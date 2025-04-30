The Mail to Princess Kate: stop playing with sheep & wear something glamorous!

BAFTA President Prince William skipped this year’s BAFTAs, the annual celebration of British and international films. William was in Mustique with his wife and children. What was interesting about that is the British media didn’t have much of a heads-up on the Waleses skipping the event, and they had been hyping the Princess of Wales’s glamorous “return” to the BAFTA red carpet for weeks prior. They had to eat their words and pretend that it didn’t really matter, of course no one expected Will and Kate to show up to an awards show. Around the same time, Kensington Palace suddenly made a big stink about how they would no longer confirm details of Kate’s clothing, no more fashion IDs or briefings. There was some pushback on that, and KP sort of relented, but not really. Throughout this year, Kate has also been wearing a lot of old clothes and casual outfits, nothing glamorous and nothing particularly cute or notable. Well, the Daily Mail is fed up with the lack of glamour. The Mail’s Liz Jones wrote a funny screed about Kate’s refusal to be stylish and glamorous. Some highlights:
Kate was glamorous at her wedding, but it’s a different story 14 years later: How different to the image released today when the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in the Isle of Dull – sorry, Mull – to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. Scratchy tweed. Button-up shirt. Sensible walking boots. Where, oh where, was the glamour?
A boring Scottish field trip: On their itinerary are visits to a village hall, a ‘community hub’ and, wait for it, a croft where they will ‘help pick produce for the menu’ and ‘see the Hebridean sheep being farmed there’. It’s not quite their sun-kissed honeymoon in the Seychelles, is it? I know the couple fell in love while at university in Scotland, but this all sounds like a drizzly field trip forced upon schoolchildren. Where’s the majesty in looking at sheep? Or visiting a village hall? On Day Two, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay as they are known when north of the border will meet rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the ‘Community Forest’. To which all I can ask is: seriously?
Kate’s weird videos: We know Kate loves nature, having posed next to trees on the family estate. While recovering from cancer, she has understandably found solace in fresh air and beauty – as demonstrated by the video of her and her family frolicking in Norfolk when she completed chemotherapy last September. That footage may have evoked a fantastical, sepia-tinted vision of Enid Blyton-era England rather than a country of long NHS waiting lists and a cost of living crisis.
The no-fashion-IDs statement: In February, it emerged that details of the princess’s clothes and accessories were no longer being released through official channels. She wanted to be known as a work horse, not a clothes horse – and it has gone downhill from there. Wintry, old-fashioned maxi coats. Roll-neck jumpers. And – for a visit to a group of scouts in the Lake District earlier this month – a tweed bomber jacket and skinny jeans topped with a don’t-look-at-me baker boy hat, which even the normally sycophantic Vogue called ‘polarising’. She was doubtless comfy and warm, but hardly inspirational.
Glamour is part of her job: Of course, a serious illness can make you re-evaluate what matters. Perhaps these days Kate feels fashion is frivolous. But, I’m afraid to say, looking fabulous is part of her job. Yes, she can kneel in comfy jeans encouraging children to scribble, or pretend to be interested in sheep, but her real role is to boost morale.
A curious mention of Meghan: If the sort of itinerary planned for the Waleses in the Isle of Dull is all that is in store over the next few decades, no wonder Meghan swerved it. I – like many – watched her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, for the glorious gardens, the stylish clothes, the plentiful platters, the sunshine. Yes, it’s unattainable – doubtless largely fictional – but fun and glam, too.
Kate should go to Paris! I don’t want to see Kate – our beautiful ambassadress – reduced to a dull, dreary, uninspiringly ordinary mother-of-three. So next year, instead of a visit to Scotland for such a personal day in the calendar, why don’t the Waleses enjoy a sojourn in the British embassy in Paris instead? They can bask in the artistic glory of the Louvre before dining on Michelin-star steak frites rather than a globule of haggis.
