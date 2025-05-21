Princess Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead repeat to the palace garden party

Garden Party Season is in full swing, and on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales were the main hosts of a Buckingham Palace garden party. This is Kate’s first garden party appearance since 2023. She skipped the garden parties last year, saving her first official public appearances for a tree-portrait and Trooping the Colour. At least William and Kate had good weather for Monday’s party – the last time William hosted one of these things (last year), there was a torrential downpour which literally put a damper on the festivities.
For Monday’s garden party, Kate did yet another repeat. This is the same Emilia Wickstead dress she wore in 2022, to the Jubbly service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. I remember those photos vividly because the body language between William and Kate was awkward as hell. The body language has not improved in the past three years. The hat is a repeat as well – this might even be the same hat she wore to the Sussexes’ wedding? Lemme double-check… it definitely looks like the same one. I genuinely wonder if Kate’s constant rewears are connected to King Charles’s refusal to allow her to issue royal warrants. I also wonder if it’s connected to William possibly limiting her budget.
Hilariously, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were co-hosting the garden party. Poor Will and Kate need back-up at a party! That’s how incapable they are. Sophie’s dress is especially bad, but whenever I say that, the dress usually retails for upwards of $1500. Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie were also there!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Kate’s clothing budget has been cut and Sophie’s dress is hideous.
Looks like the hat she wore to Meghan’s wedding when she wore that White/cream dress.
I’m fascinated by the fact that she’s wearing the same earrings that she wore to Meghan’s wedding. Along with the same hat style she wore to Meghan’s wedding. Just days after the Sussex wedding anniversary. You’d think she wouldn’t want to reference back to a day she so clearly did not enjoy. Bizarre.
I do believe those are the earrings Kate wore to her own wedding.
Really? Whoops. I strait up thought it was the same. Just kidding then.
If it was the same thing she wore to the wedding it’s a little creepy to have a rewear right when the Sussex’s anniversary is getting headlines all over , but Waity does creepy stalker often enough it wouldn’t surprise me if it was intentional.
Well, look who’s hugging everyone now!
Something definitely looks “off” in her lower facial area. Her nose looks more bulbous and her lips look…odd. She looks medicated frankly.
Sophie’s dress should be burned immediately! And WHY do they wear them SO LONG??? Sophie’s can’t even be considered “tea” length. With that sillohuette, and hitting at the ankle is NOT a flattering look for anyone.
See, Kate, THIS is a yellow dress. She is this so we would all start talking about how she wore white to Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Again, some more. She is the worst.
Spring?
Would make for a nice tablecloth.
Yup. Those are her wedding earrings too, with the acorns, so no new jewelry either.
The sad part – although fitting for someone with no personal style or sense of self – is that she can’t even style the repeat dress differently. The hat she’s wearing is almost identical to the one she wore to the jubbly that Kaiser linked to. So she’s styled the outfit exactly the same. Why not wear a different color/style hat to switch things up a bit?
Her budget is cut, and yet both Charles and William have more money than ever before.
My guess is her clothing budget has gone to helping her parents. It’s the only thing that makes sense to me. No one wanted to help them out, so Kate had to give something up.
I would say the same thing – her budget went to save her bankrupted parents who have a huge Manor House they can never afford to live in, they have to eat and pay utility bills too. Their state pension won’t be enough to pay for them, unless they have private pension w/c I doubt as they did not have enough money for their business to carry on.
I’ve wondered the same thing. It’s pretty obvious that her clothing budget has been cut drastically since whatever happened in December 2023, and given the state of her parents’ finances, it makes sense. Her hair budget has been cut, too.
Kate looks aged and dried up.
Far too much eye makeup.
Her face is so thin. I think we might see her even more gaunt because of the pale lip color. I have the same issue. I look like a ghost, especially in photos when I don’t wear any color on my lips.
Her neck looks gaunt.
Prune. Too much in the sun. Did she get back from Mustique?
Kate definitely does not look well. The unretouched photos tells the tale. Skin looks dry and she looks tired and frail.
It’s because she has that frail type of thinness that that signals old age and osteoporosis. I’m not trying to body-shame, it’s just that there are slim people who are wiry and muscular and you recognize that they are that way because they are exercising and fit, whereas with others, often a more elderly person, they just look so fragile as if the wind could blow them away, and that is more the way she looks now. It’s worse in the video as you can see how the dress hangs off her when she moves.
It’s jarring how different she looks from the VE Day concert pics from 2 weeks ago
It’s a little shocking how drastically kate has aged, and yellow is definitely a color she should remove from her wardrobe.. every shade of yellow from pukey to pale is a bad color choice on her.
Her face is starting to look like leather.
She looks sad and tired. Her smile doesn’t reach her eyes. Being the Princess of Wales doesn’t seem to be the job she always dreamt of. Neither will be the Queen Consort-job.
I’m not judging the looks of a person who has cancer.
Oh but she’s “cancer-free” now, if she actually did have cancer. No, she’s veering into anorexic territory.
I bet Charles just paid her bills and didn’t give her money. Now that Will has the duchy he can get the money, so they are probably putting it in offshore accounts somewhere.
That’s a good point that Chuckles probably just paid her bills, no questions asked (while insisting there was no money to support Meghan). I wonder why she wouldn’t just order things and either let The Other Brother feel guilted into paying an overdue bill, or just stiff the vendors like her mother and the queen mother notoriously did. You’d think she could get away with still ordering things and then just dine and dash.
I wonder if that’s what led to the alleged fight/facial scar back on that fateful December, a fight about clothing budgets or huge designer bills.
I’m wondering if she gets a budget of some sort from William but is having to give it to her parents. Not that I think her parents are paying back their debt but they might be needing money for other reasons.
Yeah, I bet that’s it, too. Whatever she gets, she’s giving to her parents because they have no income now. I can’t see any other reason why she wouldn’t be buying more now that she’s Princess of Wales, rather then obviously less.
That’s always been my thought as well. She just sent the bills to Charles and he paid them. William is not as generous and I do wonder if she’s having to use her money to help her parents maintain their lifestyle as well.
She looks really thin and tired in these photos. But again, this is where the obsession with photoshopping her hurts her – I don’t think she would stand out to me as looking so tired except that the press or photographers go out of their way to edit her photos, so when you see one thats not touched up, its jarring.
That dress is a nice shade for a garden party, but i always found that seam going down the front (off center) a little weird since i think its just decorative. the dress zips up the back so its not like its hiding buttons or anything.
You know I wonder how it is for people who meet her in real life. I’ve been up close to a few celebrities and I’m usually shocked at how thin they are, or how tall or short they actually are but their faces never really shock me.
It has to be jarring to see her in
person when every official photo that you see of her in newspapers, and even the photos that they put on social media are so touched up.
Here I thought, and she’s looking really gnarled but then like you I thought, would it seem that big of a deal to me if they didn’t spend all this time making her look like the same woman that stepped out of the Rolls-Royce going into Westminster Abbey 15 years ago?
It really does her a disservice, because I feel like when people meet her in person they’re probably disappointed in her looks and if her self-esteem is an issue that has to hurt more. I can’t imagine that everybody can fix their face instantly enough not to look shocked when they see her.
I agree. After seeing all those edited photos, the unedited ones become shocking. Also, the natural lighting is really brutal for a lot of people. It is always sunny events we are getting this kind of photos of Kate.
The switch to thicker eyebrows and heavy makeup does not help either. There is a side by side of her with a photo of her wearing the same hat at Meghan’s wedding in church and the change from 2018 is drastic. She had a fuller face and her eye makeup was less harsh and the eyebrows were more shaped.
But it really shows how she lost so much weight post Louis and it’s not like she wasn’t thin at the 2018 wedding.
