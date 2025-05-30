“Todd & Julie Chrisley are officially out of prison after their pardons” links
  • May 30, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Todd & Julie Chrisley have officially been released from prison after Donald Trump pardoned them earlier this week. [Hollywood Life]
Kylie Jenner joined her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at the Knicks game. Timmy is fully obsessed with the Knicks. [JustJared]
More rave reviews for Murderbot! As always, my only complaint is that the episodes are too short! They could still be breezy at 45 minutes or so. [LaineyGossip]
Would you buy a soap made (partially) from Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater? [Seriously OMG]
This is one of the most random gossip stories. [Jezebel]
People are hating on this season of Hacks. [Pajiba]
Steve Madden’s takedown of Donald Trump’s tariffs. [Buzzfeed]
Rafa Nadal’s ceremony at Roland Garros was beautiful! [Socialite Life]
Oh, Cartier has a new jewelry collection. [RCFA]
Stop using AI for sh-t like this. (Stop using it altogether.) [OMG Blog]

13 Responses to ““Todd & Julie Chrisley are officially out of prison after their pardons” links”

  1. scottiegal says:
    May 30, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    They allegedly gave Trump a million dollars.

    Reply
  2. mightymolly says:
    May 30, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    Those don’t even look like real people. Like, Ai generated a caricature of evil tax cheats.

    I have an issue with the Hacks season finale but don’t want to post any spoilers.

    Reply
  3. Constance says:
    May 30, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    Gross, I don’t want to see those thieves or the felon either…I wish you would just pics of pets if you must write about them

    Reply
    • elle says:
      May 30, 2025 at 4:57 pm

      Agree. I’d prefer to not see the big orange dump, Mush, Bezos and/or his blow-up doll, these two wax museum specimens or any of the cast of characters that makes the Star Wars cantina look like a beauty pageant.

      Reply
  4. FYI says:
    May 30, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    Of course they’re going to have a new reality show. Can everyone please please please boycott it?
    Also, she says she’s leaving her hair gray. We’ll see what happens.

    Reply
  5. FYI says:
    May 30, 2025 at 1:32 pm

    “Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” Todd Chrisley said.

    Under normal conditions (which we do NOT have), guilt is inherent in the pardon. By accepting the pardon, the convict is acknowledging that they are guilty of the crime. He still doesn’t get it.

    And now Savannah is telling the press that she did not sleep with anyone to get these pardons (!), and that their fame and her skin color had nothing to do with it. Right. Because tons of black convicts with no money are getting pardoned by Trump.

    Reply
  6. Flamingo says:
    May 30, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    If Trump had commuted the sentence that would have been less bad. Since then they would have been on the hook for restitution.

    But a full pardon just washed away 17 million they owed. So they could live in a home you could never afford.

    All because they donated and their daughter wept through her heavily glued on fake eyelashes at the RNC for Trump.

    I can only imagine they are already taking offers to set up a new reality series.

    What a joke of a country I live in.

    Reply
  7. wolfmamma says:
    May 30, 2025 at 1:56 pm

    Trump’s karma will ripen in ways he cannot imagine and so will theirs.
    Learned nothing, unrepentant .. they will see

    Reply
  8. Libra says:
    May 30, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    Trump has not paid E. Jean Carroll her 5 .million plus another 83 million for defamation. He keeps on appealing and has indicated he could pardon himself but presidential pardons are for federal offenses and wouldn’t apply here, I believe. Wonder how long he can keep the appeals going?

    Reply
  9. martha says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:13 pm

    Amazing what a million dollar donation to the Trump Presidential Library can get ya.

    Reply

