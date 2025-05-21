“Naomi Campbell wore a black-and-gold Dolce & Gabbana in Cannes” links

Naomi Campbell wore Dolce & Gabbana in Cannes. [RCFA]
Rest in peace, George Wendt. [NYT]
Jennifer Lopez has been out and about in NYC a lot in recent days. She wore a white Stephane Rolland dress last night for a party. [Just Jared]
Isabelle Huppert pledged allegiance to the Canadian tuxedo. [Go Fug Yourself]
Again, I thought Dakota Johnson’s Gucci dress was fine? [LaineyGossip]
Review of Murderbot: I cannot wait for this week’s episode! [Pajiba]
Charli XCX released a video for an old song. [OMG Blog]
Selena Gomez has her own signature Oreo. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lopez loves some ostrich feathers. [Socialite Life]
Teen Mom’s Nathan Griffith pleads guilty. [Starcasm]
Updates on Sean Combs’ trial. [Hollywood Life]
Naomi looked stunning.
And this is by far the longest JLo has gone between relationships, isn’t it? We’re talking months here!
Maybe Jlo is already with someone we just don’t know yet.
Hmmm, could be!
My god, Naomi Campbell looks absolutely, breathtakingly stunning.
I love her hair.
Do you think this is her hair or a wig? I don’t remember seeing her in any other hairstyle than long and straight
Naomi is and has always been stunning!
I will be on the prowl for the Selena Gomez Oreos! I positively love cinnamon and chocolate together.
Naomi just AMAZING.
I’m buying the Selena Gomez Oreo on June 2nd. I’ll put it on my calendar.
Naomi looks incredible!
I don’t know what I am going to do about Murderbot 😫
I don’t subscribe to Apple but that is one of my favorite book series! I guess I’ll wait until it’s done and just do a 3 month thing?
I want to watch Murderbot. But I’m waiting to see if it gets gory/bloody/depressing. But it sounds hilarious and Alexander Skaarsgard…I’ve been a fan since he was Eric on True Blood.