Her hair and make-up was really good at the Sussex wedding. She actually did have a little glow in her cheeks.
@Jais, I actually think the Sussex wedding is the one public event in her married life that she didn’t get her hair done and I think she did it deliberately, as though it wasn’t important and she just threw herself together in her off-white coat dress and a pale yellow hat to try and get away with it.
The only reason she looked good is because she was 3 weeks postpartum and Kate has always looked her best when pregnant/right after pregnancy
It’s kind of funny then if that was her trying to look undone bc it ended up being a better and softer look.
There is literally so little of interest that all I see is that the angles on both Khate and Sophie’s hats are just so off. This family has become so dull.
The look on Sophie’s face in the top picture? Man, if looks could kill… Of course, if she had been even a little bit decent to Meghan she might of had the day off.
I had so many questions, like why do Edward and Sophie look so teeny in the first photo? Isn’t he supposed to be 6′ tall? It’s like they’ve been photoshopped in. And why do those sideways hats even exist? And why is Sophie wearing my grandmother’s shower curtain?
But then I scrolled down to the close up of Kate. Yikes! She looks like there isn’t a bit of energy left in her. Maybe cut back on the frolicking in nature and get some good sleep.
I think it’s the perspective – they are standing way back near the flower urn while the Wailses are standing more forward. Because, of course, they outrank the shrunken uncle and tablecloth Sofiesta so need to stand in front of them.
I agree that Keen looks horrible. Wrinkly neck, tired, dry skin and lips. And her makeup is so aging. It’s wild that after all this time she has no sense of daytime vs nighttime makeup, or different makeup for an outdoor event vs one inside in a dark theater.
Edward looking wee was what jumped out at me too … it also has the effect of making Bill look like an outsized giant.
I had the same question about the photo of all four – the proportions are very off, if we looked at some picture on the balcony tall or less tall, everyone has same proportions. If they photoshopped the four together, I care less why, but where’s the professionalism, I am often wondering.
This, Eurydice!!
Someone used the “Honey, I Shrank The Kids” ray on them.
It’s Bidens with the Carters levels of weird perspective. Edward and Sophie look like literal miniatures in the picture, it’s so strange.
And if Kate wasn’t photoshopped to hell in every picture, her actual appearance wouldn’t be so shocking. But her neck looks frighteningly gaunt, she needs help from a nutrititionist.
Good lord, health issues or not, this family is ageing like milk. A lot to do with their horrendous style I’m sure but… yikes.
I think Eugenie looks great in the video. I know she is a few years younger, but her skin, makeup and figure are lovely. So is her polka dot dress. The big black hat covers too much of her face, but she is still lovely.
She really does look good in that polka dot dress.
At least the hat is offering some sun protection! She does look very good.
She looks lovely even though I find those polka dots so dated, the hat is a nice touch that balances them out. Zara looks good, too.
It is a little dated but in a glam way. Eugenie is serving as my favorite 80s murder mystery guest this time and I’m here for it. I’ve always loved her hair color.
Does she have a stylist who hates her? This is so matronly and dated
That Wales woman looks so unhealthy.
Kate is supposed to be a year younger than me and she looks the same age as Sophie. Girrrrrl let yourself gain 5lbs it will take years off your face!
Actually, she looks older than Sophie to me.
Lazy looks dated and her skin is sallow. She needs to eat. Someone give her a Big Mac.
Edward looks ill. He’s shrunk.
Someone commented here recently that he has long covid. I have no idea if that’s accurate
They look miserable and she looks especially haggard for someone without a job and full time help.
I was going to say how old Mother Haggard looks. Sophie is giving her a run for her money and she is 60 years old. She looks unhappy too even when she is smiling to her audience.
