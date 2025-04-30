Prince William ‘will strip Harry & Meghan of their HRHs’ as soon as he’s king

The Duchess of Sussex gave her first podcast interview to her friend Jamie Kern Lima, and the pod was released on Monday. Meghan made so much news on the podcast, talking about all kinds of interesting things. Obviously, an entire national media has become obsessed with one off-hand moment in the podcast. That moment: Lima described receiving a gift basket from Meghan last year, a basket with some jam and a nice little note. Lima then added a photo of the basket on the YouTube video, and Meghan’s note included her full title, “HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” In 2020, the Sussexes promised to not use their HRHs, but the Windsors promised to provide security and space for a year, and that did not happen. So, this has become a Defcon 1 emergency in the British media and royalist media. So much so that I’m pretty sure that Prince William and Kate were late to their event in Scotland yesterday because William was throwing a raging tantrum about Meghan’s title and style. Obviously, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast got the exclusive! Some highlights:
William will strip the Sussexes’ HRHs: Prince William will strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles when he becomes king, after Meghan made it clear she plans to continue using the honorific, sources have told the Daily Beast. William’s determined position makes a stark contrast to that of the king, who is understood not to have any appetite for a fight on the issue.
Why Meghan feels like she can use the HRHs privately: Meghan’s side is arguing that she is entitled to use the title, provided it’s not for commercial use. A Meghan source said: “Harry and Meghan retain their HRH titles; however, by agreement, they do not use them for commercial purposes. While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain.”
The bloody Sandringham Summit deal: However, this interpretation was described by one former courtier as “complete rubbish.” This source said that the so-called Sandringham Summit, which settled the terms of Meghan and Harry’s exit from the ranks of working royalty, “made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titles at all, ever, in any capacity.” The official statement, which can still be seen on the official royal website, clearly supports this interpretation. It reads: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”
William despises the Sussexes: The former courtier added: “Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t. He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”
A provocation: Friends of William told the Daily Beast last week that they thought Meghan was testing the waters by posting a letter addressing her as HRH from the vice president of Ukraine, but had “deniability” because the note came from someone else. Printing up compliments slips using her HRH is an entirely different scale of provocation.
Charles has lost control: A friend of William’s told the Daily Beast: “Charles has completely lost control. It’s apparent that Harry and Meghan have every intention of making his final years a misery, just as he feared they would. Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is. She knows he won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”
I was expecting William to rage-shriek about Meghan’s HRH. What I didn’t expect was this attack on Charles: “Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is. She knows he won’t do anything.” Holy sh-t. That says so much more about William than it does Charles, Meghan or Harry. Charles is a rotten old sh-thead, but I don’t fault him for not chiming in or making a big fuss over the HRHs and Sussex titles. Harry even gave Charles several months to decide if he wanted to remove anything or change anything back in late 2022 and early 2023, and Charles shrugged it off. That’s not Charles being “weak” or “enfeebled” – that’s Charles playing a long game and not running around like a violently temperamental hothead and rage-addict like William.
As for William stomping his feet and throwing this huge tantrum… well, this is truly the only thing he’s passionate about at this point and it’s the only reason he wants to be king. His first order of business will be a formal revocation of Harry and Meghan’s HRH styles. And what happens then? Harry and Meghan will laugh and continue to enjoy their lives in sunny California.
Of course this petty man child would run to the rota screaming about “stripping titles” .. the ugliness of this man is not just on the outside. Hope that notecard ruined his Scotland holiday.
Looks like it! 😂
HRH Meghan ruins Scottish trip! Willie incandescent! 😂
I kinda hope this is Meghan poking the bear a bit.
Such a fuss about 3 letters. They need perspective.
Such a fuss about 3 letters is right. My American perspective is to roll my eyes. Oooh, 3 whole letters. If this whole HRH thing is really driving William mad, then I’m laughing. Someone needs to jump-scare him and whisper-shout HRH, Meghan has an HRH, just to see him lose his shit.
Petty Peggy is plenty pissed!
Diana: Come on William or Harry will have all the fun 🤩 William: No, no, no 😡 he is still that little boy 😡
What a pathetic man. His better brother and his wife lives in this man’s head rent free. Okay, strip the HRH. Harry and Meghan will still be in love, residing in California, raising their kids , all while doing charitable endeavours.
That pathetic manchild is in serious need for some intensive mental healthcare.
I kinda wish Harry would start ising Harry Spencer.
Does he have a title from that side btw? Or only eldest sons&his children?
It goes through the oldest son, so he can’t use the earl.
Harry s entitled to use his legal name.
The Windsors are a complete clown show.
“There is no way King William will stand for this.”
He’s not king yet. Sounds like treason.
Used to be the person envisioning the death of the reigning monarch – let alone verbalizing – would get an instant appointment with THE HEADSMAN!
William is seriously counting his chickens before they hatch. He is the next (cough) (gag) head of the COE. The story of Haman should give him pause. That wicked man was publicly hanged in the massive gallows he built for Mordecai!
“It reads: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”” This doesn’t even make sense. Bea and Eugenie still use HRH and have never been considered “working” royals. And, I wonder, why it never mentions stripping A&L of their “HRH”. Afraid that will be a step too far threatening children? Or they want people to buy into the “they don’t exist” deranger point? I wonder if using the titles some has anything to do with the security lawsuit. Maybe Harry’s lawyers said to do it.
Unless Charles dies shortly, like next 2-3 years, William will not do this, no way. It’s just too petty and will be such an old beef that I think even the crazy courtiers would understand how bad it would look. Unless Meghan totally changes who she is and starts smacking HRH on her products (lol she won’t) and it remains personal use at this level, in 5 years or whenever William is finally king, it will have been a normal practice that didn’t cause the collapse of the monarchy for more than a decade.
ETA: My own personal theory is that the window for William is actually until Invictus is in the UK. After that, game over on any punitive measures against Harry. I’ve mentioned before my family’s veteran connection and I don’t think even in the UK outside the military community, the power of IG is really fully appreciated. I think that the average Brit’s view on Harry (which already isn’t bad) will move from neutral to proud of what he has accomplished and is doing POST- leaving the RF. I really believe IG will be a game changer and that any overtly hostile acts against Harry after that will be very unpopular. Currently, I think most Brits wouldn’t really care. Not approve, but just don’t pay attention or care enough about monarchy stuff. IG will change that imo
Seen in that light, the Sentebale debacle served to show Willie’s attempt to seize it. But he failed. He will try to do the same, of course, to IG but given Willie couldn’t be arsed to go to Turkey for Anzac Day, he will fail and fail badly.
Willie will continue to be jealous of Harry and his jealousy will be his downfall.
Babe, are you reading british media? The whole nation gets informed by the right wing media there. Even on f*cking BBC, the tabloids are treated as legitimate source. They voted for Brexit because the media told them so. There is no way anything will change. The IG will be reported by the media who creates hate articles every hour. If it is all positive, they are gonna ignore it and write fiction about H&M’s marriage. Nothing is gonna change, because the media is controlled by BRF and working for them, even though it makes them lose money.
IG will be in the UK. It doesn’t matter how it’s covered by the media, people will actually see it in person. They will meet competitors and families of veterans from around the world out and about during IG. The media can only control the coverage of IG so far because it hasn’t been in the UK. And, yes, I’m extremely familiar with UK media, I actually work closely with the UK government on a number of projects. And yeah I believe that IG will be a game changer that the media can’t cover up or downplay.
@LadyE, I mean, Harry worked for his country for decades, went to numerous events, met with the actual people. Still, when the media turned on him and his wife, people believed all the lies. I hope you are right, but I actually don’t see how it is gonna change anything. Sure, people in Birmingham will have a chance to see IG and make their own minds about Harry and his work. But, they are still gonna pick up a paper or listen to the news and believe every little lie about him and Meghan.