The problem with “Kate and William should go to Paris for their anniversary” is that Kate clearly made some kind of deal where she will rarely, if ever, travel outside of the UK for work anymore. The other problem is that Kate just isn’t that person – she’s not glamorous or fashionable or interested in aesthetics. She loves her jeggings and her striped sweaters and her Meghan mood-boards. Stop trying to make her into something she’s clearly not! Still, I love the discontent from the Mail – “is this all we’re getting?” Yes. It is. That’s what you signed up for. The British media went all-in on the Waleses, expecting them to step up eventually. The British media can’t admit that they got suckered by a couple too lazy to do anything at all.
ALL the british media talks about is HOW KATE LOOKS! Its all they have because there is no substance there. Meanwhile, Meghan’s free hand on Instagram is making it hard for the Rota to keep up with insults and skewering (their attempts are beyond redundant now) and it makes it TEN TIMES as hard for the Royal family to stay in the news cycle. However, the conservative right here in America has stepped up its attacks on Meghan. Despicable person and pardoned felon Dinesh DSouza wrote a VILE, subtextually r8cist tweet yesterday about Meghan, referring to her as a “thing.” Of course Angela Levin retweeted it, and it now has over 1 million views. Praying for strength for Harry/Meghan as they fight the good fight of simply existing!!!!
The derangers on those DM boards call her a “thing” and the moderators do not remove those posts If Keen were called that, they would not be allowed to post it.
These people very much live in an echo chamber on X and most of us would not have known about it if you hadn’t shared it. Maybe we need to take a leaf out of Meghan’s book regarding what we share. Some things are not necessary to repeat.
The thing is Meghan and Harry don’t need prayers they need their fans to stop repeating and engaging in this nonsense, I never heard of it now I do and that’s the reason I’m not on X
I agree. I did not hear about it either until here. I actually feel like they are gotten alot of positive media from the US mags like People and Harper Bazaar.
Part of pulling up the root is identifying the root. Obsess over it, no. Point it out ONE or TWO times, yes. And yes, Harry/Meghan DO need prayers because there are diabolical and evil forces out to destroy them. Diana anyone?
One of Obama’s first inauguration promises was to “identify ppl who arent tell the truth and “call then out,” so WHAT are YOU talking about?!!!
I agree I’ve suggested this before, sadly people like to repeat that stuff. It’s unfathomable why anyone looks for that content.
This is why I block every anti Sussex account I come across. I won’t leave X yet because I love “Twitter Argentina” but I’ve blocked dozens of people the last 2 years.
Glamorous? Can’t? They have her confused with Meg. Peg doesn’t want to be upstaged by his loving stalker and so she doesn’t appear at events where one might wear a lovely gown. Even when she did attend these events her fashion choices were questionable.
The ‘Thing’ Meghan is bigger than 10 billion of them views and they know it. That’s the fun part for me. Watching how low their sickness takes them. Nobody notices a fruitless tree but everyone watches the tree that bears fruits. Sweet, beautiful, succulent and nourishing fruits for those who are healthy in mind to desire for it.
This outfit is so close just swap out the jeggings for bootcuts! Body in balance, boot tops covered, just generally a better cut for what she’s doing. I will say that she does generally look better in outdoorsy sporty type clothes, in part because she seems easier in her skin. This is who she is. She would make an excellent wealthy country squares wife. Unfortunately she’s not.
The sheep are staying away from the keens.
I don’t blame them. They are wolves and the sheep rightly should be afraid of them.
Kate doesn’t have, never had, nor will she *ever* have the natural charm and grace of Meg. They really got suckered into buying the sow’s ear, and to no avail, trying and trying, with repeated failures, to turn into a silk purse. Kate doesn’t have “it”: call it charisma, call it personal ease, whatever. In Kate (and Will) you have a person who is ill at ease with others in a social situation. That’s the only thing they have: instead of “bang for their buck “ the BP and RRs have picked the fizzled out dud(s).
Too bad, so sad….. So glad H&M (and Archie) hightailed it out of there when they did! A rough sailing took them finally to a calm, peaceful haven in Montecito to welcome Lili and a new life.
Smart move by Kant. She has thrown in the towel on fashion to avoid being compared to Meghan, who does it so effortlessly.
Kate and William need to burn those hideous outfits. Especially those jeans.
