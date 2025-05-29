Brad Pitt on his divorce from Angelina: ‘Just something coming to fruition. Legally’

Brad Pitt unfortunately covers the “summer issue” of GQ. He’s one of three summer-issue covers – Lewis Hamilton and Damson Idris are the two other covers, and obviously, this whole thing is about Pitt’s stupid F1 movie. Reportedly, Apple spent over $300 million on this fakakta movie and I hope it bombs so hard. This GQ profile starts out with all of Brad’s professional bros hyping him and the movie. They even got Jerry Bruckheimer to say “Brad is having the time of his life.” Yeah, Pitt is a 61-year-old domestic abuser who got Apple to spend $300 million on his big-boy-goes-vroom-vroom movie. That’s something else which makes this whole enterprise even crazier: Brad Pitt’s deeply problematic personal history means that he has to largely dodge the kind of interviews where he would be pressed about his lack of relationships with the children he abused or the ex-wife he’s still disparaging. Which is why this GQ piece reads like the studio wrote it using AI prompts. Pitt did field one question about his divorce, just FYI. Some lowlights from GQ:
Director Joseph Kosinski on how Brad is different than Tom Cruise: “Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled. They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more.” Elsewhere on set, the movie’s action-vehicle supervisor, Graham Kelly, puts a finer point on it: “We’d have had a crash,” he says, smiling. “Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean really to the limit. That terrifies me. I mean, I’ve done loads of Mission: Impossibles with Tom and it’s the most stressful experience for someone like me building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he’d be the first to say, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to do that.’ ”
Brad on the SAG strike which derailed the production: “We got to Silverstone which, my God, is a glorious track and became like a home for us and then we’re off and running, and we’re ready! We’re on the grid standing next to the actual racers. The telecast is going to cut us out, but our cameras are going to get us all, we’re a part of it. We have this amazing weekend. Everything goes like clockwork. Everything’s sublime. Everyone’s on a high adrenaline rush. We pull this thing off! I drove in front of 80,000 people in the stands on that day. I didn’t cock up the car, didn’t put it in the wall, didn’t beach it, everything was good! And then the strike happens and I was gutted. I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was bumping into walls. I was like, Oh man, man, we have this push and we had this—here we go! And then all of a sudden someone said: Cut. But it was probably the best thing that happened for the movie, and the best thing for me. I got to drive a whole nother year because of it.”
The similarities between F1 drivers & actors: “There’s an isolation. Even a loneliness when you don’t feel like things are clicking. They usually lead to something greater and you can find purpose in it. But there is a definite isolation and it’s not necessarily a negative, it’s an endeavor and a constant discussion with you and yourself of maintaining this thing. And, yes, I think we’ve got it bad. But those guys are so scrutinized and that sport is so revered and there are so many of us that think we could do it, too, just because we drive a car fast down the freeway or something. They get so much sh-t. It is shocking to me. They’ve got to have thicker skin than even us.”
His personal life: “My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way…. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know. I don’t know. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”
Whether he feels relief at finalizing his divorce from Angelina: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”
His thing with Ines de Ramon: Pitt and his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, attended a public event together for the first time at the 2024 British Grand Prix, a race won by Hamilton in his final season with Mercedes. I ask Pitt if he and de Ramon deliberately decided to appear publicly for the first time at an F1 race. “No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” Pitt says, chuckling. “If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”
This whole profile/promotional mess made me sad. Maybe the movie will be a hit, maybe there’s an audience for this, but it all just feels like such a waste of time, money and resources. It also feels like Pitt was the wrong person to star as the “wise F1 elder.” As for what he says about his divorce… he makes it sound like it was out of his hands, when clearly, he was the one holding up the divorce as yet another way to punish Angelina for leaving him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of GQ.
He’s an abuser and a scab.
Seeing this film is crossing a ticket line.
It says so much about Apple that “picket” was autocorrected to “ticket” on my phone.
true!
The people still standing up for this Pos is sickening. All his go to tabloids and comment sections are blaming Angelina saying she’s the abuser, a homewrecker who got her karma and more disgusting things said. Mostly from women. The whole truth needs to come out about this abusive scumbag and those who still fawn over him. (Clooney, Aniston, Paltrow, J Roberts)
I imagine many of the negative comments against A are coming from bots.
That cover….Brad looks definitely past his sell by date! He looks like a ravaged old man, aged beyond his 61 years. Its does not scream “edgy”, if that’s what they were going for.
And as for his current girlfriend…weirdly like a lackluster carbon copy of Angelina. That’s why it’s clear he hasn’t gotten over his ex.
