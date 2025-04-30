They’re really mad that Duchess Meghan talked about her ‘honeymoon period’

The big “controversy” this week is the HRH The Duchess of Sussex still uses her title privately, despite the non-legally-binding Sandringham Summit. Notice that in all conversations about the Sandringham Summit, there’s a refusal to acknowledge what else was in the “agreement,” terms which the Windsors broke years ago. But I digress! If you’re focused on this asinine HRH story, you’re missing the fact that the royalists are absolutely losing their minds over some other parts of Meghan’s interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. This has caused a lot of consternation too:

“It’s not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you,” Meghan said. “H, that man loves me so much. Look what we’ve built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy children.” She went on to make an analogy of their relationship. “I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Bros. When you get to the final final level and they say, ‘Slay the dragon, save the princess.’ I’m like, that’s my husband…He’s constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we’re uplifted and still make time for date nights.”

These statements are triggering to every person who monetizes hate against Harry and Meghan. So much of that hate is built on the “theory” that the Sussexes have an unhappy marriage, that they’re miserable in California, that Harry wants to get a divorce or that he’d do anything to dump his wife and children and come running back to the UK. Oh, and they’re mad that Meghan said that she and Harry are in their honeymoon period, seven years after their wedding. Ingrid C-Word called Meghan “stupid” over that:

Meghan Markle has been slammed for making “crazy comments” about enjoying a new “honeymoon period” with Prince Harry after stepping back from royal duties. Royal commentator Ingrid Steward expressed disbelief at the Duchess of Sussex’s remarks during a recent podcast appearance. The criticism comes as Meghan claimed she and Harry are now able to “enjoy each other in a new way” after getting “a little bit of breathing space” following their departure from the UK. Speaking to GB News, Royal commentator Ingrid Steward said: “I can’t believe she can say such crazy things. “I mean, if she wants to maintain some semblance of popularity, she’s got to be a little bit more humble. What she could have easily said is that the wedding was absolutely stupendous and it was wonderful. The British people were so welcoming, but sadly, it didn’t work out. I mean, it wouldn’t be difficult to say that even if she didn’t mean it. I just think that she is sometimes remarkably stupid.”

As I said, Meghan’s interview was triggering to every person who monetizes hate against her and Harry. It’s actually beyond crazy that someone like Ingrid C-Word would be so personally OFFENDED that Meghan and Harry are in their honeymoon period right now. Which they are. Meghan posted the IG Story below, which was clearly filmed by Harry. He enjoys watching his wife in their garden as the dogs play in the sunshine. HONEYMOON!