@sevenblue, so I’m not British, but I do work insanely closely with British people all the time and have an unusually high number of British colleagues (I’m American, but work for an international NGO) who are friends and colleagues. I can’t speak for British people, it’s just my observation, but I really don’t have the impression the average Brit dislikes Harry at all. I think they just think it’s all silly drama that is either a bit amusing or they ignore it. In conversations, what is most striking to me is that most of my Brit friends just don’t feel any particular outrage on behalf of how Harry is treated- they are a bit immune to RF behavior and I think think it is normal given how Diana, Fergie, pretty much all royals have been treated by the press at some point and they don’t really see a difference in degree with H&M (I don’t agree with this, I think it’s much more sinister and vicious, but that’s how I understand their view). My impression is that they just don’t take any of it seriously, not that the majority of people really dislike Harry. And because of what IG is, how powerful it is to actually see, I think that it will break through and make people feel protective of Harry in a way they don’t now.
@LadyE Even the stuff with Di and Fergie was highly misogynistic. Hard to see how anyone just sees that as how things are.
@somebody – yeah absolutely misognistic! I completely agree. That’s what I mean by my observation that there’s a weird normalization of this behavior by the press among my British friends (who otherwise would not be ok at all with that and aren’t for other female celebrities, it’s like a weird royal blindspot).
The media attack on Meghan has been so successful that most people in my family, friends and acquantaince groups absolutely loathe Meghan. They believe EVERYTHING written about her (golddigger, bully, DIFFICULT, etc)
I’ve had so many heated arguments about this but I simply don’t anymore. I just congratulate them on their gullability. Some people I’ve blocked entirely from SM, while the only person I keep fighting with is my mother who has come around a bit after watching HARRY & MEGHAN.
My father, on the other hand, is a huge fan. He loves Harry. He’s always said he believes them solely because they walked away from their privilege and one of the most powerful institutions in the world, and that, to him, indicates just how badly they were treated.
He won’t do sh*t. Nobody in the government or around the BRF will allow the King to remove titles because he doesn’t like them. That would mean the others would lose theirs too if the King Joffrey gets annoyed by them. Nobody is gonna let the King have that power.
Peg Peg Peg. Now there’s the incandescent rageaholic that we have all come to expect. 24/7 the healthy and happy and hard working Sussexes are in his bald head. Showing everyone what a complete and utter man child that he is and will always be. King Man Child ruling with a jealous fist.
Rageaholic is right. A former courtier said that he loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body. Jeez. Truly reminds me of what Clarksen said. No wonder William is going on his show. Whenever I hear about how much William despises the Sussexes I just think well yeah bc they are charismatic and gorgeous and make the Wales look drab in comparison.
Can William revoke Harry’s HRH? Meghan is the married-in but Harry is born royal. That was not gifted to him when he married Meghan. And so much for William the Statesman. They are giving him credit for facilitating Chump and Zelenskyy meeting but he can’t even accept his own brother and sister-in-law existing.
My understanding is that only an act of Parliament can revoke their titles. That legislation could be introduced, but I imagine that would happen only if Peg leans on some of the members. I doubt it would pass, but who knows.
I think it would be a bad move on Peggy’s part. Ok, she’s not a duchess? We will call her Princess then. Not a problem. To most people that’s the higher title.
Lol, I feel like we talk about this every time this story comes up. I’m trying to remember what we said last time so let’s see how wrong I possibly get this. William could technically write a LP that takes away just the Sussex HRH, without affecting anyone else, but it would be seen as extremely petty. The HRH is purely a royal styling and that’s why William could do this. A lot of people seem to say he wouldn’t dare do this but I’m not sure why we wouldn’t put anything past William. Now, yes, the duke/duchess titles would have to be stripped through an act of parliament. THE HRH however does not need parliament approval and can be taken by William through an exclusive LP just for the Sussexes. But at that point they would still be Prince and Princess Henry.
I hope that if he does this Parliament wants more titles taken from Huevo’s other relatives. And the relatives would take offense.
He can strip them, I guess, but he can’t actually do anything if they continue to use them. I can call myself HRH Tuesday of Blueberryton and what will they do, sue???
I’d love it if they did a legal name change here in the states.
Uh oh! Willy’s mad! Quick, someone get him some hot beer and a football game to distract him!
Lazy-ass bum racist traitor. What a way to treat your younger brother and his family — traitor.
He is a throwback to those off the wall roman emperors like nero.
Haha 😂, weren’t they ‘happily’ loved up and tactile celebrating 🥳 their anniversary? Wasn’t that what the media was laying on so thickly for the world in their reporting? 😂 so was he happy 😃 or was he angry 😡. Which is it? The media can’t get their narrative to line up, can they? I’m loving the shit show.
Poor William 🙃. He probably goes to bed every night hoping he’ll wake up and hear that his father is dead. What a twerp he is.
I was wondering. Are Archie and Lili HRH. A Quick Look on google says “Yes, Archie and Lilibet are entitled to be styled as HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet. This is because they are grandchildren of the monarch (King Charles III) and therefore, according to rules established by King George V in 1917, they automatically inherit the titles. While they are technically entitled to the HRH title, their parents, Harry and Meghan, have chosen not to use it publicly. “
This suggests, the only way to officially remove HRH would be to do it across the board, which would impact his own children and grandchildren more. I think Harry and Meghan would be liberated by the move. William’s inability to get past Harry leaving hurts him more than anyone. The BM will continue to obsess over them whatever they do.
Yes, if he changes the rules it will affect more than H&M. Bea and Eugenie would lose theirs also. I doubt PW cares enough about them for that to limit him, but his own grandchildren would be affected. Harry’s not just the grandchild of a monarch, however. The king is his father. So any change PW made would also affect Charlotte and Louis unless he made it only “working” royals and put them on the payroll. Even with making it only “working” royals, H&M once were so that would mean any others who retired from “working” would also be affected. Quite likely why Charles has left it alone. He realizes the complexity and PW isn’t bright enough to or the BM isn’t.
So, I know this comes up that ti would have to be across the board and would affect the Yorks and future Wales children but I think William could technically write an LP just for the Sussexes. The issue is if he did it would look truly terrible. Maybe I’m wrong though as the majority of my knowledge comes from past conversations in the comments.
I guess, he could, but as you say it would look incredibly racist if it were directed at only the biracial family. And if it were only directed at Harry, who is farther up in line than many of the others, how would it look?
It would look terrible and racist. But I mean William is terrible so just saying. I could see him wanting to take that gamble. It might depend on his courtiers having more sense. Although if JK is still around…
Peggington is so obsessed with his brother and sister-in-law that he doesn’t realize that showing the world that he’s a petty, vindictive a-hole is not a good look. He would be the bigger man if he expressed that it doesn’t bother him, if he were smart, which he isn’t.
I agree. That’s why I think he will go ahead and try to strip their HRHs even if it makes him look bad or hurts other members of the RF. William has proven that he has no understanding of how this would all play out and will proceed to destroy his own reputation to serve his vindictive obsession. Very Trumpian.
Something is wrong with William. He needs to be taken out of line of succession. What a spoiled vengeful brat
This is one of those articles where you can tell Sykes doesn’t like William either and is happy to make him look ridiculous.
I wonder if one of the reasons Charles is fairly chill about the Harry/Meghan stuff is because he knows how insane William is about it and that it makes William look bad, and by contrast he is the more mature and levelheaded leader.
William would have to pull the HRH on Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie and any other non working royal with the honorific.
It is richard 2 all over again who confiscated property from his relatives. Ultimately he was ousted by his cousin
I have thought of this too. Richard II also was consumed with jealousy and petty as hell. I just finished reading The Eagle and the Hart by Helen Castor about R2 and it’s fascinating.
Has Bulliam the Incandescent aka the Willionaire Slumlord solved the housing crisis yet?