Jerry was always a dick to women. No wonder why he worships Brad.
Brad is evolving into another Tom Cruise. Mistreats a woman who loved him, now endlessly parades with one after the other, rudderless. Sucks to be this boy-man.
There’s a difference.
Like it or not Tom is one of the last superstar around, he is an actor who can carry an entire movie and open into theatres. Something that Brad can only dream about.
And ffs Tom pr strategy is way better. He disappears, and moving in the UK made wonders for his image.
I can’t believe I am defending TC 😵💫
Well, that paragraph was actually pretty funny. Sentence after sentence on how amazing TC is, how hard he works, how far he’s prepared to go, and then a couple of words about how Brad is just … there.
I think he purposely shaded Brad by bringing up Tom. Didnt they not get along? lol Tom is flawed, but about his work, he is clearly passionate and perfectionist and the best around about his craft. Brad has never been that. And Jerry confirms that. He’s just banking on the pretty boy ticket, the celebrity friends and the cool dude. It’s so passé.
Did he really just compare estrangement from his children to a fly buzzing around?
THIS IS THE PART that stood out to me, comparing his children’s lives he attacked and destroyed in so many ways as gnats
GFOH brad you gross abuser
His personal life is in the news because he wants it that way. There are some actors out there that are able to keep their private lives on lock down. He is a sorry excuse for a human. He is an abuser and a piece of filth.
I think of Pedro Pascal’s rising star as being the opposite of Brad Pitt. That man keeps his personal life on lock. The public only knows what he wants them to know. And everyone who interacts with him says he’s lovely to be around/work with/interview.
But Brad puts it all out there and then gaslights the public when the PR goes bad. Not only is he abusive to his spouses but I would go so far as to say he’s emotionally abused the public for years.
Bro. Dude. This man is still suing his ex-wife over an “unwritten agreement” about a winery. Which she fairly sold after first giving him the option to buy. But he refused bc she wouldn’t sign a more comprehensive NDA that would cover up the fact that he beat up his kids on a plane. And her. So life just evolves? Sure, bro. Sure, dude. But he’s also made some real choices in his life. Life isn’t just randomly happenin, bro.
He’s a POS. That’s all I got.
Basically.
Son a pure vanity note, he looks ridiculous on the cover. Husky bear vibes.
The beanie is giving Hemingway vibes.
On a completely frivolous note – enough with the bucket hats!
agreed — those are some choices in that pic.
I don’t know what that cover photo is supposed to represent. Has his character just crashed his car in a spectacular way? He looks like he can’t decide between throwing up or pooping his pants – maybe both.
it is very Ed Harris meets Justin Theroux — so angsty, so edgy, much rugged.
Lol, he wishes. To me, it’s like he’s holding back a giant hurl.
All I could think is what did he do to GQ that they went with that photo on the cover.
Are you saying that this outfit doesn’t scream “summer” to you???🤣
Unfortunately for Brad, thigh high black leather boots have already been worn (and worn better) by much hotter and much less problematic faves Pedro Pascal and Alexander Skarsgard.
I admit that I easily suffer secondhand embarassment, but that cover made me immediately wince. It’s really, really awful and makes BP look a little desperate. Then again, he has never had an image of his own (he just takes the image of whoever he is with), so I guess they had to create something for him.
A grown-ass man in his 50s should not be using the term “fam.” It’s ridiculous and so is he.
I’ve only ever really liked Pitt in “A River Runs Through It” playing the destined-to-die rebel (spoiler alert!). While everyone was falling over themselves for him and his character when “Legends Of The Fall” came out, I was side-eyeing Tristan and preferred Alfred/Aidan Quinn, the steady brother.
I felt exactly the same way about Legends of the Fall! Didn’t like Tristan. I knew that Alfred/Aiden Quinn was so much better!!
Pitt is 61!!! Grown ass man talking like he is still 15. Shame to admit I used to have a crush on him and watched all his shows. my favorite was spy game with him and robert redford. i used to rewatch legends of the fall and a river runs through it and have dirty thoughts.
Brad still hasn’t gotten the hang of the fact that the 90s are long gone and that neither he nor his fake happiness make that much of an impression on anyone anymore. You have to know when to get off the stage, because if you stay on it too long, it’s hard to get rid of the aftertaste of embarrassment you leave in others.
Damn, dude looks rough on that cover!
Horrible cover. Who thought this looked good? It makes Brad look old and try hard not tough if that was what they were going for. I can’t get over how nobody questions him about his kids. Same with Tom Cruise.
I cannot abide this abuser in any capacity.