And now we know how the Brit media views Scotland. I didn’t see the majority of what Meg did as being “unattainable”. Sure, most of us won’t be doing these things in a mansion with a hundred bathrooms, but the things she did weren’t complicated.
Right? Scotland is part of the uk but they’re saying no go somewhere more exciting like Paris. But isn’t this whole thing to boost uk tourism? And yes I don’t think what Meghan did was unattainable but felt like maybe this was referencing Meghan’s effortless glam and style?
That’s what my first thought was. It’s your anniversary, blessing the peasants with your presence after a long time, being the only youngest fashionable (somewhat) royal, the whole countrys media singing her praises and this is what she wears! Something like a long frock and Boots (could have perfectly represented her country wife/tradwife aesthetic) ,or atleast something colourful would have been fine.
But noooooo. Slap on something Meghan wore the other day and add her own touch with the skin tight jeggings.
IMO the York sisters have taken Kate’s Most Glamorous title for at least the last 4 years.
I mean technically in the past, Kate has enjoyed the glam tiara moments. But as just a day to day stylish person? Not really but it does seem like it’s been even less exciting than usual. In almost a pointed way. But Kate has not been invited to glam tiara events in a while. She wore a freaking gold disco ball to a James Bond movie so its not something she doesnt enjoy.
Maybe they should stop trying to turn Kate into something she’s clearly not.
“She wanted to be known as a work horse, not a clothes horse.”
She doesn’t work. 🙄
The rats must be pissed that Lazy no longer sells papers. She’s a middle-aged, middle class, home counties housewife who happens to receive generous amounts of taxpayer funding to do fuck all.
So why not focus on that? And really, no need to disparage Mull.
Oh wait. The Dulls visit Mull!
Yes, I think she was hoping to be treated like Anne, who is known for working and for looking sharp and appropriate but largely in old clothes. Once again, the missing ingredient for Kate is that she doesn’t now, nor has she ever worked.
It’s probably not a coincidence that they were able to compel Willy and Kate out of hiding because Meghan has been visible again. Otherwise they wouldn’t be doing jack doodly.
I don’t have high enough resolution to see if Kate’s alleged scar is visible.
Apropos of nothing much, I went down a little rabbit hole about Diana’s car accident and the sole survivor of the crash had his face flattened by his injuries, and it took him about a year for his face to get back to new normal (with 150 pieces of titanium holding his face together, thanks to Dr. Luc Chikhani). Just saying people with massive facial trauma stay out of the public eye for a while.
Meghan’s Instagram this week was glorious. Just effortlessly beautiful and glamorous, with a generous helping of substance from podcast clips. UK tabloids certainly backed the wrong horse if style and sensation is what they were after.
The problem with Kate and Will is they aren’t Harry and Meg.
They are not glamorous, they don’t want to work and can barely put in the bare minimum of effort. And they don’t like each other.
When Harry and Meghan make an appearance like the one they just did in NYC you can see how happy they are together. And yes, Meghan looks fantastic from her hair to her heels. Kate doesn’t have a style identity of her own — I mean the woman was cosplaying the Queen for years! Cosplaying an elderly woman in her twenties and thirties. The girl didn’t even know she could wear pant suits until Meghan came along. Stop looking for glamour cause they do not have it.
“The British media went all-in on the Waleses, expecting them to step up eventually. The British media can’t admit that they got suckered by a couple too lazy to do anything at all.”
Exactly. Plus, what they really want to say is that they wish William and Kate were like Harry and Meghan but that’s a step too far for them. They effed up. The press told the Palace to reject the half in proposal because they believed that Harry and Meghan would fail and return within a year. It didn’t happen and now they’re stuck with this boring couple. It’s what they deserve.
As someone who still loves jeggings and leggings, even in professional settings, what the hell is this styling?!?!? Who wears a belt with skintight pants? As if that didn’t defeat the point of this style enough she tucked her shirt into them?!?
Well, Liz – you had glamour and you didn’t want it, so enjoy the sheep. And I love the bit about how she watched As Ever for the “fun and glam” – no, she didn’t. She, like everyone else at the DM, watched it so she could trash it.