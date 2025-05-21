Prince William & Kate were included on Time’s Philanthropy 100 list

Time Magazine’s latest issue is yet another “listicle.” Time is doing something new, they’re introducing “The Philanthropy Issue,” wherein they highlight the “Time 100” in global philanthropy. A good idea, genuinely, but it seems less about tangible philanthropic objectives and more about “hey, these people have a foundation, no follow-up questions needed.” Speaking of, guess who made the list? The Prince and Princess of Wales. From Time, complete with the asterisk.
Philanthropy is hardly a new calling for British royalty. King George II, in the first recorded act of royal patronage, helped establish an antiquarian society focused on art and architectural conservation in the 18th century. The modern royal agenda, though, suggests priorities have shifted. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues, tackling homelessness and rural mental health through their Royal Foundation and spotlighting innovative solutions to climate change through the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award founded by William in 2020.
“It’s more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people,” the Prince told the BBC in November.
Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach. To support her “Shaping Us” campaign, which champions well-being initiatives for children five and younger, Catherine convened a business task force that included the Lego Group and, to assess impact, consulting firm Deloitte. Last spring, the group published a report that concluded investing in early childhood programs could yield an additional £45.5 billion ($60 billion) for the U.K. economy annually. The finding spurred task force members to commit millions towards these initiatives.
*Disclosure: TIME’s owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported the Royal Foundation.
[From Time]
Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2021 Time Magazine cover still has these people shaken to their core, I swear. I think Meghan getting invited to speak at the Time 100 summit last month also bugged them, because Kate has now been included on two subsequent Time listicles. I imagine some Kensington Palace lackey was screaming down the phone. As for the asterisk… lol. Of course Time Mag’s owners are in league with the Royal Foundation. Michael Bloomberg has also been tasked with spreading money around to embiggen William. I wonder if Kensington Palace is going to throw another tantrum about “William doesn’t accept honors and awards (except when he’s trying to compete with his brother, who was on the cover of Time)!!”
Two more stories adjacent to this – one of the Philanthropy Time100 covers is David Beckham, I swear to God. It feels like a major royal conspiracy, doesn’t it? And as the British media covered William and Kate’s place on this list, they couldn’t help but show their hand. The Daily Mail’s headline: “Harry and Meghan DON’T make Time100 ‘philanthropy’ list but Kate and William do – despite Sussexes going to New York summit last month.” Sure, but are Will & Kate really winning here, considering Kate did a poor imitation of Meghan’s Time 100 Summit suit AND the Sussexes were already on a Time cover? Where’s Will & Kate’s Time cover, btw?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, cover courtesy of Time.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, London, UK, 08 May2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave after attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade, London, UK, 08 May 2025.
Prince William and Kate Middleton at a concert on Horse Guards Parade in London to conclude the UK's 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorations.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
Concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2025
Credit: Toby Melville/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
“TIME’s owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported the Royal Foundation”
😂😂😂
Marc and Lynne, I’m afraid to say you’ve backed the wrong horse. But do keep on issuing your cheques to Willy’s vanity blackhole of attention.
Titles from the Keens in their future?
Are they dual citizens? A title commands more money.
Even Angelina could only command an
Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George and she’s well known compared to these donors:
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-29565253.amp
Lol at that asterisk 😂 Nothing this lazy bums do will give them the accolades they crave because they want to be Harry & Meghan.
The Wales are such losers. An asterisk * was place re their inclusion on this list. They will take any bone offered to them if it places them within the Sussexes orbit. How pathetic. The Sussexes get the cover and a speaking engagement at the Times summit, the Wales get an asterisk *
That * made my morning, I needed a good laugh, and it certainly makes the Wale’s look desperately pathetic. When people are laughing because WanK just can’t help themselves from making their petty jealousy so obvious, they have already lost and they are just to arrogantly stupid to realize it yet.
Mimetic desire. …credit to season two of The White Lotus.
If you take millions from people and dribble a little of it back to them, is it philanthropy?
Is that like Robin Hood in reverse?
This. And I don’t even think they give money. They give their “time” and their “attention.” They keep all that ill-gotten or public money all to themselves.
Bahahaha x a million to that asterisk. William and Kate are such losers. My goodness.
That asterisk in relation to their inclusion on that list shows that it was brought. No one has an asterisk notated which makes the wales and times look bad. In trying to one up HM, they only make themselves look bad because now I am looking for tangible proof of why they should be on that list and there isn’t. Anytime someone is on a list I always look them up and if other people are like me WK did not help themselves being on that list, asterisk and all.
I haven’t looked at the whole list. Are they truly the only ones with an asterisk by their names?
I really want Kate to speak at an event. I really, really would love her being asked. Maybe we can get kp onside. It would make my year! How do we get Kate to speak (🤣🤣🤣) at a time 100 event.. Let’s do it. It
Definitely. Marc, Lynne, add a couple of zeroes to your cheque and make it worthwhile for Lazy! Throw in a visit to a national park so she can film her next installation of her nature series and you’ll definitely get a lot of attention!
I’m sure someone can convince her that she’d be awesome.
I really want it because I need a laugh. And it’ll be hilarious.
Ok. Deloitte is already massively in this field. Yes, you can pay Deloitte to do a caregiving study, and others have already done this, but kudus I guess to the royal foundation for stumping up the cash? Although it’s nothing more than major US not-for-profits have done to stump up the same money. And the article doesn’t mention that Lego’s contribution was donating special EQ Lego sets to daycare centers, which is hardly the same as sponsoring parent training initiatives or pushing for a national caregiver leave policy (beyond birth/adoption) in Britain, for when your kid gets sick or has dr’s appts etc—which is what caregivers really need, but it’s super expensive to businesses.who mostly oppose it.