Same…I cannot WAIT to NOT watch his movies!🤬
Of course, sure, you absolutely don’t have a whole team planning your every PR move, it’s just you living your life!
Does he still think it’s the 90’s and we believe everything we read in People? The veil has been lifted.
Makes me recall him playing Louie to TC’s Lestat, many many years ago.
Lol at him acting nonchalant. Sure brad
Also you can tell his mid (late) life crisis is hitting him HARD 😭 He’s turned out to be such a loser
Sweet Jesus that is a jumpsuit — I zoomed in to see what was on the side of his face and realized he is wearing the jumpsuit my Grandpa used to get from Sears ( the male version of Memaw’s house dress) .
Oof! You’re right!
The whole vibe of that cover makes me think someone was having flashbacks to DiCaprio’s The Revenant era, and thought “what about instead of a bear and Tom Hardy, we just put him in thigh high leather boots and a black jumpsuit?”
It’s so bad. Nonsensical and gross
Why does the cover look like he is modeling for Tom of Finland 🤣 just needs to unzip
LOL that is definitely the GQ cover he deserves.
The interview was punctuated with him saying “dude” and “bro”. I can’t lie, when i read it I felt like it was part AI and part Brad’s coked up responses. He sounded pathetic sucking up to big brother Tom. Cringy and doesn’t make me want to watch his movie.
The way he peppered in the dudes and the bros sent me.
All the F1 drivers saw the movie and all had the same feedback “I think non-F1 fans will like the movie”. No one was raving about it, all were being nice, most for Lewis’s sake. As a huge F1 fan myself, I hope this movie flops badly.
I think small stroll and max didn’t watch it. Lucky guys.
Max Viarstapen didn’t even attend the Monoco Premier screening that Lewis Hamilton threw, Instead he spent time with his new born and partner, the drivers who saw the movie weren’t as overjoyed only contractually obliged to say something nice about a movie that doesn’t represent real.F1 . 61 year old Pitt playing a driver is most ridiculous I wish it bombs like Bombylon did
I had to laugh at Max and Stroll not showing up. Max with his kid and Lance was like “Why? I’m rich. I’ll just go hang out on my dad’s yacht instead of watching this garbage” hahaha
The way he talked about the strikes – like he was the center of the universe and the only one they affected. What a narcissist.
his whole life revolves around his career. even when he pretended to be a father, it was with his image in mind. it was definitely a personal tragedy for him, not being able to work normally.
Family, dude, bro looks like domestic abuser Brad Pitt is using thr language of his Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend, trying to act hipster at age of 61. I’m glad once again GQ have made him look like a try hard hipster looser on the cover .. disrespecting those ge abusec calling his children, flies buzzing around, is utterly degrading, and gaslighting Angelina over the divorce, he’s such a looser , I hope the vanity movie he scabbed flops hard
The cover looks like he’s pooped in his grandpa nappy , he looks ridiculous showing off his Temu girlfriends employers ugly necklaces looks ugly I hope he always remains bitter and miserable …as for George Clooney and Amal Clooney , Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow doing public simping is utterly disgusting behaviour towards domestic violence victims
LOL Best comment! *chef’s kiss*
When I first saw the link pic, I thought Timothy Olephant was dressed like Ernest Hemingway. What a weird look for anyone to chose. 300 million spent on this mess…. Ron Howard directed a good racing movie starring the best looking Chris and it wasn’t a huge hit. Why does Hollywood keep throwing big bucks at themes and actors that continually bomb? Can you imagine the content PBS or NPR could create with that money instead of Apple embiggening an abusive narcissist?
This photoshoot is hideous. That’s just what he deserves.
It makes me sad too. I read somewhere that the kids were wanting Angelina to defend herself, to put her side out there, and that Angelina never disparaged Pitt publicly or privately. By not seeing him and dropping his name, they have put their side out there, and I truly hope in the future someone writes a book or an article. But for GQ to ignore the huge elephant in the room is poor reporting. That’s a big elephant, that he has no relationship with his kids any longer.
So what happened to his pseudo architect persona? Looks like he dropped that when his Make It Right shenanigans came to light.
I thought this was funny, when he talks about having “a constant discussion with you and yourself.” Like there’s two of him in there. Bro and Dude.
Why did GQ choose that picture … He looks like he’s trying to take a dump. I don’t know if that’s supposed to be artsy manly?
At first glance, I thought he was wearing those boots I saw a drunken person wear once (I was walking by with my dog) when he was fly fishing in the river just before he lost his balance and fell backwards onto his own pole. But now I see it’s a jumpsuit and the bottom part is leather.
Judging by the cover pic I’d say GQ is Team Angelina.