I think she looks lovely. The color suits her, the outfit is appropriate for the occasion, the accessories work, the hat is great and the makeup looks fine from afar (close up it’s way too heavy but that’s our Kate). A lone quibble, I’ve never liked that wrap front on the dress but I loathe Emilia Wickstead’s designs so that may just be my preference…
As for the other royals Sophie looks appropriately frumpy (so as not to detract from the higher ranking Kate) and quelle surprise, Eugenie looks FAB. Perfect hat and chic polka dot dress, gorgeous…Zara looks, well, like Zara. I don’t expect much from her so fine.
Otherwise, a rare “well done” for Kate for me
I agree on all points, the details on the dress are not well done, but the styling is nice for a garden party where she is supposed to be the center of attention. My only problem is the makeup. As I said above some lip color would do wonders. It looks like they forgot to do her lips, they even look dry when she smiles wide.
I agree, though I will say that I love Sophie’s look. It’s kind of terribly fun in its frumpiness and the hat just tickles me. It’s a crazy outfit, but I sort of like that. Oddly, it’s bizarreness makes it feel authentically “royal” to me. Like only a duchess would wear such a thing because of weird protocol (not upstaging higher royals) and somehow it makes sense in coocoo royal world!
I like Sophie’s dress as well. It’s very “royal at a garden party” to me lol. I think the issue is that Sophie loves that length and its not very flattering on her. a few inches shorter would make a big difference .
agree on Sophie — it just looks so typically British to me and I ADORE her hat.
I think Kate looks good too — I know the party line is that everything was faked with her health, but- I’m going to lean on the side of not talking about a woman’s weight, skin or wrinkles.
I am also a sucker for yellow and I love morning suits on the men.
One thing about Sophie is she sometimes really loves a busy pattern. Which is at least visually interesting.
I’m just annoyed that her styling is so identical I thought the photos were old instead of a new event
Sophie always looks as if she has been drinking vinegar.
She looks washed out. Too much makeup and lines around her neck. He is not returning her festive glances.
Sophie should not give that outfit to Louise. Very frumpy
The aged neck caught my attention but once I zoomed up her face shocked me. She’s looked haggard before but I was shocked at how haggard Kate looked in these photos. William looks awful. He’s aged but I still say that he’s has always looked as if he’s the one who was actually sick last year and that hasn’t changed. She was looking unhealthily skinny for years but he has lost a substantial amount of weight and his face looks as if he’s malnourished or something. It’s not good at all. In the photo of them standing at the top of the stairs, Edward and Sophie look like a mini version of the Will and Kate from the past. Edward having that bald head and long neck sticking out of that suit is too close to what William looked like over a year and a half prior. It’s very Dana Carvey as Turtle Man whenever I see either of them in these suits lately. Sophie with that hideous floral dress.
That closeup shot is shocking.
Smoking + sun + underweight.
Don’t know how you can even fix that with surgery.
She needs to gain 15 lbs STAT.
Why have none of those people learned to smize?
Why always so droll at a PARTY!?
They don’t need to be giddy, but at least look pleased to be there.
So I guess that’s my answer, they aren’t pleased to be there!
Kate looks nice, in that her hair is tidy & she’s put together . Pretty colour, though too pale for her. William is a joke. So miserable looking, all the time. It’s a party for god’s sake.
The other two are so bland I can’t be bothered.
They hate these things. Willie wants football season to return, Lazy wants to go back to nature.
Can you imagine putting up with these miserable people as king and queen for x amount of years?
One of many reasons I enjoy following the Swedish royal family is how happy CP Victoria always is at events and the enjoyment her daughter Estelle so often shows put a smile on my face
Vicky married for love, Willy settled for whoever would have him.
And Vicky works harder than Willy and doesn’t resent doing these events.
I love their Nobel Prize ceremonies. Lots of tiaras on display.
Gawd her neck. 😳 I’m not making a snark remark, she looks either starving — literally suffering from malnutrition — or prematurely aged, which given her access to the best personal care available, and medical care, just sits ill with me, no pun intended. WTF is going on? I might merely be lingering in my own mood as I attended a funeral yesterday for a person who had coped with cancer for a long time before passing away but are we sure this woman *isn’t* suffering a relapse of her condition? I was skeptical about her diagnosis as specifics were missing, updates were terse, & her treatment seemed to be remarkably fast & free of side effects like hair loss. But she’s clearly suffering from something, & by the looks of it, so is Edward. They both look genuinely unwell.