Earthshot, don’t get me started.
And that Lego has been doing that sort of thing for years before teaming up with Kate.
Did they pay Deloitte to do this study though? The wording is a little vague.
I’ve only seen one royal reporter tweet about this and there were no front page articles about it. Furthermore shouldn’t the King be on this instead of William and Kate? People always talk about all the work he’s done with the Prince’s Trust and he’s not on the list. Anyway, it’s clear they’re on this list because the owners gave the Royal Foundation money.
[RANT]
Seriously? Has William fixed up the mold in the properties of their tennants? Has he done anything about the radon gas in the empty prison at Dartmoor where he charges the government millions. William rarely performs any of the royal duties (for which we in the UK pay him an exorbitant amount of money) let alone carry out/contribute to philanthropic ventures. What an absolute load of tosh. And don’t even get me started on Kate Dolittle!
Nonsense, just a load of gaslighting nonsense.
[/RANT]
These are the three items listed under “Our Impact” on the foundation’s home page. This is the self selected summary of what the foundation wants to highlight.
101K – Industry employees trained in anti-trafficking practices through out United for Wildlife Coalition
500K – people responded to our 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s, the largest ever public survey of its kind on the early years
6M – additional people in the UK spoke about mental health since the Heads Together campaign
Beyond pathetic. But even more so when you look at the foundation staffing and see the huge number of people (ten) listed with a Director title, plus the CEO, former long time head of BAFTA, Amanda Berry. Presumably these people all receive compensation, as they are listed as staff. An additional nine people are listed separately as trustees.
The salary overhead must be huge. And for that overhead the foundation – according to its own publicity – has virtually nothing to show as concrete accomplishments. This should immediately raise a red flag about so little money being directed to program activities vs. administration. Looks like the foundation’s primary function is providing cushy jobs and nice items for future cvs.
Of course, not everything on Time’s list (s) are as obviously worthless as the Royal Foundation, and it’s good publicity for people and organizations that may usually fly below the radar. But including the royal foundation on this list is a pretty egregious error, and I’ll remember in future to take any list Time puts out (or for that matter, any reporting about the royal family) with a huge grain of salt.
“6M – additional people in the UK spoke about mental health since the Heads Together campaign”
Pray tell, how did they manage to quantify this statistic? Did they hack into people’s phones? Number of calls to a mental health line? If they’re trying to show impact, they’d better have evidence to back up their numbers from the air.
“ 500K – people responded to our 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s, the largest ever public survey of its kind on the early years”
Did they survey under 5s? 😂😂😂 the lack of detail is outstanding. Very wishy washy.
OMG – “Our impact”???!! They’re even copying the format of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation’s annual Impact Report? 😀 . Lorks.
Hm. Well, okay, i guess. sure. i’m sure no phone calls were placed or demands met and i’m sure the Benioffs will NOT be invited to any royal events over the next few months to a year.
That was bought and paid for.
I can hear Peggy screaming at his aides “I’m the bloody King! If I want to be in TIME I should be in TIME! Don’t they know who I am???”
This is such a farce. Award them for the vacations and sports events? The lazy duo
You can REALLY see the vertical dent on the left side of her forehead in the top picture. I wonder if Bully hit her in the head with something MUCH heavier than a pillow, causing the missing year.
*** Husband of the Year
Yes, I think he did, Waterdragon. I’ve known two “posh” men who committed DV, and they both have exactly the same vibe as Bulliam. One wife left him, she was brain damaged from his last attack, and the other wife stayed, alternating between hating him and obsessively loving him. This was a long time in the past, I was young when it happened. But the vibes about the husbands haven’t changed.
Wake me up when either of them gives a speech for the Time summit. Or appears on a list without an asterisk. But sure good for them. Whatever soothes their egos and has them thinking their “winning” something.
William turned down taking over the Prince’s Trust. Too lazy. Did he end homelessness yet, did Keen solve the early years yet. What a joke.
Don’t forget he has to end racism in football too – it’s so boring
OMG the asterisk
this is so embarassing
Surely ‘princess Kate’ wants to give a speech since Meghan did. How can we make this happen. It’s going to be hilarious.. Can we do this?
words included, Nature, Early Years, (fill in blank) is important, in her speech, reflection,
To praise kings for their “philanthropy” who finance themselves through taxes, who have gained their wealth through the labour and hardship of other people and who have caused much poverty and hardship over the centuries, is completely out of line. I think that is completely inappropriate. All that these people do is no more than a small compensation for the suffering they have caused over the centuries.
This !
Marie Claire had an article about the success of the Hubb Cookbook. The book to this day continues to sell. In 23 the Royal Foundation received 80k that’s over a million. The book has been a blessing and has a major impact. This got very little coverage. Last year KP was listed as Untrustworthy by APF. Kate did zero work. William has yet to step up and help the king. Do this people realize we know how to read and comprehend? We don’t need them to create something that DOESN’T EXIST(🤥). Kate has 20 charities n William 30 yet where’s the impact? These people lie and write 💩to make that useless con artist family look good. They’re not worth their weight in gold. I haven’t seen KW do any fundraising. NY Post wrote 🇺🇸 gives a lot of money to the BRF charities. Yet the charities gets the crumbs. How can this moron write this BULL💩. There’s something major happening. I’m trying my best to understand. The behavior coming from 🇬🇧 screams USELESS. Yet there are people fighting teeth n nail to save that fossil. That family lost the war. NOW they’re losing the BATTLE. If my prediction is right Sentebale will reveal how incompetent and unhinged William truly is. That family is mentally unhinged as F–K! No respect for those 🪳.