“Why are ‘royal sources’ issuing quotes about Duchess Meghan’s photo collage?”

One of the biggest reasons why the British media has been on a five-year frenzy over all things Sussex is because they’re literally still getting palace briefings about the Sussexes on a weekly, if not daily basis. We’ve seen that time and time again over the years, as the “mask” has slipped repeatedly – the Daily Mail’s talking points are not coming out of thin air, they’re coming from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace’s courtiers on the royal rota WhatsApp, pitching stories and giving quotes about the Sussexes. I can sort of understand it when Prince Harry and Meghan are possibly saying something about the left-behinds, but it’s utterly bizarre when the palace is briefing the media about, say, the Sussexes’ trip to Colombia, or Harry’s trip to Ukraine. Or Meghan’s Instagram. Like… why are the palace courtiers paying attention to what Meghan posts on IG? Why are you providing quotes in the WhatsApp? But that’s where we are. Meghan posted that lovely photo-collage on the Sussexes’ seventh wedding anniversary, and the royalists have been crying about it for days. The “royal sources” are crying about it too.
Meghan Markle is giving us a glimpse of her rarely-seen kids – but it’s totally at odds with Prince Harry’s fears for his family’s safety, sources say. To celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary Monday, Markle, 43, shared a photo of a bulletin board filled with personal family memories — including a never-before seen image of Archie, 6, planting a kiss on three-year-old Lilibet’s forehead as they stood in front of a lavishly decorated Christmas tree.
“If they weren’t [on the photo board], would anyone be interested?” Questioned a royal source, as another insider familiar with the family said, “Harry is all about protecting his kids, so I can’t imagine he will be happy with this.”
Harry, 40, has made it clear his family’s security is his number one priority. After losing an appeal over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK, he told the BBC earlier this month, “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”
In previous pictures, Markle never shows the children’s faces apart from a few official birthday photos, but the family insider added, “Harry and Meghan have gone to great lengths to protect the kids, they rarely take them out in public places, and it’s just a bit odd that photos are starting to come out now, when they are more recognizable.”
“If they weren’t [on the photo board], would anyone be interested?” Good question, “royal source,” and it definitely isn’t creepy that you’re obsessively watching Meghan’s IG posts. I have an answer to the question: yes, people would absolutely be interested in any and all photos Meghan posted, and our interest isn’t specific to the kids. Meghan could have created a collage of pics of only herself and Harry and there still would have been a huge amount of interest. If she had done that, the royal WhatsApp would have been issuing talking points of “where are the kids, what is she hiding??” It’s also crazy to me that “royal sources” don’t realize that Harry is the one behind the camera for so many of the photos and videos Meghan posts on her social media!
Are these incompetent idiots saying they don’t know the difference between a photo board and being in a country whose tabloids and palaces have made them a target for any unhinged monarchist?
Stay mad incompetents – you can’t sell them out to your rats anymore. Nobody speaks for them except themselves. Sucks to be a palace minion.
Also, you still can’t see Prince Archie or Princess Lili’s face in any of the pictures. So their stupid complaint doesn’t even make sense. But, yes, stay mad, incompetents! You lost, the Sussexes won. Too bad, so sad.
*I should add, in any photos/ages that we hadn’t already seen, like the full face one of Archie as an infant.
Right? in the one they’re talking about, from christmas 2022, you cant see either of their faces, just part of Archie’s.
Right?! Obviously, Harry is taking the pictures. And I love the glimpses 💗
I love these little glimpses as well. It’s interesting that W&K anniversary posts are pictures from work events, while H&M’s are actual personal photos. Maybe that’s why KP is briefing against Meghan’s instagram, because it highlights their lack of intimacy and time spent together.
I imagine Harry is far more concerned about the dissemination of current photos of the kids, showing what they look like right now, than he is old ones, showing what they looked like years ago. I also imagine that Meghan discusses this kind of stuff with him before she does it, as any normal spouse does.
I think they are on the same page. Derangers want to spin trouble in the marriage
Exactly. Meghan wants to protect their children just as much as Harry does. I am 100% sure they are on the same page about what types of photos they’ll release of their children.
Agreed on both points! The only pictures they share (since leaving the Firm) where you can see all or most of their faces are older pictures, and my guess is they’ll stop doing even that as the kids age. There’s a big difference in how kids look between turning 1 and turning 3, but less difference from turning 8 and turning 10.
But also – I’m sure Meghan runs these kinds of posts past Harry, or Harry is fully on board with her social media strategy, or is okay with her sharing these pictures – however anyone wants to put it. They are a team and Meghan isn’t putting anything on social media that Harry isn’t okay with.
The way these people come across as parasocial freaks is a thing to behold. And their lack of self-awareness about it is fascinating, if only in a disturbing way. Why do they have to claim some sort of relationship/special knowledge about Harry? It’s laughable. Just own your shit- “I don’t know them from Adam, but based on my superficial understanding (i.e KP tps lol) this is not in line with their request for privacy for their kids”. It’s still total bs, but at least it would be less creepy than pretending that they actually know anything about what Harry or Meghan feel about anything.
