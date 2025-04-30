Us Weekly: Princess Charlotte will soon be the monarchy’s ‘secret weapon’

Princess Charlotte’s tenth birthday is on May 2nd. I expect that we’ll get at least one new photo, probably not taken by the Princess of Wales. In some ways, Charlotte is the classic middle child, constantly overshadowed by her two brothers – George, the heir’s heir, and Louis, “the clown” of the family and the baby of the family. There are so many times where I’ve wondered why Charlotte’s parents don’t include her at fun, kid-friendly events. She’s only been allowed to go to Wimbledon in recent years, and she appears to be the biggest tennis fan of the family, crossing her fingers and loudly cheering for Carlos Alcaraz in the past two years. Anyway, Us Weekly put Charlotte (and Kate) on their cover this week. The cover story is full of bizarre quotes about Charlotte’s princess life. You know, where she’s living in Adelaide Cottage with zero live-in staff. Some highlights:
Charlotte loves Wimbledon: “Charlotte confidently shook hands with players and talked to adults like it was no big deal,” says royal commentator Amanda Matta. “Her ease in the spotlight is striking.”
Her parents are proud of her: As they celebrate her milestone 10th birthday on May 2, William, 42, and Kate, 43, couldn’t be more proud of their feisty little go-getter. As royal expert Sharon Carpenter notes, “They’ve watched Charlotte grow into a smart, confident and funny girl who knows how to hold her own both in the spotlight and outside of it.”
A good student: By most accounts, Charlotte is well-rounded and a good student at Lambrook School, where she goes by Charlotte Cambridge. “Her teachers treat her like any other student,” Matta tells Us Weekly. “She’s reportedly bright and diligent, and she’s said to be multilingual with a particular interest in Spanish.” Outside of the classroom, she enjoys gymnastics (“She’s often cartwheeling around the house,” says Matta), sports like tennis and archery and “anything adventurous,” Matta adds. In 2023, Kate revealed Charlotte has a passion for ballet and tap, and William once boasted that she’d mastered the art of flossing. Matta notes that the young princess is “also a budding baker” and that she “loves watching movies with her brothers.”
Charlotte runs the house: Home at Adelaide Cottage, Charlotte runs the house. “She’s the boss of the family,” says a royal insider. “Charlotte rules the roost.” Adds royal historian Marlene Koenig: “[Kate] describes Charlotte as independent and ‘the one in charge.’” William has hinted as much: In November, he revealed that she initially made him shave off his new beard. “Charlotte didn’t like it the first time,” he said. “I got floods of tears … Then I grew it back, and I convinced her it was going to be OK.”
Charlotte is the Spare: According to the royal insider, “William is trying to avoid the ‘heir and the spare’ dynamic that has haunted the royal family for the previous generations. He and Kate want Charlotte to recognize that she’s her own person with an identity that goes way beyond her place within the royal family.” It’s something particularly pertinent given William’s brother Harry’s remarks in his 2023 memoir, Spare. “I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B,” he wrote. “I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy… This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter.”
Charlotte has chores: The family employs a nanny but no live-in staff, and Charlotte has chores, including cleaning her room, setting the table for dinner and helping take care of Orla, the family’s cocker spaniel. “She really enjoys helping her mother out in the kitchen and will likely be quite the chef when she gets older,” says Carpenter. “William and Kate are teaching their kids to be responsible, and we hear that their chores are sometimes rewarded with pocket money.” Carpenter adds that screen time is limited: “Charlotte and her brothers are encouraged to play outside or get creative.”
A working royal in eight years: Koenig predicts Charlotte will begin carrying out official engagements when she turns 18. “As she gets through her teens, there will be talk of her being an asset,” Koenig explains, “and the secret weapon for the royal family.” Carpenter notes that while it’s unlikely Charlotte will ever be queen (she’s third in line to the throne after her father and brother George), “she’s still a crucial member of the royal family and is expected to play a pivotal role in the monarchy.”
The last excerpt cracked me up – so long “secret weapons” Sophie, Beatrice, Eugenie, Anne and Louise. Charlotte must be the secret weapon now, at 10 years old. That’s a crazy amount of pressure to put on a young girl too, especially given the well-documented heir/spare dynamics. William and Kate have spoken and briefed about the idea that Charlotte and Louis might not end up becoming “working royals” too – like, they’re going to put all of that pressure on George to carry the monarchy, and Charlotte and Louis can do whatever they want. Now, do I think that’s the way it will actually happen? Please. Of course not. Anyway… yeah, when I read these kinds of pieces about the Wales kids, I’m just so happy that Harry and Meghan got the hell out of there.
They’re setting her up to be Anne and make her a workhorse for the rest of her life. That kind of pressure on a child is horrible.
Legally, she’s not the spare at all. Louis is.
Yes she is. QEII issued a LP when Kate was pregnant with George in case he was a girl. Charlotte is above Louis in the line. It just doesn’t apply retroactively so it doesn’t change anything for any of the other Windsors like Anne, Beatrice, and Eugenie, etc.
She certainly is the Spare and ahead of Louis. It was about time the rules were changed.
The law was changed, Charlotte is the spare. The rest of the aristocracy still puts men first though. She can inherit the throne but she can’t inherit a Duchy.
Actually, Charlotte is the spare. The Queen changed the rules in 2013:
This was a result of the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, which changed tradition to state that the gender of a royal born after October 28, 2011 does not give that person, or their descendants, precedence over anyone else in determining the next monarch. Before this legislation was passed, older sisters were passed by their younger brothers in the order of succession and Charlotte would in these circumstances have dropped behind both Prince George and Prince Louis in line to the throne.
