They’re really mad that Duchess Meghan talked about her ‘honeymoon period’

The big “controversy” this week is the HRH The Duchess of Sussex still uses her title privately, despite the non-legally-binding Sandringham Summit. Notice that in all conversations about the Sandringham Summit, there’s a refusal to acknowledge what else was in the “agreement,” terms which the Windsors broke years ago. But I digress! If you’re focused on this asinine HRH story, you’re missing the fact that the royalists are absolutely losing their minds over some other parts of Meghan’s interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. This has caused a lot of consternation too:

“It’s not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you,” Meghan said. “H, that man loves me so much. Look what we’ve built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy children.”

She went on to make an analogy of their relationship. “I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Bros. When you get to the final final level and they say, ‘Slay the dragon, save the princess.’ I’m like, that’s my husband…He’s constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we’re uplifted and still make time for date nights.”

[From People]

These statements are triggering to every person who monetizes hate against Harry and Meghan. So much of that hate is built on the “theory” that the Sussexes have an unhappy marriage, that they’re miserable in California, that Harry wants to get a divorce or that he’d do anything to dump his wife and children and come running back to the UK. Oh, and they’re mad that Meghan said that she and Harry are in their honeymoon period, seven years after their wedding. Ingrid C-Word called Meghan “stupid” over that:

Meghan Markle has been slammed for making “crazy comments” about enjoying a new “honeymoon period” with Prince Harry after stepping back from royal duties. Royal commentator Ingrid Steward expressed disbelief at the Duchess of Sussex’s remarks during a recent podcast appearance.

The criticism comes as Meghan claimed she and Harry are now able to “enjoy each other in a new way” after getting “a little bit of breathing space” following their departure from the UK.

Speaking to GB News, Royal commentator Ingrid Steward said: “I can’t believe she can say such crazy things.

“I mean, if she wants to maintain some semblance of popularity, she’s got to be a little bit more humble. What she could have easily said is that the wedding was absolutely stupendous and it was wonderful. The British people were so welcoming, but sadly, it didn’t work out. I mean, it wouldn’t be difficult to say that even if she didn’t mean it. I just think that she is sometimes remarkably stupid.”

[From GB News]

As I said, Meghan’s interview was triggering to every person who monetizes hate against her and Harry. It’s actually beyond crazy that someone like Ingrid C-Word would be so personally OFFENDED that Meghan and Harry are in their honeymoon period right now. Which they are. Meghan posted the IG Story below, which was clearly filmed by Harry. He enjoys watching his wife in their garden as the dogs play in the sunshine. HONEYMOON!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “They’re really mad that Duchess Meghan talked about her ‘honeymoon period’”

  1. Beverley says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:32 am

    Ingrid C-word, cry more!

    Reply
  2. MSJ says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:33 am

    This is even more revealing to me “…..if she wants to maintain some semblance of popularity, she’s got to be a little bit more humble.”

    BE A BIT MORE HUMBLE???? No wonder they maligned her from the time she was revealed as Harry’s girlfriend and no wonder the palace fed her to the wolves. They saw that she is better than Kate by miles. They needed her to be humbled because they felt she wasn’t humble. 🤬

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:34 am

    Aw, I loved that part. When she talked about how that man loves her so much. And the super Mario reference of slay the dragon and save the princess. Cute af. And the audacity to say Meghan should be more humble. Please. Meghan didn’t say much for a long time. And now she’s got cute insta vids and podcasts and I hope she keeps talking about her honeymoon period with her fox of a husband. Meghan can be happy. She doesn’t have to hide that to make bitter betties like Ingrid feel better about themselves. Be more humble? GTFOH.

    Reply
  4. dawnchild says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:35 am

    Meghan is the ONLY one with the right to comment on her own life. Fgs!!!
    Is that sewer woman legit insane??!

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:35 am

    Ingrid needs to retire. SHe was nasty to Diana now is going after the next generation. Now if the article were about the two senior royal couples, she would be over the top praising that they still are in Love. She sounds bitter.

    Reply
  6. Lover says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:36 am

    Ingrid’s comment makes sense only if you think Meghan’s intended audience is Ingrid.

    Reply
  7. B says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:45 am

    Harry can say he’s happy he left a million times and they’ll ignore it but Meghan says they’re in a new honeymoon period and Brit media gets so ANGRY lol. At this point I don’t know which is dumber; British media continuing a smear campaign against Meghan that only harms their own credibility or them getting mad that Meghan doesn’t pretend that they’re not perpetuating a global smear campaign against her.

    Because what do you mean she could have said “…the wedding was absolutely stupendous and it was wonderful. The British people were so welcoming, but sadly, it didn’t work out. I mean, it wouldn’t be difficult to say that even if she didn’t mean it. I just think that she is sometimes remarkably stupid”. Why would Meghan lie to spare their blushes?? She left because British media made life untenable for her and her family in the UK and still try to harass her, her family, and business to this day. But for some reason Meghan should stay vague about why “things didn’t work out” in the UK. They are truly predatory and deranged and I say predatory because Abuser tactic 101 is trying to silence the victim. Fortunately Meghan and her loved ones are beyond them.

    Reply
  8. Libra says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:47 am

    Humble as in “know your place”. Don’t outshine the RF. Be less.

    Reply
  9. Dee(2) says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:48 am

    Why do they always have to try to bring everything back to that wedding or her time in the UK? She’s speaking about where her marriage is now after all that they’ve been through and how they can enjoy each other now. What is there to be humble about? That she’s happily married? She didn’t say everyone who isn’t happily married sucks. These people need to take a really good long hard look at themselves and figure out why they are so miserable.

    Reply
  10. Ginger says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:50 am

    Ingrid is pissed because Harry dumped Cressida (she is friends with her mom and it’s clear she wanted exclusives) She is always SO nasty when it comes to Meghan. She is also a racist telling a woman of color to be “humble” They hate how much Harry loves her and how happy and content they are away from them.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment