Eden: Palace insiders are still crying about Duchess Meghan not taking their advice

Last week, I wondered why “royal sources” and “royal insiders” continue to provide quotes about the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram and her business in America. I understand why the palace/royal rota WhatsApp lights up with talking points when Prince Harry is doing or saying something about his family. But I cannot understand why the royal courts or the royal reporters continue to believe that they have the right to snidely comment on an American woman’s anniversary Instagram, or continue to trash a woman who left the UK well over five years ago. But Richard Eden at the Daily Mail continues to get “palace insiders” to provide these Meghan-specific quotes. Well, Eden spoke to another palace insider about… Meghan’s Fast Company interview this week. Why in the world would anyone in Buckingham Palace read Meghan’s interview and then provide quotes to Eden?
On Meghan’s As Ever products selling out: I was among those who presumed that Meghan was using the oldest sales technique in the book: deliberately having only a tiny amount of supplies available for sale to create the illusion of huge demand. Soon, I presumed, the range would be replenished with stock that had been held back so that the new company could cash in with further sales. More than 50 days later, however, the online ‘shelves’ remain empty and her website is plastered with sad little ‘sold out’ signs. Despite reports that her raspberry jam ($14 or £10.80) will return to shelves imminently, this week Meghan made an astonishing announcement. It would, apparently, be too ‘easy’ to restock her brand. Instead, she is not going to sell anything more until next year – perhaps not for another ten months.
Netflix probably hates all of this! Goodness know what Netflix makes of it all. The streaming giant – which broadcast Series One of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, earlier this year – is a commercial partner in As Ever.
A royal insider comments on As Ever: But, back in London, a royal source tells me they are not surprised by the tortuous development of her brand. ‘Meghan made it clear that she did not always welcome advice,’ says my insider who worked at Buckingham Palace when she and Prince Harry were still working royals.
Harry in Shanghai: Given Meghan’s latest commercial manoeuvres, it is perhaps no surprise that Harry is developing new business connections of his own. This week, he made a surprise trip to China for a tourism conference in Shanghai – in support of his environmental initiative Travalyst, which he founded in 2019 – where he argued for sustainable travel. It was the duke’s first visit to the communist state, but may well not be his last. After all, if Meghan fails to make a fortune from As Ever, Harry could take a leaf out of his cousin Peter Phillips’s book. In 2020, Princess Anne’s son famously appeared in a milk advert on Chinese TV. He was filmed accepting a glass of milk brought to him by a butler, taking a sip and comparing it to the creamy Jersey milk from the royal herd at Windsor that he was ‘brought up on’.
Eden accidentally slamming the left-behinds wasn’t on my bingo card. “Haha, I bet Harry will have to do a milk advertisement, just like his tacky cousin!” Anyway, this story actually made me sad. Sad for those palace insiders, who are apparently still crying about Meghan refusing to take their gold-standard advice, seven years later. Advice like “don’t ever speak up” and “no, you cannot seek mental health services.” All that being said, I have to admit that I also think it’s a mistake for Meghan to not restock some of her As Ever products. Some “insiders” have suggested that she does plan to restock for summer, but she didn’t say that directly in the Fast Company interview.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, As Ever’s IG.
Netflix is her partner. If they “hate this”, they can influence her to change it. She didn’t say no products until next year, she said new products next year. For people who deal in words they don’t seem to understand them. She took their advice to not draw attention by dressing in neutrals and lying low for a while when not doing royal “work”. It didn’t work, she still got attacked in the media. Shows what their advice is worth. Harry isn’t doing anything differently than he has been. If he were to do a commercial and mention the “royal herd” or anything else royal there would be a big outcry, not just the mention that Peter gets for it.
Richard Eden will die saying Meghan’s name he’s so damn obsessed.
I guess I misunderstood—I thought she was going to add new products next year, not sell anything again until next year. It’s unwise to wait to restock until next year.
I don’t think you did misunderstand. I think Eden has misunderstood. She said new products next year. She did not say in any interview that there would be no more products this year!
ThatGirlThere, you did understand correctly. She has hinted at restocking this year (no specific communication, which is not great) and new products next year. These idiots who have their cats write this crap either are too dense to read properly, or do it on purpose to make her look incompetent.
I hope Maureen is on the Sussexes’ stalker list.
LOL i saw the milk commercial reference coming from a mile away. i think its going to be a while before Meghan can scale up production on her products she would have to have Archwell farms producing honey and growing Berries, for now i think her products are closely aligned to her TV show .
I have asked the same questions for a while now. How can you be a royal expert on a podcast, a TV show, a lifestyle brand? And they never offer any ” expert” opinions on what Jack or Edo should be doing. They don’t claim to have Insiders in the interior design and architecture world and judge every career move they make, but for some reason they know everything that Meghan should be doing.
As for the As Ever restock, she said she would be doing seasonal drops. I know that it sold out fast, faster than she thought and faster than people who wanted it probably liked but it’s only been about six weeks. If she hasn’t restocked anything in November I would say then you could be upset. Being upset that something that was always announced as being seasonal, hasn’t been restocked when it’s the same season it was released in, is a bit much. And indicates how much people don’t understand how supply chain works.
There’s not a genie in the back of the warehouse. If this happens in future drops now that she has an idea you can criticize, but even then you can say okay let’s do three times the amount that we did last time and people could buy four times the amount because they are afraid that it’ll sell out again pretty it’s hard to scale demand.
Yeah, I agree that I’d wait before critiquing restocks. Unlike Eden here jumping up to say something who very may well look like a fool again. As usual. If there’s nothing by November then sure complain if need be. A correction was added to the article from Meghan’s team so I’m going to assume there will be a drop of something. Will it be the raspberry jam? Idk but I hope so.
I agree that we should chill and wait and see. But what she has said so far is strange from a business standpoint. I get that the show and the product line are different, but ultimately, the show is the biggest marketing push, and the steamer is her partner in both. So, putting out a show right on time for the holiday season and not syncing product drops with that sounds less than ideal. And this is what she is saying will happen, I think. However, we should wait and see what happens in the fall, maybe everything will fall into place by then. I wouldn’t be surprised that they have a much more precise business plan, they just don’t want to share.
I don’t recall her ever saying that she was putting out the show for the holiday season and not syncing the rest of the drops around that. She announced that the second season of the show will be coming in the fall which could be anywhere from late September to early November, and that restocks would be coming soon. And that she would be doing new products so not the shortbread cookies, flower sprinkles, etc for 2026. I think people are mixing up what she’s actually said for what they think is happening.
She started out at the beginning of this year saying that she would do seasonal drops, and she did drop one in spring. She has hinted with the strawberry jam and the tea videos that something else would be coming soon probably in time for summer. She has confirmed that the second season of the show is coming out in the fall, and she said she will be releasing new products in 2026. I don’t understand how that’s not clear or weird in a business sense.
@smartandmessy She didn’t say when the product drop will be so how do you know that she is saying there will be no product drop in the fall? She literally did not say that!
Meghan has not said that As Ever will not be restocked this year and both People magazine and Vanity Fair got quotes that it would be restocked soon. why would her team brief this if it wasn’t happening and why would they issue a correction to the Fast Company interview that products would be restocked soon if that’s not happening? She said she would be introducing new products next year, she wants to develop the brand not just continue restocking the same products but that does not mean restocks are not going to happen.
Ok I know I will be yelled at for this: Meghan considers herself royal. She uses her HRH and duchess titles, which IS HER RIGHT and I totally think she can use those titles however she pleases. But she IS a royal, incidentally the one who brings in the most business for the press, so I believe it is fair game to report on her. It is not OK, of course, to target her in an institutional-level smear campaign and then gaslight her about it. Plus, it’s a national embarrassment for GB that their press publishes these pieces by people who have a preschooler’s idea about business, streaming, investment and the US in general. That is the part these royal experts have no business doing.
Reporting isn’t what the BM does though.
True. It’s a propaganda arm of the Palaces to support this House of Cards.
It seems to me that the brand is really just a sort of promotional thing linked to the show, so it will drop in line with each new season. It’s not really meant to have a life as a brand outside it, at the moment anyway. Which is fine, if that’s what they want why not.
Meghan Sussex is their glorious public failure, and they can’t accept it. They could not bend her to their will, nor could they break her. They could not corrupt her essence, therefore They must try to make the world see her as they wish she was.
When did Meghan say there would be no restock this year? She has never said that and her team are briefing that restocks are coming soon. What does Eden or any palace insiders know about her business or business model. I am expecting a restock either in the summer or fall to coincide with season two of WLM. I don’t believe for one minute there will be no restock this year. Literally no one has said this on or off the record.
Why is anyone believing what these “palace sources” and “royal insiders” are leaking to this doofus? They know nothing and Eden knows nothing. They make stuff up constantly and are proven wrong over and over again. And as others have pointed out, HRH Meghan didn’t say no restocking until next year or anything like that.
If anything, every accusation is a confession as we know that Meghan – to her own detriment – did try to listen to the palace advice but a certain Prince of Wails never does. The Other Brother brags about not reading briefings and being contrary just because he can.
Articles like this don’t have to make sense because Eden and the Fail are all about the clicks and comments for ad revenue, not high quality journalism. That’s their business model. The Sussexes consistently get multiples of reader engagement compared to Bulliam and Lazy, who rarely do anything reportable and would punish negative coverage. The Fail can bring in that advertisement lucre with this bs because it knows its readers really are that misogynistic, racist, gullible and stupid,
I would expect the next product drop to coincide with season 2 of the show.
And Edens favorite people the senior royal did not welcome Meghan. The insider might be knauf
I find it crazy they’re doing this via an app that can be hacked….the fallout if years of messages got leaked
Looking forward to it!
Not a business woman but an observer. It takes time to organize a Huge launch. If I remember correctly I read in one of Meghan’s interviews her team was scouting locations for restocking. This suggests to me they are planning to sell again very soon. Meghan and Harry are in rooms with movers and shaker’s, I trust their judgement for their economic future.
Those Windsor’s and Wales are the bread and butter for the folks they are contracted to but no, they are constantly sniffing around the Sussexes because this is where the interest is. They have no sources so their small minds create nonsense to have items to report. Happy the hosts of this site check them out because I refuse to contaminate my mind with their nonsense, I just read the summary provided here.