Brought peace to the Middle East?
Contributed anything to improve the situation of people suffering from the effects of the climate catastrophe?
Renovated the rotting, mildewed accommodation his tenants have to live in?
But hey, Sussexes. Rent free.
What a sorry excuse for a human being Harry’s brother is.
“He betrayed everything he family stands for”. No he didn’t. He told the truth. Not one person ever said he lied. This is what William really fears; that the truth about him and the monarchy will destroy him.
I just unfriended AND blocked someone who was a long time Facebook friend. She commented on an article about Harry speaking to children about the danger of social media.
She said that “vile man” should not be anywhere around children. I couldn’t believe her. Harry? Vile? Smh.
So the family stands for putting up with William’s bullying and trying to force his brother to ditch his wife and children, and have his minion put out lies about Meghan. Then if it stands for that , it should be abolished promptly
Tom Sykes is the man who exposed Will’s affair with Rose. No way is Will leaking to him, when he could leak to a tame pro-Will rat.
Either this is fake and Tom making stuff up, or he has genuine connections inside KP who are spilling things they’ve overheard. (I assume the latter, since Sykes has a rep for being very diligent and not sucking up to the royals.) But no way was this a deliberate leak from Will. He’d never have anything to do with the person who openly hates him and exposed his affair.
Tom stopped talking about the affair, started getting exclusives from KP about H&M, the same thing happened to other reporters talking about Will & Rose. Omid talked about how KP was trying to shut down the affair rumors by offering other things to the reporters. That is how Meghan was turned into the official sacrificial lamb.
@Samuelshiskers Maybe Knauf is pushing this narrative on behalf of William. It sounds very personal and we have seen from his public actions that he is not at all fond of Meghan. 🤔 I think, he more than any other KP staff thinks that Meghan should not be a Royal at all. I think he was/is the key saboteur in the sabotage (media leaks) of the Sussexes’ life in and out of the institution. I believe he knows how to yank William’s strings to influence his thoughts and actions and he is the advisor William relies on the most.
But Dan Whooten also wrote about the Rose affair and we know that William later leaked to him via Christian Jones and his boyfriend. I think KP tends to have a strategy of getting journalists who’ve written something negative in the past onside through a steady stream of planted details and sourced comments. Usually about Meghan.
I feel sorry for George who is favored by William. And has to be with rage monster. Children do overhear things too.
As the Tony Blair character in the movie The Queen said somebody please help these people save themselves! These nameless courtiers constantly try to inflate their importance and in the process confirm just how meaningless the monarchy is. If all the sovereign has the power to do is play with people’s titles and styles, while the country falls to ruin economically and is in a foreign policy morass, Republic really does have a good chance to lead the wzy to abolishing or defunding the whole institution.
QE2 was expert atkeeping it all wrapped in mystery. Charles and Egg are spilling their privates all over the place and don’t realize they are writing their own institutional obit in the process.
I think Republic should really be focusing on defunding the monarchy instead of abolishing the monarchy. The financial aspect of it would resonate more with people than the obscure abolishment of it because people can’t imagine what would be in place of what currently exists.
I think the royal family can survive on either what they earn from the Duchies or the Sovereign Grant. If they insist on continuing to keep the Duchies they shouldn’t need a Sovereign Grant.
More scrutiny 🧐 is not something the monarchy can handle in these turbulent times of dissatisfaction and strife among the people. William and his cabal might be biting off more than they can chew, the leopard 🐆 might turn around and eat his face. 🤷🏽♀️
At any rate, I’m here being entertained by all of the shenanigans. It’s a shit show for the ages. Shakespearean even 🙃. The monarchy in 2025 🙌 …. the shenanigans, the shit show might prove to be even better than 2024.
Cutting their funding is a great tactic. The Spanish Royals receive a fraction of the Brits and they work harder. Given the Lazies work ethic, this is low hanging fruit. Return the duchy income for example. Willie spends most of his time on online forums so I’m sure the taxpayer can cover his internet access…but that’s about it.