Charlotte is currently 3rd in line, behind her father, William, and her older brother George.
Under the old rules, Louis would have moved ahead of her in the line of succession, but not since 2013.
Charlotte is not yet a teenager and the Firm is planning on putting her to work. They accepted the Sussexes are not coming back and I’m glad they’re not. Archie and Lili will be free to have lives and careers in the US. Wait until Archie turns six next Tuesday, May 6. Social media will crash.
Who is Amanda Matta that is giving direct quotes? This is quite a bit of detail about Charlotte from someone who seems to be quite an insider. Is she also a friend of the family? They usually quote sources and insiders but Matta is not quoting anyone else, she’s making direct statements about Charlotte. Did Kate okay this person to give the interview to US Weekly and why a US and not UK publication? So many questions. Strange that they didn’t reach out to People magazine. Interesting 🤔
Former People editor moved to US Weekly. That is why they are running all these cover stories both from KP and Sussexes. The editor probably brought their sources there.
But contrary to all that bullshit she is worth billions, how much real money would she own? Or will she be dependent on father and brother?
She will be dependent on her father and then eventually on her brother and then on her brothers heir if she outlives George. I feel for all the Wales kids for different reasons but the pressure on Charlotte to be the perfect princess (beautiful, thin and traditional) will be enormous .
She would be next if George does not have children. I hope she is not dependent on people. ANd her father will allow her to marry her choice, like he tried to do with Harry (even if he had no business doing so).
I hope William lets all the children marry their choices.
And undoubtedly Kate will have issues once Charlotte is a little older and attracts more attention.
Lordy. Truly wish the Wales kids well bc “the firm” is a messy and cold system. I know it’s charlotte’s birthday coming up but it kind of feels like the midds commissioned a Charlotte princess piece real quick after a picture appeared of another princess’s red hair. I hope that’s not the case and it was already planned for her birthday bc I’m loathe to think of the midds and KP already playing into that bullshit. But I don’t put it past them. So yeah, I’m glad the Sussex fam is far away.
I am so thankful the Sussex’s have the life they do now and left this dysfunctional mess behind them. She’s only ten and they are already building the cage of her future.
Weren’t they saying Sophie was the secret weapon? These royal experts, at least two of them live in the US, are projecting a lot on Charlotte. I felt very sad reading this piece. Why are these magazines writing features about Charlotte when she’s not even a working royal? I agree with Kaiser, thank god Harry and Meghan took Archie out of this mess.
For there to be an entire cover about Charlotte with her picture on the cover on an American mag about what it’s really like to be a princess, come on, I feel like it was lowkey commissioned by KP or the Midds. Maybe I’m wrong though. Most of the details can probably be gleaned from past articles on anything having to do with Charlotte. SO basically info that was already in the public realm for “experts” to reiterate. Doesn’t seem like anything new so maybe it’s not.
Well, it sounds like she’s a normal kid – doing pretty well in school, doing cartwheels, setting the table, feeding the dog. Until you get to Monarchy’s Secret Weapon. And why “secret”? Everybody knows who she is and that she’ll have obligations to the monarchy.
Kates on the cover again. I doubt Kate works in the kitchen they have 66 people on staff. Charlotte will be out to work at 18. What about university.charlotte already is typecast and at age 10.
I hope the queen left her some money, so she can start her own life. the Money Diana left Harry was a life saver. since Kitty Kat want to be QC there is no chance of a nest egg for the Spares
But they always said all wealth goes from monarch to monarch, the private wealth too. So there would be no money to inherit.
Yes Diana looked after Harry, even before her divorce she asked her father for money to invest for Harrys future. Which says a lot about what she thought about Charles taking care of Harry. Especially if Harry wanted to do his own thing.
this makes me feel sad for Charlotte. They’re going to make her start working at 18? So I guess she won’t get the decades to “learn” that William has gotten?
If they genuinely cared about her and Louis, besides just their roles as spares, they would actually take steps to slim down the monarchy and its spending and model themselves after other royal households in Europe, where the monarch and the heir do most of the work and the larger family appears for big events but not as part of the regular royal “work force.”
It depends on George–if he imitates his parents and shirks the work. Charlotte would have to take up the slack.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens. I do wish the Wales kids well. For as much as the Wales have talked about a slimmed down monarchy and Charlotte and Louis being able to do their own thing…they’ve also made a habit of using those kids as a distraction for good press. Charlotte wishing the Lions well in a soccer vid when William skipped the WWC is just one example. I just don’t see William and Kate letting that go, which means keeping them in.
I think its going to be kind of weird, right? W&K want to use the kids as shields and the kids working or at least doing more appearances earlier will mean they continue to be shields and also help with the problem of the aging royal family.
but W&K hate to work, why do we think they’re going to want their kids to work (they cant use “school breaks” as an excuse if the kids are going to events while in college) and why do we think the kids are going to want to work? Where are they learning their work ethic? Not from their parents, that’s for sure. They’re learning that royal life is a lot of vacations with a few photocalls a year.
Kate, though, likely will be pleased to see her princess daughter spotlighted after we all got a glimpse of the long, strawberry hair of Princess Lili.
Charlotte does shine when she’s out. She is the typical middle child as well as typical “daughter”. You can see it when she watches after Louis. Just from what I have seen I love these kids and hope the best for them.
Yes, that’s a lot of pressure for a young girl. I hope some of the article is true, especially being asked to do chores and learning Spanish. I wonder how many, if any, of the royal family are truly bi- or multi-lingual. My opinion is that it’s becoming more and more important to know another language in these times. All the best to the kid — her life will be in the spotlight.