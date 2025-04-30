Princess Kate groped her husband’s bottom on their 14th anniversary

Here are more photos from Tuesday, Day 1 of Prince William and Kate’s two-day tour of the Isle of Mull and Iona. They spent Tuesday in Mull, and today is Iona (and we’ll have the Iona photos in a separate post). William and Kate didn’t organize a special anniversary photoshoot ahead of time, but they did pose for the photo above while they were in Mull. The positioning is very… Sussex-wedding-reception-portrait. Some of you mentioned that Kate probably wore a chambray shirt because Meghan wore one in With Love, Meghan. Could be. Nothing would surprise me at this point, and if you told me that Kate created a new Meghan mood-board completely made up of WLM looks, I would find that completely plausible. I also think Kate’s blazer is probably the closest thing she had to copying Meghan’s Ralph Lauren suit.

William and Kate did seem relaxed, in my opinion. They haven’t done many joint events this year so far, and people are always examining the photos for body-language analysis. My analysis is that Kate was in a “good mood” and she wanted to do some touchy-feely photos for the tabloids. William wasn’t playing along but he didn’t look disgusted with her, so there you go! Obviously, at one point, Kate tried to grope William’s ass. That’s one of her favorite moves and he always looks appalled by it. Or as People Mag noted, “At one point, Kate — who has been known to give her husband a tap on the backside occasionally! — leaned in close to her husband, smiling as her hand grazed his back.” They’re calling this “PDA.” Sure.