He doesn’t need 60 staff members.
William continues to do everything in his power the destroy the monarchy which is already on its last leg. His is utterly obsessed with Harry and Meghan; it is quite something to behold. Truly astonishing that he lives, eats and breathes everything Harry and Meghan. Absolutely no one can reason with him or control him. This clown truly needs an intervention and therapy.
Whatever. Harry and Meghan will live their lives they way they want to and this is probably the real reason for William’s anger.
If Harry was born a Prince and a HRH, how is it possible for William to keep insisting he will strip his brother of his legal name? That’s like my brother telling me to stop using my surname. BONKERS.
Harry will always be a prince, regardless of what Willy does regarding titling. Let that be a stone in Willy’s shoe for the rest of his miserable, whiny life.
Meghan and Harry will always have that classy, regal way about them. They’re always going to be super A list. Take away their titles, whatever, you can’t take away their standing in most people’s eyes.
“He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body,” and this is the guy who we’re led to believe facilitated the sit down between Presidents Trump and Zelnsky? Seriously? Surely, a true dipolomat plays his cards much closer to his chest than that?
I watched a video of the King of Denmark being greeted by crowds in Greenland this morning and it was clear the people were there to see him and cheer him on. He looked every inch the global statesman William wishes he was! Whoever, is telling William continually berating his brother is a “good look” should be fired. I’m not saying royals from other European houses are squeaky clean (especially not the King of Denmark) but, their general manner ensure they look important. Their image of gravitas is not cultivated by allowing stories of their rages and anger to dominate their narratives. William really should watch how European royals behave and try to actually LEARN!
The way I see it the British media just wants to shame Meghan to not use it on any level. Since the thought of a bi-racial, divorced, American woman being referred to or using the title of Her Royal Highness drives them insane.
Also, as a yank I don’t know royal protcol. The deal they made was with the Queen. I don’t know if that automatically transfers over to the King or he has to reaffirm it or change it.
I don’t remember anything on this level when Fergie was literally caught on video selling access to meetings with Andrew for cash. Where was that ourtrage??
I said the same thing yesterday. Even if it takes an act of Parliment. William will do everything in his power to strip them of their titles and birthrights to Harry, Meghan, Lilli and Archie. 100%. All because they dared to be happy and chose their own path. When he becomes King one day.
When they were perfectly willing to keep working as Senior Royals part time. Just like others do but it’s not officially said. Harry and Meghan were driven out of Harry home country. They needed a safe space in California.
Harry will be sad about it but Meghan DGAF. This was a blip in her life so whatever Willie does won’t affect her but her husband’s sadness would.
I disagree it won’t make her sad if she is stripped of her titles. Since she uses them privately. And referred to herself as a Sussex in her lifestyle show.
She married into a royal family. Even if titles technically mean nothing in America. If they choose to continue to live here permantely. It does not change it is her royal title now.
It’s her right through marriage as it is her children’s birthright. As it is her husband’s birthright.
They aren’t doing anything different than other royal members. Earning incomes through business ventures. We all know the only thing different about Meghan is she is bi-racial. They can’t stand the idea of a black woman being royal.
I don’t Charles is great person or anything, and I think he’s way too spoiled to admit in any way that his decision to toss Harry and Meghan was shortsighted and a poor one or that that decision was led in part by another attempt to placate his elder rage monster son. But I think he knows he messed up. No, I do not think he will be a good person and reconcile with his son, which is the metric that matters here, but I don’t think he keeps the same rage level as William.
Bless William’s heart, he’s a mess.
I won’t be surprised if Will has a stroke or something in his 50’s. All this negativity, jealousy & rage is seriously unhealthy. Plus he drinks a lot.
I am 100% Team Harry and Meghan and think William is an unattractive donkey but, honestly, I don’t get why Meghan feels the need to use the HRH. They are brilliant on their own without the trappings of the clownish royal family.