Givenchy at the NAACP awards and Zendaya rocking that amazing Carolina Herrera 4-5 years ago? Orange can be very flattering but it has to be the right shade for your skin tone and coloring….

  2. #24 says:
    May 29, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    I remember those rumors!! So hot

  3. Boxy Lady says:
    May 29, 2025 at 6:27 pm

    Scarlett said a few years ago that those elevator rumors weren’t true, so I’m going with that. Especially after hearing how rumors spread about other women because of Harvey Weinstein and his nastiness.

