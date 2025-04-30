Princess Kate groped her husband’s bottom on their 14th anniversary

Here are more photos from Tuesday, Day 1 of Prince William and Kate’s two-day tour of the Isle of Mull and Iona. They spent Tuesday in Mull, and today is Iona (and we’ll have the Iona photos in a separate post). William and Kate didn’t organize a special anniversary photoshoot ahead of time, but they did pose for the photo above while they were in Mull. The positioning is very… Sussex-wedding-reception-portrait. Some of you mentioned that Kate probably wore a chambray shirt because Meghan wore one in With Love, Meghan. Could be. Nothing would surprise me at this point, and if you told me that Kate created a new Meghan mood-board completely made up of WLM looks, I would find that completely plausible. I also think Kate’s blazer is probably the closest thing she had to copying Meghan’s Ralph Lauren suit.
William and Kate did seem relaxed, in my opinion. They haven’t done many joint events this year so far, and people are always examining the photos for body-language analysis. My analysis is that Kate was in a “good mood” and she wanted to do some touchy-feely photos for the tabloids. William wasn’t playing along but he didn’t look disgusted with her, so there you go! Obviously, at one point, Kate tried to grope William’s ass. That’s one of her favorite moves and he always looks appalled by it. Or as People Mag noted, “At one point, Kate — who has been known to give her husband a tap on the backside occasionally! — leaned in close to her husband, smiling as her hand grazed his back.” They’re calling this “PDA.” Sure.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Kensington Palace.
Mull, Scotland, 29 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, with some Hebridean sheep, during their visit to a local croft on the west coast of Mull to learn about sustainable production and the hospitality industry on the islands.,Image: 993589503, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robert Perry/Daily Mail Scotland/Avalon
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary
“Peg! Peg!”
She knows he likes it up the arse.
Beautiful landscape ruined by an awful couple.
I’ve never felt more entertained than looking at these pictures of them from yesterday, Kate trying to act like a happy married couple, and William just not being able to touch her, as if he finds her disgusting.
They were probably both ordered to look in love, but he couldn’t do it! Poor Kate, she tried soooo much!!
Hilarious 😂😂
Could two people possibly be any more boring and they just are not photogenic at all..
Relaxed? Hm, her hysterical laughing didn’t look relaxed to me.
Well they pulled of the pantomime for Day 1 photographs and the saccharine media coverage. At least no one was reaching out to touch people from behind chain link fences. Kate smiled and guffawed a lot and they posed for a shot hugging each other. Next up, Day 2.
I wonder if it will be as well received by the subjects and global audience as Charles and Camilla’s pantomime in Italy. 😏
I think she knows he dislikes it and thats why she does it.
Yes men don’t like having their bottoms pinched or patted, especially in public.
I think she does it because she knows he hates it, and he can’t swat her away when cameras are rolling.
The “happy couple” is putting on quite the show. I wonder if the touching in public is part of the agreement. The press loves to tell how incandescent with rage Peg is so I wonder if this is his way of saying that’s not true. Of course he has had a few days to prepare for this little outing and maybe even practiced with someone to make these pictures seem like he and she are a “happy couple”.
But why? What is this sudden anniversary extravaganza, when it’s not even a milestone year? They barely acknowledged it before. The press had been begging on their knees for this kind of material, so why now?
Because Meghan is on Instagram now and their anniversary is coming up.
They’ll never make it to their 20th.
Aren’t the people working for KP ashamed of letting Sick Note leave the house with those pounds of badly-blended bundles that will soon reach her knees?
And those jeggings never looked good on anyone — but at least Big Blue is back, and with it the unnatural way the left hand is presented to the world.
Don’t get me started on their *special kind* of PDA.
She’s grinning widely at him while he’s ” what the eff are you doing back there”? Grin back, William. It’s in the script. Did you not read the script?
@Libra She’s JLo and he’s Ben Affleck after the lurve has gone so he can’t fake it. Their intimacy co-ordinator for the Mull shoot must be hoarse from shouting at Will to RELAX !!
Intimacy cordinator hahahaha I’m dead. It must be an IC specifically for royals, because they still look stiff af on the cliff photo and like Will is trying to talk her into jumping off.
This man won’t read a simple memo or briefing paper, I think it’s a safe assumption that he certainly wouldn’t read a script! To Kate’s credit, she looks sort of playful and awkwardly affectionate, but he looks like she might give him cooties.
Kate deserves no credit.
She’s got a lot more riding on this than he does. We all knows it’s just a matter of time before she gets kicked to the curb – if his dad could do it with the luminescent and immensely popular Diana, Willy can do it with Waity Katie. He’s probably thinking how much he’d rather be talking about his favorite football team or whatever the current iteration of watering the rose bushes is.
He usually looks like he’s pulling away from an ass pat or any hint of affection from her.
And I don’t like the jeggings she seems to adore. I think they look unprofessional.
The media would only deem the jeggings scandalous if Meghan wore them.
He looks horrified, the look on his face is hilarious. She looks high tbh.
But can someone make Kate better wigs? That’s so bad and so obvious.
They got their sussex-esque pic from behind staring at the scenery! Lol
There seems to be far too much hair at the ends than their is on the top of her head.
He will show rage when cameras leave
The from-the-back portrait is likely so their facial expressions aren’t seen while they are touching. The children pictured with them certainly look over it.
It’s always the children in their photo ops that tell the real story. 😏
that photo is so awkward and stiff…..nothing about it screams “happy 14th anniversary.” They have their arms around each other while somehow still barely touching.
She’s trying to pull off that Meghan vibe with the chambray button-down, but it’s comes off as so affected. And honestly, her husband seems pretty over the touchy feely ass grabbing, so maybe she should chill and be herself instead of trying to force this affection onto him. It’s gross.
I just thought that the shirt was totally the wrong colour for the jacket.
Where is the outrage from the press and fans about William and Kate having their backs to the camera? There is no doubt that KP has told William and Kate that they need to act more like Harry and Meghan on engagements and the press are trying their hardest to project them as a couple in love. I just remember with Harry and Meghan there was a lot of anger that they showed affection to each other and they were called unprofessional.
They should look relaxed. After 3 vacations and a very minimal amount of work this year, there’s no reason for them to look tired, stressed or overworked. Bc they’re not.
They managed to get another taxpayer funded trip for their anniversary, they just had to spend an hour or so with the peasants first. Of course they’re relaxed.
They were inspired by Cam and Charles’ tax-funded Italy anniversary.
They should looked relaxed after three consecutive vacations. Also, her jeans are strangling her, so tacky. And he continues to look like he’s in withdrawal.
I see goodie bags.. bet you anything they will release a video of their kids enjoying those.
Nauseating. He probably is following demands by Carole he show pda to keen.
Honestly, I think they do look relaxed and sincerely comfortable with each other, given that it is them. I don’t actually agree with a lot of the analysis of their interactions because I think William is an extremely awkward, emotionally-repressed, practically touch-phobic person. I don’t actually think that means he’s always communicating disdain or dislike, I just think he’s extremely physically awkward always with everyone. I have friends who are like this (not to this degree and not looking angry necessarily, just reserved and awkward), my best friend is actually. If you saw her hug me, you’d probably think we just met and that I was being overly familiar with a stranger who was doing a half-hug, pull away. We’ve been best friends for more than 40 years lol, it’s just how she is!
I can see what you’re saying and I’d be inclined to agree except that we DO see William looking a lot more comfortable in public. he looked more comfortable on that outing with Sophie last year than he does with Kate. He looks more comfortable by himself. He’s still arrogant and says the wrong thing and laughs too much at his own jokes, but the body language is different in my clearly expert body language watching opinion lol.
Yeah, that’s fair and he does seem generally uncomfortable around Kate, though here I do think he looks about as relaxed with her as he looks with Sophie for example. Like dude is really just always slightly awkward imo!
Of course, I may be projecting because I just saw my best friend and was thinking as I was writing this about how she awkwardly head butted me in the chin as she awkwardly crouch-hugged me lololol
I agree with some people are like that (me!), except there are pictures of them when they were younger where they had very natural body language/ contact. And even more recently, when he was doing a homeless related event (selling magazines?) he took a picture with a blond woman where he’s fully smiling, with a relaxed face and fully embracing her. He does not look like that with Kate, even in the “I’m fine but not well enough to work” video from the fall.
Yes–that’s what I don’t understand. William wasn’t always this awkward.
I think it changed in their mid-20s when he broke up with her and they got back together again. After Sandhurst and after that polo match where she cosplayed Jecca and got basically ignored.
The interview at a ski resort when he was asked, “Are you going to announce your engagement soon?”
And he snorted “As if.”
I suppose when you break up so many times and get back together, you can only piece and retrieve all of your bits of your personality. A break-up is a little death within your soul and everytime you try to make up, you are never complete or what you were once your happy self before.
They also never took a proper break. It only seemed to be a couple of weeks before Willie felt guilty or Carole got pissy and he took her back. By that stage, Carole had press contacts. Their maturity stunted hence angry Willie is like a tiger in his gilded cage.
He wanted to break free – like Harry – from the palace prison. Hence both boys liked going to Africa, to get away. But instead of Willie marrying Jecca and flying to Africa when he could, he got stuck with Lazy who wanted to join him in his gilded cage because it would please her mother as it would propel them to the top of society.
In effect, Lazy imprisoned him permanently with no possibility of escape. Trapped, as Harry said. He got away to Montecito.
Sucks to be Willie.
Wait, Kate tucked her shirt into the skin tight skinny jeans and added a belt?!?! As someone who still likes jeggings and leggings even for professional wear you don’t style them like regular pants. Also how are her hips that straight and skinny with a shirt tucked in
These two are so weird. Like just be you ,