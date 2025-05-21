Princess Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead repeat to the palace garden party

Garden Party Season is in full swing, and on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales were the main hosts of a Buckingham Palace garden party. This is Kate’s first garden party appearance since 2023. She skipped the garden parties last year, saving her first official public appearances for a tree-portrait and Trooping the Colour. At least William and Kate had good weather for Monday’s party – the last time William hosted one of these things (last year), there was a torrential downpour which literally put a damper on the festivities.

For Monday’s garden party, Kate did yet another repeat. This is the same Emilia Wickstead dress she wore in 2022, to the Jubbly service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. I remember those photos vividly because the body language between William and Kate was awkward as hell. The body language has not improved in the past three years. The hat is a repeat as well – this might even be the same hat she wore to the Sussexes’ wedding? Lemme double-check… it definitely looks like the same one. I genuinely wonder if Kate’s constant rewears are connected to King Charles’s refusal to allow her to issue royal warrants. I also wonder if it’s connected to William possibly limiting her budget.

Hilariously, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were co-hosting the garden party. Poor Will and Kate need back-up at a party! That’s how incapable they are. Sophie’s dress is especially bad, but whenever I say that, the dress usually retails for upwards of $1500. Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie were also there!