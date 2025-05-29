Sun: Duchess Meghan is just a hot woman who bagged a rich prince??

Along with all of the “emotional support polls,” the British media always returns to several false narratives about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The narratives are all interconnected: Meghan was a “nobody” before she married Harry, she would be “nothing” without her royal association, and her only “talent” is being beautiful and marrying a prince. There’s a good deal of projection happening, because a lot of people don’t want to admit that their future queen and their current queen were nobodies who never worked a day in their lives. Well, the Sun’s Royal Exclusive show exists to have commentators and “royal experts” come on to say deranged sh-t about Meghan and Harry. The latest is someone named Esther Krakue claiming that Meghan is only a hot girl who bagged a famous and rich prince, and she should stop trying to be anything else.
Meghan Markle “wants to be something that she really isn’t” through her trailblazing projects, a royal expert has claimed. Journalist and commentator Esther Krakue said Meghan should embrace being a “hot” woman who married a Prince – instead of broadcasting her “particularly niche view of the world”.
Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Esther touched upon Meghan’s appearance on the The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast. In it, the duchess said that if she had to write a resume, she would not know what to call herself. Esther said: “She has also never had to write a resume, let’s be honest.”
She told The Sun’s Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson: “I think the lens through which she views the world is very peculiar. I just think this, her trying to posit herself as a champion of women and trying to shoehorn this particularly niche view of the world into something that’s a bit more nuanced and complicated. It’s just like, you don’t need to do that. You’re hot. You married a prince. Give us the tea. That’s all we need from her.”
The London-based broadcaster and columnist cited the various projects Meghan has been pursuing “arguably not done very well”.
Esther added: “She doesn’t see it the way that most of the world is, which is she has a very rich husband. What she’s doing is low risk. I don’t even want to feel like we’re beating down on everything she does. I wish her every success, but I feel sad that she feels the need to be this thing that she’s clearly not. She’s not a chemist. She’s not a physicist. And that’s fine. Sometimes it’s OK to just be pretty and to have good fortune in life and to ride that wave.”
Fun fact: Meghan was actually a self-made millionaire when she met Harry. Harry sees himself as extremely lucky for bagging a hot and smart woman, and he’s grateful every day that he married Meghan. This idea that Meghan doesn’t “need” to work is so bizarre – she’s started a business which has been successful from the word go. She and Harry have a lucrative Netflix contract which will likely be renewed in some form. She works because she has to and because she likes to. It feels like they’re really mad that they’re stuck with such a work-shy dud with the other one, right? The undercurrent of this is “why does Meghan have to be so hot and successful, she’s making Kate look bad!”
