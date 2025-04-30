“What is Jordan Peele’s connection to Zach Creggers’ ‘Weapons’?” links
  • April 30, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s an explainer for why people are talking about Jordan Peele after the trailer for Zach Creggers’ Weapons came out this week. [Pajiba]
Alexander Skarsgard looked cute at the premiere of Murderbot. I’m really looking forward to this series, it looks so funny. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jeremy Allen White bought some flowers. [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Aniston & Pedro Pascal are just friends, I swear. [LaineyGossip]
Terrence Howard didn’t want to play Marvin Gaye. [OMG Blog]
The trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2. [Just Jared]
Elizabeth Debicki wore Lanvin. [RCFA]
Susan Lucci wrote a memoir. [Seriously OMG]
Michelle Duggar had a meltdown during the pandemic. [Starcasm]
Jeremy Renner is pretty sure he died during the snow-plow accident. [Hollywood Life]
I’m obsessed with this TikTok, where a good-looking French guy explains why so many women prefer to be alone these days. [Buzzfeed]

2 Responses to ““What is Jordan Peele’s connection to Zach Creggers’ ‘Weapons’?” links”

  1. Libra says:
    April 30, 2025 at 12:47 pm

    Elizabeth Debicki can wear anything and look good but this outfit might be the exception, Ithought. A closer look had me changing my mind. She has the impressive height to pull all these opposing patterns and designs together. Not my favorite but quirky fun.

    Reply
  2. Betcha says:
    April 30, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    What are the chances Michelle Duggar went full “don’t you know who I am?!” on the hospital staff?

    Reply

