“Why are ‘royal sources’ issuing quotes about Duchess Meghan’s photo collage?”

One of the biggest reasons why the British media has been on a five-year frenzy over all things Sussex is because they’re literally still getting palace briefings about the Sussexes on a weekly, if not daily basis. We’ve seen that time and time again over the years, as the “mask” has slipped repeatedly – the Daily Mail’s talking points are not coming out of thin air, they’re coming from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace’s courtiers on the royal rota WhatsApp, pitching stories and giving quotes about the Sussexes. I can sort of understand it when Prince Harry and Meghan are possibly saying something about the left-behinds, but it’s utterly bizarre when the palace is briefing the media about, say, the Sussexes’ trip to Colombia, or Harry’s trip to Ukraine. Or Meghan’s Instagram. Like… why are the palace courtiers paying attention to what Meghan posts on IG? Why are you providing quotes in the WhatsApp? But that’s where we are. Meghan posted that lovely photo-collage on the Sussexes’ seventh wedding anniversary, and the royalists have been crying about it for days. The “royal sources” are crying about it too.

Meghan Markle is giving us a glimpse of her rarely-seen kids – but it’s totally at odds with Prince Harry’s fears for his family’s safety, sources say. To celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary Monday, Markle, 43, shared a photo of a bulletin board filled with personal family memories — including a never-before seen image of Archie, 6, planting a kiss on three-year-old Lilibet’s forehead as they stood in front of a lavishly decorated Christmas tree. “If they weren’t [on the photo board], would anyone be interested?” Questioned a royal source, as another insider familiar with the family said, “Harry is all about protecting his kids, so I can’t imagine he will be happy with this.” Harry, 40, has made it clear his family’s security is his number one priority. After losing an appeal over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK, he told the BBC earlier this month, “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.” In previous pictures, Markle never shows the children’s faces apart from a few official birthday photos, but the family insider added, “Harry and Meghan have gone to great lengths to protect the kids, they rarely take them out in public places, and it’s just a bit odd that photos are starting to come out now, when they are more recognizable.”

[From Page Six]

“If they weren’t [on the photo board], would anyone be interested?” Good question, “royal source,” and it definitely isn’t creepy that you’re obsessively watching Meghan’s IG posts. I have an answer to the question: yes, people would absolutely be interested in any and all photos Meghan posted, and our interest isn’t specific to the kids. Meghan could have created a collage of pics of only herself and Harry and there still would have been a huge amount of interest. If she had done that, the royal WhatsApp would have been issuing talking points of “where are the kids, what is she hiding??” It’s also crazy to me that “royal sources” don’t realize that Harry is the one behind the camera for so many of the photos and videos Meghan posts on her social media!