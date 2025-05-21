“Naomi Campbell wore a black-and-gold Dolce & Gabbana in Cannes” links
  • May 21, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Naomi Campbell wore Dolce & Gabbana in Cannes. [RCFA]
Rest in peace, George Wendt. [NYT]
Jennifer Lopez has been out and about in NYC a lot in recent days. She wore a white Stephane Rolland dress last night for a party. [Just Jared]
Isabelle Huppert pledged allegiance to the Canadian tuxedo. [Go Fug Yourself]
Again, I thought Dakota Johnson’s Gucci dress was fine? [LaineyGossip]
Review of Murderbot: I cannot wait for this week’s episode! [Pajiba]
Charli XCX released a video for an old song. [OMG Blog]
Selena Gomez has her own signature Oreo. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lopez loves some ostrich feathers. [Socialite Life]
Teen Mom’s Nathan Griffith pleads guilty. [Starcasm]
Updates on Sean Combs’ trial. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Naomi Campbell wore a black-and-gold Dolce & Gabbana in Cannes” links”

  1. Alicky says:
    May 21, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    Naomi looked stunning.

    And this is by far the longest JLo has gone between relationships, isn’t it? We’re talking months here!

    Reply
  2. DeeSea says:
    May 21, 2025 at 1:53 pm

    My god, Naomi Campbell looks absolutely, breathtakingly stunning.

    Reply
  3. WaterDragon says:
    May 21, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    I will be on the prowl for the Selena Gomez Oreos! I positively love cinnamon and chocolate together.

    Reply
  4. Nev says:
    May 21, 2025 at 3:32 pm

    Naomi just AMAZING.

    Reply
  5. J.Ferber says:
    May 21, 2025 at 4:25 pm

    I’m buying the Selena Gomez Oreo on June 2nd. I’ll put it on my calendar.

    Reply
  6. JanetDR says:
    May 21, 2025 at 6:06 pm

    Naomi looks incredible!
    I don’t know what I am going to do about Murderbot 😫
    I don’t subscribe to Apple but that is one of my favorite book series! I guess I’ll wait until it’s done and just do a 3 month thing?

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    May 21, 2025 at 8:33 pm

    I want to watch Murderbot. But I’m waiting to see if it gets gory/bloody/depressing. But it sounds hilarious and Alexander Skaarsgard…I’ve been a fan since he was Eric on True Blood.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment