Prince William & Kate were included on Time’s Philanthropy 100 list

Time Magazine’s latest issue is yet another “listicle.” Time is doing something new, they’re introducing “The Philanthropy Issue,” wherein they highlight the “Time 100” in global philanthropy. A good idea, genuinely, but it seems less about tangible philanthropic objectives and more about “hey, these people have a foundation, no follow-up questions needed.” Speaking of, guess who made the list? The Prince and Princess of Wales. From Time, complete with the asterisk.

Philanthropy is hardly a new calling for British royalty. King George II, in the first recorded act of royal patronage, helped establish an antiquarian society focused on art and architectural conservation in the 18th century. The modern royal agenda, though, suggests priorities have shifted. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues, tackling homelessness and rural mental health through their Royal Foundation and spotlighting innovative solutions to climate change through the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award founded by William in 2020. “It’s more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people,” the Prince told the BBC in November. Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach. To support her “Shaping Us” campaign, which champions well-being initiatives for children five and younger, Catherine convened a business task force that included the Lego Group and, to assess impact, consulting firm Deloitte. Last spring, the group published a report that concluded investing in early childhood programs could yield an additional £45.5 billion ($60 billion) for the U.K. economy annually. The finding spurred task force members to commit millions towards these initiatives. *Disclosure: TIME’s owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported the Royal Foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2021 Time Magazine cover still has these people shaken to their core, I swear. I think Meghan getting invited to speak at the Time 100 summit last month also bugged them, because Kate has now been included on two subsequent Time listicles. I imagine some Kensington Palace lackey was screaming down the phone. As for the asterisk… lol. Of course Time Mag’s owners are in league with the Royal Foundation. Michael Bloomberg has also been tasked with spreading money around to embiggen William. I wonder if Kensington Palace is going to throw another tantrum about “William doesn’t accept honors and awards (except when he’s trying to compete with his brother, who was on the cover of Time)!!”

Two more stories adjacent to this – one of the Philanthropy Time100 covers is David Beckham, I swear to God. It feels like a major royal conspiracy, doesn’t it? And as the British media covered William and Kate’s place on this list, they couldn’t help but show their hand. The Daily Mail’s headline: “Harry and Meghan DON’T make Time100 ‘philanthropy’ list but Kate and William do – despite Sussexes going to New York summit last month.” Sure, but are Will & Kate really winning here, considering Kate did a poor imitation of Meghan’s Time 100 Summit suit AND the Sussexes were already on a Time cover? Where’s Will & Kate’s Time cover, btw?