“They rarely take them out in public places”. There are photos of them in public places and they attend school. I imagine they take them to all kinds of places near home, like parades where they have been photographed before. It’s just that their neighbors don’t take pictures of other people’s children to publish and the children are protected by laws in California against paps. (I’m sure that annoys the tabloids greatly.)
In California, children aren’t allowed to be photographed.. So there’s that. People need to stop listening to these morons. Only imbeciles reads this stuff. And poor Kaiser (who reads it for us))
Why do these people think they know better what Harry is thinking about his children than their literal mother who sleeps next to him at night? And they don’t take them out in public? I swear with these type of comments it never seems to cross these people’s minds that just because you aren’t invited doesn’t mean that a party didn’t happen.
Beyond the fact that other people have mentioned these kids go to school and probably do after school activities like sports or martial arts, most normal people aren’t worried about why they can’t see random strangers kids faces and when they do see their faces take pictures of them to show.
There’s no reality in where you don’t just seem like an absolute creep around this. To be so pressed that a child isn’t being paraded around for you to stare at. Being happy to see them is one thing, being upset you can’t is another.
The derangers complain when the children s faces are not shown. Now they try to spin trouble in the marriage saying harry does not want pictures out there and Meghan does. Harry was pictured with the children. Too which is ignored.
They (the rota rats and ‘palace sources’) are like an abusive ex, stalking everything the Sussexes do or say. They are obsessed. Harry and Meghan are also the only ones who get clicks and they’re desperate for revenue and relevance.
“They rarely take them out into public places.” so someone is outside the house spying on them.
If they were they would know that they have gone out since there are pictures of them at the beach and at parades in their town. They also go out to attend school. There are laws in California concerning children being harassed by paps so they can’t stalk the children and publish pics like they would like so they want people to think the children are prisoners at home.
I wonder if their Montecito home has an underground passageway like Bruce Wayne’s mansion. Would explain their stealth moves. 🥷
They don’t know.. In California they can’t take pics of the kids. Plus, well armed security. We know that’s a fat fucking lie.. They don’t get pics which means they don’t go out 🤣🤣😢😢😢
“Why are ‘royal sources’ issuing quotes about Duchess Meghan’s photo collage?”
Because they have nothing meaningful to do? Because there is nothing else to talk about in royal columns? And finally, it’s mutually beneficial because the columns get more clicks than the ones about the others, AND they divert attention from them. Like what else is there to brief about, the fact that KC3 supposedly stopped chemo? Yeah no.
That picture of Archie & Lilibet is from 2022. The kids don’t look like that anymore, nor is it a full-face shot of either of them — in fact little of Lilibet’s face can be seen, as she’s turned away from the camera.
These rats and “royals” seething in the UK are more pathetic by the hour.
And yes, I’m interested in whatever #HRHMeghan and #GoodKingHarry CHOOSE to share with us — because I find them authentic, thoughtful, heart-full, and compelling. Long may they reign.
I just went back and all you can see is her pigtails and a small amount of her cheek. Archie you can see his one cheek and eye and half his nose. The only full face pictures you can see are when they are infants and truthfully I could not tell if it was Lilly or Archie in the couple of ones shown.
They (Rota/KP/whoever) hate that this is all on Harry & Meghan’s terms, no-one else’s. As has been noted here many times, the Wales children are trotted out far more than they ought to be, usually because a chain has been yanked somewhere. The press I am sure would LOVE to be able to do the same with the junior Sussexes. They can’t. They were complicit in chasing away the two biggest superstars that family could have hoped for, so now they get what H&M are willing to show us, when they are willing to show us. I for one am more than happy with that, not least because I get a huge kick out imagining the wailing and gnashing of teeth from certain quarters.
” a never-before seen image of Archie, 6, planting a kiss on three-year-old Lilibet’s forehead as they stood in front of a lavishly decorated Christmas tree.”
Dang, you can just hear the seething rage in that sentence! I wonder what enrages the author more: Is it that the Sussexes can take adorable photos of their children that aren’t immediately released in the tabloids? That Meghan might have a whole archive of photos of her ginger prince and princess that the rota will never see? That Archie and Lili, having grown up in California with two very tactile parents, are adorably affectionate with each other? That the Montecito Christmas decorations are too “lavish” (lol forever, the Windsors live in Baroque palaces).
They dislike Christmas trees that are lavishly decorated…conveniently overlooking the fact that Albert brought this tradition with him.
Or it it – “HOW CAN THEY AFFORD SUCH A LAVISHLY DECORATED CHRISTMAS TREE?!!” 😅😂🤣
Then again, I remember the puny Christmas tree posted by Maureen – it looked like a twig. And I felt sorry for Maureen for a second – he must be so lonely at Christmas time. Better write more bile against the Sussexes!
“Lavish”. I think that it enrages the writer that the Sussex family has the ability and the cojones to live a lavish life. “Royal sources” resent this deeply. And the joy. They resent the joy too.
Definitely. They all have miserable personal lives and it’s an affront to them that this couple lives to love.
What did Tyler Perry say? He wishes he could find that type of love.
Meghan sharing old pictures of her kids is not putting her kids in danger in the uk. Bc they’re not going to the uk, as Harry said. Bc Charles blocked security to those kids and evicted them from their secure home in Windsor. So nope, it’s Charles, the terrible father and grandfather, who is the one putting those kids in danger if they were ever to go to the uk. Don’t get it twisted blaming it on Meghan’s cute collage. Please.
Love that the photos the Sussex’s choose to share with people on IG are the story, she truly has overshadowed that Monarchy in less than a decade they now need her for relevance and attention. Love this era of joy for Meghan💞🌷
It is fascinating that the relevance of the Windsors depends on a Californian family of four. 😏
What a bizarre obsession.
Exactly! WHY DOES ANYONE CARE ABOUT THE SUSSEXES yells the morons who write about them endlessly. Sigh.. But you really can’t educate people. Trust me, I tried.. With evidence!
Yes nobody would possibly be interested if Meghan didn’t have a picture of the kids on the board. That’s why pubs like page six have thousands of articles about Meghan & why some were doing timelines of when she was last seen in 2023 when she wasn’t seen in public for a few months 😒
The press are just mad Meghan is sharing pictures of HER family on HER terms in a way that’s difficult for them to exploit. They are also mad that her IG runs counter to a lot of the crap they want to write & are trying to shame her into sharing less. I wonder if people in the palace are also bothered by more content showing Harry’s family. More visibility of Harry’s family may reflect on bad dad Charles & I’m sure they wanted Kate to be the only royal mother that matters. She may have less excuse for her work shy ways “because she has children” if Meghan is showing her family life whilst also managing a business, hosting a podcast & series etc.
I do like that photo of Meghan showing her naked pregnant tummy in what must be her third trimester.
It directly addresses the derangers’ fiction (if it originated from Sam Markle – she needs to be sued) and despite Lazy’s attempt to be earth mother, it is Meghan in her Gaia mode that captures it.
There was also a pic like this, of Meg taken at Frogmore, when pregnant with Archie. She was wearing a body con dress; and it was taken in silhouette, in front of a window. The crazies who insist she was never pregnant are just astounding.
The photos Meghan posted of the children were old and as Kaiser said if there were no photos of them the British press would be crying about not seeing the children. They’re trying to push the narrative that Harry is opposed to Meghan posting Archie and Lili but it’s clear that Harry’s the one taking most of the photos and videos on Meghan’s page.
Those gutter rats are annoyed because of California’s privacy law re publishing images of children. Meghan and Harry’s children are out and about as other children are, they are also out of reach of those gutter rats. Privacy as explained by the Sussexes is sharing what you choose with the public, vs the gutter rats taking unauthorized photo’s. Harry and Meghan are in lock step when it comes to their children’s privacy as well as their’s. Those rats are annoyed because they do not have access to their children and very little access to the Sussexes. Loved the board, loved the peep into their private lives.
Apart from they’re clearly morons. If you want to be disingenuous then sure. But they know 100000% why. They are the reason why? So what’s their point?
It’s like this: In hell, the devils always fart loudly and after every meal. That’s why we living beings don’t remember the contents of the devil’s meal, but only the bad odour that lingers in the room.
“If they weren’t [on the photo board], would anyone be interested?” Questioned a royal source,”. Yes considering everything Harry and Meghan do is analyzed. Only the British media could spend a week talking about a wedding from seven years ago. More books have been written about them in the last five years than the rest of the Royal family combined.
Exhibit 1: the avocado toast of terrorism. 🥑
I think it’s so great that the two big ones and the two little ones are doing well and are there from the circle of hell.
One of those rags posted a full page spread of Meghan’s instagram post, so clearly they are interested.
Beautiful! I hope Meghan’s board spreads joy!
Cue: KP designing a photo board.
The gaslighting on the Sussexes every move continues unabated by the royal insiders supported by the royal commentators and the tabloids
Why the palace has any interest in Meghan’s instagram posts is really a question I’d like answered. It’s a pretty weak argument if you’re bringing up a photo of the kids from 2022 to make assumptions about what Harry thinks about Meghan’s mood board and how it relates to security issues in the UK. He’s right there behind the camera. They try so hard to make it seem like the Sussexes aren’t aligned. It’s a cute mood board and was nice of Meghan to share it with us. Congrats on hitting 3M followers.
The derangers and rota hate this proof of the Sussexes’ joy … especially as it’s being experienced in a place of sunshine and warmth.
No wonder they’re jealous, seeing as how they have to follow around the drab left-behinds in dreary old England.