Agreed. I gasped aloud when I saw that close-up photo of Kate yesterday. Edward has not looked remotely healthy for years now. What in the world is happening here?
I quite like this outfit. It’s appropriate for the event and seems to fit her. The unphotoshopped pictures are not flattering but, as others have already commented, if her previous images were not heavily edited, the current pics wouldn’t be so startling.
Sophie continues to look like a very frumpy mother of the bride. She seems to be wearing longer length outfits at the moment and they do her no favours.
Kate and Edward look sick. Kate looks like a bobble head on a sick and the close-up pictures make it seem worse. Does anyone care enough about her to seek help?
Willy with the beard is god-awful. Ugh. No charisma whatsoever and it makes his head look long. Hence, why he is called egg; for his egg-head.
The bear d makes his face look dirty
Kate needs to put on at least 5 pounds.
She has access to best doctors and nutritionists. A healthy diet and supplements could improve her health. She should put that first instead of working on nature videos
Her photos from afar look nice with the dress which is appropriate for a garden party…however, once I saw her close up…omg! Her skin is rough and dry and her neck….she tries really hard to hide it with heavy make-up but she has the opposite result…she needs to gain a few pounds to look less emancipated…and, as far as her budget is concerned, I don’t think it’s being cut…remember, this is the woman who decided to wear repeats when Meghan was crucified by the press for her clothing budget..no, everything is a game for them and she wears repeats to avoid talking about her deteriorating appearance or to cause discussions such as the ones we are having here to provoke William or something…if Sophie has a new dress, I can’t believe the mother of the future heir, divorce or not, is not allowed to buy new clothes.. something is definitely up..
Kate looks so old
When my husband finished treatment for throat cancer, the hardest part for him was the waddle he developed underneath his chin and the 90 pounds he lost on the PEG tube— he tries to hide it, but often people mistake him for my father instead of my husband.
Wishing your husband well in his recovery @wendy.
she looks so totally different in the close up!
Is it just me, or in the pic at the bottom where they are looking at each other, does she look ready to smack him? Like he may have just said something that was so stupid, she may not be able to take it.
And thanks to the commenters above for pointing out that Sophie and Edward seemed to be standing 5 feet back from bill and kathy- making them look tiny.
Wonder if that is one of those- we’re more important- we stand further up hierarchy things.
I assume citizens who get invited to the parties enjoy getting dressed up and going, so, that’s nice.
By their expressions, they look like they had some sort of a “tiff.”
I think their marriage must be a constant “tiff”.
Kate, in recent years, has favored dresses like this one, with some kind of embellishment to create the illusion of a fuller bust. It kind of did the trick at the Jubbly, but it’s not working at all anymore.
Eugenie looked the best. Very pretty, elegant, and not frumpy. I don’t know why, but Zara always looks “stuffed” into her clothes. I think Kate looks like herself. This kind of styling is entirely hers. It gives her an identity and she should stick to it.
I agree with all of this.
Eugenie looks great. And yeah, Zara doesn’t wear her clothes well.
Kate used to be at a healthy weight years ago & very athletic. It’s shocking to see her like this. Did she not look better health wise in the video released last Aug? She might be drinking & not eating.
If she were drinking too much she’d still have bloat around her waist. My late sister had eating disorders and drank most of her calories — she was thin as a stick but thick through the middle.
Pray tell, is that ‘butter yellow?’ asking for a friend.
That is a proper primrose yellow rather than the ‘gaslighter white’ of her dress for H&M’s wedding.
(Hat tip to the CBer that coined that phrase)
The fact that she’s wearing that hat from the Sussex wedding with an actual “primrose”/”butter” yellow is what gets me. Cuz yep, this is actually yellow. This dress just makes me think of when she wore it for the jubbly and was caught turning around on tape and making a nasty face, presumably as the Sussexes either entered or had just sat down. It was just one more example of Kate being unable to act well in a church.
Ford fiesta has a decent clothes budget, lots of Italian and French designers.. However wtf is she thinking with that hot mess. Maybe she’s trying to suck up to Kate? But it’s all bad
What’s with the hem on Sophiesta’s dress?!!!?? That’s a mess!!!
Comparison between this recent photo in full sun and pictures wearing the same hat at H&M’s wedding-when Kate still had weight in her features from being pregnant, underline much of the difference ‘post disappearance’:
The teeth she returned with are different to her teeth in earlier photos
There is even a dent by the ‘scar area’ (!) not just the scar
The comparison to her Wimbledon appearance, in which her cheeks, both at rest and smiling, looked as round as a Kabocha pumpkin and her close ups preternaturally smooth, is stark.
The photo of Kate with weight gained naturally through maternity do not match her ‘Wimbledon face’ and that look vanished afterwards so it wasn’t some kind of side effect of medication.
That wasn’t just photoshop at Wimbledon, or ordinary cosmetics, they built up her face prosthetically.
Right? Even her teeth are different. My goodness.
Interested Gawker, your post just took my breath away — because I think you are right. Bang on the money. My god. I used to work on a TV show in the US where we used prosthetics very sparingly, *rarely* mostly to simulate injuries (it was a cop show) and it takes *hours* but FWIW it is a form of magic. With enough time, lighting, methodical, patient work, makeup, they can do *anything* and I think you are right — that is what they did. I suspect she had reconstructive surgery (probably several procedures, over an extended timeline) and on the outings where we saw her, she was sporting prosthetics. Do you remember how they trailed “William Harry Potter scar” by way of SEO optimisation shortly before Trooping the Colours? …so anyone who googled “scar” would get filler forms as a result? …..it explains the paranoia about her being seen in public for months.
Kate looks truly terrible — her dress is fine even though the color washes her out. But her face and neck … yikes … She looks to be in her 50s.
She just looks rough.
I wonder if she is really sick. She looks terrible. Or is she just terribly unhappy?
Apparently BP invited the family of Liz Hutton, the 17-year-old who died of cancer. Kate spent 2-3 minutes with the family (doesn’t seem like much time?) and leaned in for a hug photo-opportunity. I wouldn’t dare to judge any family that’s lost a child, and the garden party was probably a wonderful occasion for them. But it does seem like even more cynical PR from Kate and her handlers.
The dress is fine, although yellow is a hard color for anyone. I don’t think her neck looks bad, except it may be reflecting that her body fat percentage must be around 0% and maybe also bad lighting. My god is Kate thin. William must like his women that way (see: Rose). She’s starving herself for him and her own self-image, not for us. Otherwise, Kate’s family would be doing something to get her help.
Lort. That outfit and her accessories look nearly identical to the infamous photographed white pale yellow outfit she wore to the Sussex wedding close to their 7th anniversary. The Sussex wedding/anniversary has been getting loads of Windsor induced rota coverage for weeks. Ick to wear a similar look to reinforce that biased coverage. Who is picking out her clothes and encouraging this creepy cosplay? Also. She is a middle aged woman who has birthed 3 kids and is somwhow smaller than she was in her early 20s. Something is terribly wrong for her to be this painfully thin. She just looks so miserable.
Maybe it’s a “touching nod” to the Sussexes? An olive branch? Truly doubt that. Yes, she is painfully thin, and I hope her family get her help, whether it’s psychological or medical.
Conspiracy theory here: she does NOT look well. Maybe that’s part of the plan: make her life so miserable that she bolts, and then hey, William can say his wife was crazy and now he can start a new life for himself. They did it to Diana, they did it to Meghan, why